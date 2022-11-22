Iran
Iran's Judiciary Says More Than 2,400 Convicted During Protests So Far
Iran's judiciary says that more than 2,400 people have been convicted of offenses related to unrest sparked by the death of a young woman while in police custody for a dress-code violation, while another 1,118 people have been indicted as part of a government crackdown on dissent and are waiting for their cases to be heard.
Judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi told reporters on November 22 that in total, 2,432 protesters across the country had received preliminary verdicts from courts for playing a role in the demonstrations, which have swept across the country since Mahsa Amini died in mid-September after being detained for allegedly improperly wearing a head scarf.
Setayeshi did not give a total for the number of people arrested, though he did say 40 foreign nationals were among those who have been detained. Some reports by human rights organizations indicate that more than 15,000 people have been detained during the nationwide protests.
He also confirmed the detention of some prominent figures -- including actresses Katayon Riahi and Hengameh Ghaziani -- in recent days and threatened that other celebrities will be prosecuted if they say "false and unsubstantiated words."
Riahi was one of the first Iranian celebrities to remove her hijab in protest of Amini's death, while Ghaziani published pictures of herself standing on a Tehran street without a hijab and tying her hair in a ponytail. Tying one's hair in a ponytail in public has become an act of defiance in Iran in recent weeks.
The moves come amid a brutal crackdown by the government on weeks of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 16 death of Amini.
Anger over her death has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights.
Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi said that some foreigners arrested during the riots had played "a major role" in the unrest. He said these people "are in the hands of the judiciary and are to be dealt with according to the law."
Western countries have repeatedly charged that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Says Fordow Nuclear Plant Now Enriching Uranium To 60 Percent
Iran has announced it is now enriching uranium at a 60 percent purity level at its Fordow underground nuclear facility after the United Nations nuclear watchdog (IAEA) condemned Tehran's failure to cooperate over visits by the agency.
The official state-run news agency IRNA reported on November 22 that the Fordow site, which is buried in the side of a mountain, was producing uranium with an enrichment level of 60 percent -- one technical step away from weapons-grade levels -- "for the first time."
Iran already produces uranium at 60 percent at two other plants.
IRNA did not say how much of the 60 percent enriched uranium had been produced at Fordow.
The semiofficial Fars news agency reported that Iran has also begun to replace first-generation centrifuges (IR-1) with advanced IR-6 centrifuges at Fordow, which would allow it to escalate its enrichment activities further.
An IAEA board of governors meeting last week in Vienna criticized Iran for failing to allow inspections of nuclear sites, while the agency's chief, Rafael Grossi, recently said he is "seriously concerned" over uncertainty surrounding Iran's nuclear program, which Tehran claims is purely for civilian purposes.
Exacerbating tensions, the IAEA has been waiting for an explanation from Tehran about the origin of undeclared uranium particles that were detected at three locations. The issue has been a key sticking point in wider talks between Iran and global powers seeking to revive a 2015 deal that curbs Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for relief from Western sanctions.
The United States unilaterally pulled out of the accord in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions that have battered Iran's economy and its currency. After Washington withdrew, Iran began to breach some of the pact's nuclear limits, saying they could no longer be enforced.
The deal capped enrichment at 3.67 percent.
With reporting by Reuters
Iran's Christians Say Officials Are Pressuring Them To Stay Out Of Protests
A senior member of the Iranian Christian community says that security officials are pressuring religious minorities to remain silent and not participate in anti-government protests.
The semiofficial ISNA news agency quoted Yonathan Betkolia, the head of Assyrian Society of Tehran, as saying that the intelligence and security authorities of the Islamic republic have asked the representatives of Christians, bishops, and Assyrian priests to prevent the participation of Christian and Assyrian citizens in nationwide protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
With the protests in Iran now in their third month, Iranian authorities have blamed the West for the demonstrations and vowed to crack down even harder on protesters.
While Betkolia previously has publicly agreed that foreign provocations are the cause of the protests, it is the first time he has acknowledged some Iranian Christians are supporting anti-government policies.
Betkolia, a five-term member of the Iranian parliament, has been criticized many times by Iranian Christians for being close to the authorities of the Islamic republic.
In an earlier statement, the Council of United Iranian Churches condemned the "systematic suppression of women and human rights violations in Iran" and demanded "freedom, justice and equal rights for all Iranians."
