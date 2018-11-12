IAEA: Iran Sticking To Nuclear Accord

Iran continues to uphold its side of the 2015 nuclear agreement with several world powers, according to the first report by the UN atomic watchdog since the United States reinstated oil sanctions against Tehran.

Iran's stock of enriched uranium and its capacity to produce such material are below the limits set by the landmark deal with the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in its report released on November 12 in Vienna, just days after the fresh U.S. sanctions hit the country.

Some parts of the field research in the report took place before the sanctions came into effect on November 5, but a senior diplomat familiar with the situation said there was "nothing that indicates that...cooperation from Iran or its attitude has changed since 5 November."

The sweeping new U.S. sanctions against Iran have raised fears about whether the agreement can survive.

Iran continues to give full access to the IAEA's nuclear inspectors, IAEA chief Yukiya Amano wrote in the report seen by journalists.



The agency repeated language which has appeared in two previous reports emphasizing the importance of "timely and proactive cooperation in providing such access" on Iran's part.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa