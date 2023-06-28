Iran
Iranian Authorities Arrest Associates of Iran's Top Sunni Leader Accused Of 'Disturbing Public Minds'
Several associates of Molavi Abdolhamid, the imam of southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan and Iran's top Sunni leader, have been arrested by Iranian authorities. The arrests were confirmed by a media outlet close to the Revolutionary Guards, who accused the detainees of "disturbing public minds."
Local news reports last week quoted unnamed sources as saying that a recent assassination attempt against Abdolhamid, orchestrated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), had been thwarted and the would-be perpetrator was arrested.
One June 27, the Tasnim News Agency, known for its close ties with the IRGC, dismissed the recent reports of a conspiracy to assassinate Abdolhamid as "rumors."
The agency quoted what it said was an "informed source" as saying that "rumors" about an alleged plot to poison Abdolhamid that had been circulating on social media were fundamentally false.
The agency said several individuals were arrested for allegedly spreading the "rumors" and a judicial case was initiated against them.
The news of these arrests follows a report by the HAALVSH, a group that monitors rights violations in Iran's Baluchistan region, about the "violent arrest" of Abdolhamid's grandson, Abdolnassir Shahbakhsh, on June 27.
Shahbakhsh was reportedly arrested on his way to the Makki Mosque, which is run by Abdolhamid.
The same day, June 27, 23-year-old videographer and photographer Osama Shahbakhsh, who worked for the Makki Mosque, was taken into custody by security forces. The circumstances surrounding his arrest remain unclear.
On June 24, Abdolvahed Shahlibar, a prominent member of the Makki Mosque, was arrested following a summons to the prosecutor's office. He was subsequently transferred to an undisclosed location.
These arrests come amid increasing pressure on Abdolhamid and his associates.
In December, a leaked document from the hard-line Fars agency said Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told security and military officials that rather than arresting Abdolhamid, who is a vocal critic of the government, they should try and smear his reputation.
The government has unleashed a brutal crackdown on the months of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini.
Abdolhamid has said senior officials, including Khamenei, were "responsible" for the killing of protesters during a November 30 massacre in Zahedan.
Since Amini's death, more than 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Sunni Muslims are in the majority in Sistan-Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran, where Abdolhamid is based, but make up only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Security Forces Arrest Two Kurdish Citizens Amid Rising Tensions
Two Kurdish people from the western Iranian city of Saqqez have been arrested by Iranian security forces and subsequently transferred to an undisclosed location, a Kurdish rights group based in France said on June 27.
The arrest of the two Kurds -- identified as Milad Fazelpour and Heyman Hosseini – was carried out on June 26 without the presentation of a judicial order, raising concerns about due process, according to the Kurdistan Human Rights Network.
Security officers reportedly raided the residences of Fazelpour and Hosseini in Saqqez, which is also the hometown of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman whose death in September 2022 after her arrest by Iran's morality police triggered nationwide protests.
The exact reasons for the arrests remain unclear as does the identity of the security institution responsible.
The arrests come amid a backdrop of escalating tensions in the region. In the wake of the Women, Life, Freedom protests that have swept across the region in recent months, pressure on civil activist groups and individuals in Kurdistan has significantly increased.
The Kurdistan Human Rights Network has reported a disturbing number of arrests in the region. According to the network’s collected data, at least 70 Kurdish Iranian citizens across various cities and villages in the provinces of West Azerbaijan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, and Khuzestan have been arrested on political charges by security and judicial institutions in the last month.
Anger over Amini's death in police custody prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread unrest represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Amini's death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. The authorities have responded to the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Teachers' Union Decries Mass Trials, Harsh Sentences Meted Out To Educators
The Iranian Teachers' Union Association has issued a statement protesting mass trials and "unjust sentences" handed to teachers, urging the authorities of the Islamic Republic to halt the practice.
Unrest, including several protests by teachers, has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the unrest, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
The statement by the Teachers' Union Association was released after eight teachers were sentenced to a total of 34 years in prison for "assembly and collusion with the intention of disrupting internal security."
Their collective trial was held at the Islamic Revolutionary Court of Shiraz.
The court sentenced Abdolreza Amiri and Zahra Esfandiari to two years in prison each while Iraj Rahnama, Afshin Razmjooei, Mojgan Bagheri, Gholamreza Gholami, Mohammad Ali Zahmatkesh, and Asghar Amirzadegan were each sentenced to five years' imprisonment.
The Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council had previously voiced its opposition to mass trials of protesting teachers, saying that the many severe prison sentences for teachers were prompted by "the pressure of security institutions."
In its statement on June 26, the Teachers' Union Association stressed that the verdict of the Revolutionary Court of Shiraz amounts to one of the "most unjust sentences" against teachers.
It added that the only crime of these protesting teachers was their demand for rights "within the framework of the current laws of the country."
The statement further highlighted a "new wave of summonses, case fabrications, dismissal sentences, expulsions, and prison sentences" against teachers' unions activists.
The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) says that more than 500 people have been killed during the latest wave of unrest, which started in September, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By RFE/RL
EU Adds Seven Iranian Officials To Sanctions List Over 'Serious' Rights Violations
The European Council has approved a ninth package of sanctions on an additional seven individuals it says are responsible for "serious human rights violations" in Iran.
The council said in a statement on June 26 that the new listings include the prosecutor of Isfahan Province and the deputy judge of the provincial Criminal Court of Isfahan, who are responsible for the trials against the protestors Saleh Mirhashmi, Majid Kazemi and Saeid Yaqobi. The three men were executed in May 2023.
The sanctions also target the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) forces in Isfahan Province, who oversaw the actions of all security forces in response to anti-government protests that have rocked the country for more than a year.
The protests have been sparked by deteriorating living standards and then amplified by a crackdown on dissent following the death in September of Mahsa Amini while in police custody over an alleged head-scarf violation
The council said it was also putting on the list the governor and head of Rezvanshahr Security Council in Gilan Province, who ordered officers to open fire on protesters, and the police commander of Rezvanshahr in Gilan Province, who executed the orders.
Sanctions also were imposed on the governor of the city of Amol who the council said was responsible for the killing of at least two young Iranian protesters, and the commander of the Imam Hossein Guards Corps of Karaj over the detention and killing of Mohammad Reza Ghorbani and the detention and rape of Amrita Abbassi by the Karaj security forces.
"The European Union and its member states urge the Iranian authorities to stop the violent crackdown against peaceful protests, cease their resort to arbitrary detentions as a means of silencing critical voices, and release all those unjustly detained," the council said in the statement.
With the additions, a total of 223 individuals and 37 entities are now on the list.
The sanctions include an asset freeze, an EU-wide travel ban, and exclude those on the list from receiving funds or economic resources from the bloc.
Cyprus, With Help From U.S., Israeli Intelligence, Reportedly Foils Terror Attack; Israel Points At Iran
Authorities in Cyprus, in cooperation with Israeli and U.S. intelligence services, thwarted a terrorist attack on Jewish and Israeli citizens on the island, media in Cyprus and Israel reported on June 25. Without providing specifics, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the foiling of what he called an "Iranian terrorist attack in the territory of Cyprus against Israeli targets." To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Activists Come Out In Support Of Students, Tell Iranian Leaders 'There's No Going Back'
A number of Iranian activists and rights group have come out in support of protesting students at Tehran's University of Art, warning them against increasing enforcement of dress codes, especially head scarves for women, across the country. The activists said in a statement titled "The voice of society's majority to the entire system of the Islamic republic" that "there's no going back" to how it was before months of nationwide anti-government protests. "There is a sea of blood between us and you, we have nothing to say to you except one word: no," the statement said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Senior Iranian Officials Discussed Common Strategy To Counter Alleged Plots By 'Enemies'
Senior Iranian intelligence and security officials met last week in the northeastern religious city of Mashhad to discuss a coordinated strategy to counter what state media described as “plots” by the country’s "enemies."
The June 15 meeting, which was not reported by state media until a week later with no explanation, appeared to be intended to increase cooperation between the Intelligence Ministry and the intelligence branch of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a message addressed to the meeting that “the lack of understanding” between the country’s intelligence bodies is “our weakness,” while calling for increased intelligence cooperation “at all levels.”
The message by Khamenei, who has ultimate power in the Islamic republic, was read by his chief of staff, Ayatollah Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani.
Other attendees included Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, the IRGC’s intelligence chief, General Mohammad Kazemi, IRGC commander Major General Hossein Salami, and the newly appointed secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Rear Admiral Ali Akbar Ahmadian.
Power Struggle?
The meeting followed several months of antiestablishment protests, and highlights the Islamic republic’s concerns about instability and potential future protests.
It could also suggest a power struggle and rivalry between the Iran’s two main intelligence bodies, which in recent years have failed to prevent the November 2020 assassination near Tehran of a top nuclear scientist, cyberattacks targeting state institutions, and acts of sabotage against the country’s nuclear and military facilities.
Saeid Golkar, a senior fellow on Iran policy at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, told RFE/RL that competition between the two groups has led to "the mishandling of some situations, potentially leading to ineffective intelligence operations and conflicts of interest."
"The meeting shows Khamenei’s frustration with the competition between these two forces," Golkar said, adding that the presence of the supreme leader's chief of staff and the head of his military office at the meeting was "significant."
The IRGC's intelligence branch was created in 2009 shortly after the disputed presidential election that year triggered mass protests and a brutal state crackdown. The feared branch has expanded its activities in recent years, arresting scores of activists, conservationists, and alleged spies as well as foreigners and dual nationals.
Preventing 'Plots And Seditions'
The IRGC's intelligence branch was created in 2009 shortly after the disputed presidential election that year triggered mass protests and a brutal state crackdown. The feared branch has expanded its activities in recent years, arresting scores of activists, conservationists, and alleged spies as well as foreigners and dual nationals.
Speaking at the meeting, the head of the Supreme Leader’s military office, General Mohammad Shirazi, said intelligence bodies should work together to prevent “plots and seditions” through intelligence work, preparation, and timely action.
IRGC commander Salami referred to the Intelligence Ministry and the IRGC’s intelligence body as “the two eyes” of the establishment that should work to provide “a single picture” and prevent what he described as “political astigmatism.”
Antiestablishment sentiments have been on the rise in Iran amid a deteriorating economy that has led to rising poverty. The protests have led to increased state repression and the crackdowns that have left about 500 dead, including children, according to rights groups.
Earlier this week, IRGC intelligence chief Kazemi alleged that 20 countries were involved in the recent nationwide antiestablishment protests sparked by the September death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her arrest by the morality police in Tehran.
In a June 19 interview with Khamenei’s website, Kazemi, who was appointed as IRGC intelligence chief last year amid a major shakeup, claimed that the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, Belgium, Iceland, Italy, and Iran's regional rival, Saudi Arabia, and archfoe Israel were among the countries involved in fomenting the protests.
Speaking at the June 16 meeting, Kazemi called for increased cooperation between intelligence bodies and said there should be joint action and the formation of joint operational bases.
For his part, Intelligence Minister Khatib said his ministry and the IRGC’s intelligence branch must develop joint strategies and improve information-sharing to counter what he called “coherent and extensive” planning by “the enemies” against the Islamic republic.
Khatib said the intelligence meetings will continue to fulfill Khamenei’s demands for greater cooperation between the two intelligence bodies.
Political Sponsors Say Trial For Iranian Rapper Salehi Under Way Behind Closed Doors
The trial of Iranian hip-hop artist Toomaj Salehi, who was arrested during nationwide anti-government protests in November, has been conducted behind closed doors, his legal representatives have disclosed.
Representatives from the parliaments of Germany, Austria, New Zealand, and Italy, who have become Salehi's political sponsors, announced on June 22 that the court proceedings concerning the singer's charges were held without media coverage or official notification, 230 days after his arrest.
"We are very concerned. There is no transparency at all. We don't know anything: Not how the court date went. Not when the next court date will be. Not when the verdict will be announced," Ye-One Rhie, a member of Germany's parliament, said on Twitter.
