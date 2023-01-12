Iran
Iranian Government's Draft Budget Sees Sharp Rise In Military, Security Spending
The Iranian government has presented a draft budget plan for the next Persian year with a significant increase in the budget of military, security, and propaganda institutions.
According to the bill, published on January 11, the budget of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) will increase by 28 percent, while the budget for state radio and television will rise by 42 percent. The budgets of the Intelligence Ministry and the Prisons Organization also see increases of more than 50 percent each.
The draft budget for the Persian year -- which begins in March -- comes as pressure mounts on the country from U.S. sanctions over Tehran's nuclear program and with Iranians flooding the streets to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini -- unrest marked by unprecedented shows of defiance by women and schoolgirls in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Iran's currency and economy have been wracked by U.S. sanctions and other punitive measures imposed since President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. The other signatories have labored since to salvage the agreement, but talks have failed to reach a new deal.
The Iranian currency weakened to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar on December 28, with $1 worth 440,000 rials, compared to 360,000 rials a month earlier, according to the foreign-exchange site Bonbast.com.
Before the beginning of the current wave of protests, the rial was valued at approximately 298,200 to the U.S. dollar.
The significant increases in the budgets of military, security, and propaganda institutions comes at the expense of several other spending areas, including a plan to reduce air pollution, one of the most important problems facing the country.
The government in Tehran plans to fund 12 percent of the budget with oil revenues, projecting exports of up to 1.4 million barrels a day at a maximum expected price of $85 a barrel.
Reuters reported that Iran has offered a discount three times larger than Russia for oil sales to Chinese refineries in hopes of driving up overall revenues. Iran has offered August deliveries at $11 below the price of Brent crude oil, which is $8 less than the price offered by Russia to the Chinese.
Following Russia's military invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022, Russian oil was hit with sanctions by Western countries, forcing it to seek new markets.
The weakening of the Iranian currency has been accelerated by dwindling hopes for the revival of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and global powers that had scrapped most international economic sanctions in exchange for limits to Tehran's nuclear program.
Negotiations to revive the deal resumed in April but have since lagged amid Western accusations that Iran was continuing its nuclear enrichment activities.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
More News
Iranian Court Confirms Six-Year Sentences For Two Labor Activists
An appeals court in Iran has confirmed six-year prison sentences for two labor activists, Reza Shahabi and Hassan Saeedi, the Tehran and Suburbs Bus Company Workers' Union reported.
The union said in a statement dated January 12 that the appeals court hearing was held without the presence of Shahabi and Saeidi. The two labor activists were convicted for "propaganda activity against the Islamic republic" and "assembly and collusion with the intention of committing a crime against national security."
In addition, Shahabi and Saeedi will not be allowed to leave the country for two years after their release and both were banned from joining political parties and using social media for that period.
Shahabi and Saeedi were arrested in May 2022 by Intelligence Ministry officers after they attended a rally marking May Day and to protest against high living costs and rising inflation. The participants also called for the right to establish independent labor organizations.
Shortly after, state television alleged Shahabi and other labor activists had met with two French nationals -- 37-year-old Cecile Kohler and her 69-year-old partner, Jacques Paris -- who have been detained and are accused of seeking to foment unrest in Iran.
The union said the court ruling has "angered and disgusted" their families and other labor activists and demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the two men.
The news comes as security forces across the country try to suppress anti-government protests in cities triggered by the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The protests over Amini's death came after a summer of unrest across Iran over poor living conditions, water shortages, and economic difficulties resulting from crippling sanctions that the United States has imposed on Iran over its nuclear program.
The activist HRANA news agency said that more than 500 people had been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
HRW: 'Litany' Of Human Rights Crises In 2022 Opens Way For New Leadership Model
The human rights crises that unfolded in 2022 caused immense human suffering but also opened new opportunities for global leadership on human rights, the acting executive director of Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on January 12 as the organization released its annual world report on human rights.
Tirana Hassan referred to a new model for global leadership on human rights in her introduction to the Human Rights Watch World Report 2023, saying that in a world in which power has shifted, it is no longer possible to rely on a small group of governments in the northern part of the globe to defend human rights.
The responsibility must fall on individual countries -- big and small -- to apply a human rights framework to their policies and then work with each other to protect and promote human rights, she said.
"The past year has demonstrated that all governments bear the responsibility of protesting human rights around the world," Hassan said. "Against a backdrop of shifting power, there is more space, not less, for states to stand up for human rights as new coalitions and new voices of leadership emerge."
The 712-page report looks at the state of human rights in nearly 100 countries where the independent international organization works.
It cites atrocities committed by Russia in its war in Ukraine, China's treatment of Uyghurs, actions by the Taliban that have put millions of Afghans at risk of starvation, and protests in Iran prompted by opposition to the mandatory hijab for women as among the "litany of human rights crises in 2022."
Hassan said the world's mobilization around Russia's war in Ukraine "reminds us of the extraordinary potential when governments realize their human rights obligations on a global scale."
Moscow has accompanied its brutal military actions in Ukraine with a crackdown on human rights and anti-war activists, "throttling dissent and any criticism of Putin’s rule," she said. But one positive outcome of Russia's actions has been to activate the full global human rights system created to deal with such crises.
This extraordinary response showed what is possible for accountability, but the challenge will be for governments to "replicate the best of the international response in Ukraine and scale up the political will to address other crises around the world until there is meaningful human rights improvement."
On Iran, she said the protests against the mandatory use of the hijab are just the most visible symbol of repression.
"The demand for equality triggered by women and schoolgirls has morphed into a nationwide movement by the Iranian people against a government that has systematically denied them their rights, mismanaged the economy, and driven people into poverty," she said.
Hassan also blasted U.S. President Joe Biden, who she said "eviscerated" his pledge to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah state" over its human rights record with a "bro-like fist bump with Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Bin Salman."
She also said the Biden administration, despite its rhetoric about prioritizing democracy and human rights in Asia, has tempered criticism of abuses and increasing authoritarianism in India, Thailand, the Philippines, and elsewhere in Southeast Asia for security and economic reasons.
Death Sentence Of Iranian-British Citizen Confirmed, Wife Fears Execution Imminent
Iran's Supreme Court has confirmed the death sentence of former Defense Ministry official Alireza Akbari, a dual Iranian-British citizen, on spying charges and transferred him to solitary confinement, raising fears his execution may be imminent.
The Intelligence Ministry said on January 11 Akbari was sentenced for spying, calling him "one of the most important infiltrators" of classified materials in the country. He has denied the allegations.
Akbari's wife confirmed she had been informed of the sentence, and in an interview with BBC's Persian service, said her husband, who has been in prison since 2019, had been taken to solitary confinement and asked her to come to the prison for a "final meeting."
The BBC also said it had obtained an audio message from Akbari saying he had been tortured and forced to confess under duress on video.
A U.K. Foreign Office spokesperson said the British government's "priority" was to secure Akbari's "immediate release" and that it had again requested "urgent consular access."
"Iran must halt the execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari and immediately release him," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a tweet.
"This is a politically motivated act by a barbaric regime that has total disregard for human life," he added.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeded 500 last year.
On January 10, the UN human rights chief, Volker Turk, accused Tehran of "weaponizing" the death penalty to quell dissent amid months of unrest over the death of a young woman while in police custody for an alleged violation of the country's head scarf law.
Four protesters have been executed in Iran since the unrest began in mid-September and several more are currently in prison having been handed death sentences.
With reporting by Reuters and BBC Persian
Iranian Pop Star Says He's Retiring From Performing After Being Barred From Leaving Country
Iranian pop star Babak Jahanbakhsh says he is retiring from performing after officials refused to allow him to leave the country amid protests triggered by the September death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Jahanbakhsh wrote on his Instagram page late on January 10 that being blocked from leaving the country is not important, "the important thing is that there is no motivation left to do many things."
“Here is no longer my place. I can't live in this heavy atmosphere full of anger, hatred, death and pain,” Jahanbakhsh added.
