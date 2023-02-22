News
- By AFP
Hungary To Vote On Finland, Sweden NATO Bids In Early March
Hungarian lawmakers will vote on the NATO bids by Finland and Sweden in early March, according to the parliamentary agenda published on February 22. The general debate on their membership bids will take place next week, and the votes -- for each country separately -- will be held from March 6 March 9, the parliament said on its website. Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO members still to ratify the bids from both Nordic countries, which must be accepted by all 30 existing members of the military organization. Hungary has signaled it expects to approve both bids. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Blinken To Meet With UN's Guterres About Ukraine And Will Stress Expanding Grain Deal
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of a UN Security Council ministerial meeting this week coinciding with the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. They will discuss support for Kyiv, including a UN-brokered deal to keep grain exports flowing, the U.S. State Department announced. It said Blinken would press "the imperative to sustain and expand the Black Sea Grain Initiative as a vital means of addressing the global food security crisis." Blinken will also endorse "UN actions that will help secure a just and durable peace in Ukraine."
Two Senior U.S. Lawmakers Chide Austria For Granting Visas To Russian Deputies For OSCE Meeting
PRAGUE -- Two senior U.S. lawmakers say Austria erred by issuing visas to the Russian delegation -- all of whom are under European Union sanctions due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine -- for this week's meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna, but it's unlikely a massive boycott of the meeting by the group's 57 nations will occur.
Austria stirred a controversy ahead of the February 23-24 gathering when it said it would grant travel documents to 18 Russian deputies to attend the winter session of the OSCE's Parliamentary Assembly, which coincides with the first anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops.
The move, which Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said had to be taken as his country was obliged by diplomatic protocol to allow participants from member countries to attend the meeting, immediately raised the ire of many in the OSCE.
Ukraine and Lithuania have said they will boycott the meeting and almost half of the OSCE's member nations -- including the United States -- had called for Austria not to issue visas to the Russian lawmakers, with some threatening to avoid the meeting as well.
"I don't think it [granting the visas] should have happened," Steve Cohen, a Democratic Party congressman from Tennessee and a member of the U.S. Helsinki Commission leadership that will attend the Vienna meeting, told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in an interview on February 22.
While acknowledging Austria's reasoning behind the decision, Cohen said: "Nevertheless, Russia has violated every part of the reasons for this meeting to happen at all. And I think when a country goes that far, then maybe they shouldn't be permitted."
In a separate interview with RFE/RL on February 22, Joe Wilson, a Republican Congressman who heads Washington's Helsinki Commission leadership, said allowing Russia to attend the meeting sends "the wrong message to the world."
If the Russian delegation does show up in the Austrian capital this week, it will be the first time members of the Russian State Duma have been in the European Union in an official capacity since being sanctioned for supporting the war, notably by voting in favor of seizing the four Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhya.
The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly has met twice since the invasion -- in July in Birmingham, England, and in the Polish capital, Warsaw, in November -- but both times the Russian delegation was denied visas.
The Helsinki Commission has noted that the United States and the EU have sanctioned "every member of the Russian delegation for having explicitly endorsed Vladimir Putin's war of aggression on Ukraine and his claim to have annexed vast swathes of Ukrainian territory."
Since the invasion of Ukraine, the OSCE has been careful not to completely sever ties with Moscow.
Since Russia was expelled from the Council of Europe in March, the OSCE is the only major pan-European political organization that Moscow remains a member of.
Eastern European Countries Jointly Condemn Russia's War In Ukraine, Says Polish Official
All members of the Bucharest Nine, the nations on NATO's eastern flank that joined the alliance after being dominated by Moscow during the Cold War, have jointly condemned Russia's war in Ukraine, a Polish presidential adviser said on February 22. "All allies agreed that they would support each other in the event of a threat," Marcin Przydacz, an adviser to Polish President Andrzej Duda told reporters. "The next point of the declaration was the condemnation of the brutal, bloody war against Ukraine, which is being waged by Russia. All members of the Bucharest Nine signed these words."
UN Court Orders Azerbaijan To Unblock Lachin Corridor Amid Armenian Accusations Of 'Ethnic Cleansing'
The UN's top court has ordered Azerbaijan to allow free passage through the Lachin Corridor, which extends between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, a part of Azerbaijan clawed back from ethnic Armenians in 2020 in a six-week intensification of a decades-old conflict between the post-Soviet foes.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in favor of Yerevan's appeal to the court last month to unblock Armenians' only land route to the territory.
It has been blocked since mid-December by Azerbaijani protesters claiming to be environmental activists and seemingly acting with official Azerbaijani support.
Baku officials deny that they are behind the blockade.
In the ICJ ruling, the court cited "shortages of food, medicines, and other life-saving medical supplies" that effectively deprived ethnic Armenians in the area of crucial care.
Baku must "take all measures at its disposal to ensure the unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles, and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions," the court said.
Yerevan has described the blockade as an effort at "ethnic cleansing."
The Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders said after a meeting at the Munich Security Conference on February 18 that some progress had been made toward peace between their two Caucasus nations during trilateral talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, but they made clear that much work still needed to be done.
The Munich face-to-face was the first meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian since October.
At the meeting, Pashinian cited "Azerbaijan's illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor and the resulting humanitarian, environmental, and energy crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh."
During a six-week war in 2020 following occasional skirmishes in a decades-old occupation and "frozen conflict," Azerbaijan regained control of much of Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent territories held by Armenian forces. More than 6,500 people died in the fighting, which was ended by a Russian-brokered peace agreement.
The blocking of the Lachin Corridor has led to sometimes tense standoffs between the protesting Azerbaijanis and Russian troops who are stationed there as part of the 2020 Russian-brokered deal.
Russia and the European Union and its allies have conducted mediation efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
With additional reporting by Reuters
Jailed Georgian Ex-President Alleges 'Murder' Plot, Appeals For Help
Jailed former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has alleged a widening plot by officials and others to "murder" him and appealed via social media for his country and the world to prevent "this criminal corporation" from carrying out "their evil intentions."
The 55-year-old Saakashvili, who is serving a six-year sentence for abuse of power that he and supporters call politically motivated, said the only truthful statements at a recent press conference at the Viva-Med clinic where he is being treated are that "my situation is serious and deteriorating fast and that the clinic can practically do nothing. Everything else was a lie."
"We are in the final stages of my murder special operation and it involves 'parliamentarians,' 'journalists' [and] now the clinic," Saakashvili said on Facebook. "I appeal to Georgia and the world, Do not allow this criminal corporation to carry out their evil intentions."
He has repeatedly said he is not being given "adequate treatment" and has sought a transfer for medical care abroad.
Georgian officials have raised doubts about how critical his health situation is.
Saakashvili was Georgia’s president from 2004 to 2013, when the billionaire-financed Georgian Dream party that still governs Georgia rose to power.
Family members and lawyers have warned for months that Saakashvili’s health condition has been deteriorating even as he receives treatment in a private clinic in Tbilisi.
A court in Tbilisi earlier this month rejected an appeal to release Saakashvili from prison on health grounds, Saakashvili's legal team said.
Judge Giorgi Arevadze said the arguments presented during 15 hearings did not satisfy the request to suspend the sentence of the imprisoned ex-president and immediately announced his decision on February 6 after hearing closing arguments.
In a statement shared by Saakashvili's team afterwards, the ex-president slammed the hearing as "a total joke" and the ruling as a "death sentence" handed down by his political opponents.
His medical team says his health has worsened significantly since he went to prison in October 2021 and staged repeated hunger strikes to protest his incarceration.
Saakashvili's legal team has also asserted that he was "poisoned" with heavy metals while in custody.
Saakashvili is currently on trial on separate charges of violently dispersing an anti-government rally in November 2007 and illegal border crossing.
