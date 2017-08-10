Iranian Authorities Arrest Six Youths For Promoting Zumba, Other 'Western' Moves

Iranian authorities have arrested six young people for promoting Latin-style Zumba exercises and other “Western" dance moves, local media report.

The August 10 reports said the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) detained the four boys and two girls in the town of Sharhoud in the northeastern Semnan Province.

A local commander for the IRGC, Hamid Damghani, was quoted as saying that the six were "members of a network teaching and filming Western dances."

The suspects reportedly posted videos of Zumba moves and exercises on social media and encouraged young women to remove their Islamic head-coverings in public.

Arrests and raids of this type are common in religiously conservative Iran.

On August 9, state media reported that police detained 64 "half-naked" teenagers of both sexes at a pool party near the central city of Isfahan that authorities said involved dancing and alcohol.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, The Telegraph, and RFE/RL’s Radio Farda