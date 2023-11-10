News
Iranian-Born Norwegian Man Charged Over Deadly Oslo Pride Attack In 2022
A Norwegian citizen originally from Iran was on November 10 charged with aggravated terrorism for the 2022 deadly shooting ahead of an LGBT festival in the capital, Oslo. Two people were killed and nine seriously wounded in the shooting at three locations, chiefly outside a popular gay bar on June 25, 2022. Prosecutor Sturla Henriksbo said Zainar Matapour, 44, fired 10 rounds with a machine gun and eight shots with a handgun into a crowd at a street corner. Before that, he took “an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State group." Matapour was detained by bystanders and has refused to speak to investigators.
Canada Sanctions Individuals, Media Entities For Spreading 'Disinformation And War Propaganda'
Canada said it is imposing fresh Russian-related sanctions against nine individuals and six entities for their roles “in the Kremlin-backed orchestration of disinformation and war propaganda” and directly promoting “Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.” Included in the entities sanctioned are Izvestia, Parlamentskaya Gazeta, and the REN TV channel. "These organizations [and individuals] are part of an organized network that aims to spread false narratives and propaganda that is passed off as expert opinion, in an attempt to legitimize Russia's unjustified violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Teenager Taken To Russia Last Year Will Be Returned To Ukraine
Bohdan Yermokhin, a 17-year-old Ukrainian who was taken to Russia last year from the southern city of Mariupol, will be returned to Ukraine following an agreement between the two countries, a top official in Kyiv said on November 10.
"Bohdan Yermokhin will soon be in Ukraine! I officially confirm that there are agreements on Bohdan's return to Ukraine and his reunification with [family]," Ukrainian Ombudsman Bohdan Lubinets said on social media.
Aleksei Venediktov, a prominent and well-connected Russian journalist, quoted Russia's Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova as saying an agreement was reached to allow Yermokhin to meet his cousin in a third country on November 19, the day he turns 18.
Earlier this week, Yermokhin's lawyer and his guardian in Russia said a Military Commissariat had sent a letter to Yermokhin informing him he must register for military service.
According to Russian law, Yermokhin -- who takes a pro-Ukrainian position and has stated he wants to go home -- may be subject to conscription into the army after he turns 18.
But it was not clear he would be required to serve because he is a college student and has a deferment.
Lvova-Belova told RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service earlier that Yermokhin was not in danger of being drafted because of the deferment.
However, Yermokhin's Ukrainian lawyer, Kateryna Bobrovska, said Yermokhin met with Lvova-Belova in late August and was forced to write a statement saying he wants to stay in Russia until he comes of age.
On November 10, Bobrovska posted a video on Facebook in which Yermokhin asks Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to "help me to return home."
Yermokhin, who lost both parents a few years ago, lived with a foster family in Mariupol, where he studied at the Mariupol Higher Metallurgical Vocational School.
Shortly after the city was occupied by Russian troops in 2022, Yermokhin was taken to Russia and transferred to a foster family in the Moscow region.
Ukraine views Yermokhin as a Ukrainian citizen and maintains that any attempt to draft him by the Russian Military Commissariat is illegal.
In March, he tried to escape to Ukraine through Belarus but was caught by Russian security forces near the border and detained. Russian authorities said that as a minor he could not decide for himself where to live.
Lvova-Belova, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court in the Hague along with Russian President Vladimir Putin for their roles in the deportation of Ukrainian children, insisted that what happened was a provocation and that Yermokhin was lured to the territory of Ukraine “with the help of manipulation and threats."
He has not commented on the incident but has expressed his support for Ukraine on social media.
“I just want to go home…. When a shell flies, my hatred for the enemy flies in response. And with every tear of Ukrainians, it intensifies.”
Bulgarians Face Russia Spy Plot Trial In Britain
Five Bulgarian nationals in custody in Britain will face trial next year on charges they spied for Russia, a judge ruled on November 10. Orlin Roussev, Bizer Dzhambazov, Katrin Ivanova, Ivan Stoyanov, and Vanya Gaberova are alleged to have been part of a "network" conducting surveillance for Russia "with another person known as Jan Marsalek and others unknown." Marsalek is the Austrian former chief operating officer of payments firm Wirecard, who became a wanted man in Germany over fraud allegations. He hasn't been charged in the British case. Judge Jeremy Baker set a trial date for October 28 next year.
