Iranians Rush To Armenian Border, Despite Long Distances And High Costs

AGARAK, Armenia -- As a new barrage of Israeli air strikes hit Tehran throughout June 18, residents resumed their scramble to get out of the Iranian capital and other cities.

For many, the destination continued to be the Armenian border, a gateway to the promise of safety as attacks continue to spread across Iran.

The numbers reaching the Agarak border crossing have swelled since Israel began targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites on June 13. Both sides have conducted waves of attacks that have hit both military and nonmilitary buildings, leaving scores dead.

But the situation in Iran is considerably worse given Israel’s military advantage.

One woman arriving at the border told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service that all of her relatives in Tehran were frightened and wanted to leave.

“Nobody knows [what will happen]. Everyone is worried,” she said. “We hope that there won't be a full-scale war.”





RFE/RL’s Armenian Service spoke to travelers who had paid hundreds of dollars for private taxis to transport them to the border. Some said they were unable to take buses because tickets were sold out for weeks to come.

Many would have to pay large sums after crossing into Armenia to travel from the border to Yerevan or other cities.

Tehran residents had to travel nearly 800 kilometers to reach the border crossing, while others coming from Isfahan traveled more than 1,000 kilometers.

A woman who traveled from Tehran with a broken foot listed all the locations she had heard were under attack in recent days.

“Yesterday, as I was on the way, they also attacked Tabriz,” she told RFE/RL. “Bandarabas was attacked. And Yazd. They've attacked many places. Shiraz and Isfahan.”

On the Armenian side of the border, a long line of trucks with Iranian license plates was backed up for several kilometers, unable to cross back into Iran.

Since the start of the latest hostilities, both sides have conducted waves of attacks that have left scores dead.

For many Iranians, the risks of waiting out the conflict at home are simply too high.

"Many, many people have emptied out of Tehran,” the traveler from Tehran said. “I hope the war will end soon.”

Armenia, a Christian-majority country of some 3 million people, has maintained generally good relations with the Islamic republic, while also strengthening ties with the West in recent years.