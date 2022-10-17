EU Hits Iranian Security Officials, Morality Police, With Sanctions

The European Union has put sanctions on Iran's information minister, the country's "morality police," and other senior officials over the death of a young woman while in custody and the brutal crackdown on nationwide protests that have followed.

The bloc published the list of those it hit with sanctions -- including 11 persons and four entities -- in its official administrative gazette on October 17.

The list includes senior officials from the so-called morality police, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp's Basij paramilitary force, and a uniformed branch of the national police.

Tehran on October 17 vowed an "immediate" response to the sanctions.

Mahsa Amini died on September 16 in Tehran, three days after she was seen being taken into custody by the morality police for allegedly wearing a hijab, or headscarf, improperly. Eyewitnesses say they could see her being beaten by security agents.

But an official coroner's report said Amini's death was not caused by blows to the head or limbs but was instead linked to disease, disputing family objections that the 22-year-old was in good health when taken into custody.

Since her death, Iranians have taken to the streets across the country to protest the government's restrictions on their lives despite warnings from the authorities that security agents would come down hard on any unrest.

On September 25, the EU issued a declaration saying that those responsible for the killing of Amini "must be held accountable."

It also chided Iranian officials for violating freedom of expression for "severely" restricting Internet access and said the EU "will consider all the options at its disposal to address the killing of Mahsa Amini and the way Iranian security forces have responded to the ensuing demonstrations."

The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights group said on October 17 that at least 215 people, including 27 children, had been killed in the crackdown.

The United States, Britain, and Canada have already announced sanctions against Iran over rights violations.