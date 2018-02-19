Iran Rescue Teams 'Find Crash Site'

Iranian search and rescue teams have reached the site of the plane crash that authorities say killed all 65 people on board, Iran's Press TV reported on February 19.



State television said helicopters were now able to take part in the search for Aseman Airlines flight EP3704 after the weather improved following blizzard conditions that had hampered search efforts on February 18.

Press TV said search teams reached the crash site before dawn on February 19.

The authorities had called off the rescue effort overnight as heavy snow and rain made it impossible to work.

The ATR-72 twin-engine turboprop plane left Tehran on February 18 in the morning and was heading towards the city of Yasuj, some 500 kilometers to the south.

The plane, which had been in service for 25 years, is thought to have crashed on Dena Mountain in Iran's southwestern Zagros range.

Some 100 mountaineer rescue workers were deployed on February 19, state television said.

France's air safety agency, BEA, said it would take part in the investigation led by Britain's Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

ATR-72 planes were developed and produced in France and Italy.

Based on reporting by AFP and AP