Iran Arrests 50 Suspected Of Links To 'Terrorist' Groups

Iranian authorities have arrested at least 50 people suspected of links to “terrorist” groups in a Western province, a prosecutor said on June 25.



The arrests come following the deadly twin attacks in the Iranian capital on June 7.



The attacks on the Iranian parliament and the mausoleum of the Islamic republic’s founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, were claimed by the extremist group Islamic State (IS).



"Since the terrorist attacks in Tehran, more than 50 supporters and elements linked to terror groups have been arrested in Kermanshah Province," provincial prosecutor Nemat Sadeqi was quoted as saying by the government news agency IRNA.



"An appreciable number of suicide belts, electronic detonators, and weapons have been seized from the detainees," Sadeqi said.



On June 24, Iranian state media quoted Iran’s Intelligence Ministry as saying its forces have detained members of a group linked to the Islamic State group it says intended to carry out terrorist acts in holy cities across the country.



The reports did not provide details about the number of those arrested or the location of the arrests.

Based on reporting by IRNA, Reuters, and AP