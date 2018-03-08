Iran Reportedly Blocks Women's Day Gathering, Detains Participants

Several women who had attempted to gather in Tehran to mark International Women’s Day have been detained, reports said.

Women’s rights activists had announced that they would stage a peaceful protest outside the Labor Ministry in the Iranian capital on March 8 to call for more rights.

“On this one day, out of an entire year, we as women of this country should be able to make these cities our own, stay in the streets, and return to our homes at days’ end, without having our bones crushed,” they said in a statement issued earlier this week.

Women and men who attempted to gather for the demonstration were confronted by security forces who dispersed them, according to social-media accounts.

More than a dozen people were reportedly detained.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, the BBC, and Kalame

