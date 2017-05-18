ICJ To Rule On Indian Ex-Naval Officer Facing Execution In Pakistan

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is expected to rule on May 18 on an urgent appeal by India to order Pakistan to suspend the execution of a retired Indian naval officer convicted of espionage.

The UN court in The Hague says its president, Ronny Abraham, will read out the decision at a public sitting at noon.

In an emergency hearing on May 15, Indian representatives said Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav’s death sentence last month followed an "unjust" trial in a Pakistani military court and that Islamabad failed to respond to New Delhi’s demands for information about the case.

But Pakistan’s representatives told the tribunal that Jadhav "confessed to having been sent by India to wage terror on the innocent civilians and infrastructure of Pakistan."

Pakistani officials say Jadhav was arrested in the southwestern province of Balochistan in 2016. New Delhi denies Jadhav was a spy and claims he was kidnapped from Iran.

The case has further strained tense relations between the nuclear-armed neighbors.