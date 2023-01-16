Iran
Britain Vows Tehran 'Will Be Held To Account' Following Execution Of British-Iranian Citizen
Britain says Tehran's "weakened and isolated regime" will be held responsible after it executed U.K.-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari in what London called a "callous and cowardly” act.
"Our message to that regime is clear: The world is watching you, and you will be held to account, particularly by the brave Iranian people, so many of whom you are oppressing and killing," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on January 16.
"We are witnessing the vengeful actions of a weakened and isolated regime, obsessed with suppressing its own people, debilitated by its own fear of losing power, and wrecking its international reputation," he said in comments to the British Parliament.
Cleverly did not comment on specific actions or sanctions Britain might plan, but he said that "we do not limit ourselves to the steps that I have already announced."
Akbari, 61, a former Iranian deputy defense minister, was sentenced to death for spying for Britain in what critics called a "political" decision, raising condemnation from Western governments and rights groups.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on January 16 joined the condemnations and summoned Iran's ambassador to Berlin for the second time in a week over a recent surge in executions.
The Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency announced Akbari's execution on January 14 but did not say when it took place. Some reports indicated it may have been several days before.
The Mizan report said Akbari was executed after being "sentenced to death on charges of corruption on Earth and extensive action against the country's internal and external security through espionage for the British government's intelligence service."
The report also alleged that Akbari had received payments amounting to more than $2 million for spying, charges Akbari and Britain denied.
Britain and the United States had called on Iran to not carry out the sentence.
Iran does not recognize dual nationality for its citizens.
London has placed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor-general, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, but has so far resisted pressure from Iranian opposition exiles, activists, and the British Parliament to list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group.
A spokesman for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's told reporters that "we are reviewing further action with our international partners."
Earlier, Sunak called the execution a "callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime."
The British government appears to be treading cautiously due to the fact that other dual nationals are still being held by Tehran. London also is involved in difficult negotiation between Tehran and other world powers to revive a landmark nuclear pact.
With reporting by AFP and the BBC
Thousands Demand EU Blacklisting Of Iran's Revolutionary Guards
Some 12,000 of members of the Iranian diaspora met from all over Europe on January 16 in the EU Parliament host city of Strasbourg to urge the bloc to list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terror group. Pressure is growing among opposition exiles and activists for the EU and Britain follow the United States and blacklist the IRGC over the crackdown on the four months of protests since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody in mid-September. She was detained by Tehran's notorious morality police for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Iran Looks To Change Content Of Foreign-Language Schoolbooks
Iran plans to change the content of textbooks in foreign languages used in private schools that the authorities deem out of line with the Islamic republic's values after sharp criticism of such materials by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The head of the Nongovernmental Schools and Centers in Iran said on January 15 that a call will soon be issued to create new content for foreign-language teaching books to bring them in line with Khamenei's request.
"Textbooks that are not aligned with our customs and culture will be discarded," the semiofficial ILNA news agency quoted Ahmad Mahmoudzadeh as saying.
In recent years, the content of textbooks has been changed many times by order of Khamenei, but this is the first time that a change has been ordered for books used in private institutions.
Khamenei has repeatedly expressed his opposition to the teaching of foreign languages, especially English, in the country's schools -- even to children in kindergarten.
Following one round of criticism he voiced in 2016, the Education Ministry banned the teaching of English in primary schools.
Khamenei has absolute power in the country's ruling structure and some of his edicts have angered Iranians who say they reach too deeply into their personal freedoms.
Thousands have taken to the streets demanding he step down after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody in mid-September. She was detained by Tehran's notorious morality police for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The unrest has been marked by unprecedented shows of defiance by women and schoolgirls in what is seen as the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Since Amini's death, more than 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Released Iranian Activist Claims Prison Drugging Prisoners To Control Them
Iranian activist Leila Hosseinzadeh, who was released from prison last week, has accused authorities at the Adelabad prison in the southern city of Shiraz of using drugs on prisoners to control them.
“A horrific crime is being committed against ordinary prisoners,” Hosseinzadeh wrote in a Twitter thread on January 15.
The Iranian activist wrote that, one time after a fight between two prisoners, "a pill was placed into the mouth of one of them, and they were unable to speak properly for a few days."
Hosseinzadeh also wrote that prisoners are being deprived of things such as hot water for bathing, while the cutting of hair is prohibited and reciting the Koran is mandatory.
Iranian prisons have a long history of brutal behavior toward their inmates.
Last year, the hacktivist group Edalat-e Ali, which claims to work inside Iran to expose the "true face of the regime," released video footage highlighting the inhumane conditions in Evin prison, the country's most-notorious prison.
Several dual-national Iranians and foreign citizens are being held in Evin prison, mostly on dubious security-related charges.
