Imprisoned Ukrainian Film Director Sentsov Makes His Will Public

Imprisoned Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who ended his nearly five-month hunger strike in a Russian prison earlier this month, has made his will public.

Hromadske television channel in Ukraine published Sentsov's will on its website on October 26.

In his will written on September 7 when he was still on a hunger strike, Sentsov, imprisoned in Russia after opposing Moscow's takeover of his native Crimea, asks his associate, film director Yevhenia Vradiy (eds: a woman) to make movies based on his five scripts -- Rhinoceros, Kai, Brilliant World, Crows, and Kristi, if he dies.

The last three scripts Sentsov wrote while in Russian custody.

According to the will, Sentsov wants his daughter and son to be the beneficiaries of the profits gained from the films.

The television channel received Sentsov's will from his cousin, Natalya Kaplan.

Sentsov's lawyer, Dmitry Dinze, confirmed to RFE/RL that the will is original.

Kaplan said earlier that Sentsov may not survive after ending the hunger strike because of the damage to his health.

Sentsov's will was published a day after the European Parliament awarded him with its prestigious 2018 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought.

Sentsov, a Crimean native who opposed Russia's 2014 takeover of the Ukrainian peninsula, is serving a 20-year prison term after being convicted of terrorism in a trial that he, human rights groups, and Western governments contend was politically motivated.

He is currently imprisoned in the far northern Yamalo-Nenets region of Russia.

With reporting by Hromadske TV