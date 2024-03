The URL has been copied to your clipboard

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has indicted Russian military commanders Sergei Kobylash and Viktor Sokolov for alleged war crimes committed in Ukraine. The two face charges of attacking civilian targets including Ukraine's electricity infrastructure. Koblyash, a lieutenant general, is commander of Russia's Long-Range Aviation. Sokolov, an admiral, is the former commander of Russia's Black Sea naval fleet.