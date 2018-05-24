IAEA Says Iran Is In Compliance With Nuclear Deal

Iran has kept its nuclear program within the main restrictions imposed by the 2015 nuclear deal with major powers despite the U.S. pullout from the agreement, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on May 24.

In its first such report since U.S. President Donald Trump announced Washington's withdrawal earlier this month, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran had complied with limits on the level to which it can enrich uranium, its stock of enriched uranium, and other items.

The IAEA said Iran's stock of enriched uranium has stayed within the 300-kilogram limit set out in the deal under which Iran limited its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

The IAEA, however, rebuked Tehran for dragging its feet over so-called "complementary access" inspections under the IAEA's Additional Protocol, which Iran is implementing under the deal.

Based on reporting by Reuters and DPA