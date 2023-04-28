News
International Envoy Imposes Amendments To Bosnian Constitution To Spur Formation Of Government, Strengthen Elections
The high representative of the international community in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Christian Schmidt, has imposed changes to the country’s constitution and the criminal laws of Bosnia’s entities to facilitate the formation of the new regional government and prevent election fraud.
Schmidt’s amendments to the constitution were announced on April 27 on an interim basis to help form the new regional government after a deadlock lasting almost seven months following elections in October. The decisions will take effect in one year unless the parliament passes its own version of the amendments.
Schmidt, who has vast powers as the international community's envoy to Bosnia, amended the constitution so that only two out of three federation presidency members need to support a proposed government in order to forward it to parliament.
"We have to state what we witness is a political stalemate, not a struggle between constituent peoples," Schmidt told a news conference after the release of his decisions.
The decision on unblocking the appointment of the government of Bosnia says that the prime minister, deputy prime minister, and remaining cabinet members put forward on March 30 "are hereby deemed appointed."
The appointment must still be confirmed by a majority of Bosnia's House of Representatives, which Schmidt ordered to hold and urgent session by April 28 with confirmation of the government the only item on the agenda.
Schmidt, who has powers to change laws and sack officials seen as obstructing the Dayton peace accords, came under criticism for changing the election law on election night last October aimed at removing gridlock in the federation government formation.
Schmidt has the powers as overseer of civilian and administrative aspects of the 26-year-old peace deal that still governs Bosnia along ethnic lines.
The Party of Democratic Action (SDA), which has blocked any proposals that do not include its ministers, and its allies lashed out at Schmidt's latest decision, calling it a "scandalous suspension of the federation constitution."
The changes to the criminal laws are prompted by the need to "strengthen the integrity of elections" and apply to Bosnia and Republika Srpska, the other entity within Bosnia.
These changes make it illegal to ask for or take money or any benefit, such as employment, from politicians and set the punishment for anyone found guilty of such actions at 10 years in prison and a fine.
The amendments to criminal laws also imply dismissal from a legislative, executive, other administrative or judicial body or from any service that is fully or partially financed from entity budgets for anyone found guilty of election bribery. In addition, anyone found guilty of the offense cannot be employed in any public service for five years after being punished, pardoned, or amnestied.
The changes take effect immediately on an interim basis until they are adopted by Republika Srpska and the Bosnia "without amendment and with no conditions attached."
With reporting by Reuters
More News
Several Civilians Dead In Russian Strikes On Ukrainian Cities, Authorities Say
At least five people were killed in a wave of Russia strikes on Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv, early on April 28, regional officials and the military reported, as heavy fighting continued in the devastated eastern city of Bakhmut.
As a two-hour air-raid alert was announced early on April 28, reports about deadly Russian attacks started pouring in from across Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
In Uman, a city in central Ukraine's Cherkasy region, Russian missiles killed at least three people and wounded another eight, said Ihor Taburets, the head of the regional military administration.
The missiles hit a residential building and a warehouse in the city, Taburets said.
In Dnipro, a large city on the Dnieper River in central Ukraine, a woman and a toddler were killed in the Russian attack, despite the Ukrainian air defense managing to shoot down seven missiles, said Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk region's military administration.
"A private home was destroyed in Dnipro. A 2-year-old girl and a 31-year-old woman were killed. Three people were wounded," Lysak said.
The attack also caused extensive damage to the building of a private company where a fire broke out, he said.
The Ukrainian air defense shot down most of the missiles that targeted Kyiv, said Serhiy Popko, head of Ukraine's capital military administration.
"According to preliminary data, 11 cruise missiles were destroyed in the airspace of Kyiv. In addition, two drones were shot down," Popko added.
A power line was cut and civilian infrastructure as damaged as well.
A child was injured by falling debris in a settlement in the Kyiv region, local authorities said.
WATCH: Often under Russian fire, Ukrainian medics near Bakhmut try to stabilize wounded soldiers so they can be transported to hospitals in safer areas.
Blasts were also reported overnight in Kremenchuk and Poltava in central Ukraine and in Mykolayiv in the south.
Ukraine's Air Force Command later reported that the multipronged attack on Ukrainian cities was executed from strategic Tu-195 Russian aircraft coming from the Caspian Sea region.
The command said Ukrainian air defense destroyed 21 out of 23 cruise missiles and two drones in central, eastern, and southern Ukraine.
Since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has denied targeting civilians, despite the abundant evidence to the contrary.
Meanwhile, heavy fighting continued unabated on the Bakhmut-Adviyivka-Maryinka front line in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its daily update on April 28.
During the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out more than 65 attacks, but all were repelled by Ukrainian defenders, the military said. Bakhmut and Maryinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities, it said.
On April 27, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said military aid from allies and partners has substantially improved Ukraine's prospects to liberate territories occupied by Russia since the start of its unprovoked invasion.
Stoltenberg, speaking to reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels, said "more than 98 percent" of the combat vehicles pledged by the allies have already been delivered.
"That means over 1,550 armored vehicles, 230 tanks, and other equipment, including vast amounts of ammunition," he said.
