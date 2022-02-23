News
Russia's North Caucasus Region Of Ingushetia Commemorates 1944 Deportation Victims
Residents of Russia's North Caucasus region of Ingushetia are commemorating the victims of the 1944 Soviet deportation of Ingush and Chechens from the North Caucasus to Central Asia.
Commemoration ceremonies and public prayers were held in Ingushetia's mosques and cemeteries on February 23.
From February 23 to March 9, 1944, Soviet authorities deported almost all Chechens and Ingush -- an estimated 650,000 people -- to Central Asia, claiming they were collaborating with Nazi Germany.
The Kremlin-appointed leader of Ingushetia, Makhmud-Ali Kalimatov, at a special ceremony in the regional capital, Magas, called the deportation "a historic pain" for the Ingush people.
"Seventy-eight years ago, our people faced enormous injustice and political cruelty. Our people were forced out of their homes when thousands of members of the Ingush people were fighting on the fields of [World War II]," Kalimatov said.
As many as half of the deportees died either on the journey or due to the harsh conditions in which they were forced to live.
In 1957, four years after Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's death, the survivors were allowed to return to the North Caucasus.
In neighboring Chechnya, in 2012, Moscow-backed authoritarian leader Ramzan Kadyrov moved the Day of Grief and Remembrance from February 23 to May 10, the anniversary of the burial of his father, Akhmad Kadyrov, who was killed in a bomb attack in Grozny on May 9, 2004.
Based on reporting by Interfax and Fortanga
Ukraine Urges Citizens To Leave Russia 'Immediately,' Citing Potential Loss Of Consular Service
Ukraine is urging its citizens to avoid travel to Russia and for those in the country to leave immediately, citing a possible disruption of consular services in the face of rising tensions with Moscow.
"Because of the escalating Russian aggression against Ukraine, which can lead to a substantial reduction in possible consular assistance in Russia, the Foreign Ministry urges the citizens of Ukraine to refrain from travel to Russia, and for those in that country to leave its territory immediately," the ministry said in a statement on February 23.
According to Russian census figures, there were some 1.9 million Ukrainians in Russia as of 2010, with many mixed families of Ukrainians and Russians, although many more are there on a temporary basis.
Meanwhile, the Russian state-run news agency TASS said on February 23 that Russia has started to evacuate staff from its diplomatic sites in Ukraine as tensions grow between the two countries.
Ukraine is facing what the West says is the threat of an imminent full-scale invasion by Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin this week recognized the independence bids by two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and said he would send Russian troops to the territories, moves condemned by the West and the United Nations.
Separately, Ukraine said it is calling up military reservists aged 18-60 for up to a year of service but that it is not ordering a general mobilization of troops at this time.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Erdogan Talks Again About Opening Border, Restoring Ties With Armenia
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken again about the possibility of improving ties with Armenia, saying Ankara could open its borders with its neighbor and reestablish diplomatic ties if Yerevan maintains a commitment to the ongoing normalization process between the two countries.
Erdogan told reporters on a flight back from Africa on February 23 that "we know Armenia has some concrete expectations like opening the borders and establishing diplomatic ties.”
“If Armenia can be committed to continuing the process that began with the special envoys, there will be no such thing as closed doors remaining closed for us," he said.
Representatives of Armenia and Turkey last month agreed to continue negotiations following a first round of talks in Moscow aimed at normalizing relations after years of animosity.
Ruben Rubinian, the deputy speaker of the Armenian parliament, and Serdar Kilic, a former Turkish ambassador to the United States, agreed during their meeting in the Russian capital that Turkey and Armenia should work to regulate ties “through dialogue” and without preconditions, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.
A second round of talks is scheduled for February 24 in Vienna.
Relations between Armenia and Turkey have historically been complicated over the 1915 killings of Armenians at the hands of the Ottomans.
But it was the war between Armenian separatists and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh during the Soviet Union's chaotic breakup in 1991 that soured any potential for relations between Ankara and Yerevan.
Armenia's victory prompted Turkey to seal the border in 1993 in support of its Turkic allies in Baku.
Regional dynamics changed when Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a six-week conflict in 2020 over Nagorno-Karabakh that had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades.
NATO member Turkey threw its weight behind Azerbaijan in the war, which ended with a Russia-brokered cease-fire in November 2020 that allowed its Turkic ally to regain control over parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding territory, with Russian peacekeepers on the ground.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Armenian Service, Reuters, and NTV
Registration Of Turkmen Presidential Candidates Ends As Incumbent's Son Looks Headed For Landslide Win
ASHGABAT -- Election officials in the tightly controlled Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan have announced that the registration of candidates for an early presidential election on March 12 has ended and that nine candidates, including the son of authoritarian President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, Serdar, were officially set to take part.
On February 11, Berdymukhammedov, 64, indicated at an extraordinary meeting of the upper chamber of parliament that he intends to step aside to allow power to be turned over to “young leaders.”
Most observers saw that as an indication that he is preparing to hand the reins of the country to his son, who in September turned 40 -- the minimum age required to become president under the country's constitution.
Serdar Berdymukhammedov was officially registered last week as a presidential candidate representing the ruling Democratic Party of Turkmenistan following the opening of the nomination process for the country's three registered political parties. He is expected to easily win the election as all other candidates are known for being loyal to his father.
Besides the ruling Democratic Party, Turkmenistan has two more registered political parties, both controlled by Berdymukhammedov, who has been in power since 2007 when he replaced the late autocratic ruler Saparmurat Niyazov.
The Central Commission for Holding Elections and Referendums said on February 22 that the other eight candidates are Babamurat Meredov, nominated by the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, Agajan Bekmuradov, nominated by the Agrarian Party of Turkmenistan, and six other candidates nominated by initiative groups -- Maksatmurat Ovezgeldyev, Kakageldy Saryev, Berdymammet Gurbanov, Perhat Begenjov, Maksat Odeshov, and Hydyr Nunnaev.
Serdar Berdymukhammedov has been visiting the energy-rich nation's regions this week, and RFE/RL correspondents report that security measures have been beefed up, while the streets on the route of his visit have been paved and reconstructed, with new trees being planted along the way.
Four exiled opposition activists and politicians -- Ahmet Rahmanov, Murat Gurbanov, Geldy Kyarizov, and Nurmuhammet Annaev -- have said they plan to take part in the presidential election, but it remains unclear how they would be able to run since they are not allowed to return to Turkmenistan.
According to rights groups and election monitors, Turkmenistan has never held free and fair elections since becoming an independent state following the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Uzbekistan Requests Information About Its Citizens Held In Kazakhstan Over January Unrest
NUR-SULTAN -- The Uzbek Embassy in Kazakhstan has officially requested detailed information from Kazakh authorities regarding more than a dozen Uzbek nationals held in custody over the deadly January unrest in the Central Asian nation.
Embassy spokesman Yusup Kabuljanov said in a February 22 statement that it handed a note regarding the issue to Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry.
Kabuljanov's statement said that the Uzbek side had asked Kazakh authorities to provide the identities of 14 Uzbek nationals held in Kazakh custody, reasons for their detention, sites where they are being held, and the state of their health.
The embassy also asked Kazakh authorities "to organize meetings of the detained Uzbek citizens with officials of Uzbekistan's diplomatic missions and consulates."
Kabuljanov's statement came hours after Kazakh Ombudswoman Elvira Azimova told reporters that 18 foreign citizens who were arrested during and after anti-government protests that turned deadly in early January remain in Kazakhstan’s detention centers.
Azimova said that the foreign nationals include 14 Uzbeks, two Kyrgyz, and two Russians.
On February 10, Uzbekistan's consulate in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, said that the Uzbek Foreign Ministry had handed a note to Kazakhstan regarding the situation of Uzbek citizen Saken Talipov who was among those arrested during the violence in Almaty.
Talipov's mother, Kamshat Derbisalieva, a naturalized Kazakh citizen who lives in Almaty, told RFE/RL at the time that her 17-year-old son was charged with taking part in mass disorders and threatening the life of a law enforcement officer, accusations which the woman said her son rejects.
In the wake of the violence that started with peaceful demonstrations in the western Kazakh town of Zhanaozen over fuel price hikes and led to anti-government protests across the country, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev claimed that "20,000 extremists trained in terrorist camps abroad" attacked Almaty, and other regions.
Kazakh officials have not presented any evidence proving Toqaev's claim about the foreign terrorists, but have said that 227 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed during the unrest across the country.
According to official data, two Kyrgyz and one Uzbek citizen died in the clashes.
On February 22, a top official of the Kazakh Prosecutor-General's Office, Rizabek Ozharov, told the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper that investigations had been launched into the deaths of six suspects arrested during the unrest, who died in custody as a result of what Ozharov called "illegal methods of interrogation."
Ozharov said that two suspects died in Almaty, three in the East Kazakhstan Region, and one in the southeastern city of Taldyqorghan.
Ozharov added that a probe had been launched into allegations that a suspect was tortured with a hot iron by investigators in Taldyqorghan.
Human rights groups insist that the number may be much higher as scores of people are still missing, presenting proof that many peaceful demonstrators and persons who had nothing to do with the protests were killed by police and military personnel following a "shoot-to-kill-without-warning" order, which was issued by Toqaev during the unrest.
Human Rights Watch has called on Kazakh authorities to hold independent investigations involving international experts of all killings, arbitrary arrests, and torture allegations during and after the violence.
With reporting by Kazakhstanskaya Pravda
Britain Set To Provide Ukraine With Additional Weaponry, Loan Guarantees
Britain says it is ready to provide Ukraine with additional military support, including lethal defensive weapons, and major loan guarantees to help Kyiv “weather the storm of Russian aggression.”
"In light of the increasingly threatening behavior from Russia and in line with our previous support, the U.K. will shortly be providing a further package of military support to Ukraine,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament on February 23.
“This will include lethal aid in the form of defensive weapons and nonlethal aid," he added.
Britain and its prime minister have been among the most vocal in the West in condemning Russian actions, supporting Ukraine, and slapping sanctions on Moscow.
On February 22, Johnson named five Russian banks and three wealthy Russian businessmen whom Britain hit with sanctions and said his government would bar Russia companies from using clearing services in British pounds and U.S. dollars. It will also stop Russia selling sovereign debt in London, a key market for such instruments.
Earlier on February 23, the British Foreign Office said it will provide up to $500 million in loan guarantees to Kyiv under Multilateral Development Bank lending for projects to support economic stability and reforms, including tackling corruption.
Western nations, while supporting Ukraine, have long urged Kyiv to clamp down on corruption and carry out other reforms such as improving the rule of law.
"We are putting our money where our mouth is and using Britain’s economic expertise and strength to support the people of Ukraine,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.
“These guarantees can help inject vital capital into Ukraine and help its economy weather the storm of Russian aggression," added Truss, who said a Russian invasion of Ukraine appears imminent.
"We think it's highly likely that he [Putin] will follow through on his plan for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine," Truss told Sky News.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognized two separatist areas in eastern Ukraine as independent states and said he will send Russian troops to the regions, moves condemned by the West and raising fears of an all-out invasion.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Pope Cites 'Alarming Scenarios' In Ukraine, Urges Restraint
Pope Francis said that "increasingly alarming scenarios" are emerging in Ukraine and he urged all sides to refrain from actions that could cause suffering to the people in the region.
"Despite the diplomatic efforts of these past weeks, increasingly alarming scenarios are emerging," he said at the end of his weekly general audience on February 23.
"I ask all of the parties involved to abstain from any action that could cause still more suffering for the population," the pontiff added.
He said the threat of war in Ukraine had caused "great pain in my heart" and he urged leaders to make a serious examination of conscience before God about any actions they might take.
Speaking in a somber tone at the end of his address, Francis proclaimed Ash Wednesday, March 2, as an international day of fasting and prayer for peace.
Western leaders say Ukraine is facing the threat of a full-scale invasion from Russia after it amassed at least 150,000 troops on the border.
President Vladimir Putin defied the West and the United Nations by saying he was recognizing two separatist areas in eastern Ukraine as independent states and that he was ready to send troops there.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Chinese Foreign Ministry: Taiwan Is 'Not Ukraine'
China's Foreign Ministry has said that Taiwan is "not Ukraine" and has always been a part of China, following Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s call to bolster vigilance in the face of the territorial crisis in Eastern Europe.
The comments come after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cited the risk for Taiwan in a warning about the damaging global consequences if the West failed to live up to its vows to support Ukrainian independence in the face of threats from Russia.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying dismissed any link between the issues of Ukraine and Taiwan.
"Taiwan is not Ukraine," she said.
"Taiwan has always been an inalienable part of China. This is an indisputable legal and historical fact."
China claims U.S. ally Taiwan as its own territory and sees it as a breakaway province, not an independent state.
The defeated government of the Republic of China fled to the island of Taiwan in 1949 after losing to the Communists, who set up and still rule the People's Republic of China.
Tsai expressed "empathy" for Ukraine's situation because of the military threat the island faces from China.
"Our government condemns Russia's violation of Ukraine's sovereignty ... and urges all parties to continue to resolve the disputes through peaceful and rational means," she said.
She described Taiwan and Ukraine as "fundamentally different in terms of geostrategy, geographical environment, and the importance of international supply chains."
"However, in the face of external forces attempting to manipulate the situation in Ukraine and affect the morale in Taiwan's society, all government units must be more vigilant against cognitive warfare."
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Ukraine Calls Up Military Reservists, Prepares State Of Emergency
Ukraine has begun calling up military reservists aged 18-60 for service of up to one year following a decree issued by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as the country faces the threat of a full-sale invasion by Russia.
Separately, Ukraine’s Security Council approved plans on February 23 to declare a 30-day state of emergency, which would set in place stepped-up document and vehicle checks as well as other measures.
The state of emergency, which must be formally approved by parliament, would pertain to all areas except separatist-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk, where one has been in place since 2014.
In a televised address on February 22, Zelenskiy said he would implement a conscription of reservists but that he was not ordering a general mobilization of troops at this time.
"As the Supreme Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, I issued a decree on the conscription of reservists during a special period," he said during the broadcast.
"We must increase the readiness of the Ukrainian Army for all possible changes in the operational situation," he added.
Zelenskiy added that he still sought a diplomatic way out of the current crisis, but he insisted that Ukraine would not cede any territory to Russia.
Meanwhile, Ukraine said it was urging its citizens to avoid travel to Russia and for those in the country to leave immediately, citing a possible disruption of consular services in the face of rising tensions with Russia.
On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was recognizing the independence of territories under the control of Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine and that he would send Russian troops there, moves condemned by Kyiv, the UN, the West, and various countries.
Western leaders have said the moves this week are the first step in an eventual full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on February 23 that Russia was heading toward "pariah status" and that the Kremlin was laying the ground for an all-out assault.
British Foreign Minister Liz Truss said that Russia was “highly likely” to attack the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, a city of some 2.6 million people.
Zelenskiy has criticized foreign allies for pulling their embassies out of the capital and in many cases out of the country.
He also attacked Ukrainian businesses for departing the country.
"All of them must stay in Ukraine. Their enterprises are located on Ukrainian soil, which is protected by our military," he said.
With reporting by Reuters and RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service
U.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Off The Table Following Russia’s Actions In Ukraine
Chances for a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine narrowed after the United States said a potential summit between President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin was off the agenda after Moscow's latest aggression.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, in an expected development, told reporters on February 22 that a proposed meeting of the two leaders was off the board for now following Putin’s decision to recognize two separatist regions in Ukraine as independent states and to send troops there.
Psaki did not rule out an eventual meeting of the two, but she said Biden would not meet the Russian president unless Russia de-escalates the situation in Ukraine by pulling its troops back.
“We’re never going to completely close the door to diplomacy,” she told reporters.
However, she added that “diplomacy can’t succeed unless Russia changes course.”
That came hours after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had canceled a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that was planned for later this week.
“Now that we see the invasion is beginning and Russia has made clear its wholesale rejection of diplomacy, it does not make sense to go forward with that meeting at this time," Blinken said at a joint news conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Washington.
Despite his actions against Ukraine, Putin said on February 23 that his country was still ready to look for "diplomatic solutions" to the crisis, but he added that Russia’s interests were not negotiable.
"The interests of Russia, the security of our citizens, are nonnegotiable for us," Putin said in a video address to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day holiday.
More Western nations slapped sanctions on Russia, following moves by the United States, the European Union, and Britain to punish Moscow for its actions in Ukraine as the world nervously awaited Putin’s next step in the tense region.
Australia said on February 23 that it would align with the United States and Britain by targeting two Russian banks and set travel bans on eight members of Putin’s Security Council.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison -- like leaders in the United States and Britain -- said the sanctions were the first batch in an arsenal of potential penalties that Australia can use against Russia.
Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also outlined measures against Russia on February 23, saying his government will ban the new issuance and distribution of Russian government bonds in Japan.
Japan will also ban travel by people linked to the two Ukrainian separatist regions and freeze their assets in the Asian country, Kishida said.
The moves come following Putin’s decision to recognize two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent states and to send troops there, actions that were condemned by the West, the United Nations, and other countries and organizations.
Despite his actions, Putin said on February 23 that his country was ready to look for "diplomatic solutions" to the current crisis, but he stressed that Russia’s interests were not negotiable.
"Our country is always open for direct and honest dialogue, for the search for diplomatic solutions to the most complex problems," Putin said in a video address to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day holiday.
He added, though, that "the interests of Russia, the security of our citizens, are nonnegotiable for us."
On February 22, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he has canceled a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that was planned for later this week.
“Now that we see the invasion is beginning and Russia has made clear its wholesale rejection of diplomacy, it does not make sense to go forward with that meeting at this time," Blinken said at a joint news conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Washington.
The West has accused Putin of seeking a pretext for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine after Russia amassed more than 150,000 troops along the border, often blaming Kyiv for violence in the region.
“None of us will be fooled” by Putin's claims about Ukraine, Biden said in a speech to the nation on February 22 as he announced the “first tranche" of sanctions against Russia for its aggression.
"This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine," Biden said, referring to Putin's stated plans to send troops beyond the regions in eastern Ukraine that Russia-backed separatists claim to control.
Washington’s measures include blocking sanctions on two Russian banks and sanctions to block Moscow’s access to Western financial institutions.
Britain, the EU, and Canada announced similar sanctions against Moscow, with most saying more serious measures could be put in place should Russia conduct a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
In what could potentially be one of the most damaging actions, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country was putting the certifying process of the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia on hold in reaction to Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.
Scholz told reporters he had asked to suspend the review process by the German regulator for the $11 billion pipeline that is designed to deliver natural gas to Germany from Russia via the Baltic Sea.
The pipeline has long been opposed by the United States and some European countries who say it would increase Europe’s reliance on Russian energy supplies.
Washington has also said it will cause economic harm to Ukraine, enabling Moscow to reroute gas exports around Ukraine, depriving the country of billions of dollars a year in transit fees.
South Korea said it was in consultations with U.S. officials about possible sanctions.
Meanwhile, China -- a Russian ally -- said it has never considered that sanctions are the best way to solve problems.
A Foreign Ministry spokesman said that Beijing hopes the relevant parties can resolve their issues through dialogue and remain calm and show restraint.
Those remarks came after Russia’s upper house of parliament voted unanimously on February 22 to grant Putin's request to use military force outside the country, a move further inflaming the crisis with Western countries.
The vote came after Putin sent a letter to the Federation Council asking to formalize a military deployment to regions in eastern Ukraine that Russia-backed separatists claim to control a day after Putin recognized their independence.
Putin later laid out conditions to end the crisis that has threatened to plunge Europe into war. These include Ukraine renouncing its ambition to join NATO and Western nations halting shipments to the country.
With reporting by AFP, AP, dpa, the BBC, and Reuters
U.S. Stocks Drop Amid Developments On Russia-Ukraine Crisis; Oil Soars To Highest Level Since 2014
Stocks closed lower in New York on February 22 as investors were on edge over developments in the Ukraine-Russia crisis.
The benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1 percent to 4,304.76 and is now more than 10 percent below its all-time high set in January.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4 percent and Nasdaq also lost more than 1.2 percent in trading on February 22.
The Dow and Nasdaq had been down more than 2 percent shortly before U.S. President Joe Biden announced the first wave of sanctions against Russia targeting Russian banks and sovereign debt.
As stock prices fell, crude oil futures reached their highest levels since 2014, reflecting fears that Russia's energy exports could be disrupted by any conflict. Brent crude futures settled up 1.5 percent at $96.84 per barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled up 1.4 percent at $92.35.
Earlier in the day, European shares ended flat and the Russian stock exchange tumbled. Germany's DAX fell the most among major European indices. It is seen as more vulnerable due to the country's heavy reliance on Russian gas supplies.
The markets responded to concerns expressed by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who said that the alliance believed Russia was still planning a big assault on Ukraine following Moscow's recognition of two separatist regions in the former Soviet republic's east.
Britain published a list of sanctions against Russian banks, and Germany froze the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project, which would have significantly increased the flow of Russian gas.
Russia’s main stock index, the RTS, fell nearly 9 percent in early trading following losses in the previous three sessions for a total of about 25 percent of its value.
Elsewhere, stock markets were at least 1 percent lower on most exchanges in Europe and Asia as fear of a wider war and disruptions to the global economy emerged. U.S. futures prices also were down sharply.
Oil prices, on the other hand, surged as fears grew of new shortages and a possible loss of Russian supply should Western sanctions hit Moscow’s energy sector.
Crude prices -- already up more than 25 percent this year -- rose further on February 22, with Brent rising to near the $100 level for the first time since 2014, which will bring higher retail prices to gasoline pumps.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
Blinken Cancels Meeting With Lavrov Over Russia's Actions Against Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he has canceled a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that was planned for later this week.
Blinken had agreed to meet with Lavrov only if Russia did not invade Ukraine.
“Now that we see the invasion is beginning and Russia has made clear its wholesale rejection of diplomacy, it does not make sense to go forward with that meeting at this time," Blinken said at a joint news conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Washington.
"I consulted with our allies and partners; all agreed," Blinken said, adding that he sent Lavrov a letter on February 22 informing him he would no longer meet with him.
A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said earlier that Lavrov was still prepared to hold talks with Blinken following President Vladimir Putin’s order to send troops into regions held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine.
"Even during the most difficult moments...We say: We are ready for negotiations," spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on February 22.
"So, our position remains the same. We are ready for a negotiating process," she said.
Lavrov and Blinken were scheduled to meet on February 24 in Geneva to discuss the crisis in Ukraine.
Putin on February 21 said he would recognize the independence bid of separatist leaders in two regions they held in Ukraine.
He also said he would send in Russian troops to serve as what he called “peacekeepers” -- a move condemned by the West and which the United States called “nonsense.”
President Joe Biden said the United States would impose the “first tranche" of sanctions on Russia for what he said was the beginning of an invasion of Ukraine.
The measures include blocking sanctions on two Russian banks and sanctions to block Moscow’s access to Western financial institutions, Biden said, declaring that Moscow's actions against Ukraine had violated international law.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and TASS
Power Station In Flames Amid Intensive Shelling Near Separatist Areas In Ukraine
Amid Increased Shelling, Anxiety Grows Near Horlivka In Eastern Ukraine
As Russia Recognizes Separatists, Ukrainian Soldiers Speak Of And Anticipate Escalation
Britain Wants Champions League Final Relocated Out Of Russia
The British government is leading calls for this year’s Champions League final to be moved out of Russia to punish the country for its intervention in Ukraine.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russia should not be allowed to host the men’s football event, which is scheduled to be held in St. Petersburg on May 28.
"I think it inconceivable that major international football tournaments can take place in Russia after...the invasion of a sovereign country," Johnson told lawmakers on February 22.
“It’s absolutely vital in this critical moment that President Putin understands that what he is doing is going to be a disaster for Russia," Johnson told the House of Commons.
“He is going to end up with...a Russia that is more isolated, a Russia that has pariah status, no chance of holding football tournaments in a Russia that invades sovereign countries.”
Nadine Dorries, Britain's minister for sport, said that Britain would raise the issue with football authorities.
"I have serious concerns about the sporting events due to be held in Russia, such as the Champions League Final, and will discuss with the relevant governing bodies," Dorries said in a tweet.
"We won’t allow President Putin to exploit events on the world stage to legitimize his illegal invasion of Ukraine."
European soccer’s governing body, UEFA, said it was closely monitoring the situation.
"In regards to 2022 UEFA Champions League final in St Petersburg, UEFA is constantly and closely monitoring the situation and any decision would be made in due course if necessary," UEFA told Reuters in a statement.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Russian Lawmakers Approve Putin Request To Use Military Force Outside Russia
Russia’s upper house of parliament has voted unanimously on February 22 to grant President Vladimir Putin's request to use military force outside the country, a move further inflaming a crisis with Western countries over Ukraine.
The vote came after Putin sent a letter to the Federation Council asking to formalize a military deployment to regions in eastern Ukraine that Russia-backed separatists claim to control a day after the Russian president had recognized their independence.
Putin later laid out conditions to end the crisis that has threatened to plunge Europe into war. These include Ukraine renouncing its ambition to join NATO and Western nations halting shipments to the country.
Speaking at a news conference, he also said a Ukraine peace agreement known as the Minsk accord aimed at ending the conflict in eastern Ukraine "does not exist" anymore and blamed Kyiv for killing it off.
The events came a day after Putin ignored Western warnings and said he would recognize the independence bids of Moscow-backed separatists who control parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine.
Putin also said he would send troops to the regions to protect civilians from attack.
The executive orders that Putin issued on February 21 did not specify exactly what Moscow has recognized, but the Russian president said during his February 22 news conference that Russia recognizes the independence of Ukraine's separatist regions, including territory now controlled by Kyiv.
"We recognize them which means all their founding documents and constitutions, which say that their borders coincide with Luhansk and Donetsk regions at the time they were still part of Ukraine," Putin said.
The Ukrainian military currently controls of about two-thirds of the territory on its side of a line of contact, including the important port of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov. The separatists hold the other third, including the two provincial capitals, Donetsk and Luhansk.
Russia still hopes the issues can be resolved through peaceful negotiations, Putin told the news conference, but added that "for the time being it is out of the question because combat activities are going on there and the situation is deteriorating.”
The European Union and the United States reacted by announcing strong sanctions against Moscow, calling Putin’s actions a violation of international law, while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the world is facing “the biggest global peace and security crisis in recent years.”
Guterres called Russia’s declaration of the independence of separatist areas in the Donbas region a violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity. He agreed that Russia's unilateral actions represent “a death blow to the Minsk agreements,” which were signed in 2015 and were designed to set out a path to a peace settlement.
He also took exception to Russia describing its forces as peacekeepers, saying that when troops of one country enter the territory of another country without its consent, “they are not impartial peacekeepers -- they are not peacekeepers at all” as Moscow has called them.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said war could still be averted as he welcomed Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to the Pentagon.
"Mr. Putin can still avoid a full-blown, tragic war of choice," Austin told Kuleba, adding: "We will continue to work closely with you."
Kuleba said his message was simple: a strong Ukraine "is the best deterrence of Russia."
Kuleba later met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department. He told a joint news conference afterward that Ukraine and Western countries can still stop Putin if they continue mounting pressure against him.
Blinken said Putin's speech recognizing two separatist regions in Ukraine and comments he made on February 22 were "deeply disturbing" and made clear that Putin views Ukraine as "subordinate."
The United States and its allies will continue to escalate sanctions if Russia further escalates its aggression toward Ukraine, Blinken said.
Earlier in Brussels, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Russia has not stopped planning for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
"Every indication is that Russia is continuing to plan for a full-scale attack of Ukraine," Stoltenberg told a news conference. "We continue to call on Russia to step back...it's never too late not to attack," he added.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and RIA
Is War Now Inevitable Between Russia And Ukraine? Analysts Weigh In
More North Ossetians Handed Prison Terms Over 2020 COVID Protests
ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia -- A court in Russia's southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don has handed prison terms to three individuals from the North Caucasus region of North Ossetia who took part in a massive rally in April 2020 against anti-coronavirus restrictions.
The Kirov district court said on February 22 that it found three men, whose identities were not disclosed, guilty of taking part in mass disorders and sentenced them to four years in prison each.
More sentences are expected to be announced against other people involved in the protests against measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus in North Ossetia.
On April 20, 2020, police in North Ossetia detained dozens of protesters when about 2,000 people gathered in the central square of the regional capital, Vladikavkaz, demanding the resignation of regional leader Vyacheslav Bitarov.
The rally was violently dispersed by police.
The protest was initiated online via social networks by North Ossetian opera singer Vadim Cheldiyev, who permanently resides in St. Petersburg.
Cheldiyev was detained in St. Petersburg after the rally in Vladikavkaz and brought to North Ossetia, where he was charged with spreading fake news about the coronavirus and assaulting police, which he vehemently denies.
Last year, 14 other participants in the 2020 protest were sentenced to prison terms between 3 1/2 and six years on charges of taking part in mass disorders.
More Candidates Seen As Loyal To Turkmen President Registered In Election
ASHGABAT -- Election officials in the tightly controlled Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan have registered three more presidential candidates known as being loyal to authoritarian President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov.
On February 11, Berdymukhammedov, 64, indicated at an extraordinary meeting of the upper chamber of parliament that he intends to step aside to allow power to be turned over to “young leaders.”
Most observers interpreted that as meaning that he is preparing to hand the reins of the country to his son, Serdar, who in September turned 40, the minimum age required to become president under the country's constitution.
Serdar Berdymukhammedov was officially registered earlier this month as a presidential candidate representing the ruling Democratic Party of Turkmenistan following the opening of the nomination process for the country's three registered political parties.
All three parties support Berdymukhammedov, who has been in power since 2007.
The Central Commission for Holding Elections and Referendums said on February 21 that three more candidates had been officially registered for the early presidential election scheduled for March 12.
The new candidates are Babamurat Meredov, nominated by the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, as well as two men proposed by "the initiative groups" -- regional sanitary official Maksatmurat Ovezgeldyev and energy official Kakageldy Saryev.
Over the weekend, the election officials announced that lawmaker Berdymammet Gurbanov and Perhat Begenjov, the director of a regional vocational school, both of whom do not represent any political party, had been officially registered as presidential candidates
A deputy governor of the southeastern region of Mary, Agajan Bekmuradov, nominated by the Agrarian Party of Turkmenistan, was registered a presidential candidate last week.
The poll is expected to be easily won by Serdar Berdymukhammedov.
Rumors have been swirling for a year that Berdymukhammedov will attempt to transfer power to his son.
Four exiled opposition activists and politicians -- Ahmet Rahmanov, Murat Gurbanov, Geldy Kyarizov, and Nurmuhammet Annaev -- have said they plan to take part in the presidential election.
It is unclear how they would be able to run in the presidential election as they would not be allowed to return to Turkmenistan.
According to rights groups and election monitors, Turkmenistan has never held free and fair elections since becoming an independent state following the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Chechen Brothers Handed Lengthy Prison Terms Amid Outcry From Rights Groups
ACHKHOI-MARTAN, Russia -- A court in Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya has sentenced two brothers to lengthy prison terms amid demands from human rights groups to release them.
The Achkhoi-Martan district court on February 22 found 20-year-old Salekh Magamadov and 18-year-old Ismail Isayev guilty of complicity with illegal armed groups and sentenced them to eight and six years in prison, respectively.
The two brothers pleaded not guilty. Their defense lawyers said the court's ruling will be appealed.
One of the lawyers, Mark Alekseyev, said the court's decision was linked to the two brothers' sexual orientations and their involvement in the activities of the opposition Telegram channel Osal Nakh 95.
The charge against the two brothers stemmed from their providing food to a man who later was recognized as a member of an illegal armed group.
Amnesty International has called for the immediate release of the brothers, one of whom is gay and the other is gender-transitioning.
The two have been in a detention center in Chechnya's capital, Grozny, since February 2021.
In September, the Moscow-based Memorial Human Rights Center, which was recently ordered by Russian authorities to shut its doors, recognized the siblings as political prisoners and said their case was "marred with blatant violations."
In July 2020, the Russian LGBT Network helped Magamadov and Isayev move to the city of Nizhny Novgorod, from which they planned to leave Russia for an unspecified foreign country. But they were abducted from a flat provided by a local NGO and taken to Chechnya a year ago.
The volatile region's government and its leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, who has ruled Chechnya since 2007, are frequently accused by Russian and international activists of overseeing grave human rights abuses that include abductions, torture, and extrajudicial killings.
Pakistani PM Set To Travel To Moscow For Meetings With Putin
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to travel to Moscow this week for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a meeting set up prior to the most recent crisis in Ukraine.
Khan is set to arrive in Russia on February 23 and will travel with a high-level delegation for a two-day visit, the Southeast Asian nation’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on February 22.
“Pakistan and Russia enjoy friendly relations marked by mutual respect, trust and convergence of views on a range of international and regional issues," the statement said.
It said the two leaders “will review the entire array of bilateral relations including energy cooperation" and other regional and global issues.
Among the issues the Foreign Ministry statement cited were Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan.
The visit comes as tensions flare between Moscow and the West over Putin’s decision to recognize the independence bids of Russia-backed separatists in two regions of eastern Ukraine and to send Russian troops there.
The statement did not mention the Ukraine crisis, but Khan has publicly opposed any military intervention, favoring diplomacy instead.
Khan told Newsweek Pakistan in an interview published on February 21 that "this visit was planned well before the emergence of the current phase of Ukrainian crisis....I received the invitation from President Putin much earlier."
Pakistan has attempted to maintain good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv in recent years.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Former Kazakh Defense Minister In Pretrial Detention Over Deadly January Unrest
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakhstan's former defense minister, Murat Bektanov, who was detained last week over deadly unrest in January, has been placed in pretrial detention.
A court in Nur-Sultan ruled on February 2 that Bektanov, who was arrested on February 19, must stay in pretrial detention for at least two months.
Bektanov was charged with inaction during the unrest that shook the energy-rich Central Asian nation in early January.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev dismissed Bektanov on January 19, the same day the Kazakh parliament joined Toqaev's push to deprive influential former President Nursultan Nazarbaev of his lifetime posts atop the Kazakh Security Council and the Assembly of Kazakhstan's People.
Protests in the remote town of Zhanaozen early last month over a sudden fuel-price hike quickly spread across Kazakhstan and led to violent clashes in the country's largest city, Almaty, and elsewhere.
After announcing his resignation in March 2019 and leaving Toqaev in his stead, Nazarbaev retained large political influence in the tightly controlled nation with almost limitless powers.
Much of the public anger in the unrest appeared to be directed at Nazarbaev.
The crisis prompted Toqaev to seek help from troops from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to quell the unrest.
Toqaev's moves since then appear aimed at ousting Nazarbaev's relatives and allies.
Before his dismissal last month, Bektanov had headed the Defense Ministry since August.
Scholz Says Germany Is Putting Nord Stream 2 On Hold, Following Putin's Actions On Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says his country is putting the certifying process for the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia on hold in reaction to Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.
Scholz told reporters on February 22 that he had asked for the suspension of the review process by a German regulator for the $11 billion pipeline, which is designed to delivery natural gas to Germany from Russia via the Baltic Sea.
"That sounds technical, but it is the necessary administrative step so there can be no certification of the pipeline," he said. "And without this certification, Nord Stream 2 cannot begin operating."
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the move.
"This is a morally, politically and practically correct step in the current circumstances. True leadership means tough decisions in difficult times. Germany’s move proves just that," Kuleba said on Twitter.
Kuleba also said he expressed his gratitude in a phone call with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in which they discussed EU sanctions against Russia and additional support for Ukraine.
"I also expressed my conviction that in this new reality Germany can do even more for peace in Ukraine and wider Europe," he said.
It was not immediately clear how long this would delay the start of operation of the pipeline or when the certification process might resume. A spokesperson for the European Commission assured Europeans that gas supplies for the EU were secure, saying storage sites were 30 percent full.
It was not immediately clear how long this would delay the start of operation of the pipeline or when the certification process might resume. The pipeline has been finished but has not begun operations as it awaited final certification.
The pipeline has long been opposed by the United States and some European countries, who say it would increase Europe’s reliance on Russian energy supplies.
Washington has also said it will cause economic harm to Kyiv, enabling Moscow to reroute gas exports around Ukraine, depriving the country of billions of dollars a year in transit fees
Scholz said his government had decided to “reassess” the certification of the pipeline in light of the latest developments.
“That will certainly take time, if I may say so,” he said.
U.S. President Joe Biden has said that if Russia invades Ukraine, "then there will be no longer be a Nord Stream 2. I promise you, we will bring an end to it."
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki tweeted on February 22 that the United States has been in close consultations with Germany and welcomed the announcement halting the pipeline.
The president "made clear that if Russia invaded Ukraine, we would act with Germany to ensure Nord Stream 2 does not move forward," she wrote.
In comments earlier on February 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy demanded that the pipeline project be shut down in view of Russia’s move to recognize two separatist regions in his country as independent states and to send troops to the territory.
Zelenskiy said Russia must be punished for its actions with "immediate sanctions" that include "the complete stop of Nord Stream 2."
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and AP
