ICC Issues Arrest Warrant Against Putin Over Alleged War Crimes In Ukraine
On March 17, the president of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Judge Piotr Hofmanski, announced that The Hague-based court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of responsibility for war crimes allegedly committed during Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The charges include the unlawful deportation of children and the unlawful transfer of people from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.