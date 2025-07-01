Iranian Foreign Minister Downplays Chance Of Quick Restart Of Nuclear Talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi ruled out a quick resumption of talks with the United States after President Donald Trump said he currently is not speaking to Iran, reversing his stance that talks with Tehran would restart this week.

Araqchi was asked in an interview that aired on June 30 about Trump’s comment last week that negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program were imminent.

"I don't think negotiations will restart as quickly as that," the Iranian foreign minister said in the interview with US broadcaster CBS. "In order for us to decide to reengage, we would have to first ensure that America will not revert to targeting us in a military attack during the negotiations."

More time is needed to consider all points, he said, adding, "the doors of diplomacy will never slam shut."

The United States and Iran had held five rounds of indirect talks over Tehran's nuclear program before the talks collapsed and Israel began air strikes against Iranian nuclear sites and military infrastructure on June 13.

The United States joined Israel's attacks on June 22 when it bombed three key Iranian nuclear sites, including the heavily fortified underground facility in Fordow.

Araqchi was also asked in the interview about an assessment from the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog that Iran would likely be able to begin to produce enriched uranium in a matter of months.

"One cannot obliterate the technology and science for enrichment through bombings," he said.

If there is a will on the part of Iran, the country “will be able to expeditiously repair the damages and make up for the lost time," he added.

Photo Gallery: New Satellite Images Show Activity At Iran's Fordow Nuclear Site 1 Week After US Bombings New Maxar satellite images, taken on June 29, show cranes and people working at the Fordow enrichment complex following US and Israeli air strikes. Vehicles can also seen below a ridge and are parked along a path that was built to access the site.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on June 30, Trump wrote that he is “not offering Iran anything…nor am I even talking to them since we totally obliterated their nuclear facilities.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei earlier on June 30 accused the Trump administration of making a habit of shifting positions.

“These constant shifts and mixed signals, which have become a regular pattern of US behavior over the past three or four months, are simply not something we can rely on,” he said at his weekly press briefing.

The extent of the damage to Iran’s nuclear program during the 12-day war with Israel remains unclear. Iran says its nuclear sites suffered extensive damages but has vowed to continue with its program, which it maintains is peaceful.

Under a 2015 deal reached with the United States and other world powers, Iran was allowed to enrich uranium below 3.67 percent purity for fuel used in nuclear power plants.

Trump abandoned the agreement in 2018, and Iran responded by producing uranium enriched to 60 percent, a level above those for civilian usage but still below weapons grade.

Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said on June 30 it was highly likely the sensitive centrifuges used to enrich uranium inside Fordow were badly damaged. But he said that Iran could resume uranium enrichment “in a matter of months.”

“Frankly speaking, one cannot claim that everything has disappeared and there is nothing there,” he said.

He also said that there were indications Iran may have moved some of its enriched uranium before the US strikes.

Grossi said Iran informed him on June 13 that it was taking measures to protect its nuclear equipment and materials. While it did not elaborate, he said that suggests it was moved.

With reporting by CBS and AFP