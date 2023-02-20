Iran
IAEA Says In Discussions With Iran After Report Of Enrichment
The UN's nuclear watchdog said on February 19 that it was discussing the results of recent verification activities with Iran after Bloomberg News reported the agency had detected uranium enriched to 84 percent purity, which is close to weapons grade. "The IAEA is aware of recent media reports relating to uranium enrichment levels in Iran," the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Twitter. "The IAEA is discussing with Iran the results of recent Agency verification activities and will inform the IAEA Board of Governors as appropriate." To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Israel Blames Iran For Attack On Oil Tanker
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 19 said Iran was responsible for a reported attack on an oil tanker last week. An attack on the Liberian-flagged Campo Square was confirmed on February 18 by the ship's captain, who said it was lightly damaged by an airborne object on February 10 while sailing through the Arabian Sea. Shipping databases linked the tanker to Zodiac Maritime, which is controlled by Israeli shipping magnate Eyal Ofer. Tehran has rejected accusations it was behind similar attacks in the past few years. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Western Allies Voice Concern At Iran-Russia Defense Ties
The U.S., British, French, and German foreign ministers on February 18 expressed concern over the deepening cooperation between Russia and Iran, the manufacturer of drones the West says Moscow deploys in Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with France's Catherine Colonna, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, and UK counterpart James Cleverly on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. They "discussed their concerns about the deepening two-way military cooperation between Iran and Russia, and its implications," a U.S. statement said.
Reza Pahlavi Says He's Attending Munich Conference To Bring The Voice Of Iranians To The World
Reza Pahlavi, the former crown prince of Iran, says he and other opposition activists attending the Munich Security Conference want to bring the demands of Iranians to the world. Pahlavi told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that due to state pressure, critics in the Islamic republic cannot express themselves freely. "They want us to deliver their message to the world. It’s our duty and our mission," Pahlavi said in a February 18 interview on the sidelines of the annual security forum where Iranian officials have not been invited. To read the original story from Radio Farda, click here.
German MP Notes Significance Of Iranian Activists Representing Iran At Munich Conference
MUNICH -- A German MP in the European Parliament said it is significant that for the first time Iran is not represented by its foreign minister at the Munich Security Conference but by other political figures who have a different vision for the future of Iran.
Hannah Neumann, an MP in the Strasbourg-based Parliament who has been outspoken on Iran and women's rights, told RFE/RL in an interview on February 17 that the presence of the three activists who are representing Iran reflects the "the distance that is clearly growing between the international community and the regime that is currently holding power."
Neumann will join U.S. Senator Robert Menendez (Democrat-New Jersey); Nazanin Boniadi, an actress and ambassador to Amnesty International; Masih Alinejad, an activist, journalist, and founder of the group White Wednesdays; and Reza Pahlavi, an activist and son of the former shah, in a panel discussion at the conference on February 18.
Neumann said it is important to recognize that the three can speak openly about Iran because they live outside the country and they have used this privilege in recent months to create awareness in the international community about what is happening in Iran, where people have been demonstrating against a lack of rights in the biggest threat to the regime since the 1979 revolution.
In response, authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty. Hundreds of people have been killed during the unrest, which was touched off by the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody after being arrested for "improperly" wearing a head scarf.
Neumann said the three activists who will join her on the panel are prominent figures who have decided that they want to take some responsibility for where Iran is heading.
But she said it will be people inside Iran who will have the most to say about its future, and it’s clear that there is "a lot of political activism that is thinking about a different future of Iran."
She credited the protests and the work of activists outside Iran with helping people "understand how bad the regime is how it's terrorizing its own people, how it's terrorizing the region.”
The international community still needs to understand what the alternative could be, and that's why it's encouraging to see such a diverse group "wanting to become part of describing this alternative."
Neumann also commented on the possibility that EU countries could label the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization, saying it would be important symbolically because it would mean the IRGC would not be a legitimate partner for negotiations.
The European Parliament, which last month called on the EU and its member states to designate the IRGC a terrorist organization, has blamed the IRGC for the repression of protesters and for supplying of drones to Russia's military for use in Ukraine.
"If the demand is that they should be on the terror list, and our assessment is that they behave like terrorists, I think it is important to politically clearly state that and put them in the list," Neumann said.
But she said it can be a very complicated process, and not all EU countries see the issue the same.
She also cast doubt on continuing the negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal, which have been stalled for months.
"It is our responsibility to do everything possible to keep [Iran] from having the nuclear bomb, but the question is, is continuing [talks on the Iran nuclear deal] in this position forever and ever and ever the way to get there? At the moment, I'm not sure if it still is,” she said.
'Radical Change Will Come': Iranians Propose New Political System After Months Of Anti-Regime Protests
For months, antiestablishment protesters have called for the overthrow of Iran's clerical regime and demanded greater social and political freedoms.
Now, opposition figures and civil society groups inside Iran have shared proposals that would transform or even replace the current theocratic system with a democracy.
The proposals for a post-Islamic-republic system come amid growing calls for political change in Iran, which has been ruled by the clerical establishment since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
The nationwide protests, which erupted in September but have waned in recent weeks, are the biggest challenge to the authorities in decades. The establishment has responded by waging a brutal crackdown in which hundreds have been killed and thousands arrested.
On February 14, around 20 labor unions, student organizations, and civil society groups inside Iran published a joint charter in which they laid out their vision for a "new, modern, and humane society."
The charter demands gender equality, the right to free speech, the release of all political prisoners, the abolition of the death penalty, and the protection of ethnic and religious minorities.
The document was released after opposition figure Mir Hossein Musavi called for the "fundamental transformation" of Iran's political system.
In a statement issued on February 4, the 80-year-old called for a "free" referendum and the drafting of a new constitution that would pave the way for a democratic system in Iran.
The proposal by Musavi, a former prime minister who has been under house arrest since 2011, has received support from prominent figures inside and outside the country.
Iran's top Sunni cleric, Molavi Abdolhamid, has also called for a referendum on the protesters' demands. A key dissenting voice inside the Islamic republic, the outspoken cleric has used his sermons to denounce the state's human rights abuses.
A group of Islamic scholars in Iran's western Kurdistan region, which was the epicenter of the protests, recently called for a referendum that would be overseen by international observers and the trial of those involved in state repression.
Meanwhile, a group of exiled Iranian opposition figures met at Georgetown University in Washington on February 10, including the former crown prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, and rights activist Masih Alinejad.
The group said it was working on establishing a charter for a transition to a new, secular democratic system that would be followed by free elections. It is unclear if the group of eight exiled opposition figures and their proposals would receive support inside Iran.
Washington-based political analyst Ali Afshari said a "revolutionary process" inspired by "Woman, life, freedom" -- the main slogan of the anti-regime protests -- has taken shape in Iran.
Afshari, a former student leader who was jailed in Iran for his activism, said calls for a referendum and the publication of a charter by local civil society groups had created a "promising outlook" for the protest movement.
Peyman Jafari, a historian and assistant professor at the College of William & Mary, a public research university in Virginia, said the charter drafted by grassroots organizations in Iran was a "potent reminder that radical change will come from inside and from below."
"It provides a set of demands that are concrete and can unite millions of Iranians around achievable goals," he said.
- By dpa
U.S., Gulf States Urge Iran To Resolve Issues Over Nuclear Program Through Diplomacy
The United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have called on Iran to immediately cease its nuclear provocations, engage in meaningful diplomacy, and fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) investigations into particles of nuclear material found at undeclared locations in the country. A joint statement on February 17 by the United States and GCC member states noted that as documented by the IAEA, Iran's production of highly enriched uranium had no credible civilian purpose and was seriously exacerbating regional and global tensions.
Iran Says Special Team Tasked With Investigating Student Poisonings In Qom
Iran’s Education Minister Yusef Nuri says a special team in the Iranian capital has been tasked with investigating the poisoning of students in the central religious city of Qom.
Nuri made the comments during a February 16 visit to the Shahid Beheshti hospital in Qom, where some of the students are being treated.
Since last December, dozens of students, the majority of them girls, have been treated for poisoning symptoms in Qom, including nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, and heart palpitations.
More than 100 students received treatment for poisoning symptoms earlier this week.
The cause of the poisonings is not clear. Authorities have said research is under way to determine the cause behind the mysterious incidents. Some reports suggested the students had fallen ill after inhaling an unknown gas.
On February 15, Qom Governor Abbas Zakerian said security bodies were looking into the poisonings.
“No agent causing the poisoning has been identified,” he said.
Earlier in the week, Nuri said that no microbial contamination has been found in students with poisoning symptoms in Qom, while adding that the students have not suffered lasting health problems.
On February 14, families of the affected students held a protest outside the governor’s office in Qom, slamming the authorities for failing to find the cause of the poisonings. They also called on authorities to ensure the safety of their children and hold online classes.
“We don’t want unsafe schools,” they chanted, while demanding a transparent investigation.
A source at Qom’s Vali Air hospital told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that members of the intelligence branch of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) are present at the hospital, where some of the poisoned students are being treated.
“They take the results of the children’s blood tests to their own laboratory. We don’t know what is happening,” the source said.
A teacher in Qom said the poisonings have created fear among parents, as well as students.
“[Authorities] closed the schools for three days to investigate, but now schools are open and and no one has given any answer to the parents about the origin of these incidents,” the teacher, who did not want to be named, told Radio Farda.
“Families are worried about the health of their children. In our school of 250 students, only 50 attended classes,” the teacher said.
With reporting by IRNA and khabaronline
Iranian News Agency Confirms Report Of Talks With U.S. On Prisoner Exchange
An Iranian government-affiliated news agency has confirmed a U.S. media report that indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States are under way for an exchange of prisoners.
An NBC television report on February 15 quoted four sources familiar with the matter as saying that Qatar and the United Kingdom are facilitating the talks as intermediaries.
The Iranian news agency Nournews, affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, wrote on Twitter on February 16 that these negotiations "were conducted indirectly and fruitfully." Nournews said the negotiations were conducted "at the request of Washington and with the consent of Tehran."
“The two sides are exploring a formula that could include a possible prisoner exchange and the release of billions of dollars in funds in South Korean banks currently blocked by U.S. sanctions,” NBC said, quoting three sources with knowledge of the talks.
The U.S. State Department has acknowledged that Washington has "channels" for communicating with Tehran but did not elaborate on any current negotiations.
“As we have said, we have ways of communicating with Iran on issues of concern, including on the issue of releasing U.S. citizens wrongfully detained in Iran. Those channels remain open, but we’re not going to detail them,” a State Department spokesperson said.
Several Iranian-American citizens, including Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi, and Morad Tahbaz, are still imprisoned in Iran.
Namazi was with an oil company based in Dubai when he was detained on espionage charges while visiting family in Tehran in 2015. He was questioned over past associations with U.S. think tanks. The Namazi family says the accusations of espionage are absurd.
Namazi was handed a 10-year prison sentence for "collaborating with the hostile American government." He is now the longest-serving Iranian-American prisoner in Iran.
Emad Sharghi was sentenced to 10 years in prison on spying charges, Iranian media reported, saying he was detained while attempting to flee the country.
Morad Tahbaz, a board member of the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation, was arrested in January 2018 during a crackdown on environmental activists. He and seven others were accused of compiling classified information while pretending to carry out environmental work.
Tahbaz was sentenced to 10 years in prison with the others on vague allegations of spying for the United States and undermining Iranian security.
Western countries have repeatedly said that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage and then using them in prisoner swaps.
Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during the current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranians Renew Call For Regime Change At Demonstrations To Mark Protesters' Executions
Demonstrators across Iran have called again for regime change as they marked the end of a 40-day mourning period for Mohammad Hosseini and Mohammad Mehdi Karimi, two men executed in Tehran's notorious Evin prison during ongoing nationwide protests.
Videos published on social networks showed gatherings in several Tehran neighborhoods with people chanting, "We will stand till the end!" and, "Death to the dictator!" -- a reference to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Hosseini, 39, was convicted of killing a member of Iran's paramilitary forces as mourners demonstrated in a city outside the Iranian capital in November amid a wave of protests that engulfed Iran after the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish-Iranian woman, in police custody after being arrested for "improperly" wearing a Muslim head scarf.
Kurdish-Iranian Karimi, 22, was convicted for alleged involvement in the killing of a paramilitary militiaman during protests in Karaj following Amini's death.
Hosseini and Karimi were both hanged on January 7.
In recent weeks, protesters have turned the end of the traditional 40-day mourning periods following a protester's death into a stage for anti-government demonstrations.
Reports also indicate that protesters in Sanandaj, the capital of the western Iranian province of Kurdistan, blocked a street by setting a fire. Amini was from Saqez, a town near Sanandaj.
Similar scenes were reported in other Iranian cities, including Mashhad, Isfahan, Karaj, and Arak.
Since Amini's death, Iranians have flooded streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to Iran's theocratic regime since the 1979 revolution.
In response, authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said that, as of January 29, at least 527 people had been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces muzzle dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Soccer Great Ali Daei, Who Voiced His Support For Protesters, Cannot Leave The Country
Retired Iranian football great Ali Daei, who has expressed his support for the months-long wave of protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, will not be able to attend a FIFA ceremony because he cannot leave the country.
Iran's semiofficial ISNA news agency reported that Daei, who was invited to attend The Best FIFA Football Awards scheduled to be held on February 27 in Switzerland, cannot leave the country.
Daei, 53, a former striker for German football giants Bayern Munich whose 109 goals at the international level went unsurpassed until Cristiano Ronaldo overtook him, is one of Iran's most famous soccer players.
Daei previously announced that he had been summoned by the authorities for his comments in support of the protests and had his passport confiscated.
Since the start of nationwide protests following the death of Amini in September while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, numerous Iranian celebrities and sports personalities have been interrogated and had their passports confiscated after voicing support for the protests.
The unrest has put women's rights in Iran and the lack of freedoms in general in Iran in the spotlight.
Authorities have responded to the unrest with a wave of brutal and often deadly repression.
In December, Daei said that an airplane from Tehran to Dubai had been rerouted and his family ordered off.
Another Iranian professional soccer player, Amir Nasr-Azadani, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for "assisting in waging war against God." Nasr-Azadani had faced a potential death sentence.
Ali Karimi, a former soccer player with Bayern Munich and once the captain of Iran’s national soccer team, has also been a target of the government for his support of the protesters and his posts on social media, including on Instagram, where he has nearly 15 million followers.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has described efforts by celebrities to support the protesters as “worthless” and has called for judicial action against them.
Since Amini's death, more than 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By AP
China, Iran Call On Afghanistan To End Restrictions On Women
China and Iran have urged mutual neighbor Afghanistan to end restrictions on women’s work and education. The call came in a joint statement on February 16 issued at the close of a visit to Beijing by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. The call is notable coming from Iran’s hard-line Shi'ite Muslim regime, which has been challenged by months of protests sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody for allegedly violating clothing requirements. Raisi expressed support for China’s crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong and claim to self-ruling democratic Taiwan. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iranian Pharmacy Closed Down After Owner Fails To Observe Hijab Rule
A Tehran pharmacy has been shut down due to its noncompliance with the mandatory hijab law and a criminal case filed against its female owner as Iran enters its fourth month of unrest sparked by the death in police custody of a young woman arrested for "improperly" wearing the hijab.
The head of the Mizan news agency, which is affiliated with the judiciary, wrote on Twitter on February 15 that the pharmacy was closed after "its owner disrespected the person who warned her to observe the hijab."
In response, lawyer Ali Mojtahedzadeh wrote that “it is illegal to close a business on the pretext that one person does not observe the hijab."
Last week, officials sent a letter to trade unions calling for stricter enforcement and adherence to the mandatory hijab in the capital's stores and businesses.
According to the letter, a copy of which was obtained by RFERL’s Radio Farda, the order was issued to trade unions in the capital based on the Hijab and Chastity Law and with the aim of preventing the "spread of the habit of not wearing a hijab."
Such acts of civil disobedience have increased in Iran, where the country's Hijab and Chastity Law requires women and girls over the age of 9 to wear a head scarf in public.
In recent weeks, numerous reports have been published about the closing of businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the owners' and managers' failure to observe Islamic laws and mandatory hijab rules.
Since the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, Iranians have flooded into the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of support in what is considered as one of the biggest threats to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In response, the authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
The Farda Briefing: Limited Amnesty For Iranian Protesters Slammed As 'Public Relations Stunt'
Welcome back to The Farda Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that tracks the key issues in Iran and explains why they matter. To subscribe, click here.
I'm RFE/RL correspondent Golnaz Esfandiari. Here's what I've been following during the past week and what I'm watching for in the days ahead.
The Big Issue
Scores of Iranian protesters and prominent political prisoners have reportedly been released in recent weeks under a limited amnesty announced by the authorities. They are said to include Iranian-French academic Farina Adelkhah, award-winning filmmaker Mohammad Rasulof, and human rights activist Farhad Meysami.
The authorities have not provided an official list of those released. But Iran’s reformist Etemad daily ran photos of some 50 newly freed figures on its front page on February 13. The newspaper reported that nearly 400 prisoners had been released as of February 11, adding that judicial officials were reviewing more cases.