French Court Rejects Appeal To Extradite Ukrainian Billionaire Zhevago
A French court rejected an appeal from the Ukrainian government and ruled that Ukrainian billionaire Kostyantyn Zhevago shouldn't be extradited over accusations of embezzlement, a court spokesperson said on November 10. Zhevago, who controls London-listed iron pellet producer Ferrexpo, was arrested at a French ski resort in December 2022 at the request of Ukraine, which wants him for alleged embezzlement involving a now-collapsed bank. Zhevago has denied any wrongdoing. "[The court] concludes that the petitioning state is unable to guarantee that Mr. Zhevago will be tried by a court that can ensure fundamental procedural guarantees and protection of the defense rights," a court verdict read.
Almaty Court Rejects Appeals Of Kazakh Activists Convicted In 2022 Airport Unrest
The Almaty City Court on November 10 rejected the appeals of five activists against prison terms they were handed in July after a lower court found them guilty of "organizing mass unrest at Almaty airport" during unprecedented anti-government protests in January 2022 that turned deadly. Noted civil rights activist Aigerim Tileuzhanova was sentenced to four years in prison, while the other activists, all men, received eight years in prison each. Some were also charged with storming a building, vehicle hijacking, and robbery. All have denied wrongdoing, saying they did not commit any crimes while taking part in the demonstration. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Under Intense Pressure, Iranian Family Of Slain Child Moves Up Memorial
The family of Kian Pirfalak, a 9-year-old boy killed in last year's protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody, commemorated the first anniversary of his death a week earlier than planned after coming under intense pressure from security forces.
The slain child's father, Meysam Pirfalak, revealed the event through an Instagram post on November 9 featuring videos of mourners at Kian's graveside, including Kian's mother, Mahmonir Molaei Rad, who has become a vocal advocate for justice since her son's death in the southwestern Iranian city of Izeh.
Fateme Heydari, the sister of Javad Heydari, another protester killed, reported on social media that the memorial was conducted "seven days early under the most intense security pressures." Concurrently, the "atmosphere in the city of Izeh" was said by residents to be extremely tense.
She also confirmed reports of threats against the family of Milad Saeidianjoo, another victim of the crackdown by government forces on protesters in Izeh, as they returned from Kian's memorial service. Security forces reportedly attacked Saeidianjoo's mother and sisters with weapons, detaining two of their companions and impounding their vehicle.
Fateme Heydari said this is the third instance of severe violence and threats against Saeidianjoo's family.
Kian Pirfalak became a symbol of Iran's brutal crackdown on protesters when he was killed last year in Izeh when government forces opened fire on the evening of November 16, 2022. Kian's father was severely injured in the violence and hospitalized for two months, unaware of his son's death for weeks.
Government officials labeled the Izeh massacre as a "terrorist" act and attributed it to government opponents. However, Pirfalak's mother refuted the claims at her son's funeral, stating government forces had fired a barrage of bullets at their family car.
Pakistan Extends Repatriation Campaign To Afghans Living Legally In The Country
Pakistan has announced the expansion of its ongoing drive to expel undocumented refugees, saying it will soon also begin deporting millions of Afghans living legally in the country back to Afghanistan.
More than 300,000 primarily undocumented Afghans have left Pakistan after Islamabad announced last month that more than 1.7 million undocumented foreigners should leave by November 1 or face arrests and deportations.
They are among the 4.4 million Afghans Islamabad estimates to be living in the country. However, the UN says some 3.7 million Afghans fleeing conflict and poverty live in Pakistan.
“Soon we will begin repatriating all the registered [Afghan] refugees,” Jan Achakzai, the caretaker information minister in the southwestern Balochistan Province, told journalists on November 9.
Achakzai did not give a date for when the new repatriations will begin but said the effort will start after Islamabad completes deporting undocumented Afghans.
“The Afghan leaders should prepare to look after their citizens,” he said. “We are under no contractual obligation to look after these refugees.”