The council also stated that "like many people of our country who protested in the streets with unparalleled courage after Mahsa's death, we oppose the imposition of the mandatory hijab (head scarf) on the people of Iran, who have religious, ethnic, cultural and ideological diversity. We know that they are a definite violation of human rights.
The protests, which are demanding more freedoms and women's rights, pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
'A Nightmare': Iran Intensifies Deadly Crackdown In Kurdistan Region As Protests Rage
Iranian authorities have intensified their deadly crackdown in the country's western Kurdistan region, which has been the epicenter of the anti-establishment protests that have raged for months.
Human rights groups say government forces have killed more than a dozen people in predominately Kurdish cities in the past 24 hours. The bloodshed comes amid reports of heavily armed troops being deployed in the region.
Activists say the violence is an attempt by the authorities to create fear among protesters and quell the nationwide protests that have rocked the country for the past two months.
The rallies erupted following the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd who died shortly after she was arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating the country’s hijab law.
What began as protests against the brutal enforcement of the mandatory head scarf has snowballed into one of the biggest threats to Iran’s clerical establishment, which has ruled since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
“The Islamic republic is using such intense violence in Kurdistan to silence the protests all over Iran,” Zhila Mostajar from Hengaw, a rights group registered in Norway that reports on Iran's Kurdish region, told RFE/RL.
“The authorities think that by suppressing the protests in Kurdistan they will send a warning to people in other parts of the country,” added Mostajar, who is based in neighboring Iraq's semiautonomous Kurdish region.
'Intense Confrontations'
Hengaw said that at least 13 people have been killed in mainly Kurdish cities since November 20, including seven in Javanrud, four in Piranshahr, and one each in Dehgolan and Bukan.
At least 378 people, including 47 children, have been killed by government forces across the country, according to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights (IHR). At least 83 people have been killed in Kurdistan, Kermanshah, and West Azerbaijan, three provinces with significant Kurdish populations, IHR said.
There were "intense confrontations" between protesters and security forces in Javanrud, a city in Kermanshah Province, according to Hengaw. Videos uploaded on social media on November 21 purportedly showed several wounded protesters lying on the streets amid the sound of heavy gunfire.
People also rallied in the streets of Kermanshah, the provincial capital, chanting "death to [Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali] Khamenei," according to a video posted by IHR.
IHR also shared footage that it said showed security forces using live gunfire against protesters in Piranshahr, a city in West Azerbaijan Province. Among those killed in the city on November 20 was a 16-year-old boy.
Fatemeh Karimi, the president of the France-based Kurdistan Human Rights Network, told RFE/RL that the Kurdistan region has turned into “a nightmare” for the authorities.
“People are paying a heavy price -- the death toll is high, and many have been injured -- yet they keep protesting,” she said.
'Militarized' City
The violence comes amid mounting fears about the situation in Mahabad, a city in West Azerbaijan Province where videos on social media appeared to show military forces and vehicles being deployed. Activists have claimed that the authorities were imposing martial law in the city.
Mostajar from Hengaw said security forces had “militarized” Mahabad for the past few days and directly shot at protesters.
Jalal Mahmudzadeh, a lawmaker from West Azerbaijan Province, said 11 people have been killed in the city since October 27, according to Iran's Etemad daily.
He said five people were killed at the funeral of Esmail Moludi, who was shot dead on October 26 during a ceremony marking 40 days -- the official end of the mourning period -- since Amini’s death. The authorities said they are investigating his death.
"Some of these protesters have livelihood and economic problems and others feel discriminated against. But instead of listening to the protestors, the authorities use harsh methods,” he said.
The Islamic republic has long been accused of suppressing and discriminating against the country’s ethnic minorities, including Kurds, which make up about 10 percent of Iran's 84-million population. Most Kurds in Iran, a predominately Shi'a country, are Sunni Muslims.
Prominent Sunni cleric Molavi Abdolhamid called on government forces on November 20 to refrain from shooting at protesters. He warned that repression will only deepen the dissatisfaction among people in the region.
Iranian authorities have accused “terrorist and separatist groups” and Iranian Kurdish opposition groups based in Iraq of stoking the unrest in the region. In response, Iranian forces have fired drones and missiles at the headquarters of Iranian groups based in northern Iraq.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Fire On Headquarters Of Opposition Groups Inside Northern Iraq
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has fired on the headquarters of Iranian Kurdish opposition groups based in northern Iraq, the latest in a series of attacks as Tehran accuses them of fomenting a wave of unrest inside the Islamic republic.
At least one person was reported killed in the attack late on November 20 that hit buildings of Kurdish parties opposed to Iran, including the headquarters of Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan and the residence of the leaders of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan.
A senior official of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan said Mohammed Nazif Qaderi, a member of the Kurdish Iranian group exiled in Iraq, was killed in the IRGC strike, while the Jengikan and Gardehchal camps near Irbil International Airport were the targets of the most-intense drone and missile attacks. Members of the group asserted that the strikes also had hit a hospital in Koya.
The Norway-based Hengaw rights group said Iranian forces also shelled the cities of Marivan and Javanroud in western Iran on the night into November 21. It said 13 people had been killed in the region by security forces over the previous 24 hours, including seven in Javanroud.
Hengaw said that amid the "intense confrontations" between protesters and security forces in Javanroud, there was a shortage of blood for the wounded, and in Piranshahr there was a "heavy barrage of bullets" after nightfall on November 21.
It was not possible to verify the claims.
Internet monitor NetBlocks reported a "major disruption" to online services during the protests.
The attacks in northern Iraq and in western Iran come amid a deadly crackdown in Iranian Kurdish cities in recent days over the spread of protests connected to the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian Kurdish woman who died in police custody in September for "improperly" wearing a head scarf. Weeks of demonstrations have become some of the biggest and most sustained since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told reporters that Tehran had acted to “protect its borders and the security of its citizens based on its legal rights.”
He alleged that the government in Baghdad and the Irbil-based administration of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region had failed to implement purported commitments to prevent threats against Iran from Iraqi areas.
The IRGC issued a statement in September saying such attack operations would continue as long as the bases of "terrorist groups" were not removed and as long as regional authorities "do not act according to their commitments."
The IRGC has accused Iraq-based Kurdish groups of "attacking and infiltrating Iran to sow insecurity and riots and spread unrest" amid protests that erupted over Amini's death.
The 22-year-old died on September 16, three days after being detained in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly breaching Iran's strict rules on head scarves.
The protests started in Amini’s hometown of Saghez in Iran's Kurdistan region and spread to dozens of cities and towns across Iran. Tehran has claimed, without providing evidence, that Kurdish groups in northern Iraq have been supporting the demonstrations.
The wave of protests and the government crackdown that followed have left scores of demonstrators dead and seen thousands detained.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian World Cup Players Silent As Anthem Plays, Signaling Protest Support
Iran's national soccer team chose not to sing their country's anthem before their World Cup match on November 21 in an apparent show of solidarity with anti-government protesters amid discontent over their reluctance to speak out. The players were solemn and silent as the anthem was played before the match with England at the Khalifa International Stadium, where thousands of Iranian fans in the stands shouted as the music rang out. Some jeered and others were seen making thumbs-down gestures.To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Arrests Two Top Actors Who Removed Head Scarves
Iran has arrested two prominent actors who expressed solidarity with the protest movement and removed their head scarves in public in an apparent act of defiance against the regime, state media reported on November 20. Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were both detained after being summoned by prosecutors in a probe into their "provocative" social media posts and media activity, the state-run IRNA news agency said.
Defender Hajsafi Calls Iran's World Cup Players The 'Voice' Of The People
Experienced defender Ehsan Hajsafi said on November 20 that Iran's players at the Qatar World Cup want to be the "voice" of the people back home, where there has been a deadly crackdown on anti-government protests. Unprompted, the 32-year-old Hajsafi began a press conference on the eve of Iran's World Cup opener against England by extending his sympathies to those who had died in Iran. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Kurdish Exile Group Says Iran Hit Its Bases In Northern Iraq
Iranian missiles and drones struck an Iranian Kurdish opposition group's bases in northern Iraq during the night of November 20, the group said. The Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, a Kurdish Iranian group exiled in Iraq, said in a statement that Iranian surface-to-surface missiles and drones hit its bases and adjacent refugee camps in Koya and Jejnikan. The group also asserted that the strikes had hit a hospital in Koya. There were no immediate reports of casualties. To read the original AP story, click here.
Iran Reportedly To Help Russia Produce Drones For Ukraine War
Moscow and Tehran have reportedly inked a deal that would allow Russia to produce Iranian-designed drones to be used on the battlefield in Ukraine.
The Washington Post, citing interviews with three U.S. officials familiar with the situation, reported on November 19 that the agreement was finalized during a meeting in Iran earlier this month and that Tehran is currently handing over "designs and key components" for Russia to begin production.
The officials told the newspaper that if the deal was realized, it would represent a further deepening of a Russia-Iran alliance that has already provided crucial support for Moscow's faltering military campaign in Ukraine.
The two sides are working to begin production in the coming months, according to the report.
Should Russia acquire its own assembly line or manufacturing capabilities, it could dramatically boost its stockpile of the inexpensive but highly destructive drones that have significantly altered the Russian war campaign in recent weeks.
Russia has used hundreds of Iranian-made suicide and combat drones against Ukrainian military and civilian infrastructure. Moscow has denied using Iranian-made suicide drones, although Tehran has admitted supplying them under a deal it said was made prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.
The United States recently imposed sanctions on companies it accused of being involved in the production of or transfer to Russia of Iranian drones.
On November 15, the U.S. Treasury Department said it had imposed sanctions on the Shahed Aviation Industries Research Center among others, accusing it of being responsible for the design and production of Shahed-series suicide drones being used by Russian forces in Ukraine.
U.S. intelligence assessments have also said Russia will soon be able to supplement its use of Iranian suicide drones and its own cruise and ballistic missiles with powerful short-range Iranian Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles.
With reporting by The Washington Post
Iranian Director Dedicates Marrakech Film Festival Win To 'Women Of Iran'
Iranian director Emad Aleebrahim Dehkordi won the Etoile d'Or top award at the Marrakech International Film Festival late on November 19 for his debut feature A Tale Of Shemroon and dedicated his prize to "all the women of Iran." The film explores the life of a young Iranian living in Shemroon, north of Tehran, who gets pulled deeper into the drug trade while trying to make some easy money through his connections with Tehran's wealthy youth.
Head Of Iranian Boxing Federation Defects, Citing Ongoing Protests
The head of Iran's national boxing federation has said he is refusing to return to his country, in support of anti-government protests that have roiled the country for weeks. Hossein Soori made the announcement in an interview with RFE/RL's Radio Farda on November 19. Currently in Spain for a youth boxing tournament, Thori said Iranian government officials "lacked honor." Soori's announcement comes amid a deadly crackdown in Iran on spreading protests connected to the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody in September for "improperly" wearing a head scarf. Weeks of demonstrations have become some of the biggest, and most sustained, since the 1979 revolution.
Three Iranian Protesters Shot Dead In Amini's Home Province
Iranian security forces have shot dead at least three people in the western province of Kurdistan in the latest deadly protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a rights group said. Hengaw, a Norway-based rights group that monitors abuses in Kurdish areas, told AFP on November 19 that "the government's repressive forces opened fire on protesters in the town of Divandarreh, killing at least three civilians."
U.K. Says Iran 'Spreading Bloodshed' From Mideast To Kyiv
Britain's foreign minister has hit out at Iran for "spreading bloodshed" and vowed to work with allies to counter Tehran as he addressed leaders in Bahrain. Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Iran of supplying Russia with drones that they say Moscow has used in recent weeks to carry out attacks in Ukraine. "Iranian-supplied weapons threaten the entire region," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told the annual Manama Dialogue conference in Bahrain on November 19. "The regime has resorted to selling Russia the armed drones that are killing civilians in Ukraine."
'How Could You?': Mother Blames Iranian Authorities For Killing Her 9-Year-Old Son
Kian Pirfalak, a 9-year-old boy from southwestern Iran, hoped to become a robotics engineer.
But those dreams were dashed when he was killed on November 16 amid antiestablishment protests in Izeh, a city in Khuzestan Province.
State media said Pirfalak was killed in a “terrorist attack” when gunmen on motorbikes shot dead seven people, including six government security personnel.
But Pirfalak’s mother blamed security forces who she said "shot repeatedly at" their car, killing her son and wounding her husband.
“Hear my words about what happened,” said Zeynab Molaeirad, according to videos uploaded on social media. “Don’t say they were terrorists, they are lying.”
In the videos, Molaeirad is addressing the hundreds of mourners who attended her son’s funeral on November 18.
A day earlier, Molaeirad took to Instagram to condemn the authorities. “Damn you! How could you? He was only 9. [You] filthy Islamic republic,” she wrote.
Pirfalak is one of at least 43 children killed in the government's brutal crackdown on nationwide anti-establishment protests that erupted in September, according to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights. Overall, at least 342 people are believed to have been killed and around 14,000 arrested across the country.
Two other boys -- 14-year-old Sepehr Maghsoodi and 14-year-old, Artin Rahmani -- were also reported to have been killed in Khuzestan in recent days.
The protests erupted after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, died on September 16 just days after she was arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating the country’s law on wearing the Islamic head scarf. What began as protests against the brutal enforcement of the mandatory hijab has snowballed into one of the biggest threats to Iran’s clerical establishment, which has ruled the country since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
'Child-Killing Regime'
Pirfalak’s death has led to an outpouring of grief and anger among Iranians.
During his funeral, mourners chanted “Death to Khamenei,” referring to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Another video appeared to show a banner of Pirfalak with the words “child-killing government” waving along a highway in Tehran.
“The blood of these pure children will [afflict] you,” Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi wrote on Instagram.
Actress Hengameh Ghaziani accused the authorities of hypocrisy. “You have talked about the cruelty committed against Palestinian children. But your name will be recorded in history as a child-killing regime,” Ghaziani wrote on Instagram.
Amnesty International last month said security forces have killed children “with absolute impunity” in a bid to “crush the spirit of resistance among the country’s youth and retain their iron grip on power at any cost.”
Iranian youth and women have been at the forefront of the demonstrations, which have attracted support from all corners of Iranian society, including students, celebrities, athletes, artists, and activists.
Iranian officials have called the protests a “conspiracy” stoked by its rivals, including the United States and Israel. They have also blamed armed groups and separatists inside and outside the country for some of the worst bloodshed during the demonstrations.
Iranians Protest At Funeral For Child Killed In Shooting
An anti-government protest erupted at the funeral of a 9-year-old Iranian boy whose mother blames security forces for shooting him dead after their family vehicle was stopped near an ongoing protest. User-generated videos showed hundreds of people gathered at Kian Pirfalak's funeral on November 18 in the southwestern city of Izeh, where his mother read out an adaptation of a famous children's poem to criticize Iran's leadership. To see the original AP story, click here.
Protesters Set Fire To Late Iranian Leader Khomeini's House
Iranian protesters have set fire to the ancestral home of the Islamic republic's late founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in the central Iranian city of Khomein.
Videos posted on social media show the house, which now serves as the Khomeini Museum, on fire late on November 17.
Despite the video clips, the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency denied the reports and claimed that the house was still open to visitors.
According to Reuters, the images released on November 17 match old photos of the building, but Reuters said it could not confirm the exact time of the fire.
Earlier, the opposition activist collective 1500tasvir reported that the incident happened on the night of November 17. At the same time, there were reports of protest gatherings in the city of Khomein, the hometown of Ruhollah Khomeini.
The moves come amid a brutal crackdown by the government on weeks of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly.
During these protests, people repeatedly burned pictures of the former leader of the Islamic republic, Ayatollah Khomeini, and chanted slogans against the current leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Ayatollah Khomeini served as the first supreme leader of Iran from 1979 until his death in 1989.
He was the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the leader of the 1979 Iranian Revolution, which saw the ouster of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and the end of the Persian monarchy.
Following the revolution, Khomeini became the country's first supreme leader, a position created in the constitution of the Islamic republic as the highest-ranking political and religious authority of the nation, which he held until his death.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Family Says Iranian Student Killed By Police Bullet, Rejecting Official Claim That She Died In A Fall
The family of Iranian protester Aylar Haghi, who was killed in the northwestern Iranian city of Tabriz on November 16, she was slain by direct gunfire from security agents and not as a result of a fall from a height, as officials have claimed.
In an interview with RFERL’s Radio Farda, a close relative of Aylar Haghi said on November 18 that Haghi's family are under pressure to sign a statement saying their daughter died due to an accident, otherwise they will not hand over her body.
Anger over the death of Mahsa Amini has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The 22-year-old died on September 16, three days after being detained in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly breaching Iran's strict rules on head scarves.
Relatives said Aylar Haghi, a fourth-year medical student at Azad University in Tabriz, hoped for a better future for Iran's youth and encouraged others to take to the streets and protest.
The wave of protests and the brutal government crackdown that followed Amini's death have left scores of demonstrators dead and seen thousands detained.
The Iranian government has not taken responsibility for the killing of any protesters and in most cases has attributed their deaths to suicide, illness, and accidents.
In some cases, authorities of the Islamic republic have forced the families of the dead to repeat official accounts of the death of their loved ones in front of television cameras.
Nasrin Shakarami, the mother of 17-year-old Nika Shakrami, told Radio Farda that the authorities have attempted to call her several times in an apparent effort to get her to "confess" that her daughter was killed by a fall from a height.
"I never answered them, but they have called people close to me and have warned and threatened that Nika's mother must come forward and say what we tell her and ‘confess,’” she said.
"They want to force me into confessing in front of their camera and say that Nika either took her own life or that it was an accident," she added.
Hassan Draoftadeh, the father of a 16-year-old boy who was killed last month in the western Iranian city of Piranshahr, said that security agents had summoned him as well and pressured him to say his son was killed by Kurdish groups and not by the Iranian government.
The protests started in Amini’s hometown of Saghez in Iran's Kurdistan region and spread to dozens of cities and towns across Iran. Tehran has accused, without providing evidence, that Kurdish groups in northern Iraq have been supporting the demonstrations.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Nobel Laureate Describes Protests As 'People's Revolution'
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi has described the months-long anti-establishment protests rocking Iran as a “people’s revolution.”
In an interview with RFE/RL’s Georgian Service on November 17, Ebadi said the nationwide demonstrations have shown that Iranians “do not want the Islamic republic.”
“The Iranian people want a democratic and secular government,” said Ebadi, who lives in exile. “Only a democratic and secular government can make the [protest] slogan, ‘Women, life, freedom,’ a reality.”
The protests erupted in September after Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, died soon after she was arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating the country’s hijab law.
What began as protests against the brutal enforcement of the mandatory head scarf law has snowballed into one of the biggest threats to Iran’s clerical establishment that has ruled since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
The authorities have responded by waging a brutal crackdown that has killed at least 342 people, including dozens of children, according to human rights groups.
Around 14,000 people have also been arrested, and rights groups say the authorities are seeking the death penalty for at least 21 people.
“Unfortunately, this government has never listened to the voices of the people and has never opened its eyes,” said Ebadi, a former lawyer and judge who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2003 for her human rights efforts in Iran.
“This government has become very scared of the people,” she added. “It has intensified its suppression of the protests in the hope of restoring calm. But [the situation] is getting worse by the day.”
The 75-year-old Ebadi said that, despite the government’s use of brute force to put down the protests, the “number of protesters who are taking to the streets is increasing every day.”
The demonstrations have attracted support from all corners of Iranian society, including students, celebrities, athletes, artists, and activists.
Iranian officials have called the protests a “conspiracy” stoked by its rivals, including the United States and Israel.
Iran Must Cooperate With Uranium Probe, Says IAEA Board Resolution
The United Nations atomic watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors on November 17 passed a resolution ordering Iran to cooperate urgently with the agency's investigation into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites, diplomats said. The resolution drafted by the United States, Britain, France, and Germany says "it is essential and urgent" that Iran explain the origin of the uranium particles and more generally give the International Atomic Energy Agency all the answers it requires. While the resolution was not the first the board has passed against Iran on the issue -- another was adopted in June -- its wording was stronger and hinted at a future diplomatic escalation. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
U.S. Imposes New Sanctions Over Iran Sanctions Evasion, Targets Chinese Firms
The United States has imposed sanctions on over a dozen companies based in China, Hong Kong, and the United Arab Emirates that Washington accused of facilitating the sale of Iranian petrochemicals and petroleum products to buyers in East Asia. The latest U.S. move against Iranian oil smuggling comes as efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal have stalled and ties between the Islamic republic and the West are increasingly strained as Iranians keep up anti-government protests. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Iranian Authorities Prevent Commemoration Of Victims Of 2019 Crackdown
Iranian authorities have prevented the commemoration of victims of a bloody crackdown on antigovernment protests in November 2019 as the third anniversary of the events coincided with nationwide protests triggered by the death of a 22-year-old woman in September after she was detained by Iran's morality police.
Relatives of two people who were shot and killed during the November 2019 protest -- Pejman Gholipur, 18, and Pouya Bakhtiari, 27 -- were arrested ahead of the commemoration, according to reports from Iran.
Gholipur’s parents as well as his brother were arrested in Gilan on November 17, according to the opposition activist collective 1500tasvir. Security agents also seized their mobile phones and published a message on Instagram about the cancellation of the commemoration for Gholipur.
Bakhtiari's sister said security agents cut off Internet access for all Bakhtiari family members and locked them in their house to prevent them from attending the commemoration for their relative.
Gholipur and Bakhtiari were among hundreds of demonstrators who were killed during the 2019 protests, which were triggered by a sudden rise in the price of gasoline.
Gholipur and Bakhtiari had joined the protests that spread to more than 100 Iranian cities and towns and lasted for days. The protests quickly turned political, with many chanting against the Iranian clerical establishment and its leaders.
An estimated 1,500 people were killed by security forces, according to Reuters. The majority of the protests lasted four days; however, spillover clashes lasted until July 2020.
Widespread strikes continued on November 17 elsewhere in Iran, including in the cities of Sari, Sanandaj, Zarghan, and others, according to videos received by RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
It was the third consecutive day of strikes by shopkeepers and businesses despite a widening crackdown as protests that flared over Mahsa Amini’s death entered a third month. Amini died after she was taken into custody by morality police allegedly for improperly wearing a head scarf, or hijab. Her family and supporters say she was severely beaten. Iranian authorities have blamed her death on "underlying diseases."
In videos from the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, security agents try to force shopkeepers who have closed their shops in protest to reopen. In one of these videos, officers are seen throwing tear gas at protesters.
The videos published on social media from the Iranian Kurdish city of Bukan show the large presence of people in the streets and intense clashes with security agents.
It was not possible to verify the authenticity of the videos, which have been widely distributed on social media.
The Norway-based Hengaw rights group reported a massive protest in western Iranian city of Sanandaj on November 16. The organization confirmed the death of at least two protestors in the Kurdish city.
The protests, which are demanding more freedoms and women's rights, pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 300 people, including 40 children.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Says Seven Killed In 'Terrorist Attack' In Izeh Amid Protests
Iranian state media say seven people were killed and 10 injured in a November 16 "terrorist attack" in the southwestern Iranian city of Izeh.
Iran's state news agencies described the incident as a terrorist attack while referring to the dead as martyrs. State media reported that a 9-year-old boy, identified as Kian Pirfalak, was among those killed.
But activists and relatives of Pirfalak blamed security forces for his killing, which occurred as protests over the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini intensified on the third anniversary of the November 2019 bloody unrest over fuel price hikes.
The opposition activist collective 1500tasvir reported that a large number of protesters were killed in Izeh on November 16 while blaming the Islamic republic's security forces for the killings.
In a video showing Pirfalak's body published online, one of his relatives said he was shot by the "security forces of the Islamic republic" and killed while he was riding in a car with his father.
Meanwhile, the official government news agency IRNA published a statement saying the extremist group Islamic State (IS) had claimed responsibility for the attack in Izeh.
However, the BBC monitoring service said some supporters of IS called the group's claim of responsibility fake.
Later, the state news agency IRNA removed the statement without offering any explanation.
The opponents of the Islamic republic accuse the government of attempting to divert public opinion from the protests.
Officials have blamed Western governments and intelligence services for the unrest, which was sparked by the death of Amini while she was in police custody for an alleged dress-code violation relating to how she was wearing a head scarf.
They have not presented any evidence to back up their claims.
Authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 300 people, including 40 children.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Lawyer Hassan Asadi Zeidabadi Arrested Amid State Crackdown On Protests
Lawyer and rights activist Hassan Asadi Zeidabadi has been arrested amid Iran's state crackdown on protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, RFE/RL's Radio Farda reports. Zeidabadi’s wife, Atefeh Khalafi, said on social media that her husband was arrested on November 16 by the intelligence branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. Several thousand have been arrested in past weeks, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, artists and others. The outspoken Zeidabadi was previously jailed for five years over his peaceful activism. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
U.S. Centcom Says Iranian-Made Drone Hit Pacific Zircon Tanker Off Oman
An attack on a tanker off the coast of Oman on November 15 was carried out by an Iranian-made drone, U.S. Central Command said in a statement, adding that a multilateral maritime operation led by a British Royal Navy frigate had responded to the area. An Israeli official had blamed Iran for the strike on the Pacific Zircon tanker managed by Israeli-controlled Eastern Pacific Shipping. The company said there was minor damage to the hull but no injuries or spillage of the gas oil cargo. A White House official earlier said the United States was "confident that Iran likely conducted" the hit using an unmanned aerial vehicle. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