Among them is Iranian-American Siamak Namazi, who announced in a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden on January 16 that he has launched a seven-day hunger strike to mark his 7 years of detention in Iran.
In the letter, Namazi asked Biden to ensure that all American hostages in Iran are returned to the United States and "in the next seven days, think about their suffering in the prisons of the Islamic republic for just one minute a day."
Namazi was based in Dubai with an oil company when he was detained on espionage charges while visiting family in Tehran in 2015. He was questioned over past associations with U.S. think tanks. The Namazi family says the accusations of espionage are absurd.
Namazi was handed a 10-year prison sentence for "collaborating with the hostile American government." He is now the longest-serving American prisoner in Iran.
Western countries have repeatedly said that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage and then using them in prisoner swaps.
During a current wave of unrest sparked by the death of a young woman while she was detained for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody, often without revealing any charges.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Germany Summons Iran Envoy Over Latest Execution
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on January 16 summoned Iran's ambassador to Berlin for the second time in a week over a rash of executions by Tehran, her spokesman said. The spokesman, Christofer Burger, confirmed the move when asked about reports that the envoy had been summoned "over massive human rights violations and a wave of executions." Tehran has launched a brutal crackdown during unrest over the death of a young woman while in police custody for how she wore a head scarf. Several people have been executed, and dozens of others have been handed death sentences.
At least 522 Have Died in Iran Protests, Human Rights Report Says
At least 522 people have been killed in four months of anti-government protests in Iran, said a report issued on January 15 by the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA). Among the dead are 70 minors and 68 security forces, the agency reported. Nearly 20,000 people had been arrested, 110 on charges that could lead to a death sentence, it said. Four have been executed. Protests were triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, an Iranian Kurdish woman who was arrested by morality police for allegedly not complying with Islamic dress codes.
Britain Condemns Iran's Execution Of British-Iranian National As 'Barbaric'
Britain has described Iran's execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari on espionage charges as a "barbaric" act that will not go unchallenged.
The hanging of Akbari, a former Iranian deputy defense minister sentenced to death for spying for Britain in what critics have called a "political" decision, was announced by the Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency on January 14. The report did not say when Akbari's execution took place, although some reports have indicated it may have been days ago.
Akbari reportedly moved to Britain after he was briefly detained in Iran in 2008 and is believed to have been arrested in 2019 after returning to Iran. Few details have been released about his case, as accusations of espionage and other crimes related to national security in Iran are usually tried behind closed doors.
Mizan reported on January 14 that Akbari was executed after being "sentenced to death on charges of corruption on Earth and extensive action against the country’s internal and external security through espionage for the British government's intelligence service."
The report also alleged that Akbari had received payments amounting to more than $2 million for spying.
Iranian state media this week aired video it said showed that Akbari played a role in the 2020 assassination of one of Iran's top nuclear scientists, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. The video does not show Akbari confessing to involvement in the killing, only saying that a British agent had asked him for information about Fakhrizadeh. Tehran has blamed the assassination on Israel.
Akbari was sentenced to death last week and Britain and the United States had called on Iran to not carry out the sentence.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, responding on Twitter to reports that Akbari was hanged, on January 14 called the execution "a callous and cowardly act carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people."
Iran does not recognize dual nationality for its citizens.
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, in a January 14 tweet, wrote that "this barbaric act deserves condemnation in the strongest possible terms. This will not stand unchallenged."
Iran's Foreign Ministry announced on the same day that it had summoned Britain's ambassador to Tehran to protest alleged acts against Iran's national security.
"In response to Britain's unconventional interventions, including in the national security field of the Islamic Republic of Iran, today, Simon Shercliff, the ambassador of this country in Tehran, was summoned," the ministry said in a statement. "The British government should be held accountable for establishing unconventional communications leading to an attack on [Iran's] national security."
The statement added that the "British government must accept the consequences of the responsibility of continuing its unorthodox and interventionist approach."
Akbari served as deputy to Iranian Defense Minister Ali Shamkhani from 1997 to 2005 as part of the administration of reformist former President Mohammad Khatami. Akbari had previously been an adviser to the Iranian Navy and implemented the UN resolution that ended the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq War.
In an audio recording broadcast last week by BBC Persian, Akbari said he confessed to crimes he did not commit while being tortured for months in detention.
"I was interrogated and tortured for over 3,500 hours in 10 months," he said. "All of that was recorded on camera.... By using the force of gun and making death threats they made me confess to false and baseless claims."
In the video broadcast by Iran's state news agency IRNA on January 12, Akbari discussed being asked about the nuclear scientist Fakhrizadeh by a British agent.
"They wanted to know about high-ranking officials depending on the major developments," Akbari said. "For example, he [the agent] asked me whether Fakhrizadeh could be involved in such and such projects and I said why not."
The execution comes as relations between Iran and Britain have deteriorated in recent months, with London criticizing Tehran's crackdown on mass protests in Iran.
Prominent Iranian lawyer Saeed Daehgan criticized Akbari's death sentence as "political" in a January 14 tweet. The lawyer, who is believed to be living abroad but has represented many cases involving dual nationals in Iran, suggested that it was related to reports that Britain is planning to formally declare Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps a terrorist organization.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, Reuters, dpa, and AP
- By Reuters
U.K. Foreign Secretary Says Iran Must Not Follow Through With Akbari Execution Threat
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly says Iran must not follow through with its threat of executing British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari. "The Iranian regime should be in no doubt. We are watching the case of Alireza Akbari closely," he said on Twitter on January 13. Cleverly earlier this week called for the immediate release of Akbari, who has been sentenced to death on charges of spying for Britain. Iran's official IRNA news agency published a video on January 12 which it said showed that Akbari played a role in the assassination in 2020 of the country's top nuclear scientist. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iranian Soccer Star Karimi Says Khamenei Doesn't Represent Iran
Former Iranian international footballer Ali Karimi, who has emerged as one of the biggest critics of Iran's brutal crackdown on protesters, has rebuked Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying he doesn't represent the country.
Karimi slammed Khamenei in a post on Instagram on January 12 just hours after the Iranian leader indirectly referred to celebrities who have supported Iranians protesting the death of a young woman while she was in police custody as "mercenaries who have fled to other countries and spread mud against Iran" and that the country's youth "will be disappointed" in them.
Since the death of Mahsa Amini in mid-September, several celebrities have been interrogated and have had their passports confiscated after showing support for the protests.
Actor Hossein Mohammadi, 26, faces the death sentence after he was reportedly tortured into making a confession to security forces who were looking to pin the blame on him and 15 others for the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during a demonstration.
Many Iranian celebrities outside the country, meanwhile, have taken a stand against the government and criticized the repression of protesters. Among them, Karimi -- who is living in an undisclosed country -- and prominent Iranian actor Hamid Farrokhnejad have expressed even stronger positions after leaving Iran.
"You have gathered a number of sycophants and corrupt people around you and think that makes you the leader of the whole of Iran?" Karimi wrote on his Instagram account -- which has 14.6 million followers -- in response to Khamenei's comments.
"If I were the target of all these opposition slogans, I would have left and not even looked behind," Karimi added using #deathtothedictator in the post.
Karimi, a former soccer player with Bayern Munich and once the captain of Iran’s national soccer team, has been a target of the government over his posts on social media, including on Instagram, where he has nearly 12 million followers.
In October, he was charged in absentia by authorities in Tehran over his support for antigovernment protesters who have taken to the streets across the country after Amini's died while being held in custody for failing to "properly wear" an Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Karimi, widely regarded as one of the greatest Iranian players of all time, has condemned Amini’s death while lending his support to the protesters, particularly women. He has also urged security forces not to allow “innocent blood to be shed.”
The has posed one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979.
Since Amini's death, more than 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Warsaw Says Polish Scientist Jailed In Iran For Allegedly Spying Released
A Polish professor jailed in Iran after being accused of spying has been released, a Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Twitter on January 12. Maciej Walczak, a professor at Nicolaus Copernicus University in Poland, is safe and sound with his family, ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said without offering more details. Walczak was detained by Iran last September along with two colleagues, who were later released. Earlier this week, Iran sentenced a Belgian aid worker to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes for "espionage." Brussels has called the charge "fabricated." (RFE/RL’s Radio Farda)
Iranian Journalist Arrested At Airport, Placed In Evin Prison Without Details Of Charges
Iranian journalist Nasim Soltanbeigi has been arrested at Tehran’s International Airport and transferred to Evin prison without being given details of the charges she faces.
Iran Jalali, Soltanbeigi's mother, said in a tweet on January 12 that her daughter told her in a brief phone call that the security forces had transferred her to solitary confinement. She has no news about the charges or the reason for the arrest.
Soltanbeigi was a student activist in the 2000s and has been working as a journalist for various Iranian publications in recent years.
She has been arrested before for her activism. She was held for eight days in 2006 for attending a "Women for Change" rally before a court sentenced her to a suspended sentence of five years. She was placed on probation for two years and told that her sentence would be canceled if she did not violate the terms of her probation.
A year later, she was arrested again along with some leftist student activists and was sentenced to a total of six years in prison for "acting against national security" and "propaganda against the Islamic Republic." She was finally released from prison in 2014.
The new arrest comes amid monthslong nationwide protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini -- unrest marked by unprecedented shows of defiance by women and schoolgirls in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Amini, 22, died on September 16, just days after being detained by Tehran's notorious morality police for allegedly violating the country's strict female dress code. Authorities have blamed "underlying diseases" for the cause of death, but supporters and family members say Amini was beaten while in custody.
According to the Tehran Journalists Association, at least 70 Iranian journalists have been arrested since the beginning of the protests.
In a statement published on January 11, the association said that a number of arrested journalists have been released on bail, while 30 journalists are still in prison.
The protests have seen more than 500 people killed and thousands detained, according to human rights groups. Despite government warnings that the crackdown will intensify, Iranians continue to take to the streets.
Several thousand others have been arrested since Amini's death, including many protesters, lawyers, activists, and digital-rights defenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran's Foreign Minister Says Talks With Saudis Could Restore Relations
Talks between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia are continuing and could eventually restore diplomatic relations that were severed years ago, Iran’s foreign minister said on January 13. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told reporters in Beirut that he met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud during a conference in Jordan last month that was attended by Middle Eastern and European officials. The meeting between Amir-Abdollahian and Prince Faisal was the highest-level encounter between the two countries since they cut relations seven years ago. Sunni powerhouse Saudi Arabia and Iran, which is majority Shi'ite, have been at odds since Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, but relations worsened after the 2016 execution of Shi'ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr by Riyadh. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Iranian Government's Draft Budget Sees Sharp Rise In Military, Security Spending
The Iranian government has presented a draft budget plan for the next Persian year with a significant increase in the budget of military, security, and propaganda institutions.
According to the bill, published on January 11, the budget of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) will increase by 28 percent, while the budget for state radio and television will rise by 42 percent. The budgets of the Intelligence Ministry and the Prisons Organization also see increases of more than 50 percent each.
The draft budget for the Persian year -- which begins in March -- comes as pressure mounts on the country from U.S. sanctions over Tehran's nuclear program and with Iranians flooding the streets to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini -- unrest marked by unprecedented shows of defiance by women and schoolgirls in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Iran's currency and economy have been wracked by U.S. sanctions and other punitive measures imposed since President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. The other signatories have labored since to salvage the agreement, but talks have failed to reach a new deal.
The Iranian currency weakened to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar on December 28, with $1 worth 440,000 rials, compared to 360,000 rials a month earlier, according to the foreign-exchange site Bonbast.com.
Before the beginning of the current wave of protests, the rial was valued at approximately 298,200 to the U.S. dollar.
The significant increases in the budgets of military, security, and propaganda institutions comes at the expense of several other spending areas, including a plan to reduce air pollution, one of the most important problems facing the country.
The government in Tehran plans to fund 12 percent of the budget with oil revenues, projecting exports of up to 1.4 million barrels a day at a maximum expected price of $85 a barrel.
Reuters reported that Iran has offered a discount three times larger than Russia for oil sales to Chinese refineries in hopes of driving up overall revenues. Iran has offered August deliveries at $11 below the price of Brent crude oil, which is $8 less than the price offered by Russia to the Chinese.
Following Russia's military invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022, Russian oil was hit with sanctions by Western countries, forcing it to seek new markets.
The weakening of the Iranian currency has been accelerated by dwindling hopes for the revival of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and global powers that had scrapped most international economic sanctions in exchange for limits to Tehran's nuclear program.
Negotiations to revive the deal resumed in April but have since lagged amid Western accusations that Iran was continuing its nuclear enrichment activities.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Court Confirms Six-Year Sentences For Two Labor Activists
An appeals court in Iran has confirmed six-year prison sentences for two labor activists, Reza Shahabi and Hassan Saeedi, the Tehran and Suburbs Bus Company Workers' Union reported.
The union said in a statement dated January 12 that the appeals court hearing was held without the presence of Shahabi and Saeidi. The two labor activists were convicted for "propaganda activity against the Islamic republic" and "assembly and collusion with the intention of committing a crime against national security."
In addition, Shahabi and Saeedi will not be allowed to leave the country for two years after their release and both were banned from joining political parties and using social media for that period.
Shahabi and Saeedi were arrested in May 2022 by Intelligence Ministry officers after they attended a rally marking May Day and to protest against high living costs and rising inflation. The participants also called for the right to establish independent labor organizations.
Shortly after, state television alleged Shahabi and other labor activists had met with two French nationals -- 37-year-old Cecile Kohler and her 69-year-old partner, Jacques Paris -- who have been detained and are accused of seeking to foment unrest in Iran.
The union said the court ruling has "angered and disgusted" their families and other labor activists and demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the two men.
The news comes as security forces across the country try to suppress anti-government protests in cities triggered by the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The protests over Amini's death came after a summer of unrest across Iran over poor living conditions, water shortages, and economic difficulties resulting from crippling sanctions that the United States has imposed on Iran over its nuclear program.
The activist HRANA news agency said that more than 500 people had been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
HRW: 'Litany' Of Human Rights Crises In 2022 Opens Way For New Leadership Model
The human rights crises that unfolded in 2022 caused immense human suffering but also opened new opportunities for global leadership on human rights, the acting executive director of Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on January 12 as the organization released its annual world report on human rights.
Tirana Hassan referred to a new model for global leadership on human rights in her introduction to the Human Rights Watch World Report 2023, saying that in a world in which power has shifted, it is no longer possible to rely on a small group of governments in the northern part of the globe to defend human rights.
The responsibility must fall on individual countries -- big and small -- to apply a human rights framework to their policies and then work with each other to protect and promote human rights, she said.
"The past year has demonstrated that all governments bear the responsibility of protesting human rights around the world," Hassan said. "Against a backdrop of shifting power, there is more space, not less, for states to stand up for human rights as new coalitions and new voices of leadership emerge."
The 712-page report looks at the state of human rights in nearly 100 countries where the independent international organization works.
It cites atrocities committed by Russia in its war in Ukraine, China's treatment of Uyghurs, actions by the Taliban that have put millions of Afghans at risk of starvation, and protests in Iran prompted by opposition to the mandatory hijab for women as among the "litany of human rights crises in 2022."
Hassan said the world's mobilization around Russia's war in Ukraine "reminds us of the extraordinary potential when governments realize their human rights obligations on a global scale."
Moscow has accompanied its brutal military actions in Ukraine with a crackdown on human rights and anti-war activists, "throttling dissent and any criticism of Putin’s rule," she said. But one positive outcome of Russia's actions has been to activate the full global human rights system created to deal with such crises.
This extraordinary response showed what is possible for accountability, but the challenge will be for governments to "replicate the best of the international response in Ukraine and scale up the political will to address other crises around the world until there is meaningful human rights improvement."
On Iran, she said the protests against the mandatory use of the hijab are just the most visible symbol of repression.
"The demand for equality triggered by women and schoolgirls has morphed into a nationwide movement by the Iranian people against a government that has systematically denied them their rights, mismanaged the economy, and driven people into poverty," she said.
Hassan also blasted U.S. President Joe Biden, who she said "eviscerated" his pledge to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah state" over its human rights record with a "bro-like fist bump with Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Bin Salman."
She also said the Biden administration, despite its rhetoric about prioritizing democracy and human rights in Asia, has tempered criticism of abuses and increasing authoritarianism in India, Thailand, the Philippines, and elsewhere in Southeast Asia for security and economic reasons.
Death Sentence Of Iranian-British Citizen Confirmed, Wife Fears Execution Imminent
Iran's Supreme Court has confirmed the death sentence of former Defense Ministry official Alireza Akbari, a dual Iranian-British citizen, on spying charges and transferred him to solitary confinement, raising fears his execution may be imminent.
The Intelligence Ministry said on January 11 Akbari was sentenced for spying, calling him "one of the most important infiltrators" of classified materials in the country. He has denied the allegations.
Akbari's wife confirmed she had been informed of the sentence, and in an interview with BBC's Persian service, said her husband, who has been in prison since 2019, had been taken to solitary confinement and asked her to come to the prison for a "final meeting."
The BBC also said it had obtained an audio message from Akbari saying he had been tortured and forced to confess under duress on video.
A U.K. Foreign Office spokesperson said the British government's "priority" was to secure Akbari's "immediate release" and that it had again requested "urgent consular access."
"Iran must halt the execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari and immediately release him," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a tweet.
"This is a politically motivated act by a barbaric regime that has total disregard for human life," he added.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeded 500 last year.
On January 10, the UN human rights chief, Volker Turk, accused Tehran of "weaponizing" the death penalty to quell dissent amid months of unrest over the death of a young woman while in police custody for an alleged violation of the country's head scarf law.
Four protesters have been executed in Iran since the unrest began in mid-September and several more are currently in prison having been handed death sentences.
With reporting by Reuters and BBC Persian
Iranian Pop Star Says He's Retiring From Performing After Being Barred From Leaving Country
Iranian pop star Babak Jahanbakhsh says he is retiring from performing after officials refused to allow him to leave the country amid protests triggered by the September death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Jahanbakhsh wrote on his Instagram page late on January 10 that being blocked from leaving the country is not important, "the important thing is that there is no motivation left to do many things."
“Here is no longer my place. I can't live in this heavy atmosphere full of anger, hatred, death and pain,” Jahanbakhsh added.
Since the start of daily protests in mid-September over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, several Iranian artists and prominent public figures have been summoned by the police or arrested, including actress Taraneh Alidoosti and director Hamid Pourazari.
The criticism comes amid one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979. The protests erupted after Amini died while in detention for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly.
Several celebrities, including soccer star Ali Daei, have been interrogated and have had their passports confiscated after showing support for the protests.
One of the actors, Hossein Mohammadi, 26, faces a death sentence after he was reportedly tortured into making a confession to security forces who were looking to pin the blame on him and 15 others for the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during a demonstration.
Since Amini's death, more than 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Another Iranian Protester Condemned To Death Amid Claim Of Coerced Confession
An Islamic Revolutionary Court in Iran has sentenced an accused protester to death on charges of apostasy and insulting the Koran, the activist HRANA news agency reports.
The defendant, Javad Ruhi, 35, was reportedly arrested for participating in ongoing nationwide protests in the northern Iranian city of Nowshahr on December 11.
The Mazandaran Province Judicial Department's communications arm said Ruhi was also accused of "burning and destroying public property" and "inciting citizens to create insecurity and collusion to commit a crime against the security of the country."
Mohammad Sadegh Akbari, the top justice official in Mazandaran Province, said Ruhi did not retain a lawyer and a public defender was appointed for him by the court.
But civil activists and sources close to Ruhi's family deny that claim and say he was not allowed to have a lawyer during the interrogation process.
HRANA quoted a source close to Ruhi’s family as saying his confession was "made under duress."
Iranian authorities are accused by many former inmates of torture and otherwise forcibly extracting false confessions.
The source close to Ruhi's family said the only documents in the case that led to the death sentence were forced confessions.
The court also referred to a video in which a person sets fire to the Koran.
But the source said that "in the video, the face of the person who sets fire to the book is not clear, but the court identified it as Javad Ruhi."
The same court recently sentenced to death two teenagers also arrested during demonstrations, Mehdi Mohammadifard and Arshia Takdastan, for allegedly helping organize and lead a September 21 rally in the northern Iranian city of Nowshahr.
Authorities said Mohammadifard's and Takdastan's actions constituted "corruption on Earth," a charge often leveled in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government and which the courts have taken to using in recent months against protesters angered over student Mahsa Amini's death in custody over an alleged dress-code violation in September.
Iranians have flooded the streets across the country in protest since Amini's death, with women and even schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
A brutal government crackdown on public demonstrators and dissent has seen several thousand people arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Some lawmakers have demanded an even harsher response, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Four convicted protesters have already been executed -- including two over the weekend -- while two others, Mohammad Ghobadlou and Mohammad Broghani, had their sentences upheld by the country's Supreme Court.
The regime has blamed Western governments for the unrest.
Human rights groups say the crackdown has left nearly 500 people dead and hundreds more injured, in addition to the arrests.
Rights groups have also expressed concern at the possibility of a death sentence being handed down against Iranian-German dual national Jamshid Sharmahd.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
The Farda Briefing: Khamenei Doubles Down On Repression
Welcome back to The Farda Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that tracks the key issues in Iran and explains why they matter. To subscribe, click here.
I'm RFE/RL correspondent Golnaz Esfandiari. Here's what I've been following during the past week and what I'm watching for in the days ahead.
The Big Issue
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called for a tough response to the months-long protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, accusing street demonstrators who set fire to trash cans of "treason without any doubt" and calling on "the responsible bodies to deal with treason seriously and justly."
Under Islamic laws enforced in Iran, treason is punishable by death.
"They wanted to destroy our strength. Our security. Security is one of the strengths of our country, " Khamenei said, according to a transcript of his January 9 speech posted on his website.
The Iranian leader made the comments two days after appointing Ahmadreza Radan -- blacklisted by the United States for his role in the violent crackdown on mass protests that erupted following the disputed result of the 2009 presidential election -- as the country's police chief.
In his official statement, Khamenei urged Radan -- who is also known for his harsh stance against women, like Amini, who have been accused of violating the country's hijab law -- to protect "security" and improve the police's "capabilities."
Why It Matters: Khamenei's comments appear to signal that Tehran will continue to harshly punish those arrested in connection with the antiestablishment protests, despite criticism and anger inside the country and international condemnation, including by White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan, who said Tehran will be held accountable for the abuses.
What's Next: Iran has already executed four people in connection with the protests, including two young men who were hanged last weekend after being convicted of killing a member of the Basij militia. Critics have blasted Iran's legal process, during which the accused were denied access to legal counsel of their choice, and which led the New York-Based Center for Human Rights in Iran to describe their executions as lynchings.
Three other Iranians were sentenced to death on January 9, and rights groups have warned that many more could ultimately face the death penalty.
Stories You Might Have Missed
As one of Iran's largest dam projects nears completion, archaeologists and environmentalists are warning that the Chinese-financed Chamshir Dam will be yet another towering example of the country's destructive history of water mismanagement. While the authorities see the project as an answer to electricity and water shortages in southwestern Iran, critics say the dam is a cultural and environmental threat and will turn agricultural lands into a salty dust bowl.
Iranian women and the movement they launched under the banner of "Women, Life, Freedom" following Amini's death in custody has been awarded the prestigious Simone De Beauvoir Prize for Women's Freedom. The prize recognizes the work and actions of individuals who contribute to the freedom of women around the world.
What We're Watching
The United States has said the Islamic republic may be "contributing to widespread war crimes" in Ukraine by providing Russia with drones to use in its unprovoked war. By selling kamikaze and combat drones, U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on January 9, Iran has chosen "to go down a road where their weapons are being used to kill civilians in Ukraine and to try to plunge cities into cold and darkness, which from our point of view puts Iran in a place where it could potentially be contributing to widespread war crimes."
What's Next: The comments could signal Washington's intention to increase pressure on Tehran over its sale of military drones to Russia and to sanction additional Iranian entities involved in the country's production of drones.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have.
Until next time,
Golnaz Esfandiari
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Wednesday.
We also invite you to check out the improved Farda website in English and its dedicated Twitter account, which showcase all of our compelling journalism from Iran.
Imprisoned Lawyer Nili Won't Attend Court Hearing To Protest Iranian Crackdown
Imprisoned Iranian lawyer Mustafa Nili says he will not attend his Islamic Revolutionary Court hearing to protest against the widespread violation of the rights of those detained in the recent unrest.
Nili was arrested on November 7 while he was at the airport on his way to pursue legal affairs related to the protests in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchistan. He was taken to Evin prison and subsequently Iran's judiciary announced that a previous four-year prison sentence of his would be implemented.
In a short note from prison, Nili said that Iranians have the right to a fair trial and that "the day of accountability for the leaders and perpetrators of constitutional rights violations is near."
Nili is one of more than 40 lawyers -- including Nazanin Salari, Bahar Sahraian, Mahmoud Taravatroy, and Amin Adel Ahmadian -- who have been arrested after representing people detained during nationwide protests sparked by the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Anger over the death of Amini has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
More than 500 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said on January 10 that at least 44 lawyers have been arrested since September to block their ability to seek justice for arbitrarily arrested activists and protesters. Eighteen remain in detention, and the rest have been released on bail but potentially will still face charges, the CHRI said in a news release.
Meanwhile, detainees continue to be forced to use lawyers from a list approved by Iran's judiciary chief. The lawyers on the list are court-approved and have either collaborated with the state security establishment or do not have the resources to defend their clients, CHRI said.
“Due process in line with internationally recognized standards hasn’t existed in the Islamic republic for decades,” Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the CHRI, said. “Yet there are still lawyers in the country who try to squeeze out any form of defense they can for their clients, or advocate for them publicly, which is why the Islamic republic is jailing them.”
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Belgium Summons Iranian Ambassador After Aid Worker Sentenced To 40-Year Prison Term
A Belgian aid worker in Iran has been sentenced to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes for "espionage," prompting Brussels -- which has called the charge "fabricated" -- to summon the Iranian ambassador to the European nation.
The Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency said 41-year-old Olivier Vandecasteele had been found guilty of "espionage against the Islamic republic for the benefit of the foreign intelligence service, cooperation with the hostile American government against the Islamic republic, professional currency smuggling in the amount of $500,000, and money laundering of the same amount."
The judiciary has yet to provide any evidence to back up the verdict.
Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said in a tweet that "Iran has provided no official information regarding the charges against Olivier Vandecasteele or his trial."
"Belgium continues to condemn this arbitrary detention and is doing everything possible to put an end to it and to improve the conditions of his detention," she said in announcing that Tehran's ambassador to Brussels would be summoned in the coming hours.
Belgian Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne has said the case was likely in retaliation for a jail sentence a court in Belgium handed to Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi last year.
Assadi was sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with a plot to bomb a rally of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), an exiled opposition group, outside Paris in June 2018. Tehran considers the NCRI a terrorist group and has called the Paris attack plot a "false flag" move by the group.
Belgium's constitutional court on December 8 temporarily suspended a prisoner exchange treaty with Iran. The accord had been heavily criticized by lawmakers and some in the public because it appeared to pave the way for Assadi to be returned to Tehran. A final ruling on the treaty is expected by mid-March.
Western countries have repeatedly charged that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage and then using them in prisoner swaps.
During a current wave of unrest sparked by the death of a young woman while she was detained for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody, often without revealing any charges.
*CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the length of the prison sentence.
Iranian Revolutionary Ghadyani Decries 'State Killings' Of Protesters Under 'Bloodthirsty' Leadership
A prominent Islamic revolutionary turned dissident, Abolfazl Ghadyani, has called the execution of protesters amid months of unrest in Iran “state killing” and warned that Iran's most senior political and religious leader sinks deeper with each execution.
In an open letter published on January 10, Ghadyani called Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei "a tyrannical, autocratic, power-loving and bloodthirsty ruler" who wants to overcome the fear of losing his power by issuing orders to kill protesters.
The public statement by Ghadyani, who lives in Iran, followed the execution of two protesters, Mohammad Hosseini and Mohammad Mehdi Karmi, who were hanged in prison on January 7.
In the face of steady protests around the country since 23-year-old student Mahsa Amini's death in custody for a dress-code offense in mid-September, Iranian authorities have warned of harsher penalties to participants in the unrest.
On January 9, Khamenei signaled in a televised speech that the theocratic regime has no intention of softening its position, saying those who "set fire to public places have no doubt committed treason."
Under Iran's Islamic laws put in place since the 1979 revolution, treason is punishable by death.
So far, at least 17 protesters have been condemned to death.
Four of those convicted have been executed -- including two over the weekend -- while two others, Mohammad Ghobadlou and Mohammad Broghani, had their sentences upheld by the country's Supreme Court.
The European Union along with the respective German, French, Norwegian, and Danish governments lodged protests with Iran after the weekend executions.
White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan condemned the executions and the subsequent death verdicts, saying, "We join with partners around the world calling for an immediate cessation of these abuses. Iran will be held accountable."
Ghadyani, 77, is a senior member of a reformist party called the Mojahedin of the Islamic Revolution of Iran Organization.
A harsh critic of Khamenei, Ghadyani has been summoned repeatedly and imprisoned by Iranian authorities. He has published multiple letters and notes critical of Khamenei in recent years.
Tens of thousands of Iranians -- led by women and students -- have joined almost daily protests since Amini's death in September calling for authorities to respect their human rights and women's rights.
Many have blamed Khamenei for Amini's death and the deaths of protesters at the hands of security forces, who have cracked down brutally on public expressions of frustration.
More than 500 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Former Iranian President's Daughter Sentenced To Five Years, Faces More Charges
Faezeh Hashemi, the daughter of former Iranian President Akbar Hasemi Rafsanjani, has been sentenced to five years in prison by a court in Tehran and faces further charges for her activism and comments slamming authorities for their brutal crackdown on protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.
Hashemi's lawyer, Neda Shams, wrote on Twitter on January 9 that "the verdict is not final."
"My client is still in prison and there are other cases against her," she added.
Shams did not give any details on the charges Hashemi was sentenced for, nor on the cases still outstanding against her.
Hashemi, a former lawmaker and women’s rights advocate whose father was one of the founding fathers of the clerical establishment, was arrested in September and the hard-line Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), reported on September 27 that she was arrested by security forces in east Tehran for “inciting riots.”
Before her arrest, Hashemi had said that authorities were referring to the protests over Amini's death while in police custody for an alleged violation of the country's hijab law as “riots” and “sedition” in order to suppress them.
She also said the demands raised in the protests -- for more freedoms and rights -- are different from recent demonstrations that have focused on the deteriorating economy, which has been crushed by crippling U.S. sanctions.
Since then, the protests have continued nationwide in what some analysts say is the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The authorities have responded to the protests with a brutal crackdown that human rights groups say has left almost 500 dead and hundreds more injured.
Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, and others, amid concerns about the charges against them.
Hashemi has been highly critical of the government in the past, including on the popular app Clubhouse where her appearances have attracted thousands of listeners. During the 2020 presidential vote, which brought hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi to power, she was among those calling for a boycott.
Hashemi has been arrested and jailed several times in the past, including briefly in the 2009 crackdown on mass protests over the disputed presidential vote in which widescale corruption was alleged by the opposition.
In 2012, she was given a six-month jail term for "spreading propaganda against the system.”
Iran 'Weaponizing' Death Penalty To Frighten Public, Says UN
Tehran is weaponizing the death penalty to punish individuals taking part in protests in order to strike fear into the Iranian population and stamp out dissent, the UN human rights chief said on January 10. "The weaponization of criminal procedures to punish people for exercising their basic rights -- such as those participating in or organizing demonstrations -- amounts to state sanctioned killing," Volker Turk said. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
U.S. Says Iran May Be 'Contributing' To War Crimes In Ukraine
The United States said on January 9 that Iran's sale of lethal drones to Russia for use in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine means the country may be "contributing to widespread war crimes." While it did not signal a policy shift, the charge marked some of the sharpest U.S. rhetoric against Iran since it began providing weapons to Russia to support its nearly year-long war in Ukraine. National-security adviser Jake Sullivan made the statement as he spoke to reporters accompanying President Joe Biden on a trip to Mexico. To read the original story from AP, click here.
