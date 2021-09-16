'I Made A Big Mistake': Unvaccinated COVID Patients Battle For Lives In Kosovo

Most COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the western Kosovo city of Gjilan are unvaccinated. RFE/RL visited a hospital in the city and found a patient who regretted her decision not to get inoculated and a doctor who believes the local population has only just started to understand the severity of the highly contagious illness. As of mid-September, only 20 percent of the country's 1.8 million people were fully vaccinated.