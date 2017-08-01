Iran Accuses U.S. Of Violating Nuclear Deal In Complaint Before UN

Iran in a complaint to the United Nations has accused the United States of violating its nuclear agreement with world powers by imposing new sanctions over Tehran's ballistic missile testing and rights abuses, Iranian news agencies reported on August 1.

The U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions on six Iranian firms last month for their role in developing ballistic missiles after Tehran launched a rocket capable of putting a satellite into orbit.

The U.S. Congress last month also enacted legislation imposing new sanctions on Iran targeting the missile program, rights abuses and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Ali Larijani, the speaker of Iran's parliament, said these sanctions violate the 2015 nuclear agreement and Iran took its case to a UN commission charged with monitoring compliance with the deal, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported.

Iran has previously accused the United States of defying the spirit of the nuclear deal by imposing sanctions, but has not previously taken any formal action against Washington.

The United States, in imposing the sanctions, has maintained that Iran's missile tests violate the "spirit" of the deal.

The deal calls on western powers to lift nuclear-related sanctions against Iran in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear activities.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters