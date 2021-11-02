Iranian Foreign Minister Quarantines After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has tested positive for COVID-19, the Foreign Ministry has announced.

"His general condition is good and he continues working from quarantine," ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told state media late on November 1, adding that the foreign minister's schedule will be subjected to changes.

Earlier on November 1, the Foreign Ministry reported that Amir-Abdollahian was going to India at the end of the month to attend a meeting at the Indo-Iranian Joint Economic Commission.



Many Iranian officials have had COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

With nearly 6 million positive cases, Iran is the country worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic in the Middle East. It has reported more than 125,000 deaths.

Only some 45 percent of Iran's 84 million people are fully vaccinated. The latest surge came in August, fueled by the contagious Delta variant.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP