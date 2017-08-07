Iran Announces Arrests Of IS-Linked Militants Planning Attacks

Iran says it has arrested 27 militants linked to the extremist Sunni group Islamic State (IS) who were planning attacks in the country.

The Intelligence Ministry said on August 7 that the militants were identified during an exchange of intelligence with another country in the region.

It did not name the other country or mention when the militants were arrested.

The ministry said 10 of them were detained abroad and sent to Iran, while the 17 others were arrested in the Islamic republic.

It added that five of them had planned to carry out terrorist attacks on religious centers in Shi'ite-majority Iran and the other 12 were supporting them.

The IS group claimed responsibility for the deadly June 7 twin attacks on the Iranian parliament and the mausoleum of the Islamic republic's founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in Tehran.

