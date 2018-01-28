Iranian-American Briefly Released From Prison Due To Poor Health

An Iranian-American man imprisoned in Iran, Baquer Namazi, has been granted a brief release from prison due to health concerns, his lawyer says.

Lawyer Jared Genser said in a statement on January 28 that his 81-year-old client would be out of Tehran's Evin prison on a four-day leave.

Namazi has undergone surgery already while imprisoned to have a pacemaker installed.

Genser said his client's leave should be made permanent given his poor health.

Iranian state media did not immediately report Namazi being granted leave.

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said: "We welcome the release of Baquer Namazi given his deteriorating health but we note that his release is only temporary. We call for the immediate and full release of the Namazi family, including his son Siamek, as well as other Americans unjustly held by the Iranian government."

Baquer and Siamak Namazi are among several dual nationals held by Iran.

Both Namazis are serving 10-year prison sentences after being found guilty in closed-door trials of spying and cooperating with the U.S. government. They denied the charges.

Analysts believe Iran is holding them as bargaining chips for future negotiations with the West.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters