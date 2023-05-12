Iran
Iranian Official Says 26 Security Officers Indicted For 'Bloody Friday' Massacre
The head of Iran's Armed Forces Judicial Organization has revealed that indictments have been issued for 26 individuals suspected of having links to the November 30 massacre in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan that saw at least 100 people killed.
The November 30 incident, a day that has become known as "Bloody Friday," was marked by widespread protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a local police commander before direct gunfire from security forces mowed down dozens of people.
During a visit to Zahedan, Ahmadreza Pourkhaqan said charges have been filed against 11 security officers for shootings that resulted in death and injury. An additional 15 have been accused of abusing their professional positions.
The province of Sistan-Baluchistan, particularly the city of Zahedan, has been the epicenter of protests in Iran for months.
Last December, in an audio file leaked from a meeting of the Iranian pro-regime Coalition Council of Islamic Revolution Forces, the secretary of the council, Reza Davari, was recorded confessing to the "very egregious mistake" made by security forces during "Bloody Friday."
Molavi Abdolhamid, a spiritual leader for Iran's Sunni Muslim population, had previously said senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were "responsible" for the killing of protesters during the massacre in Zahedan.
Anger over Amini's death in police custody on September 16 prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread unrest represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. The authorities have responded to the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Sunni Muslims make up the majority of the population in Sistan-Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran, where Abdolhamid is based, but make up only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Two Jailed Iranian Educators Launch Hunger Strikes As More Colleagues Detained
Two jailed Iranian educators have launched hunger strikes after authorities detained three more of their colleagues -- bringing the total to 16 -- for supporting nationwide protests over what is seen as the government's trampling of rights and freedoms.
The Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates in Iran said in a statement on May 11 that Atekeh Rajabi, from the city of Mashhad, and Farzad Safi Khanpor, from Sanandaj, commenced hunger strikes in protest of their arrests.
Rajabi, a prominent teachers' union activist, was dismissed from her role in January due to her public support -- conveyed through video messages -- of the recent nationwide protests.
She was arrested by security forces during a rally in front of the Khorasan Razavi Education Department in the city of Mashhad. Shortly after her arrest, security forces raided her home and detained her sister, Arezu Rajabi, for several hours.
In a phone call with her family, Rajabi revealed she was being held in solitary confinement and had begun a "dry hunger strike" since her arrest on May 9.
SPECIAL REPORT: The Protests That Shook Iran's Clerical System
Similarly, Farzadn Safi Khanpor allegedly was arrested violently during a teachers' rally in front of the Kurdistan Education Department in the city of Sanandaj on May 9. Another teacher, Fateh Osmani, was also reportedly violently detained in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj on the same day. Khanpor has since announced a hunger strike to protest his arrest, which he says was illegal.
The Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates said in its statement that responsibility for any harm resulting from the hunger strikes of Khanpor and Rajabi, or any other incidents involving the arrested teachers lies squarely with the judicial authorities and the security forces of the Islamic republic.
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the protests, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
HRW Raises Alarm Over Surge In Iran Executions
Human Rights Watch on May 12 said a dramatic recent rise in the number of executions in Iran amounts to "a serious violation of the right to life" and urged condemnation by the international community. "Since late April, the Iranian authorities have executed at least 60 people, including an Iranian-Swedish national on alleged terror-related charges," HRW said in a statement. “The international community should unequivocally condemn this terrifying trend and press Iranian officials to halt these executions,” said HRW's Tara Sepehri Far, adding that Iran uses executions "against its own people, who are demanding fundamental change." To read the original statement by HRW, click here.
Human Rights Group Outraged Over Appointment Of Iran's UN Ambassador To Chair Forum
The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) has expressed outrage over the appointment of Iran’s UN ambassador to serve as chairman of the UN Human Rights Council’s 2023 Social Forum. CHRI Executive Director Hadi Ghaemi said in a statement on May 11 the appointment of Ali Bahreini at a time when the council is investigating the deaths of hundreds of peaceful protesters in Iran “reflects a shocking ethical blindness.” CHRI called for the immediate retraction of the appointment. The Social Forum, scheduled for November, is to focus on the contribution of science, technology, and innovation to promote human rights. To read the Center for Human Rights in Iran's statement, click here.
Iranian Supreme Court Upholds Deaths Sentences Of Three Protesters
Iran's Supreme Court has upheld the death sentences of Majid Kazemi, Saeed Yaqoubi, and Saleh Mirhashemi, all three of whom were arrested during the recent nationwide protests and charged with "waging war against God," a crime often applied to political dissidents.
The trio were implicated in an incident on November 16, 2022, during which two Basij paramilitary force members and a law enforcement officer were fatally shot in the central Iranian city of Isfahan. The clash occurred at the height of widespread protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last September while she was in police custody for allegedly breaking Islamic hijab rules.
Amir Kazemi, Majid Kazemi's cousin, informed RFE/RL’s Radio Farda of the court decision and said the only evidence presented were the defendants' self-incriminating confessions, which were obtained under duress.
He added that the legal representatives assigned to the case were consistently denied access to their clients by the court. Meanwhile, the lawyers themselves have received numerous anonymous death threats for defending the three.
Kazemi said that in its decision, the court noted that if the victims' families were to give their consent, leniency may be applied. However, he also pointed out the specific charge that led to the death sentences “is waging war against God, and not on the charge of murder,” suggesting a change in the sentence is unlikely.
Human rights organizations have strongly objected to death sentences being issued against protesters in Iran after "sham trials" that are often rushed through the courts.
Authorities have warned for months after unrest broke out following Amini's death that they will react harshly to any dissent. Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render the death penalty in trials for those arrested during the protests, which are seen as one of the biggest threats to the Islamic leadership since it took power in 1979.
So far, Iranian authorities have followed through with their threats by executing at least four protesters.
Majidreza Rahnavard was hanged in a public execution on December 12 -- just 23 days after he was arrested -- after being convicted of killing two members of Iran's security forces. The group Iran Human Rights said Rahnavard's sentencing was based on "coerced confessions after a grossly unfair process and a show trial."
Reflecting on the execution of Majidreza Rahnavard, Kazemi expressed his family's growing apprehension over the situation. They fear that after Majid Kazemi's quick trial authorities may also hold a rushed execution without the opportunity for a proper appeal or retrial.
Iran has seen a surge in executions in recent months, a trend that has drawn widespread domestic and international condemnation.
The High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on May 9 called the statistics "frightening" and demanded a halt to executions by the Islamic republic. He said Iran has executed an average of 10 people per week this year.
Human rights activists say authorities in Iran are using the executions to try to instill fear in society rather than to combat crime.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Rights Group Alleges Kurdish Prisoner Beaten, Tortured To Death In Tehran Prison
Human rights watchdog Hengaw says Saman Darvishi, a Kurdish prisoner held at Iran’s Evin prison, has died with the cause of death attributed to assault and torture by Iranian security forces.
Darvishi's death, which Hengaw said occurred on May 9, follows a year of reports that he suffered severe beatings and torture while incarcerated for theft and allegedly injuring a police officer during his arrest. The group also noted that Darvishi had previously fallen into a coma after being beaten by guards.
Hengaw did not reveal the source of the report it received on Darvishi's death.
Darvishi was arrested on theft charges last year and was serving time at Fashafuyeh prison. He also served a three-year stint at the Central Karaj prison on similar charges.
Hengaw's report highlights widespread concerns over the treatment of prisoners in Iranian prisons. Deaths allegedly resulting from beatings and torture are not uncommon, but official authorities often dismiss the accounts and attribute the deaths to other causes.
International human rights organization Amnesty International has consistently spotlighted the issue of prisoner deaths in Iran, often pointing to the lack of government accountability and oversight.
Recent data from Hengaw shows that at least 16 prisoners, including 11 Kurdish inmates, have died over the past five months from suspected beatings and torture.
Hana, another human rights organization, reported the May 10 arrest of Fatemeh Moqaddami. the mother of Adris Faqihi, a member of the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK).
She was detained while staging a protest against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intelligence agency in Urmia over her son, who reportedly vanished following a clash between the PJAK and the IRGC in Bukan in July 2022. His arrest by government forces was confirmed several months later.
The PJAK, an outlawed group seeking self-governance for Iran's Kurds and with known links to Turkey's militant Kurdistan Workers Party, operates in the northern Iraqi border area alongside other armed Kurdish groups.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
German-Iranian Charged With Tehran-Guided Arson Attempt On Synagogue
German prosecutors on May 11 charged a German-Iranian dual national for an attempted arson attack near a synagogue on the orders of the government in Tehran. Babak J. was instructed by an intermediary "acting on behalf of unknown Iranian state agencies" in November 2022 to carry out an arson attack on a synagogue in the region of North Rhine-Westphalia, the federal prosecutor's office said in a statement. Subsequently, the accused is said to have sought to convince an acquaintance to set fire to a synagogue in Dortmund using a Molotov cocktail but was refused.
Tehran Prosecutor Summons Newspaper Editor Over Reports Of Increased Sales Of Body Parts
Tehran's prosecutor has filed charges against the Jahan Sanat newspaper after it published a report on the increasing trade of body parts in Iran due to the deteriorating economic conditions hitting households across the country.
The Judiciary Media Center on May 9 cited the reason for the charges as the newspaper's failure to provide evidence and documentation regarding the "fabricated news" of increased body part sales.
The managing editor of Jahan Sanat said he was summoned on May 7 to provide the necessary documentation for the reporting and to explain the claims published in the report to judicial authorities. The Islamic republic's judicial system announced afterward that the case against the newspaper is currently under review.
The Jahan Sanat report, published on May 5, detailed a sharp increase in the buying and selling of body parts in Iran, attributing it to citizens falling into the abyss of poverty. RFE/RL has not independently verified the report in the newspaper.
It mentioned a street near Valiasr Square in Tehran, which runs opposite the Justice Palace, that it said has become a "human kidney market" in recent years as people wishing to buy or sell kidneys consult ads posted on the street's walls.
According to the Health Ministry's statistics, there were 420 cases of kidney transplants from living donors in Iran in 2020.
The growing poverty and an economic crisis in Iran have forced low-income groups to seek unconventional ways to make money. There have been numerous reports in Iranian media about the sale of kidneys, blood plasma, and body parts. Recently, reports emerged about young girls and women selling their hair to beauty salons for extra income.
Iranian domestic media have published reports about the deepening economic crisis in recent months. However, the Islamic republic has consistently tried to prevent domestic Iranian media from publishing such stories.
Iran's ranking in terms of freedom of expression remains low, with Reporters Without Borders placing the country 177th out of 180 countries in its latest annual report on press freedom around the world.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Executes At Least Seven More People Despite Mounting Criticism
Iran executed at least seven more people in the early hours of May 10 despite mounting criticism from governments and rights activists over Tehran's frequent usage of the death penalty.
According to the judiciary's Mizan news agency, three people executed at a prison near the capital on May 10 were identified as members of the "largest cocaine distribution cartel in Iran.”
Human rights websites have identified the individuals as Hossein Panjak, Abdulhossein Emami Moghaddam, and Babak Aghaei. The Iran Human Rights Organization and the rights group Hengaw also reported that they were sentenced to death in connection with drug-related crimes.
In a separate case, four people were executed at the Rajai Shahr Prison in Karaj on May 10 on charges of "violent rape."
