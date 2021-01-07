Ice Collapse At Waterfall In Kamchatka Kills One, Injures Three

Reports from Russia's Far East say a massive collapse of ice at a waterfall on the Kamchatka Peninsula has killed one tourist and injured three other people, including a 12-year-old boy.

The Kamchatka regional government's website said the tragedy happened on January 7 as a group of tourists and a guide were visiting the Vilyuchinsk waterfall in the southern part of the peninsula.

Two of the injured tourists were hospitalized. One of them, the 12-year-old boy, was listed in serious condition.

The 40-meter-high Vilyuchinsk waterfall is one of the most popular natural sites in the area. It attracts tourists from across Russia.