This is one of the first public announcements about extending Islamabad's expulsion policy to Afghan refugees legally living in the country. Earlier, Pakistani officials had insisted they were only seeking to expel Afghans and other foreigners living illegally in the country.
The announcement follows the November 8 statement by Pakistan's caretaker prime minister, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar. He said Islamabad was deporting Afghans in response to Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers’ reluctance to cooperate with Islamabad over the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
Islamabad blames the TTP, which it says is sheltered by the Taliban, for rising terrorist attacks.
WATCH: Thousands of Afghans forced to return to Afghanistan after a crackdown in neighboring Pakistan say they now face life in makeshift camps without proper sanitation or water.
The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, however, has said the TTP is an internal security issue for Pakistan that it cannot resolve.
The Afghan exodus from Pakistan continues at a steady pace. Taliban border officials say several hundred Afghan refugee families are still arriving daily.
Meanwhile, the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have appealed to Islamabad to continue its protection of all vulnerable Afghans.
“Afghanistan is going through a severe humanitarian crisis with several human rights challenges, particularly for women and girls,” a statement by the two UN organizations said on October 7.
“Such plans would have serious implications for all who have been forced to leave the country and may face serious protection risks upon return,” the statement added.
Invoking Stalin-Era Phrase, Kremlin Admits To Recruiting Inmates For Ukraine War
The Kremlin has admitted for the first time to recruiting inmates to fight in the war against Ukraine, saying the recruits "are atoning for their guilt with blood," a phrase first used by Soviet dictator Josef Stalin during World War II.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the admission on November 10 when a journalist asked him about comments by a Siberian family this week that questioned how it was possible that a man convicted of their daughter's murder was now being treated as a hero in his hometown after receiving a pardon from President Vladimir Putin.
Peskov responded by saying a presidential pardon is possible when a convict accepts his or her guilt, asks the president for a pardon, and goes through a procedure approved by the Penitentiary Service, the regional or federal authorities, and the Central Commission on Clemency.
A second path to receiving a pardon, Peskov added, is for a convict to "atone for their crimes with blood on battlefields, in military units, under flying bullets and shells."
The phrase "to atone for guilt with blood" was first used by Soviet Stalin during World War II in his decree on the creation of so-called shtrafbats (punitive battalions) by recruiting inmates from penitentiaries. However, mostly inmates sentenced for politically motivated crimes, not violent ones, joined such military units at the time.
Earlier this week, the Agentstvo (Agency) Telegram channel said that in 2022-2023 Putin pardoned at least 17 people convicted of murder, all of whom were recruited to fight in the war in Ukraine and returned home to freedom. Some have since been convicted of committing new crimes after their return.
The issue of using prisoners as soldiers was an open secret for much of the early months of the war.
The late founder and leader of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was suspected of recruiting inmates from prisons across Russia. After months of avoiding commenting on the issue, Prigozhin finally admitted to offering inmates full exoneration and sealed criminal records if they served six months in Wagner’s ranks.
After Prigozhin died in a mysterious plane crash in August following a short-lived mutiny aimed at Russia's military leadership in June, the Defense Ministry started recruiting inmates to fight in the war in Ukraine.
NATO Member Romania Says To Buy 54 Abrams Tanks From U.S.
Romania's Defense Ministry on November 10 welcomed the approval of the potential sale of 54 Abrams M1A2 SEPv3 tanks to Bucharest announced by the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) a day earlier and the subsequent notification by U.S. Congress of the deal. The sale of the tanks, ammunition, and training simulators was estimated by the ministry at $1.07 billion, but Congress was notified of a higher value -- $2.5 billion -- by the DSCA. The reason for the difference in price was not immediately clear. NATO member Romania shares a 650-kilometer border with Ukraine.
Kyrgyzstan Blocks Independent Kloop Website's Kyrgyz Segment
The independent Kloop website's Kyrgyz-language pages (ky.kloop.asia) have been blocked in Kyrgyzstan after its Russian site was blocked in September amid ongoing pressure on the owner, the Kloop Media Public Foundation.
The Central Asian nation's Culture Ministry blocked Kloop's Kyrgyz site after the State Committee of National Security (UKMK) again claimed the media outlet distributed false information, Kloop said on November 9.
The claim was about a report that appeared on Kloop's website in September about jailed opposition politician Ravshan Jeenbekov and a statement he made saying that he was tortured while in custody.
Several Internet providers in the former Soviet republic blocked Kloop's site in Russian before the story ran. The Bishkek city Prosecutor's Office then initiated legal proceedings against the Kloop Media Public Foundation to suspend its work in Kyrgyzstan because of the critical coverage of the government by its media outlet.
The Culture Ministry also demanded Kloop remove an article about the alleged torture of Jeenbekov from its site in Russian.
On September 12, Kloop published an article refusing to remove the material, saying the story in question attributed all information about the situation faced by Jeenbekov while in custody to actual individuals and sources.
Kloop said at the time that it was officially informed of the lawsuit against it and the move followed an audit by the UKMK that determined its "published materials are aimed at sharply criticizing the policies of the current government" and that "most of the publications are purely negative, aimed at discrediting representatives of state and municipal bodies."
Established in June 2007, Kloop is a Kyrgyz news website (kloop.kg) most of whose contributors are students and graduates of the Kloop Media Public Foundation School of Journalism. As an independent media entity, it is known for publishing reports on corruption within various governmental bodies and providing training to Central Asian journalists in fact-checking and investigative techniques.
RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known as Radio Azattyk, Kloop, and the Center for Corruption and Organized Crime Research (OCCRP) have collaborated on a series of investigations concerning corruption in Kyrgyzstan.
Kyrgyzstan's civil society and free press have traditionally been the most vibrant in Central Asia. But that has changed amid a deepening government crackdown.
Kyrgyz authorities blocked Radio Azattyk's websites in Kyrgyz and Russian in late October 2022 after it refused to take down a video, which was produced by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with Voice of America.
Officials of the Central Asian state claimed that the authors of the video "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side. RFE/RL rejected the accusation saying the broadcaster "takes our commitment to balanced reporting seriously" and that after a review of the content in question, "no violation of our standards" was found.
In July, the Bishkek court annulled the decision that shut down RFE/RL's operations in Kyrgyzstan.
Uzbek, Italian Presidents Adopt Joint Statement On Bilateral Partnership
Presidents Shavkat Mirziyoev of Uzbekistan and Sergio Mattarella of Italy issued a joint statement in Tashkent on the development of a partnership and cooperation between the two nations, the Uzbek presidential press service said on November 10. The presidents also signed agreements on cooperation in such spheres as education, science, technologies, innovations, and sports, as well as an intergovernmental agreement of visa waiving for holders of diplomatic passports. Mattarella started his three-day visit to Central Asia's most-populous nation of 35 million on November 9. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Father Of Self-Exiled Belarusian Writer Jailed For Reposting Article
Self-exiled Belarusian writer Sasha Filipenka told RFE/RL on November 10 that a Minsk court sentenced his father to 13 days in jail for reposting an article by the Zerkalo (Mirror) website that the government has labeled as extremist. Filipenka wrote on Facebook earlier that police detained his father on November 9 and that it is "obvious that they are putting pressure on me and want me to stop talking to the European media." The 39-year-old writer is the author of several books for which he has received literary prizes. He fled Belarus after he took part in anti-government protests in 2020. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Hungary's Orban Says Talks On Ukraine's EU Membership Should Not Move Forward
Hungary's prime minister said he does not support moving forward on negotiations on Ukraine's future membership in the European Union, signaling again that his country could pose a major roadblock to Kyiv's accession ambitions. EU leaders are to decide in mid-December whether Ukraine should be formally invited to begin membership talks, with Hungary seen as a potential obstacle. Unanimity among member states is required to admit a new country, giving Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orban, a powerful veto. The EU’s executive branch this week recommended that Ukraine should be permitted to open membership talks once it has addressed some shortfalls.
Former Kazakh Economy Minister Detained After Deadly Brawl
ASTANA -- Former Kazakh Economy Minister Quandyq Bishimbaev was detained in Astana late on November 9 after a deadly brawl in a restaurant.
The Central Asian nation's Deputy Interior Minister Saken Sarsenov told reporters in the Kazakh capital on November 10 that a probe has been launched against Bishimbaev and confirmed media reports that Bishimbaev was detained.
"I cannot provide you with any additional information as the investigation is under way. More information will be provided as the investigation proceeds further," Sarsenov said.
Astana city police said late on November 9 that a man was detained after a brawl erupted in a restaurant that left a woman dead.
"All necessary forensic works are being conducted. Operative groups of the police department and the Esil district police unit are working at the crime scene. Investigations are under way," police officials said.
Media reports said that the deadly incident took place in Astana's Bau restaurant and identified the detained person as the 43-year-old Bishimbaev and the deceased woman as his 31-year-old wife, Saltanat.
Bishimbaev's relatives and lawyers have yet to make statements regarding the reports.
In 2018, Bishimbaev and 22 others faced a high-profile corruption trial that ended with Bishimbaev’s conviction on charges of bribery and embezzlement while leading a state-controlled holding company.
A court in Astana sentenced him to 10 years in prison, but Bishimbaev subsequently was granted an early release through the government's mass amnesty decree after serving about 18 months of his term.
A product of an elite education program backed by then-President Nursultan Nazarbaev, Bishimbaev rose quickly through the ranks in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
He served as deputy industry and trade minister and deputy chairman of Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund before becoming economy minister in May 2016.
Kazakh-Chinese Agreement On Visa-Free Travel Comes Into Force
The Kazakh-Chinese agreement on visa-free travel, signed in May, took force on November 10. According to the agreement, citizens of both countries are exempt from visa requirements for tourism, medical treatment, and business trips. The document grants Kazakh and Chinese citizens visa-free access for up to 30 days with a cumulative total of 90 calendar days within 180 days. Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation department said on November 10 that it had increased the number of flights from Almaty and Astana to Beijing and Urumqi, adding that new flights connecting Kazakhstan with Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Chengdu will be added. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
EU Has 'Plan B' If Hungary Vetoes 50 Billion Euro Aid For Ukraine
The European Union will be able work around any Hungarian veto and give Ukraine 50 billion euros ($53.4 billion) in aid, officials in the bloc said. The bloc's executive has proposed expanding budget support to help Ukraine pay salaries and meet other expenses as the war against Russia grinds on, and the EU's 27 member states are due to vote on the package at a December 14-15 summit. "Hungary risks overstretching its luck. We'd prefer to have them on board, but there comes a point when people get fed up with Budapest holding everyone hostage," one EU official said.
France Blames Russia For Effort To Whip Up Online Controversy Over Stars Of David Graffiti
France says it has been the target of a Russian online destabilization campaign that used bots to whip up controversy and confusion about spray-painted Stars of David that appeared on Paris streets and fed alarm about surging anti-Semitism in France during the war in Gaza. The 250 or so quickly erased blue stars are now the subject of French police investigations seeking to determine whether the graffiti were anti-Semitic and if they were organized outside France. The stars' stenciling on walls last month quickly fomented debate and alarm on social media and fears about the safety of France's Jewish community.
Siberian Court Sentences Buryat Anti-War Activist To Seven Years In Prison In Absentia
A court in Russia's Siberian region of Buryatia on November 10 sentenced Aleksandra Garmazhapova, the founder of A Free Buryatia foundation, to seven years in prison in absentia on a charge of distributing "fake news" about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Garmazhapova’s foundation has openly condemned the invasion and assists in the return of men mobilized to the war from their native Siberian region of Buryatia. The group also promotes wide autonomy for Buryatia and Russia's other ethnic regions. Russian authorities labeled Garmazhapova a "foreign agent" last fall. She is currently living outside of Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Former Latvian Interior Minister Sentenced To Prison In Russia Spying Case
The Riga City Court on November 9 sentenced Janis Adamsons, a former interior minister and an ex-lawmaker from the opposition Social Democratic Saskana (Harmony) party, to 8 1/2 years in prison after finding him guilty of spying for Russia.
Adamsons' co-defendant, Gennady Silonov, a former Soviet KGB officer and Russian citizen, was handed a 7-1/2 year prison sentence on the same charge.
Adamsons was found guilty of passing information related to Latvian laws, military finances, and the situation along Latvia's eastern borders to Silonov, who passed the information down the line to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).
Adamsons was also found guilty of possessing an illegal firearm.
The investigation against Adamsons was launched after Latvia's parliament supported the move by the Prosecutor-General's Office in December last year.
In June 2022, parliament voted to strip Adamsons of his parliamentary immunity to allow for his arrest and a search of his home.
Adamsons and Silonov pleaded not guilty and said they will appeal the court's ruling.
Adamsons graduated from the High Naval Political College in Kyiv in the 1970s when Latvia was a Soviet republic. From 1979 until the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, he served in the Soviet Border Guard forces in Russia's Far East.
After Latvia regained its independence in 1991, Adamsons served as the commander of Latvia's Border Guard service and as interior minister. Adamsons was a member of the parliamentary commission for defense, interior affairs, and prevention of corruption.
Adamsons’ eligibility to be a lawmaker has been questioned in the past by politicians who accused him of serving in the ranks of the KGB as the Border Guard troops during the Soviet era were under KGB command.
Latvia declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 and is now a member of the European Union and NATO.
Stoltenberg Warns NATO Members To Be Ready For A 'Long-Term' Ukraine War
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has called on Ukraine's allies to continue giving Kyiv all the necessary military support it needs in its war against Russia's aggression and warned that they have to be prepared for a protracted battle.
"We have to keep giving the Ukrainians the weapons they need to stay strong on the battlefield today, so they can be strong at the negotiating table tomorrow," Stoltenberg said after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"These contributions help Ukraine defend its freedom and they help keep Europe safe," he said.
But Stoltenberg cautioned in an interview with the German news agency dpa that it could take a long time for Ukraine and its allies to achieve their goals.
"We have to be ready for the long term. Wars are by their very nature unpredictable. What we know for sure is that what happens at the negotiating table is inextricably linked to the situation on the battlefield," Stoltenberg said.
Aided by military supplies from its allies, Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in the spring to regain territory lost since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion in February last year.
But the counteroffensive has advanced more slowly than expected, sparking concerns of "war fatigue" among Kyiv's Western allies, especially in the United States -- Ukraine's main provider of military and financial aid.
The NATO chief told dpa that it had been obvious from the outset that the fight would be very difficult given Russia's time to prepare.
"We knew that Russia has prepared defensive lines for months -- with mines, with tank trenches, with a lot of defensive positions."
But Ukrainian troops "have been able to make gains and to liberate more territory" despite the difficulties it faced on the battlefield, he said.
Meanwhile, the British government on November 10 announced that 30,000 Ukrainian troops have completed training in Britain seven weeks ahead of schedule, what it said was "the largest U.K. military training effort since World War II."
In Kyiv, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said on November 10 that training for Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 fighter jet is going according to plan, adding that some pilots are already undergoing "training in the sky." He did not give further details.
The U.S. Air Force announced late last month that a number of Ukrainian pilots had begun training to fly advanced F-16 fighter jets in the U.S. state of Arizona. They are expected to begin flying F-16s in combat sometime next year. Several European countries are also training Ukrainian pilots to fly them.
Earlier on November 10, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry confirmed that its forces had damaged two Russian landing boats in occupied Crimea in a strike early on November 10.
"Yes, this information is true," intelligence official Andriy Yusov told RFE/RL following reports by two Ukrainian publications -- Suspilne and Hromadske. "Two landing craft were damaged," Yusov said.
WATCH: The European Commission has recommended opening EU accession negotiations with Ukraine, while it also recommended opening talks with Moldova once it meets final conditions. RFE/RL Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak explains what the commission's recommendations mean.
The media reports said the strike occurred in Chornomorske, in the westernmost part of Crimea, and that it targeted two Russian high-speed landing boats.
The Russian Defense Ministry earlier said its air defenses had “intercepted” and “destroyed” three Ukrainian drones over the territory of occupied Crimea and the Tula region, south of Moscow.
Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region, said that three districts were shelled from across the Ukrainian border. Gladkov said no injuries or damage was reported.
Ukraine's air defenses reported in turn that Russian drones attacked the regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Mykolayiv, Poltava, and Kyiv early on November 10. It said that five Iranian-made drones and one cruise missile were shot down.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
In the southern region of Kherson, two people were killed and five were wounded by Russian shelling over the past 24 hours, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on November 10.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces fought 69 close-quarter battles along the entire front line, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said early on November 10. It said Ukrainian forces repulsed dozens of "unsuccessful attacks" in areas of southeastern and southern Ukraine that have seen heavy fighting for weeks.
Russia Criticized For Failing To Act On Anti-Semitic Incidents In North Caucasus
Russian authorities have failed to appropriately tackle several anti-Semitic incidents that took place late last month in Russia's North Caucasus region, including some violent episodes that caused intimidation among the region's few Jewish inhabitants, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said.
The incidents occurred amid growing anger in the region about Israel's bombardments in Gaza that came as a response to a deadly attack by Hamas, which has been deemed a terrorist organization by the United States and European Union, on Israeli and foreign civilians on October 7.
The incidents appeared to have been fueled by a wave of hate speech and disinformation on social media, HRW said.
In the most serious such incident, a mob of hundreds of people shouting anti-Jewish slogans stormed and shut down the airport in Makhachkala, in the predominantly Muslim region of Daghestan after a flight arrived from Israel on October 29.
Several people were reportedly injured during the incident, which was quelled only after the intervention of riot police and National Guard units.
Other incidents included the attack on a hotel by a mob acting on fake rumors that Israeli "refugees" were quartered there, and an arson attack on the unfinished building of a Jewish community center.
Although an investigation into the airport melee was opened by authorities, there was no clear official condemnation of the incidents as being anti-Semitic, HRW said.
“Russian authorities have not acknowledged these incidents as anti-Semitic, called out anti-Semitism, or taken steps to provide reassurance and improve security for Jews living in the region,” said Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch.
“While police have made arrests over the airport incident and an investigation is ongoing, it is important to investigate the other incidents and bring those responsible to account.”
The rights watchdog said that instead of firmly and explicitly condemning the incidents in the North Caucasus and recognizing them publicly as anti-Semitic, Russian President Vladimir Putin during an October 31 meeting with security officials "accused the U.S. of 'using their Ukrainian agents' to 'instigate pogroms' in order to destabilize Russia.
The Russian authorities' response to the spate of incidents in the North Caucasus "contrasts dramatically with the systematic suppression of peaceful protests, arbitrary detention, and bogus prosecutions of government critics," HRW said.
HRW said Russia's government should officially "acknowledge these incidents as anti-Semitic, condemn anti-Semitism, and open an investigation into incitement of hatred."
“Russia should also address the broader issue of anti-Semitism, including by working with Jewish communities to make sure they are safe and publicly condemning anti-Semitic hate,” HRW's Williamson concluded.
Thirty-Six Moldovans Evacuated From Gaza Return To Chisinau
Thirty-six Moldovan citizens, including 18 children, have arrived in Chisinau after being evacuated from the war-torn Gaza Strip. The evacuees were flown from Egypt to Bucharest on board a Romanian military plane and then continued their journey to Moldova by bus, authorities said. Upon arrival, they were welcomed back by Prime Minister Dorin Recean. At least 15 other Moldovan nationals are still in Gaza and are expecting to leave, Moldovan authorities said. To read the original report by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Fugitive Moldovan Magnate Ilan Shor Has Left Israel, Interpol Says
Fugitive pro-Russian magnate Ilan Shor, accused by authorities in Moldova of overseeing a scheme to "buy" voters, left Israel this week, but his whereabouts are unknown, an Interpol official said on November 9. Viorel Tentiu, head of Interpol's office in Moldova, told state broadcaster Moldova-1 that Shor had left Israel. "We received information that Shor left the country late on 6th November," Tentiu said. "The identification of the flight and the destination remain unknown." Interpol is "gathering information to determine where he went," Tentiu added.
U.S. Approves Potential Sale Of Abrams Battle Tanks To Romania
The United States announced the approval of the potential sale of M1A2 tanks and related equipment to Romania, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement. The proposed a $2.53 billion sale to the NATO ally supports U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives by helping to improve Romania’s security, the statement said. The agency on November 9 delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the possible sale, the statement said, adding that it will improve Romania’s ability to meet threats and provide equipment capable of participating in NATO operations.
