Who Was Illya Kyva? Ukrainian Zelenskiy Critic Gunned Down Near Moscow

Ukrainian law enforcement sources told RFE/RL that the Ukrainian security service "liquidated" a former Ukrainian lawmaker on December 6. Illya Kyva was shot dead in a village near Moscow. An outspoken critic of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, he was convicted in absentia in November of high treason in a court in the Ukrainian city of Lviv. An official in Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine's Luhansk region was killed in a car bomb the same day.