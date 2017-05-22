IPC Says 'Strong Chance' Of Russia Ban For 2018 Paralympic Games

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said on May 22 that there "is a strong chance" Russia could be banned from the 2018 Winter Paralympics in South Korea for doping violations.

The IPC said Russia must "meet its obligations in full" by early September or "there is a strong chance" of the team being left out of the 2018 games in Pyeongchang.

The Russian Paralympic Committee says that it has fulfilled 62 of 67 criteria required by the IPC for reinstatement.

In January, the IPC barred Russian athletes from competing in the Paralympics amid allegations of a widespread, state-sponsored doping scheme.

"This is not quite a final warning, but it is saying we are running out of time fast," IPC President Philip Craven said. "With each day that passes, there's time to sort this one out."

A World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report in December 2016 said that hundreds of Russian athletes in some 30 sports used banned drugs at the 2012 London Olympics, the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, and other competitions.

With reporting by BBC, RT, and AP