Both Sides Claim Victory As India-Pakistan Cease-Fire Mainly Holds
Pakistan and India both declared victory in a recent flare-up of violence as a US-mediated cease-fire appeared to largely hold on May 11, with the nuclear-armed neighbors stepping back from a potential full-scale war over the disputed Kashmir region.
Islamabad and New Delhi 10 agreed to an immediate cessation of hostilities, US President Donald Trump and officials from both South Asian countries said on May 10, after a series of tit-for-tat military strikes that claimed dozens of lives.
"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. "Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence."
India and Pakistan regularly come close to igniting a catastrophic full-scale war in the tense South Asian region, usually related to the disputed Kashmir region, which is split into Indian- and Pakistani-controlled areas but claim din full by both.
In apparent efforts to reassure their domestic populations, both sides claimed victory in the latest outbreak of violence.
On May 11, New Delhi offered a tally of its claimed success during the flare-up in violence, saying its military strikes into Pakistan-controlled Kashmir and Pakistan earlier in the week killed more than 100 militants.
Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, director general of Indian military operations, claimed that among those killed were prominent militant leaders.
“We achieved total surprise,” Ghai told a New Delhi news conference, describing Pakistan’s response as “erratic and rattled.”
Meanwhile, Pakistani Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif told a news briefing that Islamabad’s forces on May 10 hit 26 Indian military installations in response to missile strikes launched by New Delhi.
Earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the nation for its "victory" over India, while at the same time expressing desires for meaningful dialogue with India and for resolution of all issues dividing the bitter rivals.
"This is a victory not just for the armed forces, but for the whole nation," Sharif said.
Despite talk of the cease-fire, India and Pakistan accused each other of violations in the following hours, although reports of such actions were rare late on May 11.
International leaders welcomed the cease-fire breakthrough.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the governments of India and Pakistan had agreed "to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site."
In a post on X on May 10, Rubio said he and Vice President JD Vance had been in contact with senior Indian and Pakistani officials over the previous 48 hours.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the cease-fire agreement a "positive step" and "hopes the agreement will contribute to lasting peace and foster an environment conducive to addressing broader, longstanding issues between the two countries," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.
Trump has said he is ready to work to resolve the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan and to help boost the economies of both nations.
"While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great Nations," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
"Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a 'thousand years,' a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!”
The cease-fire follows weeks of escalating violence that began after a deadly April 22 attack in Indian-administered Kashmir killed 26 civilians, most of them Hindu tourists. India blamed Pakistan-based militants for the assault -- a claim Islamabad denies. The incident triggered a series of strikes, including reported missile and drone attacks, cross-border shelling, and cyberattacks.
India and Pakistan, which gained independence from Britain in 1947, fought full-scale wars in 1948, 1965, and 1971, and a limited conflict in 1999. The central issue remains the Kashmir Valley, which India regards as its Atoot Ang -- integral part -- while Pakistan sees it as the “unfinished agenda of partition” of the subcontinent.
Kashmir is divided between three nuclear-armed neighbors, with India controlling about 45 percent, Pakistan about 35 percent, and China -- following a brief war with India in 1962 -- the remaining 20 percent.
Tens of thousands fled Indian-controlled Kashmir during the recent drone attacks and shelling by Pakistani forces.
Some have begun to return, although many remain hesitant, given the history of violence in the region.
“We will go back only after complete calm prevails,” Basharat Ahmed, who lives in Poonch district, was quoted by AP as saying. “It doesn’t take much time for the two countries to start fighting on the border.”
With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, AP, Reuters, and the BBC
Zelenskyy Says Ready To Meet Putin In Turkey, But Insists On May 12 Cease-Fire
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is ready to meet Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Istanbul on May 15, but he insisted a cease-fire backed by his European allies begin on May 12, although Moscow has so far ignored that call.
“Starting tomorrow, we await a cease-fire,” Zelenskyy said on May 11 on social media. “This proposal is on the table.”
“A full and unconditional cease-fire -- one that lasts long enough to provide a necessary foundation for diplomacy -- could significantly bring peace closer. Ukraine has long proposed this, our partners are proposing it, and the whole world is calling for it.
“We await a clear response from Russia.”
Zelenskyy said Kyiv has “absolutely no problem engaging in negotiations, and we are ready for any format.”
“I will be in Turkey this Thursday, May 15, and I expect Putin to come to Turkey as well,” the Ukrainian leader added.
The potential for the May 12 cease-fire -- to which Russia has not agreed -- or the May 15 talks in Istanbul remained uncertain as of late May 11.
Zelenskyy's comments follow remarks by US President Donald Trump -- who appeared to ignore calls by Kyiv and leading European allies for a cease-fire -- that demanded Ukraine "immediately" hold direct talks with Russia to end the war.
Trump made that demand after Putin proposed the direct talks with Kyiv in Turkey.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump noted that Putin "doesn't want to have" a cease-fire agreement with Ukraine and instead wants direct talks to "negotiate a possible end to the bloodbath."
“Ukraine should agree to this, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump added. “At least they will be able to determine whether or not a deal is possible, and if it is not, European leaders, and the U.S., will know where everything stands, and can proceed accordingly!”
The US president said he was with Putin,” urging Kyiv to accept the meeting invitation, adding, "Have the meeting now."
Trump’s demand that Ukraine drop its precondition for a cease-fire and go straight into negotiations with Russia came just hours after his Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, backed Kyiv’s call for a cease-fire.
"As President Trump has repeatedly said, stop the killing!!" he said on X. "An unconditional 30-day cease-fire first and, during it, move into comprehensive peace discussions. Not the other way around."
Speaking to Russian pro-Kremlin media, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on May 11 dismissed Kyiv's calls -- backed by its allies -- for Russia to pause the war, saying that Kyiv must have misread the Russian leader's message.
"Putin made it clear in his statement," she said. "First talks about the root causes, and then we can perhaps talk about a cease-fire."
Zelenskyy's presidential adviser Andriy Yermak responded on Telegram to Putin's call for talks by saying: "First, a 30-day ceasefire -- then everything else."
"Russia must not disguise its desire to continue the war behind rhetorical constructions," he said. "A cease-fire is the first step toward ending the war, and it will demonstrate Russia’s willingness to stop the killings."
Later on May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Putin in a phone call that his country is ready to host negotiations for a cease-fire and permanent peace between Russia and Ukraine.
In a separate phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Erdogan said "a historic turning point" had been reached toward ending the war.
Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Zelenskyy, and British and Polish prime ministers Keir Starmer and Donald Tusk announced the proposal for a cease-fire beginning on May 12 after a meeting in Kyiv on May 10.
They warned Moscow that it would face "massive" new sanctions if it balked at the proposed truce. They said they had spoken to Trump by phone following the talks.
Macron, speaking from the Polish border town of Przemysl on his return from Kyiv, described Putin’s offer of direct talks as “a first step, but not enough,” adding that “an unconditional cease-fire is not preceded by negotiations.”
Merz struck a similar note, calling the proposal “a good sign” but “far from sufficient.”
“First, the weapons must be silenced, then the discussions can begin,” he said in a statement.
Before their visit to Ukraine, Macron and the other European leaders promised they would "stand in Kyiv in solidarity with Ukraine against Russia’s barbaric and illegal full-scale invasion," now well into its fourth year.
Speaking to RFE/RL after Putin's comments on May 11, John Hardie, deputy director of the Russia Program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said the Russian leader was continuing "to attempt to walk the line between placating President Trump and still refusing a cease-fire absent significant Ukrainian and Western concessions."
"Putin essentially proposed that Russia and Ukraine pick up where they left off with the 2022 Istanbul negotiations, where Moscow sought to impose harsh peace terms,” he said, adding that the US president has a decision to make.
“Will he continue to allow Putin to 'tap him along,' or will he follow through on his threat to turn the economic screws on Russia?” he said.
Trump ran for president on a promise to end the war quickly. In an interview with NBC News that aired on May 4, he expressed hope a peace deal could still be reached while also suggesting his patience with both Ukraine and Russia was limited.
In early May, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said if there isn't a real breakthrough on the war in Ukraine in the near future, Trump will have to decide how much more time to dedicate to the negotiation process.
With reporting by AFP
Iran, US End 'Difficult But Useful' Round Of Nuclear Talks In Oman
The fourth round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States has ended in Muscat, with Tehran suggesting a new round will be scheduled by Omani mediators.
Iranian Foreign Minister spokesman Esmail Baqaei wrote on X that the talks on May 11 were "difficult but useful" to help "better understand each other's positions and to find reasonable and realistic ways" to resolve differences.
"Next round will be coordinated and announced by Oman," he wrote.
There were no immediate comments from the White House or the State Department on the talks, but US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff had suggested earlier that the outcome of the Oman talks could decide whether diplomacy continues or collapses.
Deep divisions have emerged over red lines in the past several weeks that threaten to derail the negotiations.
Witkoff, who is Washington's chief negotiator, stated in an interview ahead of the talks that Washington's position is "no enrichment," meaning Iran must dismantle its nuclear program, including key facilities at Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan.
"If Sunday’s discussions do not yield positive results, we will have to explore alternative approaches," Witkoff warned, strongly implying that a lack of progress in Oman could end the current negotiation track.
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who serves as Tehran’s top negotiator, has said enrichment is "nonnegotiable" and rejected the possibility of dismantling the nuclear program.
Speaking ahead of the talks in Oman, Araqchi said a deal can be reached with the United States if Washington’s goal is to ensure that Tehran does not acquire nuclear weapons.
“But if the goal of the negotiations is to deprive Iran of its nuclear rights, I state clearly that Iran will not back down from any of its rights,” he added.
Speaking ahead of the talks in Oman, Araqchi said a deal can be reached with the United States if Washington’s goal is to ensure that Tehran does not acquire nuclear weapons.
“But if the goal of the negotiations is to deprive Iran of its nuclear rights, I state clearly that Iran will not back down from any of its rights,” he added.
US President Donald Trump has warned of the possibility of military action if diplomatic efforts collapse, with Israel likely taking part in strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities.
Iran has vowed to respond to any attack and has been showcasing its military capabilities in recent weeks, including the unveiling of a new missile and underground drone base.
Meanwhile, the United States in March deployed at least six B-2 bombers to Diego Garcia, a joint US-British military base on a remote island in the Indian Ocean. Last month, the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier was dispatched to join the USS Harry S. Truman, which is already stationed in the region.
Ukraine's EU Allies Endorse Creating Special Tribunal To Try Russian Leaders
Ukraine's EU allies on May 9 endorsed the creation of a new international court to prosecute Russia's top leaders over Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The special tribunal would target senior Russian leaders for the crime of aggression to cover the countless war crimes Ukraine accuses Russian forces of committing since the start of the war in 2022.
EU foreign ministers gathered in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv announced their support for the international court on the same day Russia commemorated the end of World War II with a military parade in Moscow.
European efforts to create the tribunal appear to have sped up since US President Donald Trump returned to the White House and began pushing for a rapid end to the war, raising fears that Russian leaders could escape justice.
"There is no space for impunity. Russia's aggression cannot go unpunished and therefore establishing this tribunal is extremely important," EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas said.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague has already issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and another Russian official for the forced deportation of children and strikes on Ukraine's energy targets.
But Russia is not a member of the ICC, so it cannot prosecute Putin and other senior leaders for the decision to launch the invasion. Ukrainian and European leaders came up with the special tribunal as an alternative way to hold Russian leaders to account.
"This tribunal is being set up to pass appropriate sentences in the future," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said in Lviv on May 9.
He added Kyiv wanted the "inevitable punishment for all," including the "president of Russia, the prime minister of Russia, and the foreign minister of Russia."
Similar special tribunals were established after World War II, the Balkan wars, and the 1994 Rwandan genocide.
Since early in the conflict, Kyiv has been pushing for the creation of a special tribunal that goes beyond prosecuting war crimes that Ukraine alleged Russian forces committed, including bombing civilian infrastructure, killing civilians, rape, taking hostages, and torture.
“If we want true justice, we should not look for excuses and should not refer to the shortcomings of the current international law but make bold decisions that will correct those shortcomings that unfortunately exist in international law,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a visit to the Netherlands in 2023.
The legal framework for the tribunal was agreed on by leaders in February. It will be funded by the countries who back it, known as the Core Group, including the Netherlands, Japan and Canada.
The United States backed the projected under former President Joe Biden, but the Trump administration does not support the initiative. Kallas said she hoped Washington would "sooner rather than later join."
Putin earlier on May 9 evoked Soviet victory over Nazi Germany to rally the country round his three-year offensive at a military parade in Moscow in front of key allies, including Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"We are not reacting to this," the state TASS news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying. Russia has denied Ukraine’s accusations of war crimes.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Brother Of Imprisoned RFE/RL Journalist Ihar Losik Also Jailed In Belarus
The younger brother of imprisoned Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Ihar Losik was detained in April and remains in jail in his native Belarus on extremism charges related to Russia's war against Ukraine, according to a rights group and RFE/RL sources.
Mikita Losik, 25, was detained in mid-April, the Country For Life foundation said in a Telegram post. Sources who spoke to RFE/RL on condition of anonymity for security reasons in the tightly controlled country said he was detained in the northeastern city of Orsha.
Mikita Losik is accused of "assisting extremist activity" for allegedly sending photographs of the movement of Russian military equipment in 2022 to Belaruski Hayun, a defunct independent Telegram channel that monitored military activity, sources said. He is jailed in Vitsebsk, also in the northeast.
The head of Belaruski Hayun announced its closure in February, saying Belarusian authorities had hacked into a database and gained access to information about contributors.
Several people have since been detained on extremism charges in connection with photos and video of Russian military force that were sent to the channel in the spring of 2022, around the time Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February. Belarus is Russia's military ally, and authoritarian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko allowed Moscow to use its territory as a staging area for the invasion.
Ihar Losik, 32, was arrested in June 2020 and sentenced in December 2021 for "organizing mass riots, taking part in mass disorder, inciting social hatred," and several other charges that remain unclear. Losik, RFE/RL, and Western governments say the charges are politically motivated.
Ihar Losik has not been heard from in about two years aside from a being paraded before a camera on a Belarusian state TV propaganda program that accused jailed RFE/RL journalists of "trying to set Belarus on fire."
In 2020, tens of thousands of people took to the streets to protest the result of a presidential election, which was widely considered by international observers to be rigged. The security forces responded with a brutal crackdown, arresting over 30,000 people, many of whom reported torture and ill-treatment while in custody.
The crackdown has pushed most opposition politicians to leave Belarus fearing for their safety and freedom. Many Western governments have refused to recognize the results of the 2020 election and do not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader.
Darya Losik, Ihar's wife, was sentenced to two years in prison in January 2023 on a charge of facilitating extremist activity. She was released in an amnesty last July.
Budapest, Kyiv Expel Diplomats After Ukraine Says It Uncovered Hungarian Spy Network
KYIV -- Ukraine's main security agency said it uncovered a Hungarian-run spy network that was seeking sensitive information about military defenses and public opinion in the western Zakarpattya region, which borders Hungary and has a substantial ethnic-Hungarian population.
Hungary responded by expelling two Ukrainian diplomats it said were considered spies, prompting Ukraine to expel two Hungarian diplomats in return and increasing tensions between the neighboring countries whose governments are at odds over Russia's war against Ukraine.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on May 9 that it had arrested two suspected agents in Zakarpattya -- often known in English as Transcarpathia -- and claimed it had identified their handler as an employee of Hungarian military intelligence. This is the first time Ukraine has found a Hungarian spy network working to undermine the country's security, the SBU said.
The SBU posted video footage showing camouflage-clad officers muscling a man out of a building and into a vehicle, his hands cuffed behind his back.
The announcement comes amid tension between Ukraine and Hungary, where Prime Minister Viktor Orban has maintained warm relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and opposed sanctions against the Kremlin imposed by the European Union in response to Moscow's war on Ukraine. Hungary has been far less supportive of Kyiv's defensive efforts than most other European Union and NATO nations, and Orban opposes EU membership for Ukraine.
The development also plays into a complex situation in Zakarpattya, where Kremlin critics say Russia has sought to spark tension between ethnic Hungarians and the Ukrainian authorities.
