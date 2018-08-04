Antigovernment Protests Continue In Iran

Amateur videos sent to RFE/RL and shared on social media appear to show dozens of protesters on the streets of Iranian cities on August 3. It is believed the cities in question are Karaj, Qazvin, and the capital, Tehran, but this could not be independently confirmed. Protesters were filmed chanting "Death to Khamenei" -- a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei -- as well as "Death to the Basij," a pro-government paramilitary militia. Angered by high inflation and increasing economic hardship caused in part by the dramatic decline of the national currency, the rial, Iranians have been protesting across the country for several days.