Imprisoned Ukrainian Film Director Oleh Sentsov Wins 2018 Sakharov Prize

The European Parliament has awarded Oleh Sentsov, a Ukrainian film director imprisoned in Russia after opposing Moscow's takeover of his native Crimea, with its prestigious 2018 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought.

"Through his courage and determination, by putting his life in danger, the filmmaker Oleh Sentsov has become a symbol of the struggle for the release of political prisoners held in Russia and around the world," European Parliament President Antonio Tajani told the legislature in Strasbourg on October 25.

By awarding Sentsov the prize, the European Parliament was expressing "its solidarity with him and his cause," Tajani added.

Tajani called on Russian authorities to release Sentsov "immediately," saying the filmmaker was in poor health after he earlier this month ended a 145-day hunger strike in a prison in northern Russia.

Sentsov, a Crimean native who opposed Russia's 2014 takeover of the Ukrainian peninsula, is serving a 20-year prison term after being convicted of terrorism in a trial that he, human rights groups, and Western governments contend was politically motivated.

He is currently imprisoned in the Far Northern Yamalo-Nenets region of Russia where he started a hunger strike on May 14, demanding that Russia release 64 Ukrainians that he considers political prisoners in Russia.

He ended his hunger strike on October 6, saying he had to do so to avoid being force-fed by the prison authorities.

"Sakharov Prize, awarded by the European Parliament to Sentsov is yet another turn of key to unlock the prison capturing Oleh," Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Hroysman tweeted.

The European Parliament will award the 50,000 euro ($58,000) prize during a ceremony in Strasbourg on December 12.



Sentsov had been selected as one of three finalists in an October 9 vote by members of the European Parliament’s foreign affairs and development committees.

The other short-listed candidates were Moroccan activist Nasser Zefzafi and 11 NGOs that work to save the lives of migrants traveling across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.



The prize, named in honor of the Soviet physicist and dissident Andrei Sakharov, was established by the European Parliament in 1988 to honor individuals and organizations who defend human rights and fundamental freedoms.

