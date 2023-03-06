Iran
Recently Released Iranian Activists Say Continue To Face Pressure
Several Iranian civil and political activists who were recently released from prison under an amnesty decree signed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have been summoned again.
Photojournalist Alieh Motalebzadeh wrote on Twitter that in the 25 days since her release from prison, she had received two summons to go to the Evin prison Prosecutor's Office -- a sign of how the authorities continue to pressure her and other civil activists.
Another Iranian activist, Leila Hosseinzadeh, said she had experienced similar treatment since being released from prison in January.
She said on Twitter that Tehran’s Intelligence Department recently summoned her in a threatening phone call while the Forensic Medicine Commission has told her she must be out of prison for at least three months before she can pursue medical treatment for health issues.
"These are the most obvious cases that show violations of the law," Hosseinzadeh added.
On February 5, Iranian state media reported that Khamenei issued an amnesty for "tens of thousands" of prisoners, including protesters arrested during the anti-government rallies sparked by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini in custody for allegedly violating the head-scarf law.
Several Iranian lawyers, human rights activists, imprisoned protesters, and former political prisoners have dismissed the amnesty decree as thinly veiled propaganda.
Amini's death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of protests across the country. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on the protests, which pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
More News
Iran Says Ready For Prisoner Swap With Belgium
Iran on March 6 expressed its readiness for a long-awaited prisoner swap with Belgium, days after the Belgian Constitutional Court green-lighted such a move. After the decision "we can now say that the way to implement the agreement has been opened, and the Islamic Republic of Iran certainly welcomes this change," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said. The move would see Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele -- jailed in Iran for 40 years for charges including spying -- swapped for Iranian official Assadollah Assadi, who was convicted in Belgium for masterminding a plot to blow up a 2018 opposition event outside Paris.
China Says It Believes Full, Effective Compliance Right Way Forward For Iran Nuclear Issue
China believes that full and effective compliance is the right way forward for the Iranian nuclear issue, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said at a regular news briefing on March 6. "The U.S. should make a political decision as soon as possible to work for outcomes from the talks," said spokesperson Mao Ning when answering a question on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran issuing a joint statement on nuclear cooperation.
Iran Condemns To Death Six Men Over Attacks In Southwest
Iran has sentenced to death six men over attacks carried out by an ethnic Arab "terrorist group" active in a province bordering Iraq, the judiciary said on March 6. The judiciary's Mizan Online website court said authorities had "sentenced six members of the Harakat al-Nidal terrorist group to death" in Ahvaz, the capital of the southwestern Khuzestan Province. They were found guilty of "armed operations" between 2017 and 2019 that killed four people, including a soldier and two members of the Basij paramilitary force, the report said.
Khamenei Says Wave Of Illness Hitting Iranian Students 'Unforgivable'
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called a wave of illness that has hit hundreds of schoolgirls all across the country over the past four months "an unforgivable crime" and vowed that it should be "severely punished."
The unexplained illnesses have required the hospitalization of many young women and girls and ignited parents' and broader public anger over the failure of authorities to identify the cause amid underlying tension brought on by protests over women's rights and rule of law and a resulting crackdown.
"Authorities should seriously pursue the issue of students' poisoning," state media quoted Khamenei as saying on March 6 in his most-forceful public response so far to the situation, according to Reuters.
"This is an unforgivable crime...the perpetrators of this crime should be severely punished," Khamenei, who had previously not publicly used the word poisoning to describe what was happening, added.
As public anger persisted over the weekend, reports said authorities responded by inexplicably detaining a journalist who has actively covered the trend from one of its epicenters in the central city of Qom.
A fellow reporter said the Qom News website's Ali Purtabatabaei phoned a family member late on March 5 to say he'd been detained but the line was disconnected before he could provide details.
Sharq reporter Milad Alavi said Purtabatabaei "announced the news of his arrest by calling his sister at around 8 p.m."
Iranian authorities frequently arrest and hold citizens without immediately providing information to their families or acquaintances for days or even weeks.
Purtabatabaei's Twitter account went silent after the apparent detention.
Multiple local news agencies said it was unclear which institution seized Purtabatabaei, why they targeted him, or where he was taken.
Public frustrations have led to protests recently as the number of girls' schools affected by the mass illnesses grew and government critics questioned official actions.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi this month ordered an investigation amid allegations by some that the wave of illness, coupled with the government's lack of a response, was retaliation for students and women leading anti-government protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The first report of suspected mass illness came in Qom in November, when 18 schoolgirls were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
Female students reportedly fell ill in dozens of cities across at least 17 Iranian provinces this weekend, as speculation swirled over what some allege are months of noxious gas attacks that have coincided with a crackdown on unprecedented protests over the death while in police custody of a young woman in September for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Officials have been unable to pinpoint the cause of the reported illnesses.
The Qom Seminary Teachers and Researchers Association, which has ties to reformists, warned recently that the situation "will only add to society's accumulated dissatisfaction with the government" brought on by unemployment, government inefficiencies, and a "crisis of legitimacy of the system."
After the report of Purtabatabaei's detention, Iranian media activist Ehsan Bodaghi tweeted that "Finally, one person was arrested for poisoning the students..., one of the administrators of the Qomnews site, who has been the most-followed for news related to poisonings and the investigation of their causes in the last 3 months."
Abbas Abdi, an influential journalist and reformist, tweeted that "not only does [Purtabatabaei's detention] not help to clear up the ambiguity of rumors and news about the poisonings, but it also makes it worse."
Some parents have protested outside of schools where students have fallen sick, but Iran's chief justice, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, warned on March 6 that those who criticized the government face "severe punishment" saying those who "spread lies, rumors and incitement" should be summoned.
Iranian authorities have overseen a brutal crackdown on protesters over Amini's death, with thousands of people arrested and many claiming they were tortured while in custody. Rights groups say more than 500 people have died as a result of the crackdown.
Mohseni-Ejei, a former intelligence minister who is considered a hard-liner, said the judiciary would continue to punish women who violate the Islamic republic's strict dress code.
With reporting by Reuters
Illness Reports Mount At Girls' Schools In Iran, Spurring 'Terror' Accusations
Tensions continued in Iran as the number of girls' schools affected by a wave of illnesses increased and government critics questioned official actions, following protests by the parents of affected students.
Female students reportedly fell ill in at least 33 cities across 17 Iranian provinces on March 4, as speculation swirled over what some allege are months of noxious gas attacks that have coincided with a crackdown on unprecedented protests over the death in custody of a young woman in September.
An informed source at a girls' primary school in the city of Islamshahr, south of Tehran, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that fears over the incidents had led the overwhelming majority of students there to stay home.
Only about 10 of nearly 600 students attended classes on March 4, the source said.
A clerics' group in the Shi'ite holy city of Qom that is close to Iran's reformist movement alleged in a March 4 statement that the apparent attacks were aimed at "creating terror to prevent girls from studying" and to "create an atmosphere of panic and public fear."
Without citing any evidence, it accused an extremist movement of responsibility for "poisonings."
The Qom Seminary Teachers and Researchers Association further warned that attacks on students "will only add to society's accumulated dissatisfaction with the government" brought on by unemployment, government inefficiencies, and a "crisis of legitimacy of the system."
The association acknowledged that responsibility for the alleged poisonings "has not yet been determined" but said "contradictory and inconsistent claims made by some official authorities" are exacerbating the problem.
The illnesses could not be independently verified.
The first report of suspected mass illness came in Qom in November, when 18 schoolgirls were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
Officials have been unable to pinpoint the cause of that and many of other subsequent instances of purported illness among female students.
Protests by parents were staged outside education facilities in at least in four areas of Tehran and in the cities of Isfahan and Ardabil on March 4, RFE/RL's Radio Farda reported.
Video footage posted on social media purported to show protesters in Tehran shouting anti-government slogans, including, "Our enemy is right here, although they say it is America," and, "Spraying acid and poisoning are both crimes."
The muted response by authorities has prompted some to accuse the government of purposely "poisoning" students, who have been at the forefront of months of anti-government protests -- the biggest threat to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.
Iran has been roiled by unrest since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly in violation of the religious leadership's strict dress code.
Parents Of Girls Afflicted With Mysterious Illness Stage Protests Amid Reports Of Fresh Cases
Parents of Iranian students affected by a wave of mysterious illnesses at girls' schools across the country staged more protests on March 4 amid reports of fresh cases.
The first incident is believed to have occurred in November, when 18 schoolgirls in the city of Qom were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
Since then, hundreds more cases have occurred and it remains unclear what may be causing the illnesses, though some of those affected have said they smelled chlorine or cleaning agents, while others said they thought they smelled tangerines in the air.
Protests by parents were staged outside education facilities in at least four areas of Tehran and in the cities of Isfahan and Ardabil, RFE/RL's Radio Farda reported on March 4.
Video footage posted on social media purported to show protesters in Tehran shouting anti-government slogans, including, "Our enemy is right here, although they say it is America," and, "Spraying acid and poisoning are both crimes."
Iranian media reported that dozens more Iranian schoolgirls were hospitalized on March 4 in five provinces in what appeared to be a fresh wave of illnesses.
The latest outbreak of cases occurred in the western province of Hamedan, in the Zanjan and West Azerbaijan provinces in the northwest, Fars province in the south, and Alborz in the north, Tasnim and Mehr news agencies reported on March 4, adding that many had been taken to hospitals for emergency treatment.
The reports, which could not be verified independently, said that most girls were in good condition.
The slow response by authorities has prompted some to accuse the government of purposely "poisoning" students, who have been at the forefront of recent anti-government protests -- the biggest threat to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.
Iran has been roiled by unrest since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
President Ebrahim Raisi announced on March 3 that he had ordered intelligence and interior ministers to investigate the cases, which he said were "the enemy's conspiracy to create fear and despair in the people."
With reporting by AFP
Iran Announces Discovery Of Large Lithium Deposit
Iran has announced the discovery of a large deposit of lithium, a key component of batteries for electric vehicles and electronic devices, state media reported on March 4. "For the first time in Iran, a lithium reserve has been discovered in Hamedan," in the west of the country, state television quoted government official Mohammad Hadi Ahmadi as saying. This reserve is believed to hold "8.5 million tons" of lithium, according to the director-general of the ministry's operating department. Lithium has been dubbed the "oil of the 21st century." To read the original story by AFP, click here.
- By dpa
Germany's Scholz Denounces Violence Against Women In Iran And Afghanistan
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz denounced violence against women in Iran and Afghanistan in a video message ahead of International Women's Day on March 8. In both countries, "women who stand up for their rights are fought hard. All those who stand up for freedom and justice even risk their lives," he said in a video message released on March 4. "This is unforgivable." Germany, he said, is clearly on the side of those who stand up for human rights and women's rights.
Iran Promises To Cooperate With UN Nuclear Watchdog, Joint Statement Says After Grossi Visit
Iran has vowed to cooperate with the UN's nuclear watchdog to resolve outstanding issues after inspections reportedly showed that Tehran had enriched uranium to near nuclear-weapons grade, a joint statement from both sides said.
"Iran expressed its readiness to...provide further information and access to address the outstanding safeguards issues," a joint statement by the Iranian government and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on March 4.
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, speaking to reporters in Vienna following a two-day visit to Tehran, said the new agreement includes the reinstallation of monitoring equipment and would allow access to experts for an investigation into uranium traces at three undeclared sites.
"There was a reduction in monitoring activities related to cameras and monitoring systems. We have agreed that both will be operating again," he said.
Grossi said subsequent meetings on various issues would happen "very, very soon."
Diplomats said Grossi’s visit and meetings with Iranian officials were meant to push Tehran to cooperate with a probe into uranium traces found at undeclared sites that reportedly had been enriched to 84 percent.
Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, earlier denied in a joint news conference with Grossi that Iran is enriching uranium with an 84 percent concentration.
Grossi also met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian during his two-day visit.
Earlier on March 4, Grossi said that a work package based on honesty and cooperation with Tehran for transparency in regards to Iran's nuclear program was "very important" for him and the agency.
During a news conference, Iranian government-controlled media repeatedly asked Grossi about the "influence of Israel and the United States" in the agency's reports about Iran.
The IAEA chief said the allegations "make me angry.... There is no interference.... If you are concerned about infiltration and rumors, then cooperate."
Grossi's visit followed a Bloomberg News report quoting a senior U.S. Defense Department official as saying Iran was less than 12 days away from obtaining the fissile material necessary to produce an atomic bomb.
The developments come amid struggling efforts to revive the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers that eased international economic sanctions in exchange for limits on Tehran's nuclear program.
President Donald Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew the United States from the deal, citing Tehran's violation of the spirit of the pact and support for extremists in the region -- charges Iran has denied.
Washington began reinstating sanctions on Tehran, but other signatories have labored since to salvage the agreement.
The restrictions set out in the deal, including the 3.67 percent uranium enrichment threshold, were intended to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.
Since the U.S. exit from the deal, Tehran has violated terms of the pact and has demanded a lifting of sanctions before returning to full compliance.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, Reuters, and AFP
Belgian Court Clears Way For Prisoner Exchange With Iran
Belgium's Constitutional Court rejected legal challenges to a prisoner exchange with Iran, setting the stage for the possible swap of a Belgium jailed in Iran for a former Iranian diplomat serving a 20-year sentence in Belgium. The court rejected a challenge by an exiled Iranian opposition group to a treaty allowing the swap. Aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele, arrested during an Iran visit in February 2022, was sentenced to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes on spying charges rejected by Brussels. Iran seeks the release of Assadollah Assadi, sentenced in Belgium in 2021 over an unsuccessful 2018 bomb plot. To read the origional story from RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Iranians Take To The Streets Again, Amid Further Reports Of Mysterious Illnesses
A wave of illnesses at girls' schools under mysterious circumstances has prompted many Iranians to pour into city streets across the country to call for the government to step down as speculation grows that the crisis was brought about by officials who have been slow to react.
Protesters in Tehran's Naziabad neighborhood and others in the capital chanted "Death to the child-murdering government!" and "Death to the dictator," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, from windows and rooftops as reports of illness continued to surface.
The first incident is believed to have occurred in November, when 18 schoolgirls in the city of Qom were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
Since then, hundreds of more cases have occurred and it remains unclear what may be causing the illnesses, though some of those affected have said they smelled chlorine or cleaning agents, while others said they thought they smelled tangerines in the air.
Videos published on social media from the northwestern city of Ardabil also show anti-government slogans being chanted by protesters in several neighborhoods.
According to Ali Mohammadian, president of Ardabil University of Medical Sciences, female students in 11 schools in Ardabil fell ill on March 1 after reporting that they smelled gas. Dozens were taken to hospital.
"About 343 students in total have been discharged from the hospital and 5 percent of those who were admitted had more severe symptoms and are under hospital care," Mohammadian told the semiofficial Mehrnews agency.
The slow response by authorities has prompted some to accuse the government of purposely "poisoning" students, who have been at the forefront of recent anti-government protests -- the biggest threat to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.
Iran has been roiled by unrest since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The government has held several counterrallies to try to quell the dissent, but people continue to take to the streets across the country, as universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Recently Released Journalist Samimi Say Iranian Protests Likely To Surge Again
Iranian journalist Keyvan Samimi, who was recently released from prison, says Iranians are poised to push further in their anti-government protests despite a brutal crackdown after months of unrest over a lack of freedoms and official interference in everyday life.
In an interview with RFE/RL's Radio Farda, Samimi said Iranians appear to have come to the conclusion that the protest movement won't be satisfied until there is real change, which will require gaining further momentum to push authorities aside.
"Society is in movement, and this movement flows under the skin of the city. The protests are not over and are quite likely to rise again if something unexpected happens," the 73-year-old Samimi said.
Samimi was imprisoned at Tehran's Evin prison in 2021 to serve a two-year sentence after being found guilty of "assembly and collusion against the state" relating to his attendance at a protest rally in front of parliament marking May Day in 2019.
In the interview, he said that after being released from prison, he observed that people have taken several steps forward in their protest movement.
Most importantly, he added, was that they are no longer afraid of the government and its security forces despite a crackdown on dissent that rights groups say has left more than 500 people dead since Iranians flocked to the streets to demonstrate their anger over the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
In December, Samimi reportedly issued a message from prison supporting the ongoing nationwide protests resulting from Amini's death.
Samimi says now that despite government propaganda insinuating the unrest is mostly over, few people -- even officials -- believe that to be true.
Samimi, who was thought to be the oldest journalist jailed in Iran, also invited the opposition forces of the Islamic Republic to talk to each other and promote dialogue among themselves.
Rights groups say the government's violent crackdown on the protests, which have included calls for Iran's clerical leadership to step down, has resulted in the deaths of at 71 minors among the hundreds killed by security forces.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
IAEA's Grossi Arrives In Iran To Discuss Nuclear Cooperation
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has arrived in Iran for high-level meetings. The visit comes amid discussions with Tehran on the origin of uranium particles enriched to up to 83.7 percent purity, very close to weapons-grade, at its Fordow enrichment plant, according to a report by the nuclear watchdog seen by Reuters. The head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, said earlier this week that the Islamic republic's production is at 60 percent, according to state media. Grossi was met at the airport by Eslami's deputy and his spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Germany Calls For Probe Of Reported Iranian Schoolgirl Poisonings
Reports of poison attacks on schoolgirls in Iran are shocking and must be investigated fully, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on March 3, joining the United States in expressing her concern. Hundreds of Iranian girls in different schools have suffered "mild poison" attacks over recent months, according to the country's health minister, with some politicians suggesting they could have been targeted by religious groups opposed to girls' education. "Girls must be able to go to school without fear," Baerbock said on Twitter. "All cases must be fully investigated." To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Targets Iran-Linked Oil, Petrochemical Shippers In Latest Sanctions
The United States said it was imposing sanctions on a number of Iranian-linked oil shippers and petrochemical firms, accusing them of violating U.S. restrictions. The moves, announced on March 2, were the latest effort by Washington to curtail Iranian oil smuggling. In a statement, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the sanctions targeted 11 firms and 20 affiliated shipping vessels that had facilitated Iran's petroleum and petrochemical trade. Iran's mission to the United Nations, meanwhile, accused the White House of "basically repeating the failed maximum pressure policy of the former U.S. government," referring to ex-President Donald Trump's administration. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
UNICEF Offers Help As Mysterious Wave Of Illness Sweeps Through Iranian Schools
UNICEF says it is prepared to provide support and assistance to Iran to help solve a growing crisis over a mysterious wave of illness that has put scores of schoolchildren in hospital and sparked speculation of a plot to force the closure of girls' schools amid a wave of unrest following the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The first incident is believed to have occurred in November, when 18 schoolgirls in the city of Qom were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
Since then, hundreds more cases have occurred and it remains unclear what may be causing the illnesses, though some of those affected have said they smelled chlorine or cleaning agents, while others said they thought they smelled tangerines in the air.
"School is a safe haven for children and teenagers to learn in a safe and supportive environment. Such events can have a negative impact on the high rate of education of children, especially girls, which has been achieved in recent decades," UNICEF Iran said in a tweet on March 2.
"UNICEF stands ready to provide any support needed," it added.
.
Shahryar Heydari, a member of the National Security Commission of the Iranian Parliament, said that, as of March 1, nearly 900 students in different provinces of the country had fallen ill.
Officials have only recently admitted that there may be a problem, with parliament member Abdulali Rahimi Mozafari calling on the speaker on February 28 to order an investigation into the matter.
Although the scope of the crisis is growing, security authorities in the Islamic republic say they have yet to identify or detain anyone in connection with the incidents. President Ebrahim Raisi on March 1 announced a probe into the situation.
The slow response by authorities has prompted some to accuse the government of purposely "poisoning" students, who have been at the forefront of recent anti-government protests -- the biggest threat to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.
Alireza Manadi, the head of the Education Commission of the Islamic Council, blamed the spate of illnesses on “the release of nitrogen" into schools, while the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council said in a statement on March 1 that the events were a case of “bioterrorism.”
Neither group has provided evidence to back up their claims and RFE/RL could not independently verify them.
Iran has been roiled by unrest since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The government has held several counterrallies to try to quell the dissent, but people continue to take to the streets across the country, as universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
UN Atomic Watchdog's Chief Will Travel To Iran Seeking Breakthrough On Cooperation
The UN nuclear watchdog says its chief, Rafael Grossi, will travel to Iran for "high-level meetings" as diplomats say he wants to jolt Tehran into cooperating with an investigation into uranium traces found at undeclared sites. Iran's stonewalling of the International Atomic Energy Agency's yearslong investigation into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites prompted the IAEA's 35-nation Board of Governors to pass a resolution in November ordering Iran to cooperate urgently with the probe. That cooperation has not materialized and Grossi is hoping that a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will help smooth the way toward ending the deadlock. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Family Says Iranian-German Held In Tehran Not Covered By Amnesty
An Iranian-German citizen imprisoned in Iran is not included in an amnesty order issued by the leader of the Islamic republic, according to her family.
Mariam Claren, Nahid Taghavi's daughter, said in a statement published on her Twitter account that Iranian judicial authorities told her lawyers that her mother "would have been released if she was not a German national."
Taghavi, a trained architect who lived in the German city of Cologne for nearly four decades, was active in supporting women's rights and freedom of expression in Iran, according to the Germany rights group IGFM.
"We have been told for years that the Islamic Republic does not recognize dual citizenship. Except when it is in their interest," Claren added.
Tehran has repeatedly said it does not recognize dual nationality and denies holding foreign nationals for political reasons.
In February, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued an amnesty for "tens of thousands" of prisoners, including protesters arrested during the anti-government rallies, as the country finds itself engulfed in a wave of unrest following the September 16 death of a young woman while in custody for allegedly violating the country's head-scarf law.
Nahid Taghavi has been held at Tehran's Evin prison since October 2020 and placed in prolonged solitary confinement.
In August 2021, an Islamic Revolutionary Court sentenced Taghavi to 10 years and eight months in prison on national security-related charges following what Amnesty International called a "grossly unfair trial."
The 69-year-old Taghavi was suffering chronic back pain and had been denied surgery on her spine that specialist doctors said she urgently requires.
Western countries have repeatedly said that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage and then using them in prisoner swaps.
Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during the current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By AP
British Navy Seizes Iran Missiles, Parts Likely Bound For Yemen
The British Navy seized anti-tank missiles and fins for ballistic missile assemblies during a raid on a small boat heading from Iran likely to Yemen, U.K. and U.S. authorities said on March 2. The raid took place on February 23 after an American aircraft detected a small boat heading from Iran, with a helicopter from the Royal Navy frigate HMS Lancaster giving chase to the vessel, the British Defense Ministry said. The U.S. military said "coordinated efforts among U.S. and U.K. maritime forces" led led to the confiscation of the equipment. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iranian President Calls For Probe As More Schoolgirls Fall Ill
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has ordered an investigation into a wave of reported illnesses at girls' schools across the country amid allegations by some that these are attacks in retaliation for students and women leading anti-government protests sparked by the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Speaking at a cabinet meeting on March 1, Raisi assigned Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli to head the probe after hundreds of girls have reported falling ill at school since November.
RFE/RL's Radio Farda reported that at least 26 schools were affected by the crisis on March 1.
The first incident is believed to have occurred in November, when 18 schoolgirls in the city of Qom were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
It is unclear what may be causing the illnesses, though some of those affected have said they smelled chlorine or cleaning agents, while others said they thought they smelled tangerines in the air.
"Referring to the concerns created in connection with the poisoning of a number of students in some schools, [the president] gave the Minister of the Interior a mission to follow up and find the root of the issue as quickly as possible, and to provide documented and continuous information about the results of the follow-ups," the president's office said in a statement following the cabinet meeting.
Officials have only recently admitted there may be a problem, with parliament member Abdulali Rahimi Mozafari on February 28 calling on the speaker to order an investigation into the matter.
That reticence has prompted some to accuse the government of purposely "poisoning" students, who have been at the forefront of recent anti-government protests -- the biggest threat to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.
Iran has been roiled by unrest since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) on February 28 accused the government of "an act of terrorism" through its failure to take the wave of illnesses seriously for months, raising "serious questions regarding government complicity with groups that have the organizational capacity to carry out such major attacks."
The CHRI did not present any evidence to back up its claim that students had been poisoned, and it is unclear what is at the root of the crisis.
At least one death has been linked to the outbreak of illnesses, the CHRI said, but the girl's father refused to confirm there was a connection between her death and the alleged poisonings.
In the latest incident, two Iranian journalists reported on social media on February 28 that several schoolgirls in Tehran and in Pardis, just east of the Iranian capital, fell ill, with the cause unknown.
Some rights activists have accused Iranian authorities of trying to suppress information about the death of the girl, while others have accused the authorities of not doing enough to find the cause of the outbreak of illness and prevent new cases.
Some angry parents have refused to send their children to school.
A teacher from Qom -- which is about 135 kilometers south of the capital Tehran -- told Radio Farda that out of 250 students, about 200 missed classes, presumably from concerns over the illnesses.
Meanwhile, others have speculated that religious extremists, in a bid to create fear and prevent girls from attending school, could be behind the incidents.
Earlier this week, top Iranian Sunni cleric Molavi Abdulhamid, who is regarded as a spiritual leader for Iran’s Sunni Muslim population, said schoolgirls were being poisoned as “revenge” for the role young women have played in recent protests against the government.
Last week, Nafiseh Moradi, a researcher of Islamic studies at Al Zahra University, an all-female public university in Tehran, said in a commentary that it was suspicious that girls, not boys, were mainly affected by the illnesses. The article on Qom News was later deleted from its website.
The government has held several counterrallies to try and quell the dissent, but people continue to take to the streets across the country, as universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
The Farda Briefing: Public Anger Rises As Iranian Currency Hits New Lows
Welcome back to The Farda Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that tracks the key issues in Iran and explains why they matter. To subscribe, click here.
I'm RFE/RL correspondent Golnaz Esfandiari. Here's what I've been following during the past week and what I'm watching for in the days ahead.
The Big Issue
Iran's national currency, the rial, plummeted to new record lows on the country's unregulated market over the weekend, trading for 601,500 to the dollar, its lowest-ever rate. On February 28, the rial stood at 569,000 against the U.S. dollar, according to the foreign-exchange site Bonbast.com.
Iranian authorities have blamed the currency's fall on alleged attempts by the country's enemies to destabilize the Islamic republic amid several months of antiestablishment protests sparked by the September death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
"After the enemy failed in its plans in the streets...it naturally heightened its pressure on the economy," government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi told journalists on February 28, adding that some people allegedly behind the fall of the national currency inside the country had been arrested.
Why It Matters: The fall of the national currency, which has lost about 50 percent of its value since the beginning of the nationwide antiestablishment protests, comes amid Iran's international isolation over its brutal crackdown against demonstrators, controversial nuclear activities, and Tehran's deepening military ties with Russia, including the transfer of combat and suicide drones to boost Moscow's unprovoked war against Ukraine.
What's Next: The fall of the national currency has led to public anger among Iranians, who are already struggling to make ends meet amid soaring food prices. In recent days, many have attempted to purchase dollars at exchange offices to protect their savings, while steelworkers, firefighters, bakers, and retirees in Tehran and other cities have openly complained about rising inflation and skyrocketing prices. The deteriorating economic situation could lead to more protests, adding pressure on the establishment.
Stories You Might Have Missed
- Health Minister Bahram Eynollahi said on February 28 that "a mild poison" was the cause of the mass illnesses of schoolgirls in Iran. Eynollahi was quoted by state media as saying that determining the origin of the unnamed poison was not within the scope of his ministry. His comments came amid increased public concern over a wave of sickness that has struck some 30 girls' schools in the religious city of Qom since late November. Authorities have suggested that the incidents could be intentional, fueling allegations that religious extremists or anti-regime groups could be responsible.
- Iranians are mourning the death of Pirouz, a 10-month-old Asiatic cheetah cub born in captivity in Iran, and many are blaming authorities for failing to save him. Pirouz ,who died of kidney failure this week in a veterinary hospital in Tehran, had become a symbol of national pride and hope for the millions of Iranians who closely followed updates about his progress and shared images of him online. Two of the cub's littermates died within days of their birth in late April, but Pirouz, which means "victorious," had survived and given hope for a critically endangered species. Pirouz and growing concerns about the survival of Asiatic cheetahs in Iran were highlighted in the lyrics of Baraye, a Grammy-winning song written by Shervin Hajipour that became the anthem of the Iranian protest movement.
What We're Watching
Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have found uranium particles enriched up to 83.7 percent in Iran's underground Fordow nuclear site, a confidential report seen by Western news agencies said. "The report said that "discussions between the agency and Iran to clarify the matter are ongoing." The level of enriched uranium discovered is just short of the 90 percent needed for the production of nuclear weapons.
What's Next: The finding is likely to increase tensions over Iran's sensitive nuclear activities, which the country has expanded in past months. Tehran has maintained that it has not enriched uranium above 60 percent and that its nuclear program is for civilian purposes only, while acknowledging that "unintended fluctuations" during the enrichment process "may have occurred."
Kelsey Davenport, the director for nonproliferation policy at the U.S.-based Arms Control Association, said the discovery highlighted the need for additional monitoring of Iran's nuclear program. "Unlikely but not impossible that the 84 percent enriched particles were an accident. But by accident or intention, this incident underscores the critical need for additional monitoring & transparency," she said on Twitter.
The IAEA report follows comments by CIA chief William Burns, who said over the weekend that Iran's nuclear program had "advanced very far, to the point where it would only be a matter of weeks before they can enrich to 90 percent, if they chose to cross that line." Burns, however, added that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had apparently not made a decision on resuming the country's "weaponization program that we judge they suspended or stopped at the end of 2003."
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have.
Until next time,
Golnaz Esfandiari
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Wednesday.
Iran Expels Two German Diplomats For Interference, Gives No Details
Iran has expelled two German diplomats, saying they interfered with the country's internal affairs. Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a statement on March 1 that the German ambassador had been summoned and informed of the decision. He did not say what the deadline for the diplomats to leave was. He also did not give any concrete details about how the diplomats had broken protocol. The names and positions of diplomats were also not given.
UN Nuclear Watchdog Confirms Inspectors Found Particles Of Near Weapons-Grade Uranium In Iran
Inspectors from the United Nations nuclear watchdog found uranium particles enriched up to nearly 84 percent in Iran's underground Fordow uranium enrichment site, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi confirmed on February 28.
Grossi confirmed that the uranium particles had a purity level of 83.7 percent, which is just below the 90 percent purity needed for nuclear weapons, raising concerns that Iran could quickly use the material to produce an atomic bomb.
The traces were discovered in January during an inspection of the Fordow uranium enrichment plant, and the IAEA is in discussions with Iran to clarify their origin.
The Iranian authorities explained to the IAEA that the extremely high enrichment level is the result of "unintended fluctuations."
A spokesman for Iran's civilian nuclear program, Behrouz Kamalvandi, sought last week to portray any detection of uranium particles enriched to the level of 84 percent as a momentary side effect of trying to reach a finished product of 60 percent purity.
However, experts say such variance in the purity would appear suspicious to inspectors.
The information about the discovery of the particles is contained in a confidential quarterly report by the IAEA that leaked out earlier on February 28.
The 2015 nuclear deal, which the U.S. withdrew from in 2018, limited Tehran’s uranium enrichment to 3.67 percent -- enough to fuel a nuclear power plant. Talks to revive the deal have been frozen for months.
Grossi warned in January that Iran now has enough uranium to produce "several" nuclear bombs if it chooses. But it likely would take months more to build a weapon and potentially miniaturize it to put it on a missile.
Tehran has always stressed that it is only interested in peaceful nuclear technology.
The report also said Iran has almost 435 kilograms of uranium at 20 percent purity. That is 48 kilograms more than in the previous quarterly report in November.
The stockpile of 60 percent uranium increased by 25 kilograms and currently stands at just under 88 kilograms, according to the report. Nonproliferation experts have said Tehran has no civilian use for uranium purified to the level of 60 percent.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said both her country and Israel are worried about the reported 84 percent enriched uranium.
"We are united by concern about the nuclear escalation on Iran's part and about the recent reports about the very high uranium enrichment," Baerbock said on February 28. "There is no plausible civilian justification for such a high enrichment level."
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who is visiting Berlin, said there were two options to deal with Iran: reimposing UN sanctions using the so-called snapback mechanism in the Security Council resolution that enshrined the 2015 nuclear deal or having a "credible military option on the table."
He said based on Israeli intelligence "this is the right time to work on these two specific steps."
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, dpa, and AP
Iran's Former Crown Prince Says Fall Of Regime Would Have Global Effect
Reza Pahlavi, the former crown prince of Iran, says the fall of the Islamic republic and the establishment of a democratic government would not only liberate Iranians from the tyranny of a "terrorist regime," but also benefit global peace and stability and ensure the interests of the international community.
Pahlavi, currently in the United Kingdom on the third phase of a European trip after attending the Munich Security Conference alongside other political activists, said in a speech at the Oxford Union student society on February 28 that a regime change would end human rights violations, an aggressive foreign policy, and "behavior inconsistent with peace and stability" now occurring in Iran.
Pahlavi's father, the former Shah of Iran, was deposed during the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
The crown prince, who has lived in exile since he was 17, is using his tour across Europe to work with the West on issues such as making the Internet more accessible to Iranians, who are constrained by the regime's throttling of cyberspace to keep dissent from spreading, and to proscribe the country's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) military force.
Prior to his speech at the Oxford Union, Pahlavi met with British lawmakers along with Iranian lawyer Shirin Ebadi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate.
The two also asked Iranian protester Vahid Beheshti, who has been on a hunger strike outside the House of Commons for days, to end his hunger strike. Beheshti had been protesting to persuade Britain to label the IRGC as a terrorist organization.
Pahlavi is scheduled to speak at the European Parliament on March 10 at the invitation of Charlie Weimers, a representative of Sweden in the European Parliament.
Iran has been roiled by unrest that was sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16. The 22-year-old died while in custody after being arrested by the notorious morality police for improperly wearing a mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters. The protests pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
On February 10, a group of exiled Iranian opposition figures pleaded for unity and an end to infighting to help recent nationwide protests in Iran against the country's Islamic theocracy.
The eight figures, including Pahlavi, said they were working on a charter for a transition to a new pluralistic system that would be followed by free elections.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Zelenskiy Says Donbas Fighting 'Painful, Challenging' As Bakhmut Defenders Struggle To Hold On2
Situation 'Critical' For Ukrainian Defenders In Bakhmut As Civilians Reportedly Flee On Foot3
Russian Mercenary Group Claims Bakhmut Nearly Surrounded As Ukrainian Fighters Maintain Battle4
Whitewashed: Church Mural Of Soviet Military Defeat Painted Over By Belarusian Authorities5
Satellite Images Reveal How Russia's Invasion Has Devastated The Environment In Ukraine6
Uzbek Pop Singer Banned From Performing After Wearing 'Immoral' Pants7
Germany Asks Switzerland To Sell Mothballed Leopard 2 Tanks8
Interview: Why Did Xi Invite Lukashenka To China?9
'An Interesting Partner To Do Business With': How Germany Got Vladimir Putin So Wrong10
Ukrainian Crews Trained On British Challenger 2 Tanks Welcome Upgrade
Subscribe