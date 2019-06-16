India Defeats Pakistan At Cricket World Cup

India continued their Cricket World Cup dominance over rivals Pakistan with an 89-run victory in the British city of Manchester.



The rain-affected match between the teams representing the bitter nuclear rivals was held on June 16 at the Old Trafford cricket ground.



More than 700,000 people applied for tickets to the match in a stadium that holds about 23,500 fans, officials said.



Hundreds of millions of viewers were also expected to watch the game on television.



India, ranked No. 2 in the world, was favored to win.



The country has won all seven of its World Cup games played against Pakistan.



Pakistan, who are ninth in the World Cup table having won just one group game, face South Africa on June 23, while India play Afghanistan on June 22.

Based on reporting by the BBC, AP, and AFP