The executions occurred hours after families and relatives of prisoners who are scheduled to be executed gathered late on May 9 to protest against the death penalty. Social media reports indicate that the rally was met with gunfire and tear gas by security forces.
The recent spike in executions has drawn international attention and condemnation. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on May 9 called the statistics "frightening" and demanded a halt to executions by the Islamic republic. He said Iran has executed an average of 10 people per week this year.
Human rights activists say authorities in Iran are using the executions to try to instill fear in society rather than to combat crime. The recent increase in executions, especially those related to charges of "insulting the Prophet," has sparked widespread anger among Iranian citizens.
In the past week, Iran has admitted to executing two men -- Yousef Mehrdad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare -- who had been sentenced to death for using social media to promote "atheism and insulting religious and Islamic sanctities," as well as Habib Chaab, a Swedish-Iranian dissident who went missing from a Turkish airport two years ago before turning up in Iranian custody, accused of terrorism.
According to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights organization, Tehran has executed one person every six hours in the past two weeks.
Iranian opposition activist Hamed Esmaeilion reacted to the rise in death sentences "of innocent people caught under the oppressor's blades" in Iran by calling for people to "return to the streets."
Iran Human Rights, which maintains a running log of executions in the country, said 205 people have been executed in Iran so far this year, most of them on drug charges. Half of the more than 40 people killed in the past two weeks belonged to the Baluch ethnic minority, according to the rights group.
In March, Amnesty International accused Iran of executing members of ethnic minorities as a "tool of repression."
Maulvi Abdul Hamid, the influential Sunni Baluch leader of Iran, last week condemned the wave of executions, saying that the Islamic republic had made capital punishment an "art."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Turkey, Syria, Russia, Iran In Highest-Level Talks Since Syrian War
The foreign ministers of Turkey, Syria, Russia, and Iran met on May 10 in Moscow, marking the highest-level talks so far on rebuilding ties between Ankara and Damascus after years of animosity during Syria's civil war. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed the need for "cooperation in the fight against terrorism and working together to establish the basis for the return of Syrians." Turkey has backed the opposition to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during the war and sent troops into the country. It is also hosting millions of refugees from its neighbor. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
The Farda Briefing: Poor Iranians Sell Their Organs Amid Deepening Economic Crisis
The Big Issue
An Iranian newspaper has reported that an increasing number of poverty-stricken Iranians are selling their organs to make ends meet.
The daily Jahan-e Sanat said in a May 4 report that kidneys, bone marrow, parts of livers, and “anything else that can be transplanted is being bought and sold on the black market” in Iran.
The newspaper said many of the organ sellers are men and women aged between 18 and 45. Some of them, the report said, have attempted to sell their organs in neighboring countries, including Turkey, for up to $15,000.
A 37-year-old mother-of-two told Jahan-e Sanat that she will sell one of her kidneys so her family can survive. Similarly, a 22-year-old man said his dire finances have forced him to consider selling part of his liver.
Meanwhile, Iran’s reformist Etemad daily reported on May 3 that a growing number of Iranians are unable to buy meat due to soaring prices. The newspaper said that some people have tried to exchange food items like yogurt and cheese for meat at stores.
The daily quoted a butcher in Tehran as saying that the “sale of chicken meat has decreased by 50 percent in the past few months” and the “situation regarding red meat is even worse.”
On May 6, the judiciary summoned the chief editors of Jahan-e Sanat and Etemad to “provide documentation regarding the publication of undocumented materials.” Since then, Jahan-e Sanat removed its report from its website. Etemad’s article was still accessible as of May 10.
Why It Matters: The reports have highlighted the deepening economic crisis in Iran, which has witnessed soaring inflation, rising unemployment, and growing poverty in recent years.
A report by the Labor Ministry released in January suggested that the number of people living under the poverty line has doubled over the past year. It said one-third of the population of around 88 million lives in extreme poverty.
The official inflation rate is about 50 percent, although the prices of some food items have risen by 70 percent. Meanwhile, the national currency, the rial, dropped to a record low against the U.S. dollar in February.
What’s Next: The worsening economic situation has fueled street protests in recent years. More demonstrations by workers are likely in the months ahead.
Many Iranians have blamed the government of ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi, who came to power in 2021 promising to improve an economy devastated by crippling U.S. sanctions and years of mismanagement.
The authorities have responded to the criticism by cracking down on media outlets that have published reports critical of the government.
Lawmaker Gholamali Jafarzadeh warned in January that poverty and unemployment are likely to rise further, adding that many Iranians face “a darker life.”
Since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, scores of Iranian athletes who have shown anything but complete loyalty to the clerical establishment have been barred from competitions, arrested, or even executed. Amid mass antiestablishment protests that have broken out in recent years, sports figures who raised their voices have again been targeted by the authorities.
Iranian artist Parastou Forouhar visits her homeland every year to mark the day that her parents were murdered in 1998. She opens her family home in Tehran to dissidents and catches up on the latest developments. Now back in her studio in Germany, she revealed her latest works and told RFE/RL how her most recent trip to Iran revealed a society going through profound change that the regime was increasingly unable to control.
What We're Watching
Iran on May 10 announced that three men were executed outside Tehran after being convicted of drug-related offences.
Two days earlier, the authorities announced the executions of two men on blasphemy charges. Yousef Mehrad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare were accused of using social media to promote "atheism and insulting religious and Islamic sanctities.”
Their executions followed the May 6 hanging of Swedish-Iranian dissident Hamid Chaab who was accused of leading a terrorist group and convicted of spreading “corruption on earth.”
Why It Matters: The six hangings came amid a surge in executions in the Islamic Republic, which is among the top executioners in the world.