The reported releases come after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 5 ordered an amnesty and the reduction of sentences for some prisoners. The announcement came ahead of the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution on February 11.
Why It Matters: The authorities have arrested some 20,000 people during the ongoing anti-regime protests that erupted in September. Many of them remain in detention, despite the amnesty.
Rights groups and activists have downplayed the limited amnesty. Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran, said the “so-called ‘pardon’ is nothing but a shameless public relations stunt that shows the completely arbitrary nature of justice in the Islamic republic, where arrests and releases are at the whim of the state.”
The Etemad daily, however, noted that such an amnesty is rare and could be “a sign of change” in the country. Others have called it a retreat by the clerical regime in the face of the protests, the biggest challenge to the authorities in decades.
"This is an achievement by the protest movement. The establishment would not release prisoners easily. They are in a position of weakness,” Paris-based political activist Taghi Rahmani, who has been jailed a number of times by the Islamic republic, told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda.
What's Next: More protesters and political prisoners could be released in the coming days. The authorities have been urged to free jailed journalists, activists, and environmentalists.
Despite freeing some of the regime's critics, the authorities are still going after other opponents. Reza Khandan, the husband of jailed human rights advocate Nasrin Sotoudeh, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda on February 14 that he has been summoned by the judiciary and ordered to serve a six- year suspended prison sentence.
- The presence of a Shah-era intelligence chief accused of human rights abuses at a pro-democracy rally in the United States has led to controversy among Iranians. Parviz Sabeti, the former deputy head of SAVAK, the feared security and intelligence service of the former shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, was photographed at a rally on February 12.
- Several female protesters who were detained in Tehran during Iran’s brutal crackdown on antiestablishment protests spoke to Radio Farda. The women recalled the mistreatment they suffered at the hands of government agents and security officers, and described how they were beaten, threatened, and psychologically abused.
A group of exiled opposition figures met at Georgetown University in Washington on February 10 to discuss the future of Iran’s pro-democracy movement. The group pleaded for unity and an end to infighting to help replace Iran's theocratic system with a secular democracy.
The attendees included the exiled former crown prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, and rights activist Masih Alinejad.
"The Islamic republic has survived because of our differences, and we should put our differences aside until we come to the polling booth," Nobel laureate Shirin Ebadi, a member of the exiled group, said in a video message to the gathering.
What's Next: The group said it was working on establishing a charter for a transition to a new democratic system that would be followed by free elections. It remains unclear whether the group of eight exiled opposition figures and their proposals for a new political system will receive the backing of Iranian protesters and opposition figures inside Iran.
Iranian Activist Summoned To Serve Older Suspended Prison Sentence
Reza Khandan, a civil activist and the husband of prominent Iranian lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, says he has been summoned by the judiciary to serve an older suspended sentence of five years in prison.
In an interview with RFE/RL, Khandan said the suspended sentence was issued four years ago after he was found guilty of "propaganda against the Islamic republic."*
Khandan was arrested along with Iranian activist Farhad Meysami in 2018 for supporting women's protests against a law that forces them to cover their head in public, known as the hijab law.
The hijab -- the head covering worn by Muslim women -- became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the Islamic Revolution of 1979.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
"Mr. Meysami and I were arrested [in 2018] for making and distributing pin badges that read, 'I object to the mandatory hijab.' This was an example of the crime of propaganda against the Islamic republic," Khandan told RFE/RL.
The decision to summon Khandan to serve his sentence came amid a wave of protests sparked by the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after being arrested for allegedly violating the hijab law.
Iranian authorities have been accused of grave human rights abuses during the current deadly crackdown on protests, including torturing detainees, firing at protesters using live ammunition, and executing protesters following alleged torture and forced confessions.
According to rights groups, around 20,000 people have been arrested in the state's brutal crackdown on the antiestablishment protests. Many of them have been released on bail.
An unknown number of protesters have been pardoned and freed in recent days following an amnesty announced by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
*CORRECTION: A previous version of this story contained a photo that incorrectly identified Reza Khandan.
Iranian Sunni Religious Leader Criticizes Shi'ite Scholars' Silence About Kurdistan Arrests
A prominent Sunni cleric from Iran's Kurdistan region has condemned the mass arrests of Sunni scholars from the region and criticized the silence of Shi'ite clerics on the matter.
The Iranian provinces of Sistan-Baluchistan and Kurdistan have been a hotbed for unrest since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody after she was arrested for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly.
Hassan Amini, who leads the Kurdistan Jurisprudence Assembly, told RFE/RL that more than 20 Sunni religious scholars, known as "mamusta," were arrested in various Kurdish cities for accompanying protesters and supporting their demands, while several others were summoned and interrogated.
Amini said Iran was seeking to suppress the protests, "while none of the people's demands have received a positive response from the government."
"Sunni leaders have not refrained from writing protest statements, giving speeches, and raising demands. But the government doesn't tolerate that, telling people, 'You shouldn't talk, you shouldn't make demands,'" Amini added.
Two prominent Iranian Sunni clerics, Molavi Naqshbandi and Molavi Abdulmajid, are among those detained so far.
In a January 19 interview with RFE/RL, Abdulmajid criticized the government for generating an atmosphere of insecurity in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchistan Province and a hotbed of the protest movement, and said the protests in the city will continue.
The government has unleashed a brutal crackdown on the months of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 16 death of Amini.
Sunni Muslims make up a majority of the population in Sistan-Baluchistan Province and Kurdistan, but account for only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Since Amini's death, more than 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
EU Chief Calls For Sanctions On Iranian Entities Linked To Ukraine War
The head of the European Union's executive body has said the bloc will for the first time propose sanctions targeting Iranian entities involved in Russia's war on Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told lawmakers on February 15 that the proposed measures would target those linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. She said the sanctions would include new trade bans and technology export controls, including on drones, missiles, and helicopters. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Reportedly Wants To Give Seized Iranian Weapons To Ukraine
The Wall Street Journal reports that U.S. officials are considering a plan to send a shipment of Iranian-supplied weapons seized by the U.S. Navy to Ukraine. Unnamed U.S. and European officials told the newspaper on February 14 that the weapons seized from smugglers off the Yemen coast in recent months included more than 5,000 assault rifles, 1.6 million rounds of small-arms ammunition, and small number of antitank missiles. Ukraine is appealing for more Western weaponry as the Russian invasion nears its first anniversary. To read the original article by The Wall Street Journal, click here.
'Hands Are Stained With Blood': Iranians Outraged After Shah-Era Secret-Police Official Attends U.S. Rally
Tens of thousands of Iranian-Americans, including supporters of the exiled former crown prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, held rallies in the United States* recently to show their support for the ongoing anti-regime protests in the Islamic republic.
Among them was a man who has shunned the limelight for decades: Parviz Sabeti, the former deputy head of SAVAK, the feared security and intelligence service of the shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.
The presence of Sabeti, whose photos were published on social media by his daughter Pardis Sabeti, at the pro-democracy demonstration triggered outrage. Some have called for him to be put on trial for alleged rights abuses committed during the monarchy.
Iranian-Americans held several rallies in the United States on February 12, including in Los Angeles and Miami. It was unclear which one Sabeti attended.
"44 years ago today, our native country fell into darkness. Hoping this year brings light and solidarity," Pardis Sabeti, a professor of biology at Harvard University, wrote on Twitter on February 12, the day after the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 that overthrew the monarchy and brought to power the current clerical regime.
In her tweet, Pardis Sabeti used the hashtag, "Woman, life, freedom," which has become the main slogan of Iran's antiestablishment protests, which were triggered by the September death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who was arrested by the morality police.
The tweet prompted praise for Sabeti from Iranian monarchists, who hailed him as a "a living legend" and "a man of honor" who kept Iran safe from "terrorists" during the rule of the late shah.
But others said the 86-year-old Sabeti should be prosecuted for alleged rights abuses, including torture and the execution of political prisoners. They said Sabeti's legacy went against the demands of Iran's protest movement for greater social and political freedom.
"She has some nerves sharing a photo of Parviz Sabeti and talking about 'light and solidarity,'" London-based Iranian filmmaker Kaveh Abbasian said on Twitter. "In a free Iran, he would be put to trial."
Exiled Iranian artist Barbad Golshiri said it was "time for the victims, the families of the tortured, the executed to launch a [legal] case against Sabeti."
The rallies in the United States were held two days after a group of exiled opposition activists and celebrities, including Reza Pahlavi, met at Georgetown University to discuss the future of Iran's pro-democracy movement. The group pleaded for unity and an end to infighting to help replace Iran's theocratic system with a secular democracy.
"Who could have imagined that the torturer of SAVAK, whose hands are stained with the blood and suffering of many, would bring us freedom," veteran Tehran-based journalist Mohammad Aghazadeh said on Twitter.
Aghazadeh called on the exiled opposition to break with figures like Sabeti, otherwise they would be "accomplices to his crimes."
Pahlavi has not commented on the controversy surrounding Sabeti. But he has previously said that he opposes the use of torture.
Opposition activist Mahdieh Golrou, who was jailed in Iran, said some opposition activists have ignored alleged crimes committed under the shah, who died in Egypt in 1980. "It seems that the problem is not with crimes, but with criminals. If the criminal wears a tie it's not a problem, the issue is with turbans," Golrou said on Twitter. "Torture is a crime regardless of who committed it."
Germany-based political activist Mehdi Fatapour, who was jailed under the shah for his peaceful activism and subjected to torture, told RFE/RL that Sabeti had never expressed remorse. "Unfortunately, Sabeti has defended SAVAK's actions," Fatapour said, adding that the secret police's mission was to create "fear" and preserve a dictatorship.
Fatapour said he was arrested by SAVAK on two separate occasions -- in 1971 and 1973 -- for organizing student protests. He said he still suffered from the torture he endured in detention. "The second time, the torture was very severe because they wanted to know my contacts, their names, and addresses. My interrogator told me that I was lucky that I didn't die under torture," he recalled.
"SAVAK created fear, it arrested, jailed, and tortured all those opposing [the shah], including students, intellectuals, writers, and opposition activists," he said. "Not only did this policy not establish security, but it became a main factor for insecurity."
In a 1977 interview with The Washington Post, Sabeti said Iranians afraid of SAVAK were "being influenced by foreign journalists' accounts. Some of the foreign journalists come here.... They see SAVAK behind every tree."
In a 2012 interview with Voice of America, Sabeti said he "opposed torture." "Because I studied law, I have always opposed anything that leads to torture," he said.
*CORRECTION: A previous version of this story stated that Sabeti attended a rally in Los Angeles. It is unclear which rally he attended in the United States, where several were held on February 12.
Iran's National Library Suspends Some Female Members For 'Improperly' Wearing Hijab
Several female members of Iran's National Library have reportedly received a text message informing them that their membership was suspended due to their improperly wearing a head scarf, which amounts to a violation of the compulsory hijab law.
In response, members of the National Library protested on February 13, saying that the suspension of the membership of several women amounted to "an organized step by public institutions to expand the gender apartheid of the Islamic republic."
The suspended members are Iranian researchers and academics who use the unique resources of the National Library for research purposes.
The hijab -- the head covering worn by Muslim women -- became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the Islamic Revolution of 1979.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
In recent weeks, numerous reports have been published detailing moves by the authorities to shut down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and, in some cases, even pharmacies because owners or managers failed to observe Islamic laws and mandatory hijab rules.
The reports come after the months of public anger that erupted after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in September in custody after being detained by the morality police in Tehran for "improperly" wearing a head scarf.
Iranians have since flooded streets across the country in protest, with women and even schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In response, the authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Labor Activist On Hunger Strike To Protest Iran's 'Anti-Human Behavior'
Iranian labor rights activist Narges Mansuri says she has been on a hunger strike since January 29 to protest the "anti-human behavior of the Islamic Republic of Iran."
In a voice message sent from Tehran's notorious Evin prison, Mansuri said she started her hunger strike, despite suffering from chronic illnesses, because she was banned from meeting her child, was threatened with execution, and was subjected to the harsh behavior of interrogators whose actions "drive political prisoners to insanity."
Mansuri, who has been working for the Tehran and Suburbs Bus Company for more than 20 years and is a well-known labor rights activist, was detained in May amid a wave of arrests of labor and political activists in Iran.
The official IRNA news agency claimed that Mansuri was arrested by security agents while trying to leave the country.
She has been arrested, interrogated, and tried many times in recent years.
Mansuri is one of 14 women activists in Iran who have publicly called for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to resign.
She and the other women also called for a fresh political system within the framework of a new constitution that would secure dignity and equal rights for women.
Mansuri says that since signing the statement calling for Khamenei's resignation, the Iranian authorities have issued four court orders against her and threatened her many times.
Criticism of Khamenei, who has the last say on almost every decision in the Islamic republic, is considered a red line in Iran, and his critics often land in prison, where political prisoners are routinely held in solitary confinement and subjected to various forms of torture.
Labor protests in Iran have been on the rise amid declining living standards and unpaid wages. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Authorities have cracked down on the protests, arresting many of those taking part.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian President Begins Visit To China
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in China on February 14 for a three-day visit, flanked by a large delegation that includes his central bank chief and ministers for trade, the economy, and oil. Raisi will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in the capital Beijing, with the pair expected to sign a number of "cooperation documents," Tehran has said. Both presidents met for the first time last September in Uzbekistan at a summit for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, where the Iranian president called for expanded ties. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Families Of Airline Downing Victims Withdraw Complaint, Say Iranian Court Incompetent
Several relatives of the Iranian victims of a commercial flight shot down in Iran in January 2020 by missiles fired by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) have withdrawn their complaint from the Tehran Military Court, accusing it of being "a disgrace to the truth" and being at the orders of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed on January 8, 2020, while en route to Kyiv, killing all 176 people onboard. Besides Iranians, there were Afghan, British, Canadian, Swedish, and Ukrainian citizens on board.
After days of official denials, Iran admitted that an IRGC unit had inadvertently shot down the plane amid heightened tensions with the United States over the U.S. drone assassination of top IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad.
Abbas Sadeghi, a lawyer and a family member of four of the victims, released a video message in which he said: "The most painful humiliation of the truth takes place in this court. That's why we withdrew our complaint on February 12."
"We believe that the court has neither the competence nor the will to handle this case independently and impartially," Sadeghi added.
Sadeghi said that Iran had deployed a missile system in the vicinity of the path followed by international flights, and, "for this reason, we believe that this crime was intentional, and we have no doubts about it."
The Iranian government says it has allocated $150,000 to compensate the family of each passenger, regardless of citizenship, but some families have refused the money.
Last year, a Canadian court awarded $84 million plus interest to the families of six of the victims.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Protests In Several Iranian Cities As Regime Marks 44th Anniversary Of Revolution
Protests have continued in several Iranian cities, including Tehran, amid months of unrest triggered by the death of a young woman arrested by Iran's notorious morality police for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Protesters in Tehran's Ekbatan neighborhood chanted from windows and rooftops, "Death to the dictator," in apparent reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Similar scenes were reported from other neighborhoods of Tehran, as well as in the cities of Amol, Kelachay, Bojnurd, and Hamedan.
Several videos published on social networks showed people in the northern province of Gilan setting fire to government propaganda banners for the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution that brought Iran's clerical rulers to power.
The unrest was sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 in custody after being arrested for the alleged "improper" wearing of the mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Thousands, including students, journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, have been detained and given stiff sentences, including the death penalty.
Others have faced sentences such as imprisonment and flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The regime, which has blamed the West for orchestrating the demonstrations, has vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way after the unrest entered a fourth month.
The protests pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Prominent Filmmaker Imprisoned Over Criticism Of Iranian Authorities Released
Award-winning Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasulof was released from Tehran's notorious Evin Prison on February 12 after seven months of incarceration.
Rasulof, who won the top prize at the Berlin film festival for his 2020 film There Is No Evil, was arrested in July for criticizing the government's crackdown on protests in the southwestern city of Abadan following a deadly building collapse.
Rasulof had signed a statement along with other Iranian artists and activists addressing the authorities called "Lay Down Your Arms." His imprisonment was tied to a one-year prison sentence he had received previously.
A picture posted on social media showed Rasulov standing next to two civil activists following his release.
Two months after Rasulof's arrest, mass protests broke out across Iran after the death in police custody in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, an Iranian-Kurdish woman who had been detained by the country's morality police for an alleged violation of the mandatory hijab requirement.
Rasulof won the Berlin festival's Golden Bear for There Is No Evil in February 2020 but was unable to accept the prize in person because he was barred from leaving Iran.
Amid the continuing mass protests in Iran, many prominent Iranian athletes, celebrities, rights defenders, and cultural figures have been arrested and imprisoned owing to their support for the demonstrations.
More than 500 people have been killed in a brutal police crackdown, according to rights groups. Human rights groups estimate that around 20,000 people have been arrested in connection with the protests so far.
In a defiant message on the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution on February 11, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said nationwide anti-government protests had been defeated.
Raisi said in a speech on Tehran's Azadi Square that the demonstrations were part of an effort by Iran's enemies to prevent Iran from continuing its achievements.