Finland And Sweden Are Heading Into NATO 'Hand In Hand,' Finnish President Says
Finland and Sweden are proceeding "hand in hand" toward NATO membership but that the decision to ratify the applications for the two Nordic countries lies with Turkey, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on February 22. Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the transatlantic defense pact after Russia invaded Ukraine, but Sweden faced unexpected objections from Turkey. "We proceed hand in hand in terms of the things that are in our own hands," Niinisto said, but added: "Ratification is not in our hands." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Activist Handed 18 Years In Prison After Calling For Iran's Supreme Leader To Resign
Iranian activist Fatemeh Sepehri, an outspoken critic of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been sentenced to a total of 18 years in prison after calling on him to resign.
Asghar Sepehri, Sepehri's brother, wrote on Twitter on February 21 that his sister had informed him during a phone call from prison that the Islamic Revolutionary Court had handed her the sentence.
He said the sentence includes a 10-year sentence for propaganda activities against the Islamic republic, five years for cooperation with hostile governments, two years for insulting the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and Ali Khamenei, and one year for gathering and conspiring against national security.
It was not immediately clear if the sentences would be served consecutively or concurrently.
Sepehri is one of 14 activists in Iran who have publicly called for Khamenei to step down. She has been arrested and interrogated many times in recent years.
She and the other activists have also called for a new political system within the framework of a new constitution that would secure dignity and equal rights for women.
Criticism of Khamenei, who has the last say on almost every decision in the Islamic republic, is considered a red line in Iran, and his critics often land in prison, where political prisoners are routinely held in solitary confinement and subjected to various forms of torture.
Sepehri was arrested by security forces on September 21, at the beginning of nationwide protests in Iran over the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly violating the country's hijab law.
Since the unrest erupted, lawmakers and security officials have threatened harsher and harsher treatment for protesters and anyone expressing dissent.
Human rights groups say the crackdown has left more than 500 people dead and hundreds more injured. Several people have been executed.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
President Sandu Invites Biden To 'Revisit' Moldova Amid Russia Tensions
Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on February 22 that at a meeting the previous day in Warsaw she invited U.S. President Joe Biden to "revisit" her aspiring NATO and EU member country, which shares a 1,200-kilometer border with Ukraine. "Invited President Biden to revisit our country," she said on Facebook. The White House said Biden had "reaffirmed strong U.S. support for Moldova's sovereignty and territorial integrity" to Sandu and stressed U.S. interest in Moldova's political and economic "resilience," but did not mention the invite.
- By AP
International Federation Of Journalists Suspends Russian Union Of Journalists
The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has suspended with immediate effect the Russian Union of Journalists over its action since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its role in illegally annexed Ukrainian territories. The IFJ, which represents more than 600,000 media workers across the world, said the Russian union’s membership was suspended following an investigation and then a vote by its global executive committee on February 22. The vote was held after the union refused to reconsider its decision to set up branches in four Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia, the federation said. To read the original story by AP, click here.
- By Current Time
Posthumous Trial Of Russian Ultranationalist Martsinkevich Halted At Parents' Request
A court in Russia has stopped a posthumous case against Maksim Martsinkevich, a notorious Russian ultranationalist who died while in detention in 2020, at the request of his parents, the family’s lawyer, Aleksei Mikhalchik, said on February 22.
The family had previously insisted that the posthumous murder trial take place "to prove" Martsinkevich's "innocence." According to Mikhalchik, Martsinkevich's parents charged their mind after a court rejected their request for a jury trial.
Mikhalchik has said that the charges filed posthumously against Martsinkevich by the Investigative Committee were based on alleged confessions he had made in a Siberian prison before his death.
The 36-year-old’s death in a detention center in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk in September 2020 sparked allegations of foul play.
Officials said Martsinkevich, also known by his nickname Tesak (Machete), committed suicide as he faced a possible life sentence over ethnically charged killings committed in the mid-2000s.
Martsinkevich's parents have insisted that their son was murdered while in custody. Their requests to launch a probe into his death have been rejected by Russian authorities.
In addition to his neo-Nazi activities, Martsinkevich founded a homophobic group whose aim was to "cure" homosexuals.
Russian authorities opened an investigation into Martsinkevich after several videos circulated on the Internet in 2013 showing him and his followers humiliating and beating gays .
In December 2018, a court in Moscow found Martsinkevich guilty of robbery and hooliganism and sentenced him to 10 years in prison. The sentence was later trimmed by more than one year.
Before that, Martsinkevich had been convicted three times on extremism charges.
While in prison, he said he had abandoned his neo-Nazi views.
In December 2020, six alleged associates of the ultranationalist were detained and charged with the murders of several individuals from Central Asia.
With reporting by Kommersant
Prigozhin Calls On Russians To Pressure Army Over Ammunition Supplies
Kremlin-linked businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, a co-founder and owner of the Wagner mercenary group, has called on Russians to pressure the army to give his fighters more ammunition amid Defense Ministry denials that it is holding back supplies for artillery and missile-launchers in Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
"If every Russian at his own level -- in order not to call anyone to rallies -- would simply say 'give ammunition to Wagner,' as is already happening on social media, then this would already be important," he said in an audio post on Telegram on February 22.
The call comes a day after Prigozhin accused top armed forces officials of committing "treason" by failing to supply his private troops, who have been a major force in the battle to take the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, with enough ammunition.
He says his troops regularly lack about 80 percent of the ammunition they need while fighting against Ukrainian armed forces in the Donetsk region.
In response, the Russian Defense Ministry rejected Prigozhin's claims, saying that all volunteer brigades in Ukraine's east are being supplied with all types of ammunition in a "timely" fashion.
"The attempts to impose a split in the tight mechanism of cooperation and support between Russian units are counterproductive and benefit the enemy," the ministry said in a statement without specifically naming Prigozhin.
Prigozhin subsequently called the Defense Ministry's statement a "spit in the eye of the Wagner private military group and an attempt to cover up its crimes against the fighters who today are carrying out acts of bravery." He added that there are no other volunteer groups apart from Wagner troops in the city of Bakhmut, where the most intensive battles have been lasting for months.
Two days earlier, in another audio statement, Prigozhin accused Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the Russian Army General Staff Valery Gerasimov of refusing to deliver ammunition to Wagner in "an attempt to destroy" it. Prigozhin added that he was required to "apologize and obey" in order to secure ammunition for his troops.
Wagner has recruited thousands of inmates from penitentiaries across Russia since last summer.
Putin Made 'Big Mistake' Announcing Suspension Of Nuclear Accord, Says Biden
U.S. President Joe Biden said on February 22 that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, made a "big mistake" by announcing a day earlier that Russia was suspending participation in the New Start nuclear accord. Biden made the comment to reporters upon arriving at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw for a summit of countries who are part of the Bucharest Nine grouping
Taliban Sets Up Investment Consortium With Firms From Russia, Iran
Afghanistan's Taliban-led administration has set up a consortium of companies, including some in Russia, Iran, and Pakistan, to create an investment plan focusing on power, mining, and infrastructure, the acting commerce minister, Nooruddin Azizi, said on February 22. The consortium included 14 Afghan businessmen and the Commerce Ministry had signed a memorandum of understanding with the foreign companies who would send delegates to Kabul to look into projects worth up to $1 billion, Azizi told Reuters. Afghanistan's economy has been severely hampered since the Taliban took over in 2021, prompting the international community to enforce sanctions on the country's banking sector. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Another Kazakh Journalist Attacked As Early Parliamentary Elections Draw Near
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A journalist has been assaulted in Kazakhstan amid a series of attacks against independent reporters as early parliamentary elections in the oil-rich Central Asian nation draw near.
Daniyar Moldabekov says he was attacked in the morning on February 22 in the corridor of his apartment building by a masked man in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty.
