Soaring Bread Prices Trigger Street Protests In Iran

Iranians have staged street protests after authorities cut subsidies for imported wheat, a move that has led to a dramatic increase in the price of bread. Video posted to social media sites on May 11 purportedly showed protesters marching through the cities of Dezful and Mahshahr in the southwestern province of Khuzestan. Amid the rallies, authorities have imposed a near-total shutdown of mobile and home broadband data in parts of the province.

