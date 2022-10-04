Iranian Protests Broaden As Raisi Calls For National Unity

Iranians have taken to the streets for a 17th consecutive day in anti-government protests triggered by the death in custody of a young woman as President Ebrahim Raisi appealed for unity.

Universities and high schools joined the protests on October 4, highlighting the broadening of demonstrations that have followed the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in custody for allegedly improperly wearing a hijab.



Videos posted on social media showed unrest in the cities of Tehran, Karaj, Shiraz, and Isfahan, with demonstrators shouting slogans such as "Death to the dictator."



During a session of parliament, Raisi acknowledged "weaknesses and shortcomings" in the country, while at the same time echoing other officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in blaming the unrest on Iran's enemies.



The scope of the ongoing unrest, the most sustained in over a decade, has been difficult to verify as the government blocks access to social media and the Internet.

Witnesses have reported spontaneous gatherings across the country featuring small acts of defiance -- such as protesters shouting slogans from rooftops, cutting their hair, and burning their state-mandated headscarves.

WATCH: Video has emerged of angry female students, some of them with their hair uncovered, allegedly confronting an Education Ministry official and forcing him out of their school in the city of Karaj, west of Tehran.

The Tehranpars and Ekbatan neighborhoods have been among the centers of the protests in Tehran, with the sound of gunshots sometimes heard in the background.



Medical students at Gilan University on October 4 protested the use of ambulances by the security forces to suppress demonstrations.



Videos released on October 4 also the shops on Taleghani Street in the central Iranian city of Isfahan closed as part of a strike.



Reports from Amini's hometown of Saghez in Kurdistan Province indicate that teachers are on strike in schools as well as female students protesting in the street.



Schoolgirls in Saghez were shown chanting "Don't be afraid, we are all together" in the street.



Amini's death on September 16 has unleashed a wave of anger over the enforcement of a rule that women must cover their head in public, which they say highlights the lack of women's rights in Iran.



Officials say she died of a heart attack, while her relatives and supporters say eyewitness reports indicated she was beaten while being arrested.



Hundreds of people including artists, activists, and journalists have been arrested since the protests erupted.

Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda