In Retrial, Montenegrin Investigative Journalist Sentenced To Year In Prison

A Podgorica court has sentenced award-winning investigative journalist Jovo Martinovic to one year in prison following a retrial on drug-trafficking charges he denies.

Martinovic, who has reported widely on organized crime and war crimes for both local and foreign media outlets, was sentenced in 2019 by the same tribunal to 18 months in prison over alleged links to a smuggling ring.

Martinovic has rejected the accusations, arguing that his contacts with criminal circles were strictly professional in the context of reporting, and appealed the verdict, prompting an appeals tribunal to order the retrial, citing a lack of evidence.

On October 8, Martinovic, 48, labelled his new verdict "political and shameful" and said he would appeal it. He has said he believes the trials were in retaliation for his reporting.

"Witnesses' testimonies were in my favor. All the evidence was in my favor. The court did not want to accept the evidence I proposed, which shows that I was on a reporting mission," he told reporters.

"The judgement was written a long time ago," he added.

Martinovic will not be imprisoned since he had already been detained for nearly 15 months -- longer than his new sentence -- while awaiting his first trial.

Martinovic has worked for major international media including the BBC and Financial Times.

He won the 2018 Peter Mackler Award for his investigative reporting, which included work exposing war crimes during and after Serbia's conflict with Kosovo in the 1990s.

On October 7, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and seven other media-freedom groups had urged Martinovic's acquittal.



"The responsibility resting on the judges is great," the groups said in a statement.

A renewed conviction would "undermine media freedom" in Montenegro and be incompatible with its EU accession, for which an "independent and pluralist media is a key condition," they said.

"In the last decade, hardly any other journalist in an EU member state, candidate country, or potential candidate country -- with the exception of Turkey -- has spent so much time in prison merely for doing his job," according to the eight NGOs.

Besides RSF, they include the European Center for Press and Media Freedom, the European Federation of Journalists, the International Press Institute, ARTICLE 19, the Center for Investigative Journalism of Montenegro, the Osservatorio Balcani Caucaso Transeuropa, and the International Federation of Journalists.

Montenegro, home to 650,000 people, hopes to join the EU by 2025 and is under growing pressure to tackle organized crime and safeguard media freedom.

Before Martinovic's arrest he had reported on the notorious "Pink Panther" international jewel thieves gang made up of members mainly from the former Yugoslavia.

Gang member Dusko Martinovic was sentenced to six years and three months in the trial. Six others were also convicted.

With reporting by AFP