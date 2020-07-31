Interview: Senior U.S. Diplomat George Kent On Relations With Belarus Ahead Of The Country's Presidential Election
George Kent, the U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, spoke on July 30 with RFE/RL Belarus Service Director Alexander Lukashuk about the situation in Belarus ahead of the August 9 presidential election in the country. In the interview, the senior diplomat discussed the U.S.-Belarus relations, the lack of international observers for the upcoming vote, and the need for free and independent media in the country.