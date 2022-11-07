Iran
Iran Arrests 26 Foreigners It Says Were Behind Shiraz Mosque Attack
Iran's Intelligence Ministry says it has arrested 26 people -- all foreigners -- in connection with last month's attack on a Shi'ite pilgrimage site in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz that has been claimed by the Islamic State (IS) militant group.
In a statement published on November 7, the ministry alleged an Azerbaijani national was the main person inside Iran who was involved in directing and coordinating the attack.
"All of those arrested are non-Iranians. They are nationals from the Republic of Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan," the statement added.
At least 15 people were killed on October 26 in an attack on a key Shi'ite Muslim shrine in southern Iran, with IS claiming responsibility for the assault.
State television said the attack, carried out by a lone gunman during evening prayers at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in Shiraz, also left at least 19 people wounded.
The attack came amid a brutal state crackdown on weeks of antiestablishment protests that erupted following the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Many Iranians believe the regime is trying to exploit the attack to weaken and suppress the protests, which have become one of the most serious challenges to the Islamic leadership since the revolution in 1979.
The Institute for the Study of War says the attack does not fit the typical IS profile and believes it could have been an attempt by authorities to stoke sectarian tensions in Iran.
Referring to such accusations, the Intelligence Ministry threatened in its November 7 statement to prosecute those who attribute the attack to the intelligence agencies of the Islamic republic.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
All Of The Latest News
Iran Lawmakers Demand Severe Punishment For 'Rioters' As Protests Rage
Hard-line Iranian lawmakers urged the judiciary on November 6 to "deal decisively" with perpetrators of unrest, as the Islamic Republic struggles to suppress the biggest show of dissent in years. A majority of 227 lawmakers from Iran’s 290-seat, hard-liner-led parliament made the request to the judiciary, according to a statement from deputies quoted by state media. The activist HRANA news agency, meanwhile, said that 318 protesters had been killed in the unrest as of November 5, including 49 minors. Thirty-eight members of the security forces had also been killed, it added. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Four Police Officers Killed In Unclear Circumstances In Iran As Unrest Continues
Four police officers have been killed in unclear circumstances in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchistan Province amid ongoing unrest sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody in September.
A regional police chief told the IRNA state news agency that the four had been killed at a police station along the Iranshahr-Bampour highway. He said an official probe had been launched.
However, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency said a soldier had shot dead three policemen and a fellow soldier. It quoted a local police commander as saying that the soldier opened fire after a dispute with another soldier over personal issues. The soldier was detained immediately. There were no additional details.
Such shootings are rare in Iran. In 2016 a soldier killed himself after shooting to death three of his comrades. Military service of up to 24 months is mandatory for men aged 19 and above in Iran.
Elsewhere, Tasnim reported that a “terrorist” was killed during an attack by two assailants on a station staffed by Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps in the city of Mahshahr in southwestern Khuzestan Province. There were no other details.
Iran has been rocked by protests and other unrest since Mahsa Amini died in mid-September after being arrested by Iran's notorious morality police for “improperly" wearing a mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, sparked a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country met by authorities with a harsh crackdown. The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says at least 277 people, including 40 children, have been killed in the government’s crackdown.
Protests continued at universities across Iran on November 5 despite what activists said were new measures by security forces to halt them.
Students were subjected to dress-code inspections at the north Tehran branch of Azad University, and at the Sharif University of Technology, a leading higher education institution and traditionally a hotbed for dissent.
Students were seen demonstrating and chanting "I am a free woman, you are the pervert" at the Islamic Azad University of Mashhad, in northeast Iran, in a video published by BBC Persian.
"A student dies, but doesn't accept humiliation," sang students at Gilan University in the northern city of Rasht, in footage posted online by an activist.
Dozens were heard chanting similar slogans at a mourning ceremony 40 days after the death of protester Javad Heydari in the northwestern city of Qazvin.
People were observing a "widespread strike" in Amini's home town of Saqez, in Iran's Kurdistan province, where shops were shuttered, according to the Norway-based Hengaw rights group.
On November 4, foreign ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations condemned Tehran's response to the wave of protests.
"We further condemn the brutal and disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters," the ministers said in a statement after two days of talks in the German city of Muenster.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Iran Says It Successfully Tests Satellite Launch Rocket
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps says it successfully tested the first suborbital stage of the three-stage Ghaem-100 satellite launch vehicle, Iranian state media reported on November 5. "The flight test of this satellite carrier with a solid-fueled engine...was successfully completed," the state news agency lRNA reported. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
Fresh Anti-Government Protests Take Place In Iran, Despite Widening Crackdown
Students from Iranian universities staged fresh demonstrations while many shopkeepers went on strike on November 5, despite a widening crackdown by authorities as protests that flared over the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody entered an eighth week.
Mahsa Amini died in mid-September after being arrested by Iran's notorious morality police for “improperly" wearing a mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, sparked a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country met by authorities with a harsh crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 277 people, including 40 children.
Security forces adopted new measures to halt protests at universities in the capital, Tehran, on November 5, searching students and forcing them to remove face masks, activists said.
Students were subjected to dress-code inspections at the north Tehran branch of Azad University and at the Sharif University of Technology, a leading higher education institution and traditionally a hotbed for dissent.
Students were seen demonstrating and chanting, "I am a free woman, you are the pervert," at Islamic Azad University of Mashhad, in northeast Iran, in a video published by BBC Persian.
"A student dies, but doesn't accept humiliation," sang students at Gilan University in the northern city of Rasht, in footage posted online by an activist.
Dozens were heard chanting similar slogans at a mourning ceremony 40 days after the death of protester Javad Heydari in the northwestern city of Qazvin.
People were observing a "widespread strike" in Amini's home town of Saqez, in Iran's Kurdistan Province, where shops were shuttered, according to the Norway-based Hengaw rights group.
Foreign ministers from the G7 group of nations on November 4 condemned Tehran's response to the wave of protests.
"We further condemn the brutal and disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters," the ministers said in a statement after two days of talks in the German city of Muenster.
With reporting by AFP
Iran Acknowledges Sending Drones To Russia For First Time
Iran's foreign minister on November 5 acknowledged for the first time that his country has supplied Russia with drones, insisting the transfer came before Moscow's war on Ukraine, which has seen the Iranian-made drones dive-bombing Kyiv. The comments by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian come after months of confusing messaging from Iran about the weapons shipment, as Russia sends the drones slamming into Ukrainian energy infrastructure and civilian targets. To read the original AP story, click here.
Spiritual Leader Of Iran's Sunni Muslims Calls For Referendum On Protesters' Demands
A top Sunni cleric in Iran has called for an immediate referendum with the presence of international observers to "change policies based on the wishes of the people."
In his Friday Prayers sermon on November 4 in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan, Molavi Abdulhamid Ismaeelzah asked the Qom seminary and the country's authorities to listen to the voices of the people who have been protesting for the past 50 days.
The cleric, who is known across the country as Molavi Abdolhamid, has previously called on the country’s rulers to respond to the demands of the protesters.
There has been no comment from the Iranian government on his call for a referendum.
The cleric, regarded as a spiritual leader for Iran’s Sunni Muslim population, is the director of main Sunni seminary in Iran. He is a vocal critic of the Iranian government and has been under pressure for his comments against the Islamic republic.
Earlier this month in his Friday Prayers sermon, he said senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were "responsible" for the killings in Zahedan on September 30.
At the same time, people in different cities of Sistan and Baluchistan Province demonstrated in the streets for the fifth consecutive week after the September 30 massacre in Zahedan.
According to the videos published on social media on November 4, the security forces shot directly at protesters in the city of Khash, near Zahedan.
Reports also indicate clashes and shooting at protesters in some other cities of Sistan and Baluchistan Province, including Saravan, Zahedan, and Iranshahr.
It was not possible to independently verify the social media posts and the reports of violence at protests across Iran.
Gatherings took place on November 3 in the cities of Tehran, Tabriz, Shiraz, Rasht, and many other cities of Kurdistan Province in western Iran.
According to the videos published on social media, in the central Iranian city of Arak hundreds of mourners gathered at the grave of Mehrshad Shahidinejad, a 19-year-old aspiring chef who reportedly was killed after being arrested during a protest.
Reports also indicate that on November 3 in the city of Isfahan state security forces fired tear gas as mourners gathered at the grave of Mahsa Mougoei, an 18-year-old woman who was killed on September 22 during the nationwide protests against the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.
At least one woman was shot in Isfahan on November 3, a video published on Twitter indicates. The woman is shown on the ground with blood on her face, apparently shot in the head. The video also shows people trying to revive her. There’s no report about her condition.
In the southern Iranian city of Shiraz, security agents prevented the memorial of late RFE/RL journalist Reza Haghighatnejad. People who had gone to the location of the ceremony protested the security agents' move, chanting slogans in memory of Haghighatnejad and in protest of the government.
Iranian authorities secretly buried Haghighatnejad on October 30 at a location near Shiraz after seizing his body upon repatriation to Iran, angering his family.
Meanwhile, domestic and international reactions to the suppression of protesters in Iran continue.
Iranian wrestling legend and Olympic gold medalist Rasoul Khadem addressed President Ebrahim Raisi on his Instagram account and criticized him for suppressing the protests.
Also, more than 100 professors at Tehran University protested the October 29 attack on the university in a statement describing the attack of the security forces on the students as "barbaric." The statement says the continuation of security approaches and actions such as the "terrible attack" of the plainclothes security forces on the university is disastrous.
The signatories said that all detained students should be released unconditionally.
The antigovernment protests have been met by a harsh crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 277 people, including 40 children.
The Iranian government has not taken responsibility for the killing of protesters and in most cases has attributed their deaths to reasons such as suicide, illness, and accidents.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
How Western Tech In Iranian Drones Is Helping Russia Wage War On Ukraine
Over the past five years, Iranian officials and state media have touted the "indigenous" ingenuity in the Islamic republic's mass-produced Mohajer-6 combat drone, which Russia has deployed in its war against Ukraine.
But a new investigation by Schemes, the investigative unit of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, has found that electronic components underpinning Tehran's production of the Mohajer-6 are far from homegrown.
The Mohajer-6 drones contain components produced by companies from the United States and the European Union, both of which have sanctions restricting the export to Iran of such technology that can be used for both civilian and military purposes – dual-use technology.
The presence of these components in the Mohajer-6 does not mean their producers are in violation of U.S. or EU sanctions, and RFE/RL does not have evidence that this is the case.
The investigation also found Mohajer-6 components produced in China, including a real-time mini-camera made by a Hong Kong firm that said it was "very sorry" that its products were being used in war.
At least one major foreign-produced component of the Mohajer-6 has previously been identified by reporters in a Mohajer-6 recovered from the battlefield by the Ukrainian military: an engine made by the Austrian manufacturer BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG, a subsidiary of the Canadian company Bombardier Recreational Products.
But Ukrainian intelligence assesses that the Iranian combat drone contains components from nearly three dozen different technology companies based in North America, the EU, Japan, and Taiwan, the Schemes investigation has found. A majority of these companies are based in the United States.
A Schemes reporter who personally inspected the foreign-made drone parts identified components produced by at least 15 of these manufacturers.
These include parts made by the U.S. technology firm Texas Instruments, which said in a statement that it does not sell into Russia or Iran and complies with applicable laws and regulations.
To identify these components, Schemes reporters examined parts of the Mohajer-6 drone that the Ukrainian military shot down over the Black Sea near the Mykolayiv region coastal town of Ochakiv. They also reviewed Ukrainian intelligence records on the sources of these components.
The drone also contains a microchip bearing the logo of a California technology company and a thermal-imaging camera that Ukrainian intelligence says may have been produced by a firm based in Oregon or China.
Both Western officials and experts on illicit technology transfers say Iran has built a broad, global procurement network using front companies and other proxies in third countries to obtain dual-use technology from the United States and the EU.
"Exporters will look at the request coming from the [United Arab Emirates] or another third country, and they'll think that they're selling to an end user based there, when really the end user is in Iran," Daniel Salisbury, a senior research fellow with the Department of War Studies at King's College London, told RFE/RL.
In September, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions specifically targeting Iranian companies that Washington links to the production and transfer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Russia for deployment in its war on Ukraine. Fighting rages with no sign of an end more than eight months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an unprovoked invasion on February 24.
"Non-Iranian, non-Russian entities should also exercise great caution to avoid supporting either the development of Iranian UAVs or their transfer, or sale of any military equipment to Russia for use against Ukraine," U.S. Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement announcing the sanctions.
Chinese Cameras, California Chips
Development of the Mohajer-6, the latest model in a series of drones Tehran has used since the 1980s Iran-Iraq War, began in 2017, while mass production began the following year. During a ceremony commemorating the Islamic Revolution, then-Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami said that the new tactical drone could perform surveillance, reconnaissance, as well as help destroy targets.
Hatami extolled what he described as the drone’s domestic design, a portrayal echoed in later reports by Iranian media.
"The homegrown drone was made through cooperation among the army, Defense Ministry, and Quds Aviation Industries," the English-language Tehran Times quoted an Iranian military official as saying in July 2019.
The dismantling of the Mohajer-6 drone recovered by the Ukrainian military shows that the UAV is packed with foreign components.
One of these parts is a bright-orange real-time mini-camera produced by the Hong Kong-based company RunCam Technology. Documents seen by Schemes show that Ukrainian intelligence has also identified RunCam as the producer of the camera, which likely assists in remote guidance of the drone.
Founded in 2013, RunCam is involved in the development and production of so-called "first-person-view" real-time cameras. "Our users are our friends," the company's website states. The site says that RunCam has two authorized Iranian dealers.
Reached by Schemes for comment about the use of its camera in the Iranian drone deployed by Russia in its war on Ukraine, RunCam said in an e-mailed response: "We are very sorry to know that RunCam's products were used in warfare. RunCam is specialized in producing products for model aircraft hobby. We never contact any customer related to military."
The provenance of the Mohajer-6 drone-s thermal-imaging camera is more difficult to determine. A Ukrainian intelligence assessment reviewed by Schemes indicates it could be the Ventus Hot model produced by Sierra-Olympic Technologies, based in the U.S. state of Oregon, but that it also resembles a cheaper analog available for sale by the Chinese company Qingdao Thundsea Marine Technology.
Qingdao Thundsea Marine Technology said in an e-mailed statement that the company did not "have any business with Iran," because "it will affect our business." The company said it specializes in marine services and is not involved in manufacturing. It also said that it did not have a single successful order for its online advertisement of the thermal-imaging camera resembling the one recovered from the Iranian drone.
Sierra-Olympic Technologies did not respond to a request for comment on the possible use of its thermal-imaging cameras in Iranian combat drones in time for publication.
Microchips recovered from the drone also featured the logos of the California-based company Linear Technology Corporation and its parent company, the Massachusetts-based semiconductor company Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI). ADI did not respond to an e-mailed request for comment on the possible use of its technology in the Iranian combat drone.
Schemes reporters also observed among the components of the Iranian drone a voltage step-down converter produced by Texas Instruments. The company said in an e-mailed statement that it "does not sell into Russia, Belarus, or Iran."
"TI complies with applicable laws and regulations in the countries where we operate, and does not support or condone the use of our products in applications they weren't designed for," Texas Instruments said.
Schemes reporters also saw several components produced by the California-based technology manufacturer Xilinx, whose parent company is the multinational semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), also based in California.
According to Ukrainian intelligence, one of these Xilinx components was integrated into a video data-link module located in the wing of the Mohajer-6 that helped carry out attack missions.
"This module transmits information from the board to the missile head. That is, guidance for the missile. With the help of this module, it was possible to guide the missile to the target," a Ukrainian military intelligence representative told Schemes.
AMD did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.
'No Authorization'
Previous media reports about the components of the Mohajer-6 drone, including by CNN, have shown evidence that its engine was produced by the Austrian manufacturer BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG, whose parent company is the Quebec-based Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP).
The Canadian company responded to the reports on October 21, saying in a statement that it "has not authorized and has not given any authorization to its distributors to supply military UAV manufacturers in Iran or Russia."
"As soon as we were made aware of this situation, we started an investigation to determine the source of the engines," BRP said. .
But Schemes reporters found that the authorized Rotax distributor listed on the Austrian manufacturer's website advertised itself as a Rotax aircraft engines distributor for Iran as recently as December 2020.
The distributor, the Italian company Luciano Sorlini S.p.a., has posted multiple magazine advertisements on its websites in which it describes itself as a Rotax distributor for numerous countries. Prior to January 2021, Iran was listed among these countries.
The Rotax website also lists a Tehran-based company -- MahtaWing -- as an official service center for its engines. The company, known in Persian as Mahtabal, conducts repairs of Rotax engines, including the Rotax 912 iS, the engine that was found in the Mohajer-6 combat drone recovered in Ukraine.
BRP said in an e-mailed statement on November 4 that while Luciano Sorlini S.p.a. is the appointed distributor of Rotax aircraft engines in Iran, "since 2019, no Rotax engines have been sold in Iran, and we will not sell any engines to Iran moving forward."
The Canadian company said it had "internal controls" that "significantly" restrict the sale of its products for military purposes.
"For example, the sale of any BRP product to operators with any military activity in Iran, Turkey, and Russia is strictly prohibited," BRP said. "We conduct our business in compliance with all EU, Canadian, and U.S. applicable regulations."
BRP described the Iranian company MahtaWing as a "local service center" that "offers maintenance services for previously sold aircraft engines."
Shahriar Siami of RFE/RL's Radio Farda contributed to this report.
- By AFP
G7 Denounces 'Brutal' Iran Protest Crackdown
Foreign ministers from the G7 group of nations on November 4 condemned Tehran's response to a wave of protests in Iran sparked by the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini. "We further condemn the brutal and disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters," the ministers said in a statement after two days of talks in the German city of Muenster. "We advocate the right of all Iranians to access information, and we deplore the Iranian government's erosion of civil space, and independent journalism, its targeting of human rights defenders, including by shutting down the internet and social media," the ministers said. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Iran 'Freed' In 1979 Islamic Revolution, Raisi Says In Response To Biden Comment
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on November 4 that Iran had been freed by the Islamic Revolution of 1979 in response to U.S. President Joe Biden’s comment about Iran needing to be freed.
"I am telling Biden that Iran was freed 43 years ago," Raisi said in a live televised speech.
Biden made his statement on November 3 during a campaign speech in California as dozens of demonstrators gathered nearby holding banners supporting Iranian protesters who have been demonstrating against the government for weeks.
"Don't worry, we're gonna free Iran," Biden said. "They're gonna free themselves pretty soon."
The Iranian president noted that the comment came a day before the anniversary of the storming of the U.S. Embassy In Tehran in November 1979, which resulted in dozens of Americans being taken hostage for 444 days. "He [Biden] might have uttered [the comment] in a state of wackiness," Raisi added.
Raisi’s response comes amid a brutal state crackdown on nearly seven weeks of antiestablishment protests that erupted following the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
Iranian women have removed and burned their hijabs, the mandatory Islamic head scarves, while many protesters have called for an end to the Islamic republic. "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator" have been among the main chants of protesters.
The authorities have claimed Iran's enemies, including the United States and Israel, are behind the unrest.
More than 270 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
On November 4, 1979, student followers of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini stormed the U.S. Embassy and took dozens of American hostages. The attack sparked a diplomatic crisis that reverberates through the region to this day.
Amid Iran's Islamic Revolution, students supported by large, angry crowds took control of the U.S. compound. They said they were outraged that the country's former leader, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, had been admitted to the United States for cancer treatment.
It would be 444 days before 52 American hostages were freed. The diplomatic standoff inflicted grave damage to the presidency of Jimmy Carter, who was ousted in the 1980 election in a loss to Ronald Reagan, and U.S.-Iranian relations have never recovered.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Videos Of Latest Protests In Iranian Cities Appear To Show Violent Response Of Security Forces
Iranian protesters have gathered in the city of Karaj, northwest of Tehran, to mark 40 days since the death of Hadis Najafi, a 20-year-old woman who was shot dead by Iranian security forces near Tehran.
Videos posted on social media show a large number of protesters in Karaj chanting "Death to Khamenei," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and indicate the demonstrators clashed with security forces.
One video of the protest in Karaj appears to show armed forces shooting in the air and directly at protesters as people take shelter in their cars.
It was not possible to authenticate the videos, and there has been no comment from security forces in Karaj.
Najafi, who was active on the social media site TikTok, was shot six times on September 21 in Karaj during ongoing nationwide protests following the death of Mahsa Amini.
The demonstrations on November 3 were held to mark the end of the traditional 40-day mourning period following Najafi's death. The day also marks the end of the 40-day mourning period for many other protesters in Iran.
One of them was Javad Heydari, who was killed on September 22 due to a lack of medical attention after being shot by security forces in the central city of Qazvin. A large gathering on November 3 took place in Qazvin for Heydari, who was 40.
His family had been pressured to state that their son died by accident, but they repeatedly said that he was murdered in the public protests with a "war bullet."
The cities of Tehran, Isfahan, Sanandaj, and Tabriz on November 2 were the scene of anti-government protests that lasted into the night. These protests took place hours after Khamenei once again linked the protesters to foreign countries.
The authorities have always accused the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Israel of being involved in the protests.
Videos published on social media show that the authorities have cut off the electricity in the Chaharbagh neighborhood in the central city of Isfahan in response to the protests. However, people chanted slogans against the government in the dark.
Amini, 22, died in police custody in mid-September after being arrested for "improperly" wearing a mandatory Islamic headscarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, sparked a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country met by authorities with a harsh crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 277 people, including 40 children.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Targets Oil-Smuggling Network Supporting Iran's Quds Force In New Sanctions
The United States has issued sanctions targeting an international oil-smuggling network it accuses of supporting Hizballah and Iran's Quds Force. The U.S. Treasury Department said on November 3 in a statement that it designated members of the network that facilitated oil trades and generated revenue for Lebanon's Iran-backed Hizballah and the Quds Force, an arm of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps that operates abroad, both of which are under U.S. sanctions. To read the original story on Reuters, click here.
Iranian Cleric Killed In City Of Zahedan
The cleric of a Shi'ite mosque in the mostly Sunni flashpoint Iranian city of Zahedan has been shot dead, the state news agency IRNA reported on November 3. IRNA named the dead cleric as Sajjad Shahraki. The police commander of Sistan-Baluchistan Province, Ahmad Taheri, said a special task force had been formed to find and arrest the perpetrators. Zahedan was the scene of one of the deadliest days during a wave of protests after a woman died in police custody after being detained for improperly wearing her hijab. To read the original story on Reuters, click here.
Israeli Soldier Among Passengers On Plane That Made Emergency Landing In Iran
The Israeli military has confirmed that a female soldier was among the passengers on a plane that was forced to make an emergency landing in Iran last week, but managed to leave the country before being identified.
According to the Jerusalem Post, the Israeli soldier was a passenger on a flight from Tashkent to Dubai on October 27, but the pilot of the flight had fallen unconscious, leading to the plane making the emergency landing at Shiraz in southern Iran.
The Israeli Defense Forces said the 19-year-old Russian-speaking soldier, who serves in a "nonsensitive position in the IDF's Northern Command," had traveled to Uzbekistan for a vacation and to visit her family.
Israeli media reported that the soldier called her parents from Shiraz's airport, and they notified her commander.
The details were eventually passed on to senior defense officials, who notified Prime Minister Yair Lapid during a cabinet meeting.
Reports also indicate that Mossad, the Israeli secret service, contacted the soldier while on the ground and instructed her to conceal her identity.
The soldier spent 11 hours in Iran and then again with other passengers, boarded a replacement plane and flew to the United Arab Emirates.
Iran and Israel have been engaged in a years-long shadow war. Tensions between Iran and Israel, its regional foe, have been soaring in recent years.
Tensions have also flared between the two countries as negotiations aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers remain deadlocked. In the absence of a deal that would curb Iran's sensitive nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of U.S. sanctions, Tehran has reduced its commitments and expanded its nuclear activities.
The report on the soldier comes as Tehran has accused Israel of carrying out a recent spate of assassinations and sabotage attacks inside the Islamic republic.
Some reports suggest that Israeli airman Ron Arad, who was shot down over Lebanon in 1986, was reportedly sent to Iran. It is also believed that William Buckley, the Central Intelligence Agency's Beirut chief of station who was taken hostage in 1984, was sent to Iran for interrogation and tortured to death. Iran has rejected both reports.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Wants To Oust Iran From UN Women's Commission
The United States will try to remove Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) over the government's denial of women's rights and its brutal crackdown on protests, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on November 2. "The United States believes that no nation that systematically abuses the rights of women and girls should play a role in any international or United Nations body charged with protecting these very same rights," Harris said in a statement. Iran is just starting a four-year term on the commission, which meets annually every March. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Outrage Over Video Showing Apparent Police Brutality In Iran
Amnesty International has called on the UN Human Rights Council to investigate police brutality in Iran after a video emerged online appearing to show security forces beating a man, running over him with a motorcycle, and then shooting at him. It comes amid a deadly crackdown on nationwide protests that erupted in September over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained over an alleged Islamic dress-code violation.
More Protests In Several Iranian Cities In Defiance Of Government's Warning
Iranian cities were again the scene of anti-government protests and at least one strike on November 2, despite a warning from authorities to end the demonstrations.
Videos published on social media show protests in different cities as the outcry that erupted in mid-September after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody continues.
Local sources reported gatherings in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj, where people chanted, "Death to the dictator," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Meanwhile, Kolbarnews, a group that monitors the Kurdish-inhabited areas of western Iran where Amini was from, reported on November 2 that shopkeepers from Sanandaj had started a general strike.
The protests took place despite a warning from the commander of Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, Hossein Salami, who told Iranians that October 29 was “the last day of the riots."
Since Amini’s death on September 16, thousands have been demonstrating across the country against the clerical establishment.
Videos continue to emerge on social media showing evidence of the government’s violent response to the protests -- a crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has left at least 277 people, including 40 children, dead.
On November 1, the Kurdistan Human Rights Network and Hengaw, two groups that monitor the human rights situation in Kurdistan Province, published a video from CCTV cameras in the western Iranian city of Baneh that shows the moment a citizen was shot at by armed security forces.
Kurdistan Human Rights Network and Hengaw say that these videos are related to the killing of Mutalib Saeid Piro, who died of a gunshot wound on October 27.
In the southern Iranian city of Shiraz, lawyer Mustafa Nili announced the arrest of several fellow lawyers who represented people detained during the recent protests.
Nazanin Salari, Bahar Sahraian, Mahmoud Taravatroy, and Amin Adel Ahmadian are among the detained lawyers.
Earlier in May, the Shiraz Revolutionary Prosecutor filed a court case against Taravatroy and Salari for defending members of the Baha'i community and issued a summons for trial against them on charges of assembly and collusion against national security.
Meanwhile, the family of Iranian activist Hossein Ronaghi expressed concern over the civil rights leader's health condition.
On November 1, Hossein Ronaghi's father announced that he had managed to meet his son after 38 days in prison. In a video, Ronaghi says that his son is on a hunger strike and that his health is deteriorating.
He also says that the interrogator of the case spoke to him insultingly and threatened three times to kill his son.
Videos of the security forces' presence in two neighborhoods of Tehran -- Ekbatan and Chitgar -- in the west of the Iranian capital have been published showing agents using loudspeakers to threaten residents.
In one of the videos, security officers use sexual profanities in response to the chanting of women.
In another video, one of the security agents tells the residents through the loudspeaker that they are ready to behead their own women and children in defense of the state.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Fears Mount Over Health Of Jailed Iranian Rapper
Family members of Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi say they are concerned about his health after he was arrested during the ongoing protests rocking the country following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody after being arrested for allegedly violating the Islamic dress code.
On November 1, state-affiliated media published a video of Salehi, who was arrested last week, that some Iranians on social media say shows signs of possible torture.
Salehi is seen blindfolded and appears to be in fear or distress.
Iranian authorities have a history of broadcasting what former political prisoners say are frequently forced confessions following torture and other abuse.
The state judiciary's Mizan news agency quoted Isfahan prosecutor Seyyed Mohammad Musaviyan as saying Salehi was arrested on charges of "propaganda activity against the regime, cooperation with hostile governments, and forming an illegal group with the intention of disrupting the security of the country."
Salehi's uncle told the BBC that his nephew was injured during his arrest and the family has not heard from him since.
Agents have also reportedly prevented Salehi from receiving money or clothes in prison.
Salehi gained notoriety for lyrics that rail against corruption, widespread poverty, state executions, and the killing of protesters in Iran.
His songs also point to a widening gap between ordinary Iranians and the country’s leadership, accusing authorities of “suffocating” the people without regard for their well-being.
Officials in Iran routinely target artists and intellectuals who don’t follow the official line and touch on topics deemed as sensitive.
Several Iranian celebrities, including soccer star Ali Daei, have been interrogated and had their passports confiscated after showing support for the anti-government protests that have occurred daily since Amini's death on September 16.
Most Iranian rappers publish their music without approval from Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, the branch of the regime that regulates artistic work and enforces strict censorship rules.
Several rappers have been detained in recent years, and others have chosen to live abroad.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
The Farda Briefing: Iran Increases Pressure On Media Amid Protests
Welcome back to The Farda Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that tracks the key issues in Iran and explains why they matter. To subscribe, click here.
I'm RFE/RL correspondent Golnaz Esfandiari. Here's what I’ve been following during the past week and what I’m watching for in the days ahead.
The Big Issue
Iran has accused two female journalists who covered the hospitalization and funeral of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini -- whose death in the custody of Tehran's morality police triggered protests across the country -- of being U.S. spies and the "primary sources of news for foreign media."
The accusations came in a joint statement by the feared intelligence branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Intelligence Ministry, which identified the two journalists, Nilufar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi, who are being held in Tehran's Evin prison, by their initials. The statement claims the journalists were trained abroad. It also says the protests that have shaken Iran were planned by the CIA along with other foreign intelligence services, including the British and Saudi spy agencies as well as Israel's Mossad.
The statement was met with fear and anger by Iranian journalists and their colleagues, who pushed back against the accusations. Senior editors of Hamedi's Sharq daily and Mohammadi's Hammihan dismissed the charges and said the journalists were only doing their jobs. "Our journalist and our newspaper.....acted within the framework of the journalistic mission," said Mehdi Rahmanian, editor of the reformist Sharq, while Gholamhossein Karbaschi, the editor of Hammihan, said the IRGC-affiliated Fars news agency and other news agencies had similar reports that included more details. More than 500 journalists, photographers, and other media workers demanded the release of their colleagues while calling on officials to allow the free flow of information.
Separately, Tehran's Journalist Association said that based on the statement by the Iranian intelligence agencies, journalism should be banned because "the normal activity of journalists has been cited as evidence of a crime." For its part, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists dismissed the charges against the two journalists as "conspiracy theories," adding that it will hold Iranian leaders accountable for any harm done to the journalists.
Why It Matters: The spying accusations against Hamedi and Mohammadi are a major escalation of state pressure on the media, which is already facing a severe crackdown and tough censorship. The spying charges leveled against the two carries the death penalty. According to the CPJ, more than 45 journalists and columnists have been arrested in the current crackdown. The French media watchdog Reporters Without Borders said Iran has become the world's biggest jailer of female journalists in the course of the current crackdown.
Meanwhile, reports have emerged that France-based Iranian journalist Vahid Shamsoddinnezhad, who had traveled to Saghez to cover the aftermath of Amini's death for the European TV channel Arte, has been in jail since September 28.
What's Next: The judiciary has not officially charged the two journalists with spying. The pushback from the Iranian press and journalists and international pressure could be instrumental in clearing the two journalists of the accusations.
Stories You Might Have Missed
- Iranian authorities secretly buried the body of RFE/RL's Radio Farda broadcaster Reza Haghighatnejad at a location near Shiraz after seizing his body upon repatriation to Iran for burial. Haghighatnejad, 45, died of cancer in Berlin on October 17. His body was flown to Iran on October 25. His family was not allowed to see the body or participate in his burial. Radio Farda obtained a video of Haghighatnejad's gravesite, where the anthem of the current mass protests in Iran, Shervin Hajipur's Baraye, was heard in the background. The U.S. State Department has called on Iran to release Haghighatnejad's body and said the episode showed the extent the Iranian government will go to intimidate the press.
- Iran has arrested rapper Toomaj Salehi, who had expressed support for the anti-govenment protests in Iran. Security authorities announced that the rapper was arrested on October 30 while attempting to flee the country. Salehi's uncle denied the claim, saying his nephew was arrested in the southwestern province of Chaharmahal Bakhtiari. Salehi was also detained last year over lyrics he wrote that condemn state repression, the killings of protesters, poverty, and injustice.
What We're Watching
Iran saw a surge in protests last week when thousands of people marked 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini in state custody. In Amini's hometown of Saghez, a massive crowd gathered at the cemetery where the young woman is buried. Many walked to the cemetery amid reports that authorities had blocked the roads leading to Amini's resting place. Mourners also gathered last week at the grave of 16-year-old Nika Shahkarami near the western city of Khorramabad, 40 days after she was killed in the brutal state crackdown amid reports that security forces had opened fire to disperse mourners while also making arrests.
Why It Matters: The memorial ceremonies for those killed by security forces have energized the protest movement by fueling more anger with state repression. The establishment has responded with force. More protests could erupt as Iranians mourn those killed by security forces.That’s all from me for now. Don’t forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have.
Iranian Foreign Minister Plans EU, IAEA Talks On Nuclear Issues
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has announced plans to speak soon with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell about stalled efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal and said a delegation from Tehran will travel to Vienna to meet with the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The two-pronged diplomatic effort comes amid a stalemate since Iran responded in September to an EU "final draft" to salvage the hobbled 7-year-old deal that exchanges nuclear curbs for sanctions relief. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Shocking Video Emerges Showing Apparent Brutality By Iranian Police
An amateur video that has emerged on social media appears to show Iranian police officers beating a man, running over him with a motorcycle, and then firing at him.
Police said they will investigate the video posted online on November 1. It is not known when the video was recorded.
Some reports suggested that the footage was recorded in the southern Tehran neighborhood of Naziabad, which has been the scene of anti-regime protests triggered by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained in mid-September by Iran's notorious morality police for "improperly wearing" her hijab.
RFE/RL could not independently verify the video.
"A special order has been immediately issued to investigate the exact time and place of the incident and identify the offenders," the police said in a statement published by Iranian media.
"The police absolutely do not approve of violent and unconventional behavior and will deal with the offenders according to the rules," the statement added.
The video recorded at night in an alley shows about a dozen purported police officers beating a man who is lying on the ground. A person who is recording the scene from a building across the street is heard cursing the aggressors.
“Damn you, damn you," a male voice says in the video.
At one point, a man in police uniform riding a motorcycle appears to run over the man. Shortly after, another uniformed man beats the victim with a baton, then another one shoots him at close range.
The man initially tries to cover his head with his hands. Later, his legs appear to be motionless.
The man recording the scene is heard saying, "He died, he died."
The video comes amid a brutal state crackdown on nearly seven weeks of antiestablishment protests that erupted following the September 16 death of Amini.
Women have removed and burned their hijabs, the mandatory Islamic headscarves, while many of the protesters have called for an end to the Islamic republic. "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator" have been among the main chants of the protesters.
The authorities have claimed that Iran's enemies are behind the unrest.
More than 250 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Without providing any evidence, Iran's police chief, General Hossein Ashtari, claimed last month that "counterrevolutionary groups abroad" wore police uniforms and fired into the crowds. He claimed some of the alleged fake police officers had been arrested.
Amnesty International said on Twitter that that the video was "another horrific reminder that the cruelty of Iran's security forces knows no bounds."
"Amid a crisis of impunity, they're given free rein to brutally beat and shoot protesters," the London-based rights watchdog added while calling on the UN Human Rights Council to "urgently investigate the crimes."
The shocking scenes have caused outrage among Iranians on social media with many condemning the violence.
"These brutal conditions are a sign that the establishment is on the verge of collapse," Abdollah Momeni, a prominent activist and former political prisoner, said on Twitter, adding that the violence reflected the regime's "fear of the people."
Shadi Sadr, a human rights lawyer and the co-founder of the rights group Justice for Iran, told RFE/RL that the international community needed to do more to pressure the Islamic republic to stop its crackdown on protesters.
"The actions taken by the international community so far have not deterred the Islamic republic from stopping the bloodshed," Sadr said.
Officials: Saudis Tell U.S. That Iran May Attack The Kingdom
Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with U.S. officials that suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on the kingdom, three U.S. officials have said. The heightened concerns about a potential attack on Saudi Arabia come as the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden criticizes Tehran for its crackdown on widespread protests and condemns it for sending hundreds of drones -- as well as technical support — to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Iranian Protesters Block Operations At Taftan Mine For Second Time
Protesters in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchistan have halted operations at a gold mine in the city of Taftan for a second time.
The RasadBalochistan news site published photos and videos of people gathering in front of the mine, adding that the crowd had succeeding in shutting down the site.
The Taftan gold mine is one of the biggest sources of gold in Iran. The semiofficial ILNA news agency has reported that the mine has 24 million tons of proven gold reserves.
However, Sistan-Baluchistan is still one of the poorest provinces in Iran.
Government officials have yet to react to the news, which comes amid widespread demonstrations in Iran sparked by the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Sistan-Baluchistan has been the scene of one of the harshest crackdowns on the protests following the death on September 16 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
It has also seen deadly violence when security forces raided the central mosque and the nearby Great Mosalla and opened fire on worshippers. Rights groups say live ammunition was used in the raid, "revealing a clear intent to kill or seriously wound" by security forces.
At least 94 people were killed and 350 wounded on the day, referred to as "Bloody Friday," according to the U.S.-based Iran Human Rights Documentation Center. At least 13 minors were among those killed.
Activist Atena Daemi wrote on her Twitter account that the closure of the Taftan gold mine by the people and the denial of mining permission to the Islamic republic is "very important news that we should not ignore" as it will send a message to the authorities that people won't back down.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukraine Says Its Air Defenses Can't Protect Against Iranian Ballistic Missiles
Ukraine does not have an effective means of defense against Iranian-made ballistic missiles, which Russia is likely planning to deploy north of the Ukrainian border, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said. Speaking at a briefing on November 1, Ignat said it would be theoretically possible to shoot down Iranian ballistic missiles, but it would be very difficult to do it "with the means that we have in our arsenal today." The Washington Post reported last month that Iran had agreed to supply Russia with surface-to-surface missiles, citing sources in U.S. security agencies. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Iranian Professor Confirms He Was Kidnapped By Security Agents
Iranian professor Dariush Farhud, known as the "father of Iranian genetic science," has confirmed he was forcibly kidnapped by unknown security agents and interrogated for more than a day before being released.
The 84-year-old scientist told the semiofficial ISNA news agency that as he was leaving his house on the morning of October 30, two men wearing black clothes and "who looked like agents" greeted him and then "got into my car."
"Then they took me to a place and put me in another car," he said.
The genetics clinic staff headed by Farhud reported he was missing after he openly supported the current wave of anti-government protests that has rocked the country.
Farhud is also a critic of the human population planning policies of the Islamic leadership. Earlier in April, he described parliament's plan to ban fetal screenings and prevent legal abortions as an affront to human rights and a move that sets the country back 200 years.
Iran has seen daily protests since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died on September 16 while in police custody. She had been detained for an alleged dress code violation over how she was wearing a head scarf.
As the demonstrations broadened across the country, officials responded with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has left more than 270 dead and seen thousands detained.
Farhud said his abductors asked him about his contacts and also asked why he had been critical of the government.
Iran has a record of targeting scientists and intellectuals who don't toe the official line and who touch on topics deemed as sensitive.
Several Iranian professors have been interrogated after voicing support for the anti-government protests.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