A spokesman for the UN's Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said on May 9 that Iran had executed 209 people so far this year, describing its record as "abominable."
Human rights groups have said Iran’s escalating use of the death penalty is aimed at spreading fear in society amid growing opposition to the clerical establishment.
Iranian Students, Teachers, Activists Team Up In Rallies Decrying State Of Education
Students and teachers' rights activists across Iran joined forces to stage nationwide rallies on May 9 against what they call the deteriorating state of the educational system and the systematic suppression of students, teachers, and parents.
The call for action, dubbed a "revolution of women, life, and freedom," was joined by a number of organizations, including the Iranian Retirees Council, students from the Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, and the so-called "Revolutionary Students" of Tehran and Bushehr.
In a statement published last week on "Commemorating the Status of Teachers," the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council called on Iranian educators to hold the May 9 rally to coincide with the birthday of Jabbar Baghtcheban, the founder of the first Iranian kindergarten and deaf education in Iran in the 1920s.
The protesters issued a series of statements and social media slogans condemning a range of shortcomings caused by education officials and touched on the wave of suspected poisonings in girls' schools, the assassination of activist teacher Hossein Mahdipor, and the government's inability to pay teachers' salaries and arrears.
The Teachers' Union's Coordination Council has added its voice to the outcry, stating that the Islamic Republic's behavior has left "no hope for positive change."
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the unrest, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
UN Rights Chief Calls For Iran To End Death Penalty Amid Spate Of Executions
UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk has slammed Iran for its "abominable record" on the death penalty and called on authorities to end capital punishment as the number of executions is "frightening."
Since January 1, Turk's Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said at least 209 people have been executed -- mostly for drug-related offences and a "disproportionately high number" representing minorities.
The exact number of executions is unknown, the office said, due to "a lack of government transparency," so the figure is "likely to be higher."
“On average so far this year, over 10 people are put to death each week in Iran, making it one the world’s highest executors,” Turk said.
“At this rate, Iran is worryingly on the same track as last year when around 580 people were reportedly executed...This is an abominable record, particularly when you consider the growing consensus for universal abolition of the death penalty,” he added.
In the past four days, Iran has admitted to executing two men -- Yousef Mehrdad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare -- who had been sentenced to death for using social media to promote "atheism and insulting religious and Islamic sanctities" and Habib Chaab, a Swedish-Iranian dissident who went missing from a Turkish airport two years ago before turning up in Iranian custody accused of terrorism.
According to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights organization, Tehran has executed one person every six hours in the past two weeks.
Turk's office said that at least 45 people, including 22 from the Baluch minority, were executed in the last 14 days alone, most of whom were accused of drug-related charges.
“Imposing the death penalty for drug offences is incompatible with international human rights norms and standards,” Turk said.
Iranian Court Reduces Sentence Of Activist Arash Sadeghi After Retrial
After holding a retrial, the Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran has reduced the sentence for Iranian rights activist Arash Sadeghi, who has been diagnosed with cancer, to four years and three months in prison on charges for his activities related to nationwide protests.
Sadeghi's lawyer Ramin Safarnia said in a post on Twitter that following the retrial Sadeghi was sentenced to three years and seven months in prison for the charge of assembly and collusion against national security and an additional eight months for propaganda activities against the system.
Sadeghi, who has been imprisoned several times for his rights activism, has the right to request an appeal, Safarnia added.
Details of the court ruling were not immediately available.
The announcement comes after a retrial of the case -- which was ordered by the court after Safarnia lodged objections to the initial trial -- that saw the activist sentenced by the court on January 26 to five years on the first charge and eight months on the second charge.
Sadeghi, who was diagnosed with cancer during his previous incarceration, was released from prison a year and a half ago after enduring more than five years behind bars on two separate sentences totaling 19 years that were handed down in 2013 on charges of propaganda against the government, defamation of the supreme leader, and threatening national security.
A political activist while a student at Allameh Tabatabaei University in Tehran, he has gone on hunger strike several times, including in 2016 to protest the arrest of his wife, who was detained on a charge of writing fiction that had not yet been published.
Sadeghi was released in 2021 before being arrested again in October during protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was detained by morality police for allegedly improperly wearing her hijab.
Anger over Amini's death in September 2022 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights.
The widespread unrest represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The news agency affiliated with the activist group HRANA said that more than 500 people had been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Many high-profile activists, rights advocates, and intellectuals have also been arrested in recent months because of the protests, including Fatemeh Sepehri and Majid Tavakoli.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Hangs Two Men For Blasphemy
Iran has executed two men who had been sentenced to death for using social media to promote "atheism and insulting religious and Islamic sanctities."
The executions of Yousef Mehrdad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare were announced on May 8 by the judiciary's news website, Mizan, which did not say when the two men were executed.
Zare's and Mehrdad's cases reportedly date to 2019, when charges were filed against them in the Arak Revolutionary court. Mehrdad, a father of three young children, was accused of online blasphemy, as well as having burned a Koran. Zare was reported to have confessed to insulting the prophet and Islam.
Their hangings add to a growing list that has seen Iran execute one person every six hours in the past two weeks, according to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights organization.
On May 6, a Swedish-Iranian dissident who went missing from a Turkish airport two years ago before turning up in Iranian custody was executed on terrorism charges.
Habib Chaab, a founder and former leader of a separatist group called the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz (ASMLA), had been accused of leading a terrorist group and sentenced to death for being "corrupt on Earth," a capital offense under Iran’s strict Islamic laws.
The ASMLA was blamed for a bomb attack on an annual military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz in 2018 that killed at least two dozen people and injured scores more.
The raft of executions, coming amid continuing protests against Iran's clerical establishment, has led to an outcry from rights groups and calls by UN experts on Shi'ite-majority Iran to stop the persecution and harassment of religious minorities.
Iran Human Rights, which maintains a running log of executions in Iran, said 205 people have been executed in Iran so far this year, most of them on drug charges. Half of the more than 40 people killed in the past two weeks belonged to the Baluch ethnic minority, according to the rights group.
In March, Amnesty International accused Iran of executing members of ethnic minorities as a "tool of repression."
Maulvi Abdul Hamid, the influential Sunni Baluch leader of Iran, last week condemned the wave of executions said that the Islamic republic had made capital punishment an "art."
Protests Are A Deadly Game For Iranian Sports Figures
Iran's clerical leadership has often lauded the impact of sports in rallying the nation, but commendations can quickly turn to condemnation for athletes who dare to step out of line.
Since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, scores of athletes who have shown anything but complete loyalty to the clerical establishment have been barred from competitions, arrested, or even executed. Amid mass anti-government protests that have broken out in recent years, sports figures who raised their voices have again been targeted by the authorities.
Revolutionary Change
While meeting a group of Iranian athletes in 1979, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini expressed his faith in their ability to use international competition to spread the ideals of the revolution across the globe.
"I am not an athlete, but I love athletes. I love the doers of good, although I am not one of them," he said. "I beseech God, the most blessed and exalted, to grant greater success to you young people, who are the assets of this country and the source of hope for the nation and Islam, in doing sports in all human dimensions."
But not all of Iran's athletes fit the mold. Among the prominent stars missing from the photo op was soccer star Habib Khabiri, a key factor in Iran's march to its first-ever appearance at the World Cup in 1978. While Khabiri would go on to captain the national squad in 1980, he would eventually pay the ultimate price for his alleged disloyalty to the revolution.
While Khabiri initially joined the street protests that ushered in the revolution, he later allegedly joined the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO), which itself had participated in the Islamic Revolution that toppled the shah but was soon branded a threat by the new clerical establishment.
A team photo taken prior to a game in 1982 in which Khabiri is the only player not holding up a portrait of Khomeini has long been taken as black and white proof of his differences with the authorities.
Fellow teammate Ebrahim Kian Tahmasebi, also seen in the photo, explained the backstory.
"Habib turned Khomeini's picture upside down in the dressing room," Tahmasebi told RFE/RL's Radio Farda from Sweden. And when other players turned on him, Khabiri didn't budge. "Habib was calm, as always, and said: ‘The revolution will not be overturned by overturning the photo.'"
In 1983, as the authorities cracked down on suspected sympathizers and members of the MKO -- which by then openly called for Khomeini's overthrow and had aligned with Baghdad in the Iran-Iraq War -- Khabiri was arrested.
After being subjected to torture in prison, according to fellow prisoners and teammates, Khabiri was executed at the age of 29 alongside 40 other alleged dissidents in July 1984.
Deadly Trend
Recent cases involving prominent sports figures caught up in the crackdown on ongoing antiestablishment protests bear some resemblance to Khabiri's. Two athletes have been executed despite international outcry, while others have been killed during protests, arrested, or pressured to get in line with the authorities' demands. Many have been subjected to sham trials with little or no chance to defend themselves, according to rights groups. And athletes' immediate families have often faced pressure as well.
Navid Afkari
Navid Afkari, once one of Iran's highest-ranked Greco-Roman wrestlers, was executed at the age of 27 in September 2020 after being convicted of murdering a security guard during antiestablishment protests in the southern city of Shiraz in 2018.
There were worldwide calls for Afkari to be pardoned, and his execution was condemned by rights groups who criticized the trial as a "travesty of justice" that denied him legal representation and refused to take into account his testimony that he had been forced to confess under torture.
The former wrestling champion's last recorded words were: "If I am executed, I want you to know that an innocent person, even though he tried and fought with all his strength to be heard, was executed."
An attorney who advocated for Afkari argued that there was no proof of guilt, and decried that the wrestler's family was not allowed to meet him prior to his execution, a violation of Iranian law. His brothers, Vahid and Habib, were sentenced to 54 and 27 years, respectively, in prison in the same case.
Many Iranians condemned his execution on social media, and as other Iranian athletes have been targeted by the authorities, the "United4Navid" hashtag is quickly revived as a reminder of his legacy.
In September 2021, Shahin Naseri, a prisoner who claimed he witnessed Afkari being tortured before his execution, was himself executed.
Mohammad Mehdi Karami
The mass protests that broke out in September over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini soon after she was arrested by the morality police for allegedly violating the head-scarf law have also resulted in the arrests and deaths of sports figures who supported her cause.
In January, three-time youth karate champion and national team member Mohammad Mehdi Karami was executed after being found guilty of involvement in the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary forces during a demonstration in the city of Karaj, west of Tehran.
Karami's execution took place just 65 days after his arrest and following a trial in which he was given just 15 minutes to defend himself in court. The 22-year-old was denied the right to choose his own legal representation, and had begun a dry hunger strike in protest. Activists alleged that Karami was beaten unconscious by prison guards and threatened with rape while incarcerated, and rights groups said that the court relied on forced confessions.
Of the 16 people detained in relation to the killing of the Basij officer, Karami and one other were executed, while the others, including minors, received lengthy prison sentences.
Keeping Score
One of the biggest stars to ever suit up for Iran's national soccer team, Ali Daei, ran into trouble after he voiced support for the protests. In December, the 53-year-old former player and coach was denied the right to leave the country to attend Iran's World Cup appearance in Qatar, and has also had his business shuttered by the authorities owing to his support for the protests.
Voria Ghafouri, who was left off the World Cup squad, was arrested in November for "insulting the national soccer team and propagandizing against the government" just days after expressing sympathy for Amini's family and calling for an end to the state crackdown on protesters.
And members of the national team reportedly got a talking to from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps after they appeared to support the protests by abstaining from singing Iran's national anthem ahead of their game with England.
In January, wrestler Mohammad Namjoo-Motlagh told Radio Farda he was seeking asylum in Germany after facing "constant threats and psychological pressure" from the Iranian Wrestling Federation and other state bodies over his support for the ongoing protests.
"It was clear where this was going," said Namjoo-Motlagh, who is believed to have posted social-media posts that were critical of the authorities and supportive of the protests. "I would either lose my life or they would blind me, or in the best-case scenario, I would be sent to prison."
The same month came news that a death sentence handed down to Amir Nasr-Azadani, a soccer player who played for a number of clubs in Iran's top domestic league and had campaigned for women's rights, had been overturned. But Nasr-Azadani, who the previous month was found guilty of complicity in the killings of three Basij officers during protests, still faces 16 years in prison.
The trend of punishing sports figures who protest has extended to the chessboard and reached great heights.
In October, sport-climbing champion Elnaz Rekabi competed in South Korea without her hair covered, a violation of Iran's strict rules during international competition. The act was widely seen as one of support for the protests.
When Rekabi returned to Iran, she offered an apology that some fellow athletes said was forced. In April, it was reported that she was not allowed to leave the country to continue her training in Spain.
Sara Khadem, a top female Iranian chess player, competed without a head scarf at an international tournament in Kazakhstan in December. Khadem refused to return to Iran for fear of retribution and moved to Spain with her husband. She recently said while competing in a tournament there that she has no regrets for her actions.
Soccer player Reza Shekari, meanwhile, has been banned from playing in Iran’s domestic league and summoned to face a disciplinary committee after he refused to celebrate after scoring a goal.
Gone But Not Forgotten
To this day, Tehran has given no explanation for the reasons for Khabib's arrest, the charges against him, or details regarding his trial. His reported denunciation of the MKO appears not to have been taken into consideration, and his family members were not allowed to attend his funeral.
But his legacy is undeniable, both on and off the pitch.
Journalist Faridun Shibani, who traveled with the national team when Khabib played, said that there were some things about the man and player that he could not write at the time.
"I fell in love with the morals of this young man," Shibani told Radio Farda. "Habib is one of the leaders in recognizing and opposing the Islamic republic. He opened the eyes of others to the new system."
Buried in secret in an unmarked grave, the authorities eventually relented to the public, allowing a simple gravestone bearing the soccer legend's name to mark his plot at Tehran's Behesht-e Zahra cemetery.
Written by Michael Scollon based on reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
Satellite Images Show Tankers Iran Seized Off Bandar Abbas
Satellite images analyzed on May 7 by the Associated Press show two oil tankers recently seized by Iran off the coast of one of its key port cities on the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The photos from Planet Labs PBC showed the Advantage Sweet and the Niovi anchored just south of Bandar Abbas, near a naval base in the port city in Iran's Hormozgan Province. Their capture represents just the latest ship seizure conducted by Iran amid tensions with the West over its rapidly advancing nuclear program, though it appears the two ships may have been taken for different reasons. To see the original story by AP, click here.
Swedish-Iranian Dissident Executed By Iran For Being 'Corrupt On Earth'
Iran has executed a Swedish-Iranian dissident who went missing from a Turkish airport two years ago before turning up in Iranian custody accused of terrorism, state media reported on May 6.
Habib Chaab, a founder and former leader of a separatist group called the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz (ASMLA), had been sentenced to death for being "corrupt on earth,” a capital offense under Iran’s strict Islamic laws.
Iranian officials accused Chaab of leading a "terrorist group" called Harakat al-Nidal and organizing and carrying out bombings and terrorist operations in the southwestern Khuzestan Province.
The group was blamed for a bomb attack on an annual military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz in 2018 that killed at least two dozen people and injured scores more.
The execution was carried out in Tehran, state media reported, after the Iranian Supreme Court upheld the death sentence on March 21.
At the time of the court ruling Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom blasted the death sentence, saying it was "an inhumane and irreversible punishment and that Sweden, together with the rest of the EU, condemns its use in all circumstances.”
Chaab, also known as Habib Asyud, went missing during a visit to Turkey in October 2020.
A month after his disappearance, he was shown in a video on Iranian state television in which he claimed responsibility for launching an attack and working with Saudi intelligence services.
Former prisoners and rights groups say Iran systematically uses torture and forced, televised confessions against alleged criminals and political detainees.
Iran's foreign minister at the time of the Ahvaz attack, Mohammad Javad Zarif, later blamed that bombing on foreign enemies and their "U.S. masters."
Chaab's former wife, Hoda Havashemi, told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda in January 2022 that she didn't believe he was involved in the Ahvaz bombing and feared he wouldn't get a fair trial.
She said Swedish authorities were not being granted access to Chaab. Iran does not recognize dual citizenship.
ASMLA is primarily based in the Netherlands and Denmark. Its leadership has been accused by Danish authorities of financing and promoting terrorism in Iran with Saudi Arabia's backing.
In late October 2018, the Danish intelligence service accused the Iranian intelligence service of plotting to assassinate at least one of the three leaders of the group's Danish branch, which Tehran denied.
In November 2017, a leader of the ASMLA was shot dead in The Hague in an attack that the Dutch government said was linked to Iran.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Iranian Activist Gholian Handed Two-Year Sentence For Comments About Khamenei
Iranian labor activist Sepideh Gholian has been handed a two-year prison sentence for chanting a slogan against Iran’s supreme leader shortly after her recent release from detention.
Gholian was released from prison on March 15. As she left the notorious Evin prison in Tehran, she shouted, "Khamenei, the tyrant, we will bury you in the ground," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. A video of her comments was circulated on social media, and four hours after her release she was rearrested.
Mehdi Gholian, Sepideh's brother, said on his Instagram page that Sepideh was handed the two-year sentence and now faces another stint in prison before her life could return to normal after her previous incarceration.
"We received the news yesterday [May 4] that Sepideh has been sentenced to another two years in prison, which effectively means starting over what we thought had just ended," he said.
Iran's judiciary has not commented publicly on the sentence.
Gholian was originally arrested along with more than a dozen activists, protest organizers, and workers during the Haft Tappeh Sugar Factory strike in November 2018. While most were released on bond the next day, Gholian was imprisoned for a month.
Her release from prison in Ahvaz in December 2018 was short-lived as she was again arrested in January 2019 after Iranian state television aired footage in which it purported to show Gholian confessing to taking part in alleged Western-backed efforts to overthrow the government. She promptly countered those accusations on social media by saying she had been beaten and forced to make a false confession.
Her release in March 2023 was part of an amnesty granted by Khamenei to hundreds of prisoners.
Gholian declared during her incarceration that she does not recognize the legitimacy of the Islamic republic's "sham trials" and will not participate in any court proceedings as long as the government continues its oppressive policies against activists and dissenters.
Unrest has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Adding to the dissent, the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into demonstrations, which officials across the country have since tried to quell with harsh measures.
The activist HRANA news agency said that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Activist Dies After An Attack That Teachers' Union Calls An 'Assassination'
An Iranian teacher and labor activist has died from injuries he suffered in an attack by unknown assailants in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan.
The Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council said on May 5 that Hossein Mahdipor, a sociology teacher and labor activist in the region, died from injuries he suffered in what it called "an assassination attempt" that occurred three days earlier.
Mahdipor, who was the administrator of a Telegram channel called Teachers' Demands, was attacked by unknown assailants on May 2, coinciding with Teacher's Day in Iran.
In condemning the attack, the council also warned of a rise in violence faced by people in Sistan-Baluchistan Province, which has been the epicenter of protests in Iran for months.
Almost 100 people were killed and hundreds injured by security forces in the province's main city, Zahedan, on September 30 amid unrest triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a local police commander.
Mahdipor was a well-known labor activist who advocated for the rights of teachers and workers in Iran and had been detained by security forces previously for his activities.
Judicial and disciplinary authorities in Sistan-Baluchistan have yet to provide any explanation or updates on the attack on Mahdipor.
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Adding to the dissent, Amini's death in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the demonstrations, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh measures.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Rights Groups, Iranian Activists Create Coalition To Continue Pressure Over Violations
Rights organizations and activists say they have joined forces to form the Keep It On coalition to ensure pressure remains on the authorities to stop ongoing human rights violations in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchistan Province.
In a joint statement signed by various media rights platforms such as Haalvsh and Baloch Activists Campaign, along with organizations including PEN America and United for Iran, as well as Iranian human rights activists such as Shirin Ebadi and Fariba Baluch, the coalition emphasized that Internet shutdowns in the province are being carried out to "cover up human rights violations" in the province and called for an immediate halt to them.
The province, particularly the city of Zahedan, has been the epicenter of protests in Iran for months and has recently experienced Internet shutdowns every Friday coinciding with prayers and subsequent protests.
The statement also refers to "Bloody Friday" in Zahedan, when security forces opened fire on protesters, stating that "the Iranian government has resorted to various measures to suppress the ongoing protests, including causing severe disruptions to mobile data in the province, especially in areas where protests are taking place."
Almost 100 people were killed and hundreds injured by security forces in Zahedan on September 30 amid unrest triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a local police commander.
The signatories of the statement called on the International Telecommunication Union and its secretary-general to pressure Iran to stop the Internet disruptions.
They also emphasized that they are "seeking further investigation of human rights violations" by the Islamic republic, including attempts to "silence citizens." The people of Sistan-Baluchistan "deserve to express their opinions freely and without fear of retribution," the statement says.
NetBlocks, a network that tracks Internet access worldwide, has frequently reported a "significant disruption" in connectivity in Zahedan.
Anger over Amini's death in police custody on September 16 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread unrest represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. The authorities have responded to the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Sunni Muslims make up the majority of the population in Sistan-Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran, where Abdolhamid is based, but make up only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranians React With Skepticism To Proposal To Sell Strategic Islands For Pension Funding
A statement by a senior Iranian Labor Ministry official suggesting that Tehran might have to sell some of Iran's strategic Persian Gulf islands to pay pensions has ignited a wave of skepticism and opposition from the Iranian public.
Sajjad Padam, director-general of social insurance at the ministry, said in an interview on May 1 with the Tehran-based 90Eghtesadi news website that the country may be forced to sell some of its southern islands, including Kish and Qeshm in the Persian Gulf, to pay pensions as the government struggles with financial difficulties amid a deepening economic crisis.
Padam said budgetary difficulties forced the government to shift funds earmarked for infrastructure projects to pension payments.
That led to only 20 percent of the planned 850 trillion rials ($1.6 billion) allocated to construction work being actually used on such work over the past five months, he said.
He also noted that even if Iran were to sell 3 million barrels of oil per day without sanctions and receive the complete sum, it wouldn't resolve the retirement funding crisis.
Prior to sanctions, Iran exported around 2.5 million barrels of oil per day. Now is sells approximately 1 million barrels daily.
The loss of oil profits at current prices amounts to roughly $45 billion annually, equivalent to 1 1/2 times the total government budget for the current year.
Unrest has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Padam's statement generated significant reactions in social media. Iranian political analyst Ahmad Zeidabadi wrote on his Telegram channel that the warnings given by Padam about the bankruptcy of Iran's retirement funds underscored the fragility of the country's economic situation.
Former political prisoner Hengameh Shahidi highlighted the potential of Kish and Qeshm islands on Twitter, arguing that with proper management and granting some freedom to these free-trade zones, it would be possible for the two islands and their surroundings to generate foreign-currency revenues from tourism.
"This income could replace the money Iranians spend on leisure trips to destinations such as Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Cyprus, and Malaysia, ultimately benefiting Iran's economy," Shahidi added.
Iran Seizes Second Oil Tanker In A Week In Gulf, Says U.S. Navy
Iran on May 3 seized a second oil tanker in a week in Gulf waters, and the U.S. State Department called for its release, in the latest escalation in a series of seizures or attacks on commercial vessels in Gulf waters. The U.S. Navy said in a statement that the Panama-flagged oil tanker Niovi was seized by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Navy (IRGCN) while passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran's prosecutor said the oil tanker was seized on a judicial order following a complaint by a plaintiff, the judiciary's Mizan news agency said. No further details were provided. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
The Big Issue
The authorities in Iran have closed hundreds of small businesses, including cafes and restaurants, in recent months for allegedly failing to enforce the country's hijab law on their customers.
In recent weeks, the authorities have turned their attention to big businesses, including a major shopping mall, as they intensify their efforts to impose the compulsory head scarf.
Tehran’s Opal Mall, which has over 450 shops and employs around 1,500 people, was shut down on April 25 for five days. One shop was closed again after appearing to offer unveiled women a 50 percent discount to celebrate the mall’s reopening on April 30. The shop later apologized.
During the Iranian month of Farvardin, which runs from March 21 to April 21, around 2,000 businesses were closed due to alleged hijab violations, according to the reformist Shargh daily.
Why It Matters: The closure of businesses is part of attempts by the authorities to enforce the hijab as more women flout the law.
Women have been emboldened by the nationwide antiestablishment protests that erupted in September following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini soon after she was arrested by the morality police for allegedly violating the hijab law. During the demonstrations, women and girls removed and burned their head scarves.
In April, Iranian police began to use surveillance cameras to identify and punish women who fail to comply with the mandatory hijab. Authorities have warned that offenders could face hefty fines and lose access to mobile-phone and Internet services.
Despite the new measures, some women have remained defiant, including prominent figures.
What’s Next: The authorities’ closure of businesses is likely to aggravate the economic crisis in Iran, which has witnessed soaring inflation, rising unemployment, and growing poverty in recent years.
The Shargh daily said the authorities’ policies are likely to lead to a new wave of unemployment and undermine President Ebrahim Raisi’s pledge to create more jobs.
Some Iranian lawyers, meanwhile, have questioned the legality of the government’s move to shutter businesses over the appearances of their customers. Outspoken legal scholar Mohsen Borhani accused the authorities of violating Iranian law and Islamic jurisprudence.
Stories You Might Have Missed
Iranian authorities have arrested at least three political activists who spoke at a Clubhouse event during which rights advocates, political prisoners, and academics called for a transition to a new, democratic political system. The arrests came amid a crackdown on dissent following months of protests against the clerical establishment. One of the arrested activists, former student leader Abdollah Momeni, was released on bail over the weekend.
Iran's worsening air pollution and continued use of dirty fuels to power automobiles and industrial plants have cast a spotlight on the country's inability to enforce its own clean-air standards. But amid public anger over the deadly danger posed by the toxic smog that hangs over major cities, the government has slashed the budget for tackling air pollution, blamed international sanctions, and made middling bureaucrats the scapegoat.
What We're Watching
Workers from several industries in Iran have staged new strikes in protest of inadequate wage increases and deteriorating living conditions.
Retirees and workers from the petrochemical and mining industries have held demonstrations in recent weeks in major cities, including Isfahan and Ahvaz.
The authorities appear to have responded to the strikes by summoning workers and union leaders for questioning.
Why It Matters: The government’s failure to improve the living conditions of workers and pensioners is likely to fuel more protests and strikes.
In March, the government raised the minimum wage by some 27 percent. But with the inflation rate running at around 40 percent for the past two years, workers have demanded a bigger wage increase.
The Financial Times reported that the Statistical Center of Iran has not published the inflation rate in the past two months, fueling accusations that the authorities are trying to conceal the real figures.
Blast At Revolutionary Guards Center Leaves Two Dead In Central Iran
An explosion at a combat-readiness and support center of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on the outskirts of the city of Damghan in the central Iranian province of Semnan has left two personnel dead and three injured, the IRGC said in a statement.
According to the statement, the explosion on May 2 was caused by "ammunition relocation." Two IRGC personnel were killed in the blast at the IRGC site, the statement added.
The public-relations arm of the IRGC confirmed that three employees were then injured and hospitalized following the explosion while separating "ammunition waste" at the site.
In recent years, several explosions have occurred at IRGC and military bases. Tehran has blamed Israel for some of the incidents, while on other occasions they either concealed the cause or attributed it to the destruction of old ammunition.
In June 2021, Iranian media reported that a drone attack on the Iran Centrifuge Technology Company (TESA) in Karaj had been "neutralized."
But satellite images from intelligence institute IntelLab revealed that the Karaj facilities were damaged.
International media also reported that the attack on TESA facilities had caused "significant damage." Iran later confirmed the attack.
In one of the deadliest explosions at an IRGC missile base, General Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, one of the founders of the IRGC's missile program, was killed in November 2011.
Iran and Israel have been engaged in a shadow war for years. Tensions have been nearing a boiling point in recent years.
Israel is believed to have been behind the assassinations of at least five Iranian nuclear scientists in the past decade. The assassinations have raised questions about the possibility of foreign intelligence agencies penetrating Iran's security apparatus.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
