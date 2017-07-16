Iran Says U.S. Dual National Jailed For 10 Years On Spying Charges

An Iranian court has sentenced a U.S. dual national for 10 years in prison on spying charges, a judiciary spokesman said without disclosing the person’s name or giving details on when the sentence was passed.

"This person, who was gathering information and was directly guided by America, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but the sentence can be appealed," spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei said on state television on July 16.

He said the person was a citizen of the United States and an unnamed country other than Iran.

Several Iranian dual nationals from the United States and other Western countries have been detained in Iran in the past year and are being kept behind bars on charges including espionage and collaborating with hostile governments.

In January, Tehran's chief prosecutor said as many as 70 "spies" were serving sentences in Tehran prisons.

In October, U.S.-Iranian business consultant Siamak Namazi and his 80-year-old father Baquer Namazi, a former UNICEF official, were sentenced to 10 years in prison for "espionage and collaboration with the American government."

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters