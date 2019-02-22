IOC Assails India Decision To Deny Entry Visas To Pakistani Sports Competitors

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has suspended all Indian applications to host future events and called for the country’s international sports isolation after two Pakistanis were denied visas for a competition in New Delhi.



The IOC on February 22 said it had been informed that Indian authorities did not grant entry visas to the Pakistani delegation for the 25-meter rapid-fire pistol event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup.



At stake in the competition are two places at next year's Tokyo Olympics.



The visa refusal comes as tensions are rising to new highs between the rival nuclear powers.



India has blamed Pakistan for a February 14 attack in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed more than 40 soldiers, and it has warned its neighbor of a "jaw-breaking response."



Islamabad has denied any involvement and vowed to retaliate if it comes under attack.



The attack on Indian troops was claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e Mohammad (JeM) militant group.



The ISSF said on February 20 that it faced "an urgent situation as Pakistani athletes cannot get entry visas to participate in the competition" because of the Kashmir attack.



The IOC said that "since becoming aware of the [visa denial] and in spite of intense last-minute...efforts...and discussions with the Indian government authorities, no solution has been found to allow the Pakistani delegation to enter India in time to compete.”



"As a result, the IOC Executive Board also decided to suspend all discussions with the Indian NOC and government regarding the potential applications for hosting future sports and Olympic-related events in India," it said.



The IOC said India’s action went against the principles of the Olympic charter relating to discrimination and political interference from the host country.



The body also urged all international sports federations not to hold events in India, or grant it rights to host future competitions, until the government had provided "clear written guarantees" to ensure access for all athletes.