"In total, we have trained and equipped more than nine new Ukrainian armored brigades. This will put Ukraine in the strong position to continue to retake occupied territory," Stoltenberg said.
The alliance chief, however, cautioned that "we should never underestimate Russia" despite the "unprecedented" military support that Ukraine received from its partners and allies.
Moscow was "willing to send in thousands of troops with very high casualty rates," he said.
Stoltenberg's statements came amid reports that Kyiv was preparing a long-anticipated counteroffensive that could be launched once the weather warmed and the terrain improved.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Zelenskiy Welcomes Council Of Europe Resolution On Forced Transfer Of Ukrainian Children
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has welcomed a resolution adopted on April 27 by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) saying Russia's forced transfer of Ukrainian children amounts to genocide.
The resolution said the documented evidence of the transfer of the children "matches with the international definition of genocide" and called for the safe return of the children to Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Zelenskiy hailed the resolution as an important decision that will help "hold Russia and its leaders to account." In his evening video message, he said it was the first recognition by such a high-level international organization.
"Practically speaking, this decision will significantly help our global work to bring Russia and its officials, including the head of the terrorist state, to account for genocide [and] a genocidal policy against Ukraine," Zelenskiy said. "The deportation of Ukrainian children is one of the well-thought-out elements of Russia's attempt to erase the identity of our people, to destroy the very essence of Ukrainians. This is a deliberate crime of genocide committed by Russian officials."
He added that Ukraine will continue at all levels to work for the return of all Ukrainian children taken from the country by Russia.
Ukraine has data indicating that nearly 20,000 children were taken from Ukraine and dispersed in different regions of Russian, he said.
American researchers were the first to report on the relocation of thousands of Ukrainian children to a network of sites in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.
The researchers said in a report published on February 14 that they had identified 43 camps and other facilities where at least 6,000 Ukrainian children had been held and said and the main goal was to "reeducate" the children to make them pro-Russian.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) on March 17 issued arrest warrants on war crimes charges for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Moscow’s commissioner for children's rights, citing the "unlawful deportation" of children.
Moscow has said the transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia was a humanitarian campaign to protect orphans and children abandoned in the war zone. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said last month the warrants were "meaningless" as Russia "does not cooperate" with the ICC.
The resolution said there was evidence that deported children had faced a process of "russification" through reeducation in Russian language, culture, and history.
The resolution passed by PACE said the transfers of Ukrainian children were "clearly being planned and organized in a systematic way" with the aim of "annihilating every link to and feature of their Ukrainian identity."
PACE called on the United Nations and the Red Cross to be granted access so they could gather information on the children concerned.
With reporting by AFP
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Iran's IRGC Intelligence Unit, Russia's FSB For Detentions Of U.S. Citizens
The United States on April 27 added new sanctions against the intelligence unit of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) for allegedly taking part in the detention of Americans in Iran and Russia.
In announcing the sanctions, the United States accused the FSB and the IRGC of being responsible or complicit in the wrongful detention of Americans such as Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.
"Today's action targets senior officials and security services in Iran and Russia that are responsible for the hostage-taking or wrongful detention of U.S. nationals abroad," Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement. “We are committed to bringing home wrongfully detained U.S. nationals and acting against foreign threats to the safety of U.S. nationals abroad.”
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States has no higher commitment than bringing home the detained Americans.
"Russia’s and Iran’s continued pattern of wrongfully detaining U.S. nationals is unacceptable," Blinken said in a statement. "The United States will never stop working to secure the release of U.S. nationals who are wrongfully detained or held hostage and reunite them with their loved ones."
The fresh sanctions imposed on the IRGC's intelligence unit name four leaders of the organization, including at least one who is already subject to previous U.S. sanctions.
The FSB also has been previously designated for sanctions imposed by the U.S. Treasury Department. OFAC said its action on April 27 against the FSB implemented the State Department's designation of the Russian organization.
The move aims to show that there will be consequences for those who tried to use U.S. citizens for political leverage or seek concessions from Washington, Biden administration officials stressed.
"Our action is a warning to those around the world who would wrongfully detain U.S. nationals of the potential consequences of their actions," a senior administration official said, speaking to reporters on the condition of anonymity during a conference call.
"Today's sanctions are one of a series of efforts -- some public like this, some private -- to secure the release of U.S. nationals wrongfully held overseas, to promote accountability for the culprits, and by doing so, to prevent and deter the next set of cases from arising in the first place," the official said.
Russia and Iran hold a number of American citizens in their prisons. Gershkovich was arrested by the FSB last month and charged with espionage. He, his newspaper, and U.S. government officials have strongly denied any wrongdoing.
The plight of Americans detained by foreign governments moved into the spotlight last year with the detention of women’s basketball star Brittney Griner, who was held in Russia on drug charges until a prisoner swap in December that freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout from a U.S. prison.
The Treasury Department’s statement named Ruhollah Bazghandi, Mohammad Kazemi, Mohamad Mehdi Sayyari, and Mohammad Hasan Mohagheghi, saying they have leadership positions in the IRGC’s intelligence unit and have been involved with the detention of foreign prisoners held in Iran.
