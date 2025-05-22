Russia Analyst: Trump Pushed Europe To Address ‘Delinquency’ In Defense

US President Donald Trump’s stance toward NATO has “awakened” Europe to the need for a strong collective defense, according to Leon Aron, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. But the time it will take European countries to boost their militaries opens a dangerous window for further aggression by Russia, he says. In an interview with RFE/RL, Aron spoke about Trump’s desire to “manage” Russia, steps Trump could take to hasten a cease-fire in Ukraine, and the risks of a power vacuum posed by a US retreat from other parts of the world. This is the third installment in a three-part series on America’s foreign policy shift.