Tehran Accuses Israel Of Attempting Cyberattack Against Iran

Iran has accused Israel of launching a failed cyberattack against its communications systems.

Information Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi made the accusation on November 5 using his Twitter account.

Jahromi said the cyberattack had been thwarted because of "the vigilance of technical teams" in Iran.

Earlier, Jahromi’s deputy, Hamid Fattahi, said technical teams had intercepted multiple attempts to infiltrate Iran's communications systems early on November 5.

Fattahi said the hackers had been "strongly warded off."

Tehran’s claims come just a week after General Gholam Reza Jalali, head of the Iranian military unit in charge of combating sabotage, said that President Hassan Rohani's cell phone had recently been tapped.