Moldabekov told RFE/RL that he was returning home from a coffee shop when a man wearing a medical mask hit him in the jaw with a single blow that dazed him.
"He hit me and shouted 'Hey, don't stick your nose where it doesn't belong!' and quickly left the premises," Moldabekov said, adding that the attack was most likely linked to his latest investigative reports about alleged corruption in the city.
"I will not stop. I will continue working as a journalist. That is for sure. And I will write about anyone I want to," Moldabekov said. He did not say which of his reports could be behind the attack.
The Almaty city police department told RFE/RL that the attack is under investigation.
Attacks against journalists in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic have been on the rise since early January as the country gets ready for early parliamentary elections scheduled for March 19.
On February 20, another Almaty-based journalist and vlogger Vadim Boreiko said that two cars belonging to his cameraman, Roman Yegorov, were burned in an arson attack.
Boreiko and Yegorov said the attack was linked to their professional activities.
In early February, the chief editor of the Ulysmedia.kz news website in Almaty, Samal Ibraeva, received a box from unknown people that contained a hunk of meat and pictures of her children. She described the package as a fresh attempt "to intimidate" her and her staff.
Several other attacks were registered in Kazakhstan last month.
International human rights watchdogs and the embassies of several Western nations have urged Kazakh authorities to investigate the attacks.
Russian Composer Sentenced In Absentia To Prison For Posts About Ukraine War
Russian composer Prokhor Protasov, the author of the anthem of the city of Kirov, was sentenced in absentia to five years in prison for his posts about alleged atrocities committed by Russian troops during the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Protasov, who is currently studying at a university in Canada, told RFE/RL after the court in Kirov handed down his sentence on February 22 that he does not plan to return to Russia in the near future. The Pervomaisky district court found the composer guilty of "distributing fake news about Russian armed forces." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Pakistan's Defense Minister In Kabul For Talks With Taliban Amid Tensions
A high-level delegation led by Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif is holding talks with Taliban rulers in Kabul amid tensions prompted by Islamabad's accusations that Afghanistan is harboring Pakistani militants and the recent closing of a key border crossing between the two neighbors.
Asif is being accompanied by Islamabad's special representative to Afghanistan, Sadiq Khan, and General Nadeem Anjum, the chief of the powerful Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) agency.
A spokesman for the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad said on Twitter that the delegation was to "discuss security-related matters including counter-terrorism measures."
The visit comes as thousands of trucks remained stranded at the Torkham border crossing following the Taliban's closing of the key gateway on February 19. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also has warned that the use of Afghan soil by militants from the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), is posing a threat to Islamabad.
The Taliban closed Torkham for what they said was Pakistan's failure to fulfill a pledge that it will allow movement for Afghans without valid travel documents for medical purposes.
Pakistan has recently tightened security measures and controls at the border crossings with Afghanistan since the TTP ended a cease-fire with the government in November.
TTP militants are known to have been sheltering in Afghanistan since the Taliban's re-emergence following the withdrawal of the U.S.-led forces in August 2021. However, Afghanistan's Taliban rulers deny that they are offering safe haven to TTP militants.
The office of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the acting deputy prime minister of the Taliban-led government, said in a statement on February 22 that he and the Pakistani delegation held talks about economic relations, trade, and the situation at border crossings.
Both the Torkham and Chaman border crossings, which are critical for landlocked Afghanistan, have been temporarily closed in the past.
Russian Court Again Extends Forced Psychiatric Care For Anti-Putin Shaman
USSURIISK, Russia -- A court in Russia's Far East has again extended the forced detention in a psychiatric clinic of a Yakut shaman who became known across the country for his attempts to march to Moscow to drive President Vladimir Putin out of the Kremlin.
Aleksandr Gabyshev's lawyer Aleksei Pryanishnikov told RFE/RL on February 22 that the Ussuriisk district court prolonged his client's forced treatment in a psychiatric clinic until mid-June.
Pryanishnikov added that the court also rejected the defense team's request to have Gabyshev examined by psychiatrists at Moscow's Serbsky clinic.
"We believe that medical examiners at the psychiatric clinic in Ussuriisk are reaching abstract conclusions about Gabyshev's social incompatibility when justifying the necessity to extend his treatment. Meanwhile, they agree that he has not expressed any aggression toward either himself or others," Pryanishnikov said.
Gabyshev's forced treatment in a psychiatric clinic was last extended in October.
Gabyshev, who has been stopped several times by the Russian authorities since 2019 when he tried to march from his native Siberian region of Yakutia to Moscow with the stated goal of driving Putin out of office, was sent to a psychiatric clinic against his will in July 2021, after a court found him "mentally unfit."
During the hearing, the court accused him of committing a "violent act against a police officer" when he was being forcibly removed from his home to be taken to a psychiatric clinic in January 2021.
The ruling was challenged by Gabyshev's lawyers and supporters who say his detention is an attempt to silence dissent.
The Memorial Human Rights Center in Russia has recognized Gabyshev as a political prisoner and Amnesty International has launched a campaign calling for his release.
Shamans have served as healers and diviners in Siberia for centuries. During the Soviet era, the mystics were harshly repressed. But in isolated parts of Siberia, they are now regaining prominence.
Germany Expels Two Iranian Diplomats Over Death Sentence Of Dual Citizen
Germany on February 22 said it was expelling two employees of the Iranian Embassy in Berlin following the sentencing of Iranian-German national Jamshid Sharmahd to death by Iran's judiciary for allegedly planning a deadly 2008 bombing. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement that she had summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires to inform him "that we do not accept the massive violation" of the rights of a German citizen. "We call on Iran to revoke Jamshid Sharmahd's death sentence and allow him a fair and due process of appeal," Baerbock said.
U.S. Judge Rules 9/11 Families Can't Seize $3.5 Billion In Frozen Afghan Funds
A U.S. court has ruled that families of the victims of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks are not entitled to access $3.5 billion of frozen Afghan funds being held in the United States. Judge George Daniel of the Southern District of New York said on February 21 that there was no jurisdiction to seize the money because the Taliban-led government is not legitimate. Handing over money ultimately owned by Afghanistan's central bank would amount to being an acknowledgment of the legitimacy of the Taliban's government, he said. Washington has not recognized the Taliban as Afghanistan’s legitimate rulers. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Russian Lawmakers Approve Putin's Suspension Of New START Nuclear Treaty
MOSCOW -- Both houses of Russia's legislature on February 22 backed President Vladimir Putin's proposal to suspend participation in the last nuclear arms treaty between Russia and the United States, one day after the Kremlin leader announced the move in a major speech to the nation.
Putin was expected to sign the suspension of the New START treaty within hours of the unanimous approval in the lower chamber, the State Duma, and similar backing in the upper house, the Federation Council.
Russia's Foreign Ministry signaled its intention to stay under upper limits on nuclear deployments and other aspects of the treaty until its scheduled expiration in early 2026 despite the suspension.
But the inspections regime that underpins New START has been interrupted for at least a year amid high tensions over Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Moscow has called the suspension "reversible" but insisted Washington "must show political will" in that direction.
In Warsaw for a meeting of the leaders of nine NATO eastern flank states following a surprise visit earlier in the week to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, U.S. President Joe Biden called Russia's suspension of the New START adherence a "big mistake."
The treaty, the last remaining nuclear arms accord between the two superpowers, restricts each nation to 1,550 deployed strategic nuclear warheads and 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles and strategic bombers.
Each side has blamed the other for the breakdown of the pact, which has further raised concerns over global security during Moscow's war in Ukraine.
Putin announced the move in his state-of-the-nation address to the parliament.
The outcome of the vote was never in doubt with State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin saying just before voting began that ballots against the move "are not even expected."
Several Russian lawmakers echoed Putin's rhetoric blaming Washington for breaking the treaty, with former President Dmitry Medvedev, currently the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, saying the move was "long overdue" as the United States and NATO have "declared war" on Russia.
Speaking the same day as Putin's address, Biden gave a strong and emotional response in the Polish capital, Warsaw, vowing to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia's full-scale invasion, which was launched on February 24 last year.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said he regretted Putin's decision and expressed hopes that Moscow will reconsider it, adding that with the move "the whole arms control architecture has been dismantled."
The New START treaty was signed in 2010. In February 2021, just days before the New START was due to expire, Moscow and Washington agreed to extend it for another five years.
But in August last year, Russia informed the United States of a freeze on U.S. inspections of its nuclear weapons under the treaty, claiming Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its ongoing invasion of Ukraine along with visa restrictions had hampered similar inspections of U.S. facilities by Russian monitors.
New talks between Moscow and Washington on the treaty were scheduled for last November but Russia unilaterally called them off at the last moment.
RFE/RL Chief Says 'Nothing Will Halt Our Work' After His Inclusion On Iran's Sanctions List
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty President and Chief Executive Office Jamie Fly is one of more than two dozen people and entities to have been added to Iran’s sanctions list in response to new measures taken by the European Union and the United Kingdom against Tehran.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on February 21 that the sanctions ban those on the list from entering Iran and their property and assets in Iran will be subject to seizure.
A day earlier, the EU and UK imposed new sanctions -- the latest of several rounds of measures enacted -- on Iranian officials and entities for their role in the violent and often deadly crackdown against public protests in the Islamic republic.
That crackdown has included a stifling of independent journalists and information sources that have tried to report on events in Iran.
“It’s a badge of honor to be sanctioned by the Iranian regime,” Fly said after the announcement of his inclusion. “I am proud of the journalists at Radio Farda who are exposing government lies and cruelty, and reaching ever-growing audiences who want the truth. Nothing will halt our work.”
Tehran’s new sanctions list also includes French Equality Minister Isabelle Rome and French Industrial Affairs Minister Roland Lescure, as well as three German members of parliament and the French and Belgian representatives at the European Parliament.
Eight British citizens, most of whom are officials with the country's armed forces, were also put on the list.
The Foreign Ministry’s statement accused those placed on the list of "inciting and encouraging terrorist actions."
Tehran has tried to blame Western governments for the nationwide protests that erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was being detained by Iran's notorious morality police for allegedly wearing a head scarf, or hijab, improperly.
The demonstrations follow a summer of unrest over poor living conditions and economic woes sparked by U.S. sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program.
No evidence has been shown to back up the claim of Western involvement in Iran's protests, but officials have used the excuse in part to launch the crackdown on dissent, the media, and civil society that rights groups say has resulted in more than 500 deaths and thousands of arrests.
The new EU sanctions, which were announced on February 20, target 32 people and two entities and include the Iranian culture and Islamic guidance minister, the education minister, and other politicians and officials supporting the crackdown.
In total, EU sanctions now apply to 196 individuals and 33 entities in Iran.
In December RFE/RL's Radio Farda and the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo were placed on the list by Tehran.
At the time, Fly called the designation "an absurd manipulation of the truth, straight out of every authoritarian playbook."
"The reality is that each day, the Iranian regime kills men, women, and children protesting for a better future, blames the victims, and abuses their families. Through it all, Radio Farda is trusted by sources and audiences alike to report on what is really happening," he added.
Iran's Intelligence Ministry has previously named employees of foreign Persian media as "enemies of the state," saying that those who "serve foreigners" and "betray the country" will be punished.
Western criticism of Iran has increased in recent months after the country admitted to executing protesters after trials human rights organizations and Washington called "shams."
Radio Farda provides 24/7 radio programs for Iran on multiple platforms, including satellite and shortwave transmissions that fully cover Iran.
Farda's website is one of the most popular Persian-language news and information outlets in the country.
Iran Says 'Ambiguities' Over Nuclear Enrichment Are Being Resolved By IAEA Inspectors
Inspectors from the U.N. nuclear watchdog are in Tehran for negotiations and verification, Iran's nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. "Officials of the International Atomic Energy Agency are in Tehran and have been starting negotiations, visits and check-ups since yesterday. Ambiguities created by an inspector are being resolved," the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said. Last week, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said it was discussing the results of recent verification activities with Iran after Bloomberg News reported that the agency had detected uranium enriched to 84 percent purity, which is close to weapons grade. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Artillery Pounds Donbas As Zelenskiy Says Ukrainian Forces Holding Ground
Russian forces pummeled the front line in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions with artillery and air strikes, the Ukrainian military said on February 22, as regional authorities reported heavy bombardments in the southern region of Dnipropetrovsk.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Ukrainians that the front line was holding despite Moscow's incessant pressure.
Heavy fighting continued unabated around the disputed cities of Bakhmut, Lyman, and Avdiyivka in Donetsk, where Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks in several other locations including Fedorivka, Yahidne, and Berkhivka, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily report.
Russian attacks were also repelled in the Luhansk settlements of Kyzemivka and Dibrova, and in Kupyansk, in northeastern Kharkiv region, the General Staff said, adding that indiscriminate rocket attacks destroyed residential buildings, killing and wounding civilians. It did not elaborate on casualties.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the city of Nikopol was targeted by Russian shelling early on February 22, regional Governor Serhiy Lisak said on Telegram.
"The night in Dnipropetrovsk region passed without enemy attacks. But at 6 in the morning, the aggressor hit Nikopol with heavy artillery," Lisak said, adding that there were no immediate reports of casualties among civilians.
On February 21, six civilians were killed and 12 were wounded in the Russian shelling of residential areas of the southern city of Kherson, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported, adding that the attack also caused substantial damage.
However, "with Russia not letting up at all despite sustaining staggering losses," Ukrainian forces have managed to hold the line, Zelenskiy said on February 21 after meeting with Ukrainian military commanders.
"It is very important that despite great pressure on our forces, the front line has undergone no change," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden is wrapping up his whirlwind, four-day visit to Poland and Ukraine by reassuring eastern flank NATO allies that his administration is highly attuned to the looming threats and other impacts spurred by the grinding Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Before departing Warsaw on February 22, Biden will hold talks with leaders from the Bucharest Nine, a collection of nations on the most eastern parts of the NATO alliance that came together in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.
Petr Pavel, the retired general who last month won the election as the next Czech president, called the U.S. president's visit this week to Ukraine an "extremely strong signal" but warned in a CNN interview against underestimating Russia even despite Moscow's "fatal mistakes."
The UN General Assembly is also slated to meet on February 22, two days ahead of the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Kyiv and its allies hoping to garner broad support for a resolution calling for a "just and lasting peace."
The draft resolution, sponsored by some 60 countries, is to be voted on after the close of debate -- not expected until at least February 23.
Like previous resolutions, it reaffirms the UN's "commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine" and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg echoed U.S. concerns on February 21 that China could supply Russia with weapons to help it pursue its war against Ukraine.
"It is President [Vladimir] Putin who started this imperial war of conquest. It is Putin who keeps escalating the war," Stoltenberg said. "We are also increasingly concerned that China may be planning to provide lethal support for Russia's war."
Stoltenberg was speaking after a meeting with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on plans to step up Western ammunition supplies to Ukraine.
Romanian Court Keeps Tate Brothers In Custody Pending Investigation
Divisive Internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will remain in custody until the end of March pending a criminal investigation into alleged sex trafficking, a Romanian court said on February 21, extending their detention. The brothers, who have dual U.S. and British nationality, and two Romanian female suspects have been in police custody since December 29. Prosecutors are investigating them for suspected human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. They have denied the accusations. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
