Ingushetia Leader Sacks Government For Reasons Unclear

The leader of Russia's North Caucasus region of Ingushetia has sacked the regional government just four months after it had been formed.

"I have made a decision to dismiss Ingushetia’s government," Makhmud-Ali Kalimatov wrote on an Instagram post on January 27.

Kalimatov did not explain the reasons for his decision.

Kalimatov took over the volatile, mainly Muslim-populated region on September 8 after he was elected by lawmakers.



Days later, a new cabinet led by Prime Minister Konstantin Surikov was formed.



Just last week, on January 22, Kalimatov appointed Vladimir Slastyonin as first deputy prime minister and Liana Pliyeva as acting economy minister.