Eye For An Eye: Blinding Sentence Puts Spotlight On Iran's Retribution Laws

In a rare ruling, an Iranian man who blinded his neighbor during a fight in 2018 has been sentenced to be blinded based on the Islamic eye-for-an-eye retribution law.



Blinding rulings have rarely been carried out in Iran, where Islamic law was reintroduced following the Islamic Revolution in 1979.



In many cases, victims have halted the punishment and agreed financial compensation, or so-called “blood” money, with the perpetrators.



But a 40-year-old man from Tehran, who was blinded by his neighbor with a knife, has demanded a literal application of the retribution law.



Islamic law adheres to the notion of an "eye for an eye" under the Qisas principle. Victims or their families have the final say in such cases and can stop the punishment.



The implementation of corporal punishments under Islamic law, including lashings, amputations, and blinding, are controversial in Iran where many citizens have criticized them as inhumane and barbaric.



Human rights groups have said the punishments violate international laws and amount to torture and the cruel treatment of convicts.



'I Suffered A Lot'



The blinding ruling issued in Tehran was reported by Iranian media on October 9. It was not clear when the court itself issued its ruling.



It came after the victim, who has not been named, requested a retributive sentence.



The perpetrator, who has also not been identified, said he did not intend to blind his neighbor when he attacked him with a knife.



But the victim has said that he is not ready to show clemency or agree to financial compensation.



“I suffered a lot during these four years, and I have no intention of forgiving [the perpetrator],” the man was quoted as saying by the government daily, Iran.



The retribution law allows victims and their families to demand retaliation for homicide or bodily harm. The punishment in such cases should be proportionate to the crime.



Convicts have 20 days to appeal their verdicts under Iranian law.

This image contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing. Click to reveal This image contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing - Click to reveal An Iranian convict has his fingers amputated as punishment.