"We demand direct access to Toomaj himself. We demand access to all court files," she added.
Salehi, 33, has gained notoriety for his lyrics that rail against corruption, widespread poverty, state executions, and the killing of protesters in Iran. His songs also point to a widening gap between ordinary Iranians and the country’s leadership, accusing authorities of “suffocating” the people without regard for their well-being.
Salehi was arrested on November 30 amid protests that erupted following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, who was in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation. In the days leading up to his arrest, Salehi was living clandestinely, releasing numerous messages in support of the protests.
The rapper was denied legal representation for an extended period. Amir Raeisian, his lawyer, reported last December that he had only been granted access to one of the four volumes of his client's case file.
On May 30, Raeisian revealed in an interview with the Tehran-based Sharq newspaper that Salehi is facing five charges, including "corruption on earth,""propaganda against the system," "collaboration with a hostile government," "inciting people to murder and riot," and "insulting the leadership."
He added that since the case was returned to the prosecutor's office, Salehi's lawyers have once again been denied access to their client's case file.
Under the Islamic republic's criminal laws, charges such as "corruption on earth" and "waging war against God" could potentially result in the death penalty for the singer.
According to reports, during the recent nationwide protests that started nine months ago and which continue in various forms, thousands of protesters have been arrested in different cities of Iran.
Human rights sources say they have yet to obtain accurate statistics on the number of detainees in these protests. However, the head of Iran's judiciary announced on May 17 that about 90,000 protesters were pardoned by Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Sister Of Jailed Iranian Protester Korkor Missing After Police Raid Family Home
The sister of Mujahed Korkor, an Iranian protester facing the threat of execution in the southwestern city of Izeh, has gone missing after his family home was raided twice by the Iranian security forces.
Reports of the raids on the Instagram account of Yasna Bakhtiari, another of Korkor's sisters, said security forces raided the house on June 21, engaged in violent confrontations with family members, and confiscated several personal items, including the mobile phone of Negar Korkor, who is also a sister of Mujahed.
Bakhtiari added that, during the raid, agents summoned Negar to the Izeh courthouse, leading to her disappearance as the family has not been informed of her place of detention.
Security forces raided the Korkor family home again on June 22, according to Fatemeh Heydari, the sister of Javad Heydari, a victim of recent nationwide protests.
Rights activists said government forces reportedly filmed inside the house and took video of Negar Korkor, possibly with the intention of using the images "to put pressure" on Mujahed Korkor, who was arrested after the killing of Kian Pirfalak, a 9-year-old child from Izeh, and several other Izeh residents when government forces opened fire on protesters in the city on November 16.
Government officials have labelled the Izeh massacre as a "terrorist" act and attributed it to government opponents. However, Pirfalak's mother refuted the claims at her son's funeral, stating that government forces had fired a barrage of bullets at their family car.
Tensions between the government and the families of those killed or arrested in nationwide protests over the September 2022 death in police custody of Mahsa Amini have been growing in recent weeks.
The government has been accused of intensifying pressure on the families of the victims through collective arrests, attacks on the graves of slain protesters, and the summoning of grieving families by security agencies.
Amnesty International recently warned about the possible execution risk of several detainees from the protests, including Korkor.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Official Tells Mosque In Zahedan To Prove Allegations Of Attempt On Imam's Life
The head of the judiciary in Iran's eastern Sistan-Baluchistan Province has told a local mosque it must provide proof to back up claims of an assassination attempt on the Sunni imam of Zahedan, Molavi Abdolhamid, or face legal consequences.
Local news reports quoted sources recently as saying an intelligence operation by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) had attempted the "biological assassination" of the imam, which was thwarted by the identification and arrest of an individual assigned to carry out the killing.
Ali Mostafavi-Nia, the head of the judiciary in Sistan-Baluchistan, disputed the reports on June 22 and said the individual in question had lodged a complaint saying he was illegally detained by personnel of the Grand Makki Mosque of Zahedan, the largest Sunni mosque in Iran.
Mostafavi-Nia emphasized that the mosque must substantiate claims that the individual intended to poison students and Molavi Abdolhamid and that "failure to provide such proof would result in legal consequences."
The office of the Sunni imam of Zahedan confirmed the detention of a suspicious individual at the mosque and suggested that the person could be affiliated with certain government institutions. It gave no evidence to back up the claim.
The Fars news agency, which is affiliated with the IRGC, claimed individuals associated with Molavi Abdolhamid arrested a Sunni seminary student on the pretext of theft and subsequently detained him illegally.
In December, a leaked document from the hard-line Fars agency said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told security and military officials to try and disgrace Molavi Abdolhamid, a spiritual leader of Iran's Sunni Muslims who is a vocal critic of the government, instead of arresting him.
The government has unleashed a brutal crackdown on the months of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini.
Molavi Abdolhamid has said senior officials, including Khamenei, were "responsible" for the killing of protesters during the November 30 massacre in Zahedan.
Sunni Muslims are in the majority in Sistan-Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran, where Abdolhamid is based, but make up only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Since Amini's death, more than 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Hackers Release Documents Reportedly Showing Raisi Approved Funds To Suppress Unrest
A group of hackers has reportedly leaked government documents suggesting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi approved the use of at least 100 trillion Iranian rials ($200 million) to put down protests during the recent nationwide unrest sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in September while she was in police custody for an alleged head-scarf offense.
The hackers, known as Uprising Until Overthrow and affiliated with the exiled opposition Mujahedin-e Khalq organization (MKO), reportedly hacked and released the highly confidential correspondence between the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Thar Allah Headquarters in Tehran, and Raisi's office.
The Thar Allah Headquarters, which operates under the command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), is tasked with suppressing protests in various parts of Tehran Province.
The MKO is considered a terrorist group by Tehran. RFE/RL could not immediately verify the authenticity of the materials, which were marked "very confidential."
The leaked correspondence dates back to early November during a period of extensive protests against the government sparked by Amini's death.
According to the documents, Mohammad Bagheri, the head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, wrote to Raisi requesting an immediate allocation of "at least 100 trillion rials" to "end the current situation." The funds were targeted to cover "essential items" needed by security forces, including vehicles, clothing, individual equipment, and other "unavoidable operational costs."
In response to the request, Gholamhossein Esmaili, the head of Raisi's office, wrote a highly confidential and urgent letter to the head of the country's Planning and Budget Organization seeking the "necessary assistance" for the financial request.
Further documents published by the hacker group show that Esmaili also requested funds for the Thar Allah Headquarters in Tehran. The headquarters had asked Raisi to allocate tens of billions of Rials to suppress student protests.
The confidential correspondence coincides with reports by the state-run IRNA news agency that a 20 percent increase in the salaries of military and law enforcement personnel had been approved in the annual budget amendment bill.
Since September 2022, thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights, with the judiciary, backed by lawmakers, responding to the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution with a brutal crackdown.
Thousands have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others. At least seven protesters have been executed after what rights groups and several Western governments have called "sham" trials.
Several more remain on death row and senior judiciary officials have said they are determined to ensure those convicted and sentenced have their punishments meted out.
The activist HRANA news agency said that more than 500 people were killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kurdish Prisoner Reportedly Executed In Iran
Human rights groups say Hayman Mostafaei, a Kurdish prisoner, was executed in the early hours of June 21 at the Sanandaj Central Prison in western Iran.
The execution was reported by the human rights group Hengaw and the Free Workers' Union of Iran on their respective social media accounts. The judiciary of the Islamic republic has yet to release any official statement regarding this matter.
According to the reports, a large crowd gathered outside the Sanandaj Prison late on June 20 in a bid to prevent the execution of the 34-year-old inmate, who had been transferred to solitary confinement a day earlier. The gathering reportedly continued into the early hours of June 21.
"The people of Sanandaj and a large crowd that had travelled from Marivan to Sanandaj gathered in front of City’s Central Prison and did everything they could until the last moment to save Hayman Mostafaei from execution," The Free Workers' Union of Iran said.
"But once again, the agents of death did their job and took another person's life."
Mostafaei was accused of killing a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in 2012. He appeared to be tortured into giving a "confession" before being sentenced to death the following year.
Iran has seen a surge in executions in recent months, a trend that has drawn widespread domestic and international condemnation with critics saying that judgements are rushed through the judiciary while "sham" trials and forced confessions are routine.
Authorities have warned for months since unrest broke out following Mahsa Amini's death in September that they would react harshly to any dissent.
Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render the death penalty in trials for those arrested during the protests, which are seen as one of the biggest threats to the Islamic leadership since it took power in 1979.
On June 19, the UN's high commissioner for human rights, Volker Turk, expressed disquiet about the increase in executions in Iran. At the opening of the new session of the Human Rights Council, he stated: "I am concerned about the widespread increase in executions and also the continued discrimination against women and girls in Iran."
Human rights advocacy organizations say that hundreds of people have been executed in Iran in the past six months. Depending on the sources, the number of executions ranges from 290 to over 310, an increase of more than 75 percent compared to the same period last year.
Amnesty International also announced in an annual report on May 16 that the number of drug-related executions in Iran this year has tripled compared to 2022, calling this statistic "shameful."
Human rights activists say authorities in Iran are using the executions to try to "instill fear" in society rather than to combat crime.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
The Farda Briefing: Cases Of Fatal Alcohol Poisoning Rise In Iran
Dear subscribers,
This will be the last edition of The Farda Briefing before we take a summer hiatus.
I'm RFE/RL correspondent Golnaz Esfandiari. Here's what I've been following during the past week and what I'm watching for in the days ahead.
The Big Issue
Since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, alcohol has been strictly banned in Iran, where consuming, producing, or selling alcohol is punishable by prison, floggings, and fines.
Despite the official ban, Iranians still drink foreign and homemade alcoholic beverages that are sold on the black market.
Over the past year, there has been a spike in the cases of fatal alcohol poisoning, according to medical officials in Iran.
On June 16, at least 14 people died in the northern province of Alborz after drinking bootleg alcohol, state media reported. Another 175 people suffering from alcohol poisoning symptoms were taken to the hospital.
Abbas Masjedi Arani, the head of Iran's Forensic Medicine Organization, said on June 20 that 644 people had died from alcohol poisoning during the past Iranian year, which ends on March 20. That, he said, was a 30 percent increase compared to the previous year.
Why It Matters: The reason for the surge in cases of fatal alcohol poisoning is unclear. But experts say alcohol consumption has increased in the Islamic republic in recent years.
Some have suggested that growing alcohol use is tied to the deepening economic crisis in Iran, which has witnessed soaring inflation, rising unemployment, and growing poverty.
Researcher and therapist Mohammad Ghadirzadeh told Iran's Etemad daily that alcohol use has increased over the past five years, including excessive drinking. He said Iran has few alcohol rehabilitation centers, and many who suffer from alcohol abuse are too afraid to seek help.
"The main problem is that many alcohol [abusers]…refuse to go to the hospital or medical centers because they are afraid that going to the hospital would result in a legal case [against them]," Ghadirzadeh said.
What's Next: The authorities do not appear to have a clear plan to curb cases of fatal alcohol poisoning.
Experts said there are likely to be more cases during the summer, when people usually take trips and hold celebrations.
Physician Hossein Hosseinnia Moghadam, speaking to the Hammihan daily, said demand for alcohol is rising in Iran.
He blamed the cheap alcohol available on the black market, which often contains methanol, for the rise in alcohol-related deaths.
Addiction expert Hooman Narenjiha said Iranians are turning to cheap homemade alcohol because many can no longer afford to buy foreign-made beverages.
Stories You Might Have Missed
Students from at least a dozen universities across Iran have issued statements of solidarity with their peers protesting at Tehran's Art University as anger builds over increased enforcement of dress codes on campuses across the country. Protests at the Art University escalated last week following the university's insistence on making the Maghna'eh -- a black cloth covering the head, forehead, chin, and chest -- mandatory. Students staged a sit-in at the university's National Garden campus, which was met with violence from security forces.
Authorities in Iran's southwestern province of Fars banned retail stores and grocery shops from employing foreigners as salespeople and shop assistants on June 5. The decision has adversely affected Iran's large community of Afghan refugees and migrants, including some who fled to the Islamic republic following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.
What We're Watching
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is visiting Qatar and Oman this week for talks with senior officials.
Abdollahian's trip comes as Iran said it is engaged in indirect talks with the United States over a possible prisoner swap and the lifting of crippling U.S. sanctions. Tehran said the talks have been mediated by Oman.
Why It Matters: The indirect negotiations appear to show that Tehran and Washington are keen to de-escalate tensions.
Observers said the talks could possibly lead to a deal under which Iran releases Americans held in Iran and accepts limits on its sensitive nuclear activities in exchange for relief from U.S. sanctions and the release of some of Iran's frozen funds held abroad.
Oman's foreign minister said on June 14 that Tehran and Washington were close to finalizing a deal on the release of the at least three Americans held in Iran.
That's all for now from The Farda Briefing. You can follow our coverage of Iran on our Farda English page.
Until next time,
Golnaz Esfandiari
We invite you to check out the Farda website in English and its dedicated Twitter account, which showcase all of our compelling journalism from Iran.
U.S. Voices Support For Albanian Raid On Camp For Iranian Dissidents
The United States has expressed support for a raid by Albanian authorities on a camp near the capital, Tirana, that houses thousands of members of a group of exiled opponents of the Iranian government.
Albanian state police seized dozens of computers on June 20 during a raid of the Ashraf 3 camp where some 2,800 members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) group live after local media reported that the group is suspected of orchestrating cyberattacks against foreign institutions.
Three dozen people, including several Albanian policemen, were injured during the raid, authorities said.
Albanian police declined to provide specifics of the investigation, which was ordered by the Albanian judiciary due to the violation of agreements the group made when they settled in Albania a decade ago.
The U.S. State Department said in an e-mail to RFE/RL that American authorities were informed that the raid was conducted lawfully and voiced support for Tirana's sovereign right to take such action.
"The Albanian State Police have assured us that all actions were conducted in accordance with applicable laws, including with regard to the protection of the rights and freedoms of all persons in Albania. We support the Government of Albania’s right to investigate any potential illegal activities within its territory," the State Department statement said.
MEK representatives claimed that one elderly person died as a result of the use of tear gas by police during the raid, but Albania's interior minister and the police, who released a video recording of the operation, denied responsibility.
The reported death had nothing to do with the actions of the police, Interior Minister Bledi Cuci said.
"I guarantee you that no person was touched during the police operation," Cuci said at a news conference, adding that the reaction of the MKO was "unacceptable, intolerable, and reprehensible."
"They are in Albania according to an agreement that stipulates that they will not carry out political activities or protests, and they are sheltered only for humanitarian purposes," Cuci said.
State Police Director-General Muhamet Rrumbullaku said 15 police officers and 21 members of the MEK were injured and several police cars were damaged.
He said MEK members began to resist when police found server rooms and computer equipment that they suspected were illegal. Police seized 96 computer units and about 50 laptops and tablets, he said, adding that there was an attempt to burn some documents during the operation.
The raid was part of an investigation by the Special Structure Against Organized Crime and Corruption (SPAK). None of the officials disclosed what the SPAK investigation is about.
"The prosecutor's office has initiated several criminal cases, but I cannot tell you why the Iranians of the MEK are suspected," Cuci said.
Rrumbullaku said that all who used violence against the police have been identified and that there will be consequences for the leaders of the camp who did not cooperate.
Albania severed diplomatic ties with Iran in July 2022 after accusing Tehran of orchestrating a cyberattack against the NATO member.
The MEK left Iraq, where they had their camp before, in 2013, under a UN- and U.S.-backed deal and settled in other countries, including Albania.
The State Department reiterated in its statement that the U.S. government does not regard the MEK as being a democratic representative of the Iranian people.
"As we have said before, the United States does not see the [MEK] as a viable democratic opposition movement that is representative of the Iranian people," the statement said.
"The U.S. government does not provide support or training to the [MEK], does not contribute funding to the organization, and does not maintain substantive contact beyond issues related to the [MEK]'s resettlement, which was completed in 2016.
"The State Department continues to have serious concerns about the [MKO] as an organization, including allegations of abuse committed against its own members," the statement concluded.
The MEK killed U.S. personnel in Iran during the 1970s and also carried out a series of terror attacks on Iranian embassies in 13 different countries in 1992, leading to its inclusion on the lists of terrorist organizations of the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom.
In 2013, the group was removed from the list amid efforts by Washington to support the group in its fight against the Islamic regime in Tehran.
With reporting by AFP
Iranian Group Says Letter Reveals Prosecutor Knew Of Naked Body Searches Of Female Prisoners
The Iranian hacktivist group Edalat-e Ali has published documents that it says show that a top Iranian prosecutor confirmed that a “full naked body inspection” of a female political prisoner had taken place at a police detention center.
The information, which Edalat-e Ali said it obtained by hacking into Iran’s judiciary, came to light amid multiple complaints from women who have been subjected to such intrusive searches in Iranian prisons.
Edalat-e Ali, which claims to work inside Iran to expose the "true face of the regime," said that the confidential documents reveal that Ahmad Rahmaniyan, first deputy of the public and revolutionary prosecutor, last year wrote to the head of the judiciary's Protection and Information Office confirming that the inspection of political prisoner Mojgan Kavousi was conducted in October 2021 in several stages at the Karaj Information and Security Police Detention Center.
The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) had previously reported that Kavousi spent three days in the police detention center during her transfer to Kachouei Prison in Karaj. She was held among defendants charged with crimes and was subjected to a "full naked body inspection," according to HRANA. The report also highlighted the mistreatment and insults she endured from law enforcement officers.
Rahmaniyan’s letter was a response to a communication from the Judiciary's Protection and Information Office to his boss, Ali Alghasi-Mehr, the public and revolutionary prosecutor of Tehran. The office wrote the communication to inquire about the searches.
The response from Rahmaniyan, classified as confidential, was first unveiled by the BBC’s Persian Service and referred to HRANA's report on the treatment of Kavousi.
The Judiciary's Protection and Information Office confirmed in the communication that Kavousi was held with ordinary criminal defendants for three days in the police detention center and was “disrespected and mistreated by officers.”
Numerous other political and civil prisoners have reported inhumane and illegal treatment of prisoners in Iran, especially female detainees, and have called for international organizations to investigate the situation in Iranian prisons.
In one of the accounts, women’s rights activist Mojgan Keshavarz described her treatment during her detention in 2019. Keshavarz said last month that government officials forced her to completely undress for a photo and -- allegedly to ensure that she had not hidden a mobile phone in her vagina -- forced her to "sit and stand" with her "legs open."
Keshavarz's narrative was echoed soon afterward on social media by other women who said they had been subjected to similar treatment.
Zeinab Zaman, another activist, said that after her arrest she was forced to strip naked in the detention center building and another time in the courthouse.
A week after Zaman’s complaint, the Islamic republic's judiciary responded to the revelations in a statement, writing that in cases where there is a "need for a full body check," these types of inspections are carried out "in accordance with legal, religious, and privacy considerations," and that female prisoners are inspected only by female officers.
The statement did not explain how the full body searches of female prisoners are conducted to meet the considerations.
The statement continued that if individuals claim they have been inspected "outside the standards," they should present their cases to the Prisons Organization's Inspection and Security and Educational Measures so that the matter can be pursued.
The number of females detained in Iran has grown since the death of Mahsa Amini in September while in police custody for an alleged head-scarf offense.
Women have been at the forefront of the unrest that Amini's death unleashed in Iran, posing one of the biggest challenges to authorities since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Judge Orders Woman To Clean Public Spaces As Punishment For Breaking Hijab Law
An Iranian criminal court has ordered a woman to perform 270 hours of unpaid public service, specifically cleaning public spaces, for the “political sin” of failing to adhere to the country's mandatory hijab law.
The sentence, which was shared on social media on June 19, initially included a two-month prison term. However, the court decided to substitute the jail time with community service, including the cleaning of the buildings of the Interior Ministry in Tehran.
The presiding judge, whose language in the verdict echoed the rhetoric of the Islamic republic's hard-line faction, described the woman's failure to observe the hijab as a "political sin." The woman's name was removed from the verdict before it was published.
He further characterized it as "aiding the enemy's invasion of the Iranian nation," "dragging society to the borders of sexual promiscuity," and "contributing to the disintegration of the Iranian family."
The verdict was reportedly based on "images from smart city cameras," a reference to surveillance cameras that have been placed in public places around the country as part of authorities’ efforts to enforce the mandatory hijab law.
The judge called the woman's defense unacceptable and objected to the "dress code and style of the accused" in the courtroom.
Protests against the mandatory hijab have become a significant challenge for the Islamic republic and its supervisory institutions, particularly in the wake of the death in September 2022 of Mahsa Amini while in police custody over a head-scarf violation.
The spokesperson for the Law Enforcement Force announced last week that, since March 16, when the force's confrontations with people over the mandatory hijab began, more than 300 individuals have been arrested for not observing the mandatory hijab in public places and professions.
The hijab became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities. Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Women have also launched campaigns against the law; many have been pressured by the state and forced to leave the country.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated for a tougher stance by the government against offenders, even going as far as encouraging a "fire-at-will" approach against noncompliant women.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
In recent weeks, the authorities have also shut down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to observe Islamic laws and hijab rules.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Albanian Authorities Suspect Iranian Dissidents Residing In Camp Of Several Crimes
Authorities in Albania suspect members of the of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MKO) group residing in a camp in Albania of committing several crimes, including incitement to war and cybercrime, according to an Albanian court on June 21.
The decision of the Special Court Against Corruption and Organized Crime to allow a probe of the group to proceed came a day after Albanian state police seized dozens of computers during a raid of the Ashraf 3 camp where some 2,800 members of the MKO live.
The Special Prosecutor's Office Against Corruption and Organized Crime has registered criminal proceedings for several offenses, including provocation of war, illegal interception of computer data, and interference with computer data.
In addition, six MKO leaders are being charged with disobeying police, destruction of property, and other charges related to their behavior during the raid on the camp in Manza, Albania.
"During the search in accordance with the law, the police services encountered violent and continuous opposition from the citizens who are in the camp," the police said in a statement.
Albanian police say that the Iranians "tried to hinder the police from continuing the search and confiscating material evidence." The statement also says police continue to collect evidence documenting suspected illegal actions committed by the residents of the camp.
Three dozen people, including several Albanian policemen, were injured during the raid, authorities said.
The situation in the camp on June 21 was calm.
The Albanian judiciary ordered the investigation due to the violation of agreements the group made when they settled in Albania a decade ago, Albanian police said on June 20.
Albania severed diplomatic ties with Iran in July last year after accusing Tehran of orchestrating a cyberattack against the NATO member.
The MKO left Iraq, where it had its camp before, in 2013, under a UN- and U.S.-backed deal and settled in other countries including Albania.
The U.S. State Department said in an e-mail to RFE/RL that the American authorities were informed that the raid was conducted lawfully and voiced support for Tirana's sovereign right to take such action.
"The Albanian State Police have assured us that all actions were conducted in accordance with applicable laws, including with regard to the protection of the rights and freedoms of all persons in Albania. We support the Government of Albania’s right to investigate any potential illegal activities within its territory," the State Department statement said.
The camp is monitored by a private security company, which does not allow entry to persons not authorized by the leaders of the MKO.
MKO representatives claimed that one elderly person died as a result of the use of tear gas by the police during the raid, but Albania's interior minister and the police, who released a video recording of the operation, denied responsibility.
The reported death had nothing to do with the actions of the police, Interior Minister Bledi Cuci said.
The State Department reiterated in its statement that the U.S. government does not regard MKO as a democratic representative of the Iranian people.
"As we have said before, the United States does not see the [MKO] as a viable democratic opposition movement that is representative of the Iranian people," the statement said.
"The U.S. government does not provide support or training to the [MKO], does not contribute funding to the organization, and does not maintain substantive contact beyond issues related to the [MKO]'s resettlement, which was completed in 2016.
"The State Department continues to have serious concerns about the [MKO] as an organization, including allegations of abuse committed against its own members," the statement concluded.
The MKO killed U.S. personnel in Iran during the 1970s and carried out a series of terror attacks on Iranian embassies in 13 different countries in 1992, leading to its inclusion on the lists of terrorist organizations of the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom.
In 2013 the group was removed from the list amid efforts by Washington to support the group in its fight against the Islamic regime in Tehran.
With reporting by AFP
More Iranian Teachers Summoned Amid Government Clampdown
Five more teachers who supported anti-government protests in Iran have been summoned to the Revolutionary Court, the latest in a series of similar moves, including trials, of teachers in other cities across the country.
The Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council has confirmed the collective summons of teachers and cultural rights activists in the central Iranian city of Yazd.
Three of the teachers, Ahmad Changizi, Mehdi Kalantari, and Hamideh Zare, were previously arrested following a nationwide teachers' rally in May 2022, which coincided with Teacher's Day in Yazd. The other two are Mansor Mirzaei and Mohammad Fakhralhosseini.
The charges levelled against the five teachers are similar to those brought against teachers and cultural rights activists during the collective trials in Shiraz and Ahvaz.
The offenses include "membership in groups with the aim of disrupting the country's security" and "assembly and collusion with the intention of disrupting internal security," due to their presence at a teachers' protest rally.
Eight teachers were tried in the Shiraz Revolutionary Court on June 10 and a week later found guilty and handed prison sentences ranging from between two years and five years.
One the teachers in Shiraz, Asghar Amirzadegan, was called to the Firozabad City Court of Justice before his sentence was issued by the Shiraz Revolutionary Court, so a suspended sentence he was previously issued due to his labor union activities could be executed.
The Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council said in a statement that since May 2022, security institutions had "unsheathed the sword of repression against associations and trade unions of educators and are trying in every way and with any kind of false accusations to extinguish the bright sun of teachers' demands."
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the unrest, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Canada Places Sanctions On Iranian Judges Over Alleged Rights Abuses
The Canadian government on June 19 said it imposed sanctions on Iranian judges over alleged human rights abuses, adding that the step would prohibit dealings with them and freeze any assets they may have held in Canada. "Today's sanctions list seven individuals for their role in gross and systematic human rights violations in Iran's criminal justice system, notably Iran's Revolutionary Courts," the Canadian government said in a statement. Canada said the judges and their courts had issued "notorious" death sentences and harsh prison terms following "sham trials and based on evidence gathered under torture." To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Student Groups Issue Warnings As Policing Of Dress Code Rises
Students from at least a dozen universities across Iran have issued statements of solidarity with their peers protesting at Tehran's Art University as anger builds over the increased enforcement of dress codes on campuses across the country.
Protests at the Art University escalated last week following the educational institution's insistence on making the Maghna'eh -- a black cloth covering their head, forehead, chin, and chest -- mandatory for female students. Students staged a sit-in at the university's National Garden campus, which was met with violence from security forces.
On June 17, special forces and plainclothes security personnel once again attacked the students at the entrance to the National Garden campus, violently arresting more than 10 male and female scholars and transporting them to an undisclosed location.
In a statement expressing solidarity with the Art University protesters, students from Tehran University's Faculty of Fine Arts, said "the aggressive and reckless actions of the security forces and the blows inflicted on the bodies of art students and other student groups, on a larger scale, are damaging to society and will provoke a direct response from the artistic and academic community."
They described the Art University administrators' actions as a "previously failed policy" and told government officials, to "remember your previous failed experiences and make a mirror of admonition because we students have joined hands and will not be silent."
The Art University has made several attempts to make the Maghna'eh mandatory for students over the past decade, but the move has been met with resistance from students. The resentment over the policy has grown after months of unrest -- led by students and women around Iran -- sparked by the death in September of Mahsa Amini while in police custody over a head-scarf violation.
Students from the K. N. Toosi University of Technology said in a separate statement that "the era of student submission to oppression has ended."
"What every oppressive power fears has happened to you, and the student can no longer be a submissive creature, because they are inherently free-thinking and freedom-loving," they added in the statement address to school administrators.
"The history of the student movement has shown that intimidation, suspensions, exiles, arrests, and killings do not weaken the unity and resistance of students...A single scratch on the body of an art student is enough to make students across the country overflow with anger and rage and pour into the streets," they warned.
In a statement titled "Woman, Life, Freedom," students from the University of Rehabilitation Sciences said the protest of art students "is nothing but the beautiful art of courage, resistance to oppression and the oppressor."
Student bodies from several other schools expressed similar sentiments in statements they issued on the subject as well.
Following the recent nationwide protests, pressure has increased on universities across the country to enforce the mandatory hijab policy.
The crackdown on students has seen them quickly summoned and issued "expulsion" or "suspension from studies" orders for any form of protest action, noncompliance with the dress code, or participation in any form of gathering or protest action.
Sepideh Rashno, a young woman who was arrested and tortured three months ago for protesting the mandatory hijab, or head scarf, following Amini's death, was suspended recently from Alzahra University for two semesters, including the current one, for "not observing the Islamic dress code."
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency says that at least 700 university students have been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment, flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russia Says Regional Free-Trade Pact With Iran Possible By Year-End
A free-trade-zone agreement between Iran, Russia, and several countries that cover the vast Eurasian region spanning the borders of Eastern Europe to Western China is possible by the end of the year, Russia's TASS news agency reported on June 19. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksei Overchuk told TASS in an interview that talks between the Eurasian Economic Union -- which comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia -- and Iran are in their final stages. "We are moving forward," Overchuk said. "We very much hope that such an agreement can be signed by the end of the year." To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
At Least 14 Dead In Iran After Drinking Bootleg Alcohol
At least 14 people have died in Iran after after drinking bootleg alcohol in the northern Iranian province of Alborz. Another 120 suffering from alcohol poisoning symptoms have been referred to medical centers in the province. Authorities said the industrial alcohol had been sold by a body spray production factory in Alborz. A judiciary official in the province said the death toll could be higher as it is likely that some of those who consumed the poisoned alcohol have died at home. Since the 1979 revolution, alcohol has been banned in Iran and punishable by floggings and cash fines. Despite the ban, many Iranians drink foreign and homemade alcoholic beverages that are available on the black market. To read the original story by Radio Farda, click here.
- By AP
Netanyahu Says He's Opposed To Any Interim U.S.-Iran Deal On Nuclear Program
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on June 18 that he opposes any interim agreement reportedly being negotiated between the United States and Iran over its nuclear program.
Netanyahu spoke after reports in Israeli media said understandings are being reached between Washington and Tehran that would seek to hold back Iran’s nuclear program somewhat, in exchange for some sanctions relief.
The reports could not be independently confirmed, and the United States has publicly denied any such deal.
Netanyahu said Israel had informed the United States that “the most limited understandings, what are termed ‘mini-agreements’, do not – in our view – serve the goal and we are opposed to them as well.”
On June 17, a senior Israeli lawmaker said Israel could find acceptable an understanding between Iran and the United States if it includes rigorous supervision of Tehran's nuclear program.
"It's not a wide-scope agreement. It's more like a small agreement, a memorandum of understanding…and I think Israel can live with this if there is real supervision," said Yuli Edelstein, head of the Israeli parliament's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.
Saudi Foreign Minister Stresses Need For Region Free Of Weapons Of Mass Destruction During Rare Iran Visit
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, during a rare visit to bitter rival Iran, stressed the importance of “security cooperation” in the region to ensure the Persian Gulf is free of weapons of mass destruction and to maintain maritime safety in crucial trade routes.
"I would like to refer to the importance of cooperation between the two countries on regional security, especially the security of maritime navigation...and the importance of cooperation among all regional countries to ensure that it is free of weapons of mass destruction," Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told reporters in Tehran on June 18.
The arrival represents the first trip to Iran by a Saudi foreign minister in 17 years.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry posted a video of the Saudi diplomat being greeted by his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
Sunni Muslim-led Saudi Arabia and Shi’ite-majority Iran have battled for influence in the region for decades, including in what has been called a proxy war in Yemen, fought between competing sides supported by Riyadh and Tehran.
Riyadh has often accused Tehran of attempting to undermine Sunni-led countries in the region and has accused Iran of attacking merchant ships in the waters of the Persian Gulf.
Iran has accused Saudi Arabia of inciting protests and violence against Shi’a communities in the region.
Riyadh severed relations with Tehran after protesters in 2016 stormed and ransacked the Saudi missions in Tehran and Mashhad after Saudi Arabia executed a prominent Shi’ite cleric who had criticized the kingdom’s treatment of its Shi’ite minority.
But the sides have attempted to mend relations in recent months. In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to reestablish relations in a China-mediated deal.
In early June, Iran reopened its embassy in Riyadh, while Saudi Arabia is expected to reopen its diplomatic mission in Tehran "soon," Prince Faisal said.
Amir-Abdollahian stressed the importance of Iranian security, but he added that "Iran has never equated security with militarism but sees it as a broad concept including political, cultural, social, economic, and trade aspects."
Prince Faisal is also scheduled to meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and hand the Iranian leader an invitation to visit Saudi Arabia in the future.
Iran has been accused by the West of fomenting extremist activity in the region and of attempting to acquire nuclear weapons, charges Tehran has denied.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s close relations with the United States have soured following several incidents, including the gruesome murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist critical of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed by Saudi agents inside the country's consulate in Istanbul in 2018.
With reporting by Reuters
Two Iranians Accused Of Organizing Protests Detained, 'Confessions' Broadcast
Iranian state news agencies have reported the arrest of two young men accused of being part of a team that manages a Telegram channel associated with the wave of protests sweeping the country.
The agencies, including the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), revealed the arrests on June 15 while also broadcasting what some suspect were "forced confessions."
Video of the confessions, produced by the intelligence arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in the southeastern Iranian province of Khorasan Razavi, contains blurred images of two men, along with footage of protests in the city of Mashhad. The Telegram channel Youth of Mashhad Neighbourhoods has been accused by the authorities of instigating the protests.
It was not clear whether the confessions were made under duress. Iranian authorities have been accused by many of those arrested, along with rights groups, of using torture and other methods to forcibly extract false confessions during the protests.
The channel is allegedly managed by four people, including the "owner" and "three administrators."
The identities of the two men arrested and the other two involved in the channel are not disclosed in the video, though one of the detainees, whose face cannot be seen, is introduced as the owner of the channel, while the other is said to be an administrator and is given the pseudonym Ali Kianloo.
In one part of the video, the "owner" refers to the start of protests following the killing of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police. He says that after the protests started, "we saw that other cities in Iran, like the cities in Kurdistan and Tehran, were protesting, so we thought we'd start a channel, get active, and call for protests."
Meanwhile, the administrator says their goal was to "call for protests and establish the Youth of Mashhad Neighbourhoods channel" concurrent with the spread of unrest in other cities.
The video also claims that in addition to calling for protests, the Youth of Mashhad Neighbourhoods channel showed how to make Molotov cocktails and engage with security forces.
The detention of the two men came on the eve the birthday of Majidreza Rahnavard, a protester who was hanged in a public execution in Mashhad on December 12 -- just 23 days after his arrest -- after being convicted of killing two members of the security forces.
The group Iran Human Rights said Rahnavard's sentencing was based on "coerced confessions, after a grossly unfair process and a show trial."
The protests in Mashhad, the birthplace of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, were some of the biggest following the September 2022 death of Amini.
Authorities have warned for months after unrest broke out following Amini's death that they would react harshly to any dissent. Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render the death penalty in trials for those arrested during the protests, which are seen as one of the biggest threats to the Islamic leadership since it took power in 1979.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