Since the start of daily protests in mid-September over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, several Iranian artists and prominent public figures have been summoned by the police or arrested, including actress Taraneh Alidoosti and director Hamid Pourazari.
The criticism comes amid one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979. The protests erupted after Amini died while in detention for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly.
Several celebrities, including soccer star Ali Daei, have been interrogated and have had their passports confiscated after showing support for the protests.
One of the actors, Hossein Mohammadi, 26, faces a death sentence after he was reportedly tortured into making a confession to security forces who were looking to pin the blame on him and 15 others for the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during a demonstration.
Since Amini's death, more than 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Another Iranian Protester Condemned To Death Amid Claim Of Coerced Confession
An Islamic Revolutionary Court in Iran has sentenced an accused protester to death on charges of apostasy and insulting the Koran, the activist HRANA news agency reports.
The defendant, Javad Ruhi, 35, was reportedly arrested for participating in ongoing nationwide protests in the northern Iranian city of Nowshahr on December 11.
The Mazandaran Province Judicial Department's communications arm said Ruhi was also accused of "burning and destroying public property" and "inciting citizens to create insecurity and collusion to commit a crime against the security of the country."
Mohammad Sadegh Akbari, the top justice official in Mazandaran Province, said Ruhi did not retain a lawyer and a public defender was appointed for him by the court.
But civil activists and sources close to Ruhi's family deny that claim and say he was not allowed to have a lawyer during the interrogation process.
HRANA quoted a source close to Ruhi’s family as saying his confession was "made under duress."
Iranian authorities are accused by many former inmates of torture and otherwise forcibly extracting false confessions.
The source close to Ruhi's family said the only documents in the case that led to the death sentence were forced confessions.
The court also referred to a video in which a person sets fire to the Koran.
But the source said that "in the video, the face of the person who sets fire to the book is not clear, but the court identified it as Javad Ruhi."
The same court recently sentenced to death two teenagers also arrested during demonstrations, Mehdi Mohammadifard and Arshia Takdastan, for allegedly helping organize and lead a September 21 rally in the northern Iranian city of Nowshahr.
Authorities said Mohammadifard's and Takdastan's actions constituted "corruption on Earth," a charge often leveled in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government and which the courts have taken to using in recent months against protesters angered over student Mahsa Amini's death in custody over an alleged dress-code violation in September.
Iranians have flooded the streets across the country in protest since Amini's death, with women and even schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
A brutal government crackdown on public demonstrators and dissent has seen several thousand people arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Some lawmakers have demanded an even harsher response, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Four convicted protesters have already been executed -- including two over the weekend -- while two others, Mohammad Ghobadlou and Mohammad Broghani, had their sentences upheld by the country's Supreme Court.
The regime has blamed Western governments for the unrest.
Human rights groups say the crackdown has left nearly 500 people dead and hundreds more injured, in addition to the arrests.
Rights groups have also expressed concern at the possibility of a death sentence being handed down against Iranian-German dual national Jamshid Sharmahd.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
The Farda Briefing: Khamenei Doubles Down On Repression
Welcome back to The Farda Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that tracks the key issues in Iran and explains why they matter. To subscribe, click here.
I'm RFE/RL correspondent Golnaz Esfandiari. Here's what I've been following during the past week and what I'm watching for in the days ahead.
The Big Issue
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called for a tough response to the months-long protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, accusing street demonstrators who set fire to trash cans of "treason without any doubt" and calling on "the responsible bodies to deal with treason seriously and justly."
Under Islamic laws enforced in Iran, treason is punishable by death.
"They wanted to destroy our strength. Our security. Security is one of the strengths of our country, " Khamenei said, according to a transcript of his January 9 speech posted on his website.
The Iranian leader made the comments two days after appointing Ahmadreza Radan -- blacklisted by the United States for his role in the violent crackdown on mass protests that erupted following the disputed result of the 2009 presidential election -- as the country's police chief.
In his official statement, Khamenei urged Radan -- who is also known for his harsh stance against women, like Amini, who have been accused of violating the country's hijab law -- to protect "security" and improve the police's "capabilities."
