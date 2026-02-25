Accessibility links

Son Of UK Motorcyclist Held In Iran Urges 'Compassion' During Ramadan

Son Of UK Motorcyclist Held In Iran Urges 'Compassion' During Ramadan
Son Of UK Motorcyclist Held In Iran Urges 'Compassion' During Ramadan

Lindsay and Craig Foreman were arrested while traveling through Iran on an around-the-world motorcycle trip in 2025. After more than a year in detention, they were sentenced this month to 10 years in prison on espionage charges. Speaking to RFE/RL's Radio Farda, Lindsay Foreman's son, Joe Bennett, insisted that the couple are innocent as he called on the Iranian government to use the Islamic holy month of Ramadan to exercise mercy.