The sanctions freeze any property in U.S. jurisdiction owned by the individuals and entities named. They also bar U.S. persons from any dealings with the people and entities.
Although the U.S. government does not provide figures, there are 53 publicly disclosed hostage and wrongful detentions cases, according to the James Foley Foundation, named after an American journalist abducted and killed in Syria.
With reporting by Reuters
U.S. Women's Basketball Star Griner Urges U.S. Detainees In Russia To 'Stay Strong'
U.S. women's basketball star Brittney Griner urged U.S. detainees in Russia to stay strong in her first press conference since being released in a prisoner swap in December. Speaking on April 27 as she prepares to resume her career with the Phoenix Mercury, Griner vowed to keep fighting on behalf of people wrongfully detained around the world. Asked what her message would be U.S. citizens Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, both held in Russia, Griner replied: " Stay strong, keep fighting, don't give up," and find a routine. "That's what helped me," she said.
Ailing Erdogan Reemerges At Virtual Ceremony With Putin
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on April 27 reemerged from a two-day absence and spoke by video link with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a virtual ceremony to unveil a Russian-built nuclear power plant. The 69-year-old leader suspended all campaigning for Turkey's May 14 election after getting sick two days ago with a gastrointestinal illness that forced him to stay home instead of traveling to the grand opening of Turkey's first nuclear power plant. Putin praised Erdogan's leadership during the virtual ceremony and said Moscow was "always ready to extend the hand of friendship" to Turkey.
Kazakh Artist Gets Seven Years In Prison On Terrorism Charges That He Rejects
Kazakh artist Dauren Makin has been sentenced to seven years in prison on a charge of propagating terrorism that he and his supporters say is politically motivated. A court in Astana pronounced the sentence on April 27. Makin, who pleaded not guilty, said he will appeal the sentence. The details of the charge remain unknown as the trial was held behind closed doors. Makin's lawyer, Zhasulan Komekov, said earlier that the charge against Makin stemmed from his statements about January 2022 antigovernment protests that turned into deadly mass disorder. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Asks Pope To Visit Ukraine, Help Repatriate Children
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has invited Pope Francis to visit Ukraine and asked for help in repatriating thousands of children taken to Russia or Russian-occupied land since Moscow's invasion. Shmyhal told a news conference in Rome on April 27 that he discussed Kyiv's peace formula to end the war in talks at the Vatican. "I asked his holiness for help in returning home Ukrainian children who are being held, arrested, deported to Russia in a criminal way," Shmyhal said. Pope Francis, 86, has said previously that he wants to visit Kyiv and Moscow on a peace mission. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Moscow Court Shuts Down Sova Think Tank In Russian Capital
A Moscow court on April 27 approved the Justice Ministry’s request to shut the Sova analytical center in the Russian capital as a crackdown on providers of independent information continues. Sova said the ministry's March 10 request was based on allegations that the organization had violated its charter by organizing or taking part in 24 events held out of the place of its registration, which is Moscow. The Sova center conducts sociological research mostly focusing on nationalism and racism in the Russian Federation. To read the Sova analytical center's statement, click here.
Iranian Forces Seize Marshall Islands-Flagged Oil Tanker In Gulf Of Oman
Iranian forces have seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in international waters in the Gulf of Oman, the U.S. Navy and Iranian state media reported on April 27, the latest string of hijackings in the region began in 2019 after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from a nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.
Iranian state media said the Iranian army’s naval force seized the vessels after a collision with an Iranian boat. Two members of the boat's crew are missing, and several other crewmen were injured in the collision, state media said.
The U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet also reported the seizure but did not mention a collision. The 5th Fleet identified the tanker as the Advantage Sweet and said the seizure was carried out by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
The Advantage Sweet issued a distress call at 1:15 p.m. local time while in international waters as Iran seized the vessel, the 5th Fleet said in a statement.
"Iran's actions are contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability," the 5th Fleet said. "Iran should immediately release the oil tanker."
Tracking data from MarineTraffic.com showed it in the Gulf of Oman north of Muscat, capital of Oman, on April 27.
According to ship tracking data quoted by Reuters, the Advantage Sweet was chartered by oil company Chevron and last docked in Kuwait.
Chevron is aware of the situation and is in contact with the vessel operator "with the hope of resolving this situation as soon as possible," a company spokesperson said, according to Reuters.
The Marshall Islands Maritime Administrator also said it was aware of the situation and in communication with the vessel's owner/operator but declined to comment further, the news agency reported.
The vessel's destination was listed as the U.S. port of Houston, Texas, ship tracking data showed.
The 5th Fleet said the seizure was at least the fifth of a commercial vessel by Tehran in the last two years.
"Iran's continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights in regional waters are a threat to maritime security and the global economy," it said.
Since Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in 2017, Washington has ratcheted up crippling sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program.
Last November, two Greek-flagged tankers were released by Iran after it had seized them several months earlier. Tehran took the ships hostage after the United States confiscated oil from an Iranian tanker near the Greek coast.
Talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and the world powers have stalled since September over a range of issues, including Iran's violent crackdown on dissent, Tehran's sale of drones to Russia, and an acceleration of its nuclear program, which it claims is solely for civilian purposes.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Plainclothes Agents Reported To Be Enforcing Iran's Hijab Law In Tehran
Plainclothes security agents are reportedly appearing in public spaces throughout the Iranian capital of Tehran, warning women to observe the mandatory hijab law amid a wave of defiance against the dress code following the death of a young woman while in police custody for an alleged head scarf offense.
According to eyewitness accounts, groups of women and men dressed according to the Islamic republic's standards were seen in various parts of central Tehran advising women on the necessity of observing the mandatory hijab law, which requires women to cover their hair and wear modest clothing. People in the Tehran City Theater complex also reported similar sightings on the same day.
Images circulated on social media on April 27 of agents entering the Mega Mall shopping center in Tehran’s western neighborhood of Ekbatan, where they looked to enforce the mandatory dress code.
The increased presence of government-affiliated individuals enforcing the hijab law comes as daily images are published of women in different cities and age groups appearing in public and crowded spaces without head scarves.
Recent videos from music concerts also have shown disputes over the hijab, where the majority of women are often not wearing the mandatory hijab. In response to this defiance, an unspecified number of commercial establishments, including music clubs and restaurants, in Tehran and other cities have been sealed shut due to noncompliance with the hijab law.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September prompted thousands of women and girls to take to the streets to protest against the government's interference in their daily lives. Many have taken their hijabs and burned them in a sign of protest in what is one of the stiffest challenges to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.
The resurgence of "verbal warnings" to women comes as officials say they will use "smart tools" to enforce the rules while trying to prevent "tensions" and "harassment." Police reportedly started using closed-circuit cameras and smart systems in cities to identify women without the mandatory hijab earlier this month.
The hijab became mandatory in Iran shortly after the 1979 revolution by order of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic republic. However, no law had been passed at that time restricting women's clothing in Iran.
Despite more than four decades of compulsory hijab enforcement under the Islamic republic, Iran has recently seen widespread and comprehensive protests condemning the compulsory hijab and demanding the overthrow of the Islamic republic system.
Numerous protests have been held at universities, particularly in Tehran, where many students have refused to attend class. Protesting students have chanted "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator" at the rallies.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russia Rejects U.S. Request For Second Consular Visit With Journalist Amid Visa Fight
Russia has rejected a U.S. Embassy request for a second consular visit with jailed journalist Evan Gershkovich, saying the move is in response to Washington's refusal to issue entry visas to Russian journalists who planned to accompany Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during his trip to the United Nation's session in New York this week.
In a statement on April 27, Russia's Foreign Ministry said it had informed the U.S. Embassy in Moscow that "its request for a consular visit on May 11 this year with U.S. citizen Gershkovich, detained on charges of spying, has been rejected."
"At this point other possible retaliation measures are being worked out, of which the U.S. side will be properly informed," the statement says.
The U.S. Embassy did not immediately comment on the statement.
The U.S. was granted an initial consular visit with Gershkovich on April 17. U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy said afterward that Gershkovich was "in good health and remains strong." Tracy also reiterated the U.S. call for his immediate release.
Gershkovich, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, was arrested in Russia in late March on allegations of espionage that he, his publication, and U.S. officials have strongly denied.
With relations between the two superpowers already around their worst since the end of the Cold War due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the situation worsened when reporters from Russia were not granted visas to cover Lavrov's visit to the UN, where he was chairing a Security Council meeting this week.
Lavrov said Moscow "will not forgive" Washington for denying the visas.
The U.S. State Department has not commented on Russia's claim over the visa denials, saying it could not speak on specific visa requests because of privacy rules.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on March 30 it had detained Gershkovich in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and had opened an espionage case against him for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military industrial complex.
He was then placed in pretrial detention until at least May 29 in Moscow's Lefortovo prison, a notorious institution dating back to tsarist times. Seen as a symbol of Soviet repression, Lefortovo is where Russia holds most suspects in espionage cases.
Gershkovich is the first American journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War.
The U.S. State Department on April 10 designated Gershkovich as "wrongfully detained" by Russia and called for his immediate release, as have international journalist organizations. U.S. President Joe Biden also called on Russia to release him.
The Kremlin has said Gershkovich was carrying out espionage "under the cover" of journalism. Lavrov has told the United States that Gershkovich was caught red-handed while trying to obtain secrets.
Hired by The Wall Street Journal shortly before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year, Gershkovich had been reporting on Russia for more than five years at the time of his arrest. The 31-year-old is a fluent Russian speaker, the son of emigres who left the Soviet Union for the United States during the Cold War.
Lawmakers In Serb Entity Vote To Quit Bosnia's Constitutional Court
The parliament of Republika Srpska has voted to quit the ethnic Serb entity's participation in the Constitutional Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina amid an ongoing dispute with the central government and the representatives of the international community over property rights.
The measure was adopted by the National Assembly of Republic of Srpska on April 26 with 47 votes out of the 68 deputies present. The legislature has a total of 83 seats.
Republika Srpska, the ethnic-Serb entity that along with the Bosniak-Croat Federation makes up the Bosnian state, has tried multiple times to implement a property law that would allow it to transfer state property under its jurisdiction.
Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has been trying to separate the entity's military, police, and tax administration from the central Bosnian government, actions that contravene the Dayton accords that ended the 1992-1993 Bosnian War.
Dodik -- who has been sanctioned by the United States and Britain over alleged destabilization efforts and corruption -- has argued that the property law aims to ensure that assets located on its territory including local governments, public companies, public institutions, and other departments belong to the Serbian entity.
But Bosnia's Constitutional Court has stated that the national parliament must adopt a property law that would be valid across Bosnia and not only in one of the country’s two entities.
Under the Dayton accords that ended the 1992-1995 Bosnian War, an administrative system was established under which the Bosnian state remains partitioned between Republika Srpska and the Muslim Bosniak-Croat Federation, connected by a weak central government.
The constitution of Bosnia forged in the Dayton accords provides for a nine-member Constitutional Court.
Four members are elected by the parliament of the Bosniak-Croat Federation and two are named by Republika Srpska legislature, while the remaining three are elected by the president of the European Court for Human Rights in consultation with the central tripartite presidency of Bosnia.
Those three judges cannot be Bosnian citizens or nationals of any of Bosnia's neighboring countries.
Ethnic Serb legislators have justified their move to withdraw from the Constitutional Court by saying the body has been making "anti-Dayton" and "anticonstitutional" decisions.
The April 27 vote appears to be the latest in a series of moves meant to destabilize the central Bosnian state after Dodik, who leads the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats, the largest party in the assembly, repeatedly threatened to push for the independence of Republika Srpska unless the dispute over the country's assets is resolved in the Serb entity's favor.
Withdrawing the ethnic Serb judges would still allow the remaining members of the court to make decisions.
However, Republika Srpska's prime minister, Radovan Viskovic, told the parliamentary debate ahead of the vote that the court will lose its "legality and legitimacy" following the Serb withdrawal.
Currently, there is only one ethnic Serb member of the court, Zlatko Knezevic, after the mandate of Miodrag Simovic expired in November when he turned 70 and the parliament has yet to choose a replacement.
Three Iranian Female Journalists Summoned Over Articles Amid Crackdown On Press
Three prominent Tehran-based journalists -- Saeedeh Shafiei, Mehrnoush Zarei, and Nasim Soltanbeigi -- have been summoned separately to Evin's Moghaddasi Courthouse on charges that their reporting produced "propaganda against the system."
The activist HRANA news agency reported on April 27 that the journalists received separate summonses asking them to appear within five days to present their defense against the charges at the Evin Courthouse.
The summonses come amid increased scrutiny of media professionals in the country, as the authorities attempt to tighten control over the dissemination of information amid widespread protests on issues ranging from living conditions, wages, and a lack of rights and freedoms.
A report by the Tehran Journalists' Association showed that since the nationwide protests intensified following the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged head scarf violation, some 70 journalists have been arrested and several others summoned to appear in court.
In the cases against Shafiei, Zarei, and Soltanbeigi, the government has cited their articles and writing as evidence of producing "propaganda against the system." They deny the charges.
Soltanbeigi was first arrested last December at Tehran's Khomeini International Airport while attempting to travel abroad. After being detained for over a month, she was temporarily released on bail on February 7 until the end of the legal proceedings.
Soltanbeigi was a student activist in the 2000s and has been working as a journalist for various Iranian publications in recent years.
She was held for eight days in 2006 for attending a "Women for Change" rally before a court sentenced her to a suspended sentence of five years. She was placed on probation for two years and told that her sentence would be canceled if she did not violate the terms of her probation.
Zarei, a veteran Iranian journalist, was arrested by security forces in Tehran on January 22. She was subsequently transferred to the Revolutionary Guard's intelligence detention center. Like Soltanbeigi, Zarei was released on bail in late February.
Similarly, Shafiei was arrested by security forces in Tehran on January 22. She was temporarily released on bail of 5 billion Iranian rials (approximately $9500) on February 8 until the end of the legal proceedings.
The new summons come amid unprecedented shows of defiance by women and schoolgirls in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Amini died just days after being detained by Tehran's notorious morality police for allegedly violating the country's strict female dress code. Authorities have blamed "underlying diseases" for the cause of death, but supporters and family members say Amini was beaten while in custody.
The protests have seen more than 500 people killed and thousands detained, according to human rights groups. Despite government warnings that the crackdown will intensify, Iranians continue to take to the streets.
Several thousand others have been arrested since Amini's death, including many protesters, lawyers, activists, and digital-rights defenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russia Fines Wikimedia Over Refusal To Remove Information On Military Unit
A Moscow court on April 27 fined the Wikimedia Foundation, owner of the online encyclopedia Wikipedia, 2 million rubles ($24,440) for failing to remove information about a military unit involved in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It is the 10th fine handed to Wikimedia in Russia over information related to Moscow's full-scale aggression against Ukraine, launched in February 2022. In total, Wikimedia has been ordered to pay in Russia about 17 million rubles ($207,750) in fines for such "offenses." Wikimedia has said information Russian authorities have complained about was properly sourced and in line with Wikipedia standards. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Fugitive Police General Kudebaev Apprehended In Turkey, Returned To Kazakhstan
ASTANA -- Kazakhstan's prosecutor-general says the former chief of police of the southern region of Almaty, General Serik Kudebaev, who fled the country to evade trial for abuse of office in a case related to the deadly mass unrest that rocked the country in January 2022, has been apprehended.
Berik Asylov told journalists on April 27 that Kudebaev had been detained in Turkey and extradited to Kazakhstan recently. He did not elaborate.
Almaty regional police said earlier that Kudebaev, who was ordered not to leave Almaty, might have illegally crossed the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border in late March and left Kyrgyzstan from the airport in Bishkek for Turkey.
Kudebaev is one of dozens of former law enforcement officials and individuals close to former President Nursultan Nazarbaev to face various charges following January 2022 anti-government protests that were violently dispersed, leaving at least 238 people dead.
Earlier this week, a court in Astana handed former National Security Committee chief Karim Masimov, who was known as a close Nazarbaev ally, an 18-year prison term on charges of high treason, attempting to seize power by force, and abuse of office and power.
Masimov's former deputies, Anuar Sadyqulov, Daulet Erghozhin, and Marat Osipov, were sentenced to 16, 15, and three years in prison respectively at the same trial.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has taken a series of actions since the unrest to push Nazarbaev, who ruled the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, further into the background following his resignation in 2019.
Though he officially stepped down as president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the country's powerful Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of "elbasy," or leader of the nation.
In the wake of the deadly unrest last year, Toqaev stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev's relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some relatives faced criminal charges.
In mid-February, Toqaev signed a law that canceled Nazarbayev's elbasy status.
Kazakh critics say Toqaev's initiatives were cosmetic and did not change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
Armenian PM Meets French Foreign Minister Amid Rising Tensions Around Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian met with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on April 27 in Yerevan after calling international attention to rising tensions with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh.
During the meeting between Pashinian and Colonna, the two leaders stressed the need for “the immediate implementation of the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the need for Azerbaijan to unblock the Lachin Corridor,” according to an Armenian government statement.
The Hague-based ICJ ruled in February, two months after Azerbaijani protesters blocked the road, that Azerbaijan must “take all measures at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles, and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions.”
Earlier on April 27 during a government session, Pashinian accused Azerbaijan of provocation by installing a checkpoint in the Shushi region (Susa in Azeri), effectively cutting off four communities. Yerevan already blames Baku of inciting tensions with the blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting the mostly Armenian-populated region with Armenia.
Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov has said the checkpoint was set up in response to "safety concerns in light of Armenia's continued misuse of the road for the transport of weapons and other illegal activities."
Baku says the blockade, which began on December 12, is the work of Azerbaijani "eco-activists" -- generally seen as acting at the behest of the government. Azerbaijani officials say that the road is open for humanitarian purposes, an assertion Yerevan bluntly rejects.
Pashinian accused Baku of not only increasing tensions in the region, but also blamed it for deepening a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.
"This should be the subject of attention of all of us, the international community," he said.
"Other than the Russian Federation, no one should control the Lachin Corridor," he added.
Colonna is on a regional tour including stops in Baku and Yerevan aimed at easing tensions in the South Caucasus.
She and Pashinian said during their meeting that “unilateral actions by Azerbaijan” were unacceptable, noting that Azerbaijani’s establishment of a checkpoint in the Lachin Corridor contradicted the Russia-brokered cease-fire agreement that put an end to a six-week Armenian-Azerbaijani war in 2020.
Under that deal Moscow deployed around 2,000 peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the 5-kilometer-wide strip of land connecting the region with Armenia known as the Lachin Corridor. Yerevan and Stepanakert insist that there should be only Russian presence in the corridor under the terms of the cease-fire.
Pashinian and Colonna “also exchanged thoughts on issues related to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Pashinian's press office said.
While visiting Baku, Colonna stressed at a joint press conference with her Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, that Azerbaijan must comply with the ICJ order regarding the Lachin Corridor.
Colonna, who also met with President Ilham Aliyev while in Baku, said that Azerbaijan should also take into account the positions of the United States and France regarding the matter. Both countries have expressed concerns that the checkpoint could further fuel tensions and undermine peace efforts between Yerevan and Baku.
Bayramov said Azerbaijan installed the checkpoint in accordance with its constitution after “Yerevan ignored Baku’s calls to stop illegal use of the road.”
He said the Lachin Corridor "is open and will remain open,” echoing his ministry’s earlier pledge that all “necessary conditions” will be created for “a transparent and orderly passage of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan” in both directions.
Referring to peace negotiations with Armenia, Bayramov noted that no meetings have been held since November, but it is expected that Armenia will soon return to the negotiation table after numerous calls from international partners.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have clashed over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. The mainly ethnic Armenian enclave is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.
Prosecutor Seeks 12 Years For Former Chief Of Navalny's Team In Bashkortostan
UFA, Russia -- The prosecution has asked a court in Ufa, the capital of Russia's Bashkortostan region, to convict and sentence Lilia Chanysheva, the former leader of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's team, to 12 years in prison.
Chanysheva's lawyer Ramil Gizatullin said that the prosecutor also asked the Kirov district court on April 26 to fine Chanysheva 700,000 rubles ($8,550).
The prosecutor is also seeking five years in prison for Chanysheva's co-defendant, Rustem Mulyukov.
Chanysheva, 41, was arrested in November 2022 and later charged with the organization of an extremist community, public calls for extremist activities, and propagating the activities of a noncommercial organization that encroaches on citizens' privacy and rights.
Chanysheva's trial started on March 1 with Judge Azamat Bikchurin accepting a prosecutors' request to hold the proceedings behind closed doors.
Chanysheva headed the local unit of Navalny's network of regional campaign groups until his team disbanded them after a Moscow prosecutor went to court and had them branded "extremist."
The request was accepted, effectively outlawing the group.
Chanysheva's defense team said at the time that her arrest was the first since the movement was banned. The charges appear to be retroactive, since the organization she worked for was disbanded before it had been legally classified as extremist.
Amnesty International has urged the Russian authorities to release Chanysheva "immediately," insisting that the extremism charges were "false" and should be dropped.
Navalny himself has been in prison since February 2021, after he was arrested the month prior upon returning to Russia from Germany, where he had been undergoing treatment for a near-fatal poisoning with a Novichok-type nerve agent that he says was ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Kremlin has denied any role in Navalny's poisoning.
Several of the opposition leaders and Kremlin critic's associates have been charged with establishing an extremist group. Many of Navalny's close associates fled the country amid pressure from the Russian authorities.
Bishkek Court Approves Ministry Request To Shut Down RFE/RL's Operations In Kyrgyzstan
BISHKEK -- A court in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, has accepted a request from the Culture Ministry to shut down the operations of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk -- a decision the company called "outrageous" -- over the broadcaster's refusal to remove a video on clashes along a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
RFE/RL lawyer Timur Sultanov said immediately after Judge Cholpon Karimbaeva pronounced her decision on April 27 that the ruling will be appealed to the Bishkek City Court as "during the process we presented our arguments based on the law and constitution. Unfortunately, the court did not hear us."
RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly added that RFE/RL will appeal the court’s "outrageous" decision.
"Our history has shown us that when people want truthful information that is censored by their government, they will find ways to access it," Fly said.
Amnesty International said the allegation made by the Kyrgyz authorities about the video is false and a pretense for shutting down the broadcaster.
"The authorities have been seeking any excuse to shut down an independent media voice," Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said in a statement.
Struthers said the move to shut down Radio Azattyk is a major blow to freedom of expression in the country.
"The Kyrgyzstani authorities have taken a further step towards silencing critical coverage of events in the country and muzzling journalists," Struthers said.
Amnesty International also reiterated its call for Kyrgyz authorities to withdraw their order to shut down Radio Azattyk, stop the harassment and intimidation of journalists and government critics, and fully respect and protect freedom of expression for all media in Kyrgyzstan.
The ministry requested the halt in media operations by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service in January, citing Radio Azattyk's refusal to remove from the Internet a video about clashes in September 2022 along a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
Kyrgyz authorities blocked Radio Azattyk's websites in Kyrgyz and Russian in late October after it refused to take down the video in question, which was produced by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with Voice of America.
Officials of the Central Asian state have claimed that the authors of the video "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side.
The authorities said the decision was based on the Law on Protection from False Information, legislation that drew widespread criticism when it was adopted in August 2021.
RFE/RL has said it "takes our commitment to balanced reporting seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found.
Radio Azattyk's bank account in Bishkek was also frozen after the websites were blocked, while in November, Kyrgyz authorities suspended the accreditations of 11 RFE/RL correspondents at parliament.
The Kyrgyz government's decision to block Radio Azattyk's websites has been criticized by domestic and international human rights watchdogs, Kyrgyz politicians, celebrities, intellectuals, journalists, lawmakers, and rights activists, who have called for the government to repeal it.
RFE/RL lawyer Sultanov said the Lenin district court's decision on April 27 "answered the question" as to whether "Kyrgyz citizens have a right to receive and share true information or if that right is just nominally written in the constitution."
Two Crimean Tatar Activists Detained After Homes Searched
Police in Ukraine's Russian-occupied Crimea region have detained two Crimean Tatar activists, Edem Ismailov and Bari Bariyev, for unspecified reasons after searching their homes on April 27, the Crimean Solidarity human right groups says. Two days earlier, another Crimean Tatar activist, Abdureshit Dzhepparov, was also detained in Crimea without explanation. Since illegally annexing Crimea in 2014, Russia has imposed pressure on the Crimean Tatars, the peninsula's indigenous ethnic group, many of whom openly protested the annexation. Dozens of Crimean Tatars have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms by Russian authorities on extremism charges since then. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
Kremlin Welcomes Xi-Zelenskiy Call On Ukraine, But Says Russia's Aims Remain The Same
The Kremlin said on April 27 it welcomed anything that could bring an end to the Ukraine conflict closer when asked what it thought of a phone call the day before between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia still needed to achieve the aims of what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. On April 26, the Chinese and Ukrainian leaders spoke for the first time since Russia sent its troops into Ukraine in February 2022, fulfilling a long-standing goal of Kyiv, which had publicly sought such talks for months. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Police Chief In Ukraine's Russian-Occupied Melitopol Killed In Explosion
An explosion early in the morning on April 27 in Ukraine's Russian-occupied city of Melitopol killed the Moscow-installed district police chief, occupying Russian officials said. Ivan Fedorov, the legally elected mayor of Melitopol, identified the slain officer as Oleksandr Mishchenko, the chief of the city's Pryazovske district who supported the occupying troops and remained in his post under their regime. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Hungarian Government To Submit Judicial Bill To Parliament To Unlock EU Funds
After talks with the European Commission, Hungary's government will submit a key judicial-reform bill to parliament as part of its efforts to unlock suspended EU funds, Justice Minister Judit Varga said on her official Facebook page on April 27. "We have the green light from Brussels (to the judicial bill)," Varga said. Hungary could receive some 5.8 billion euros ($6.4 billion) in free grants and a further 9.6 billion euros ($10.6 billion) in cheap loans from the EU, but the bloc has suspended any payments until Budapest's nationalist government implements reforms to improve judicial independence and tackle corruption. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Fire On Passenger Train In Southern Pakistan Kills At Least Seven
A fire that broke out on a train traveling from the southern Pakistani city of Karachi to Lahore killed at least seven people -- four of them children -- late on April 26, railway officials said. Railways official Mohsin Sial said the train caught fire in the Khairpur district, some 500 kilometers north of Karachi. Authorities said the bodies of a man and four children were found in the burnt train while an elderly woman died of burns in hospital. Another woman died after jumping from the window of the moving train. An investigation has been opened, authorities said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Belarusian Ex-Presidential Candidate Babaryka Hospitalized After Reportedly Being Beaten In Prison
Former would-be Belarusian presidential candidate Viktar Babaryka, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2021 on corruption charges he and human rights activists say were politically motivated, has been hospitalized after reportedly being severely beaten in prison.
Medical personnel at a hospital in the northern city of Navapolatsk told RFE/RL on April 27 that Babaryka was in the facility's surgery unit.
No further information was provided but Mediazona quoted hospital staff as saying that Babaryka's status was "satisfactory."
Telegram channel Rabochy Rukh (Labor Movement) cited sources as saying Babaryka was taken to the hospital overnight on April 24-25 with signs of multiple beatings.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
The channel said later that "Babaryka is in the surgery department, his condition is moderate, he has a pneumothorax (a collapsed lung)," adding that he was beaten to the point where he could only be identified by a prison ID tag on his shirt.
Exiled opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya urged the Belarusian authorities to allow his lawyers and relatives to see him and to let the public see how he looks.
"Any other acts will be considered as the premeditated infliction of bodily harm and threat to his life," Tsikhanouskaya said in a statement.
The 59-year-old Babaryka was sentenced to 14 years in prison in July 2021 on charges of bribe-taking and money laundering that he and his supporters have called trumped-up and political retribution for challenging authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Babaryka, the former head of the Russian-owned Belgazprombank, was arrested in June 2020 as he was trying to register as a candidate to run against Lukashenka in a presidential vote critics and observers say was massively rigged.
Three days before Babaryka's arrest, Belarusian authorities took control of the bank and detained several top executives on charges of tax evasion and money laundering.
Lukashenka was declared the victor of the August 2020 election, triggering protests by tens of thousands of Belarusians. The demonstrations lasted for months as Belarusians demanded Lukashenka, in power since 1994, step down and hold fresh elections.
At Lukashenka's direction, security forces cracked down hard on demonstrators, arresting thousands and driving most leading opposition figures out of the country.
Several protesters were killed in the violence and rights organizations say there is credible evidence that some of those detained were tortured.
Lukashenka denies voter fraud and has refused to negotiate with the opposition led by Tsikhanouskaya, who supporters say actually won the August 2020 election.
The European Union, United States, Canada, and other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka, 68, as the legitimate leader of Belarus and have slapped him and senior Belarusian officials with sanctions in response to the "falsification" of the vote and postelection crackdown.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
In Ukraine's Mariupol, Doubts Grow Over Russia's Rush To Rebuild A Demolished City2
No Victory For Russian Forces As The Bakhmut Meat Grinder Churns3
Romanians Crowdfund 'Mad Max' Armored Vehicles For Ukraine4
'We're Tired': Ukraine's Exhausted Forces Hold Their Positions In The Battlefield City Of Bakhmut5
Expectations Rise Of Ukrainian Counteroffensive After Unconfirmed Reports Of Dnieper Crossing6
Ukrainian Artillery Crews Defending Bakhmut Rely On Grad Rocket Systems7
Zelenskiy Has 'Meaningful' First Exchange With China's Xi As Russia Presses Assault On Bakhmut8
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine9
At Security Council, Lavrov Faces Blistering Condemnation From West, UN Chief10
Why Ukraine's Looming Offensive May Be The Most Important Clash Of The War. Period.
Subscribe