Hours after the SBU announcement, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Hungary expelled two diplomats from the Ukrainian Embassy in Budapest who were considered to be undercover spies. In a video posted on Facebook, he said a notification about the expulsions was handed to the Ukrainian ambassador at the Foreign Ministry.
Asked earlier in the day about the Ukrainian statement, Szijjarto told ATV television that Hungary had received no official notice about the case from Ukraine and that for now, "this should be classified as propaganda that should be treated with caution."
"[In] addition to the physical war [in Ukraine], there is also a propaganda war taking place," Szijjarto said. "It is clear that anti-Hungarian propaganda is often used in Ukraine, anti-Hungarian propaganda that in many cases has turned out to have no basis whatsoever."
The Hungarian prime minister's office and Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to RFE/RL's requests for comment.
Later in the day, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said Ukraine is also expelling two Hungarian diplomats, who now have 48 hours to leave the country.
"We are acting in response to Hungary's actions, based on the principle of reciprocity and our national interests," Sybiha added on his X.
The alleged network's goals were "the collection of information about the military defenses of the Zakarpattya Oblast, a search for vulnerable spots in the ground and air defenses of the region, and also the study of the sociopolitical views of local residents," including how they might react "if Hungarian forces enter the region," the SBU said in a statement.
The SBU said one of the suspects was a 40-year-old former soldier from Zakarpattya's Berehove district -- the population hub for Ukraine's ethnic Hungarian minority of roughly 100,000 people -- whom it said was recruited and placed in a "sleeper" mode in 2021, then "activated" by the alleged handler in September 2024.
The SBU claimed it has documentary evidence that the suspect was gathering information about the location of Ukrainian air-defense systems and other military capabilities.
The other detained suspect, a woman, is a former member of Ukraine's Security and Defense Forces who resigned from her unit earlier this year, it said.
The suspects have not been named.
Viktor Yahun, a former SBU deputy head who left the agency in 2015, said the accusations were a grave matter in wartime.
"The presence of agents had been recorded before, they were simply left alone because there was no directive to expose them," Yahun told RFE/RL. "But now the situation has critically changed. We're dealing with military intelligence. This is a serious matter, and the information this structure gathers can be of strategic importance to us. It can be used to make certain strategic decisions."
Vitaliy Dyachuk, an analyst at the Institute for Central European Strategy in Uzhhorod, Zakarpattya's capital, suggested the situation should be handled with care and that heightened tension could play into Russia's hands.
"The tense relationship between Ukraine and Hungary is an ideal [touchstone]for the activation of forces seeking to further destabilize the situation. This is especially true when it comes to sensitive topics like alleged preconditions for another military incursion, the presence of armed forces, and ethnic communities in a region like Zakarpattya," Dyachuk told RFE/RL.
"Before taking any concrete steps, I believe it is worth waiting for a full analysis of the situation. There have already been incidents in Zakarpattya involving arson attacks on Hungarian institutions and other provocations. However, in the end, the trail led to the aggressor state -- Russia. Russia is, in fact, the only major beneficiary of instability in Europe."
After centuries under the control of Hungary and the Austro-Hungarian Empire, Zakarpattya became part of Czechoslovakia after World War I before Hungary, allied with Nazi Germany, attempted to reclaim it in 1939. Following Germany's defeat in World War II, Czechoslovakia ceded the territory to the Soviet Union, which made it part of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic.
Between 2011 and 2020, the Hungarian government provided at least 115 million euros to Zakarpattya, a 2021 investigation by RFE/RL's Ukrainian investigative unit, Schemes, and a group of Central European journalists established. That amount was roughly 1 1/2 times the size of Zakarpattya's annual budget.
(RFE/RL Ukrainian Service correspondent Iryna Breza reported from Uzhhorod, Ukraine)
Cardinal Robert Prevost Elected Pope Leo XIV, First American To Lead Catholic Church
Robert Prevost, a long-time missionary in Latin America who was born in the United States, has been elected pope in a surprise move by the Roman Catholic conclave of cardinals.
Prevost, a 69-year-old native of Chicago who became the 267th pontiff and first American to lead the Church, took the name Pope Leo XIV.
