ICJ Ruling Due On Retired Indian Naval Officer On Death Row In Pakistan

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is expected to announce its verdict in the case of Kulbushan Jadhav on July 17.



Jadhav, an Indian national and a retired naval officer, was arrested by Pakistan in Balochistan in 2016 on charges of espionage. A Pakistani military court sentenced him to death in 2017, sparking outrage in India. After that, India appealed to the ICJ to mediate the case and won an injunction from the ICJ to stay Jadhav's execution.



India, which denies Jadhav is a spy, has argued that Pakistan violated international laws by not allowing it access to him.



Jadhav was accused of working for the Indian intelligence services in Balochistan, a province bordering Afghanistan, where Islamabad has long accused India of backing separatist rebels.



India's lawyers told the court in February that it was a "farcical case" based on "malicious propaganda", while Pakistan's lawyers hit back by accusing Jadhav of "terrorism."



The last hearing coincided with a sharp spike in tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors after a suicide bombing in restive Kashmir, although relations have since improved.



Based on reporting by AFP and AP