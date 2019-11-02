Accessibility links

Top Anti-Extremism Official From Ingushetia Shot Dead In Moscow

Ibragim Eldzharkiyev was one of two men killed in a shoot-out in the Moscow district of Troparevo-Nikulino. (file photo)

MOSCOW -- The head of the Russian Interior Ministry's Anti-Extremism Center in the North Caucasus region of Ingushetia was shot dead in Moscow on November 2.

The Investigative Committee confirmed that Ibragim Eldzharkiyev was one of two men killed in a shoot-out in the Moscow district of Troparevo-Nikulino. The other victim was reportedly Eldzharkiyev's brother, Abdulakhmed.

A criminal investigation has been opened into the matter.

An unidentified law enforcement source told the state-run TASS news agency that officials believe the killing was connected to Eldzharkiyev's work.

Eldzharkiyev survived an apparent assassination attempt in January, when three bodyguards were wounded in a shoot-out near the border between Ingushetia and Chechnya.

He was named head of the Anti -Extremism Center last year after his predecessor, Timur Khamkhoyev, was sentenced to seven years in prison for torturing six detainees.

With reporting by Dozhd TV and TASS