"Peace be with you all," he told thousands of pilgrims and onlookers in St. Peter's Square on May 8 in his first public words as leader of a church with some 1.4 billion members worldwide.
He appeared on the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica more than an hour after white smoke poured from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel to indicate that the cardinals had made their choice.
St. Peter's Square erupted in cheers and applause, marking a pivotal moment for the 2,000-year-old institution.
The new pope's influence will extend far beyond religious boundaries as he steps into a role with diplomatic and social weight.
The election took place amid significant geopolitical instability and growing internal divisions within the church -- both seen as key factors in the conclave's outcome.
He spoke to the crowd in Italian and Spanish, but not English, honoring his predecessor, Pope Francis, and Peru, where he served for 20 years as a missionary.
“Greetings...to all of you, and in particular, to my beloved diocese of Chiclayo in Peru, where a faithful people have accompanied their bishop, shared their faith,” he said in Spanish.
Americans in the crowd were stunned and ecstatic. In Washington, US President Donald Trump said it was “such an honor for our country” for the new pope to be American.
“What greater honor can there be?” he said. The president added that “we’re a little bit surprised and we’re happy.”
Vice President JD Vance, who is Catholic, congratulated Pope Leo, saying on X he's sure millions of American Catholics and other Christians "will pray for his successful work leading the Church. May God bless him!"
Pope Leo, a member of the Order of St. Augustine, has a reputation for cross-cultural appeal and is widely regarded as a church leader who transcends national boundaries. He became a bishop while serving in Peru and was granted Peruvian citizenship.
Pope Francis was widely seen as a compassionate reformer who prioritized migrants and the environment. He was the first pope from the Americas, the first Jesuit, and the first non-European pope in more than a millennium.
Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, at the age of 88, after battling double pneumonia.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
In Emergency Ruling, US Appeals Court Reverses Halt To Funding For Radio Free Europe
A US appeals court issued a ruling that advances efforts by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) to secure congressionally mandated funds it sorely needs to keep operations going in the coming weeks, pausing a decision delivered just hours earlier by a three-judge panel of the same court.
The new ruling, issued late on May 7 by the full 11-judge bench of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, imposed an “administrative stay” on the panel’s decision to put on hold a lower court’s ruling in the case, which pits RFE/RL against its overseer, the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM).
RFE/RL has sued USAGM to release frozen budget funds for the second half of the current fiscal year, from April through September.
On April 29, US District Judge Royce Lamberth granted RFE/RL a temporary restraining order, ruling that Congress "ordained that the monies at issue should be allocated to RFE/RL" and that President Donald Trump signed the budget resolution appropriating those funds. His decision ordered payment to be made to RFE/RL for April, about $12 million.
On May 7, however, the three-judge appeals court panel issued a 2-1 ruling staying Lamberth’s order pending appeal, decreasing RFE/RL’s chances of receiving the April funding anytime soon and putting its already substantially scaled-back operations deeper into jeopardy.
Hours later, though, the full 11-member court responded to an emergency petition from RFE/RL and imposed a pause on the panel’s ruling “pending further order of the court.”
In its decision, which also covered other suits involving USAGM, the court emphasized that the stay was meant to give it “sufficient opportunity to consider the emergency petitions and should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits of those petitions.”
The ruling, by a 7-4 vote with the court’s four Republican-appointed judges dissenting, means that USAGM must comply with Judge Lamberth’s April 29 order to pay RFE/RL.
While the latest administrative stay is not the court’s final ruling, USAGM can appeal it to the US Supreme Court, which could consider the case or decline to do so.
RFE/RL is a private, independent international news organization whose programs on multiple platforms reach a weekly audience of nearly 50 million people in 23 countries, including Russia, Ukraine, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the nations of Central Asia and the Caucasus.
It has been locked in a legal fight with the USAGM since March 14, when Trump signed an executive order calling for the reduction of USAGM and the broadcasters it oversees – including the Voice of America (VOA), which unlike RFE/RL is a federal entity -- to "the maximum extent consistent with applicable law."
Deprived of funding for April and beyond, RFE/RL has continued to broadcast and publish, but has taken drastic cost-cutting measures to stretch its dwindling savings, including placing hundreds of staffers on furlough and canceling many freelance contracts.