Why It Matters: Khamenei's comments appear to signal that Tehran will continue to harshly punish those arrested in connection with the antiestablishment protests, despite criticism and anger inside the country and international condemnation, including by White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan, who said Tehran will be held accountable for the abuses.
What's Next: Iran has already executed four people in connection with the protests, including two young men who were hanged last weekend after being convicted of killing a member of the Basij militia. Critics have blasted Iran's legal process, during which the accused were denied access to legal counsel of their choice, and which led the New York-Based Center for Human Rights in Iran to describe their executions as lynchings.
Three other Iranians were sentenced to death on January 9, and rights groups have warned that many more could ultimately face the death penalty.
Stories You Might Have Missed
As one of Iran's largest dam projects nears completion, archaeologists and environmentalists are warning that the Chinese-financed Chamshir Dam will be yet another towering example of the country's destructive history of water mismanagement. While the authorities see the project as an answer to electricity and water shortages in southwestern Iran, critics say the dam is a cultural and environmental threat and will turn agricultural lands into a salty dust bowl.
Iranian women and the movement they launched under the banner of "Women, Life, Freedom" following Amini's death in custody has been awarded the prestigious Simone De Beauvoir Prize for Women's Freedom. The prize recognizes the work and actions of individuals who contribute to the freedom of women around the world.
What We're Watching
The United States has said the Islamic republic may be "contributing to widespread war crimes" in Ukraine by providing Russia with drones to use in its unprovoked war. By selling kamikaze and combat drones, U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on January 9, Iran has chosen "to go down a road where their weapons are being used to kill civilians in Ukraine and to try to plunge cities into cold and darkness, which from our point of view puts Iran in a place where it could potentially be contributing to widespread war crimes."
What's Next: The comments could signal Washington's intention to increase pressure on Tehran over its sale of military drones to Russia and to sanction additional Iranian entities involved in the country's production of drones.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have.
Until next time,
Golnaz Esfandiari
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Wednesday.
We also invite you to check out the improved Farda website in English and its dedicated Twitter account, which showcase all of our compelling journalism from Iran.
Imprisoned Lawyer Nili Won't Attend Court Hearing To Protest Iranian Crackdown
Imprisoned Iranian lawyer Mustafa Nili says he will not attend his Islamic Revolutionary Court hearing to protest against the widespread violation of the rights of those detained in the recent unrest.
Nili was arrested on November 7 while he was at the airport on his way to pursue legal affairs related to the protests in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchistan. He was taken to Evin prison and subsequently Iran's judiciary announced that a previous four-year prison sentence of his would be implemented.
In a short note from prison, Nili said that Iranians have the right to a fair trial and that "the day of accountability for the leaders and perpetrators of constitutional rights violations is near."
Nili is one of more than 40 lawyers -- including Nazanin Salari, Bahar Sahraian, Mahmoud Taravatroy, and Amin Adel Ahmadian -- who have been arrested after representing people detained during nationwide protests sparked by the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Anger over the death of Amini has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
More than 500 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said on January 10 that at least 44 lawyers have been arrested since September to block their ability to seek justice for arbitrarily arrested activists and protesters. Eighteen remain in detention, and the rest have been released on bail but potentially will still face charges, the CHRI said in a news release.
Meanwhile, detainees continue to be forced to use lawyers from a list approved by Iran's judiciary chief. The lawyers on the list are court-approved and have either collaborated with the state security establishment or do not have the resources to defend their clients, CHRI said.
“Due process in line with internationally recognized standards hasn’t existed in the Islamic republic for decades,” Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the CHRI, said. “Yet there are still lawyers in the country who try to squeeze out any form of defense they can for their clients, or advocate for them publicly, which is why the Islamic republic is jailing them.”
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Belgium Summons Iranian Ambassador After Aid Worker Sentenced To 40-Year Prison Term
A Belgian aid worker in Iran has been sentenced to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes for "espionage," prompting Brussels -- which has called the charge "fabricated" -- to summon the Iranian ambassador to the European nation.
The Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency said 41-year-old Olivier Vandecasteele had been found guilty of "espionage against the Islamic republic for the benefit of the foreign intelligence service, cooperation with the hostile American government against the Islamic republic, professional currency smuggling in the amount of $500,000, and money laundering of the same amount."
The judiciary has yet to provide any evidence to back up the verdict.
Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said in a tweet that "Iran has provided no official information regarding the charges against Olivier Vandecasteele or his trial."
"Belgium continues to condemn this arbitrary detention and is doing everything possible to put an end to it and to improve the conditions of his detention," she said in announcing that Tehran's ambassador to Brussels would be summoned in the coming hours.
Belgian Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne has said the case was likely in retaliation for a jail sentence a court in Belgium handed to Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi last year.
Assadi was sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with a plot to bomb a rally of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), an exiled opposition group, outside Paris in June 2018. Tehran considers the NCRI a terrorist group and has called the Paris attack plot a "false flag" move by the group.
Belgium's constitutional court on December 8 temporarily suspended a prisoner exchange treaty with Iran. The accord had been heavily criticized by lawmakers and some in the public because it appeared to pave the way for Assadi to be returned to Tehran. A final ruling on the treaty is expected by mid-March.
Western countries have repeatedly charged that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage and then using them in prisoner swaps.
During a current wave of unrest sparked by the death of a young woman while she was detained for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody, often without revealing any charges.
*CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the length of the prison sentence.
Iranian Revolutionary Ghadyani Decries 'State Killings' Of Protesters Under 'Bloodthirsty' Leadership
A prominent Islamic revolutionary turned dissident, Abolfazl Ghadyani, has called the execution of protesters amid months of unrest in Iran “state killing” and warned that Iran's most senior political and religious leader sinks deeper with each execution.
In an open letter published on January 10, Ghadyani called Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei "a tyrannical, autocratic, power-loving and bloodthirsty ruler" who wants to overcome the fear of losing his power by issuing orders to kill protesters.
The public statement by Ghadyani, who lives in Iran, followed the execution of two protesters, Mohammad Hosseini and Mohammad Mehdi Karmi, who were hanged in prison on January 7.
In the face of steady protests around the country since 23-year-old student Mahsa Amini's death in custody for a dress-code offense in mid-September, Iranian authorities have warned of harsher penalties to participants in the unrest.
On January 9, Khamenei signaled in a televised speech that the theocratic regime has no intention of softening its position, saying those who "set fire to public places have no doubt committed treason."
Under Iran's Islamic laws put in place since the 1979 revolution, treason is punishable by death.
So far, at least 17 protesters have been condemned to death.
Four of those convicted have been executed -- including two over the weekend -- while two others, Mohammad Ghobadlou and Mohammad Broghani, had their sentences upheld by the country's Supreme Court.
The European Union along with the respective German, French, Norwegian, and Danish governments lodged protests with Iran after the weekend executions.
White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan condemned the executions and the subsequent death verdicts, saying, "We join with partners around the world calling for an immediate cessation of these abuses. Iran will be held accountable."
Ghadyani, 77, is a senior member of a reformist party called the Mojahedin of the Islamic Revolution of Iran Organization.
A harsh critic of Khamenei, Ghadyani has been summoned repeatedly and imprisoned by Iranian authorities. He has published multiple letters and notes critical of Khamenei in recent years.
Tens of thousands of Iranians -- led by women and students -- have joined almost daily protests since Amini's death in September calling for authorities to respect their human rights and women's rights.
Many have blamed Khamenei for Amini's death and the deaths of protesters at the hands of security forces, who have cracked down brutally on public expressions of frustration.
More than 500 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Former Iranian President's Daughter Sentenced To Five Years, Faces More Charges
Faezeh Hashemi, the daughter of former Iranian President Akbar Hasemi Rafsanjani, has been sentenced to five years in prison by a court in Tehran and faces further charges for her activism and comments slamming authorities for their brutal crackdown on protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.
Hashemi's lawyer, Neda Shams, wrote on Twitter on January 9 that "the verdict is not final."
"My client is still in prison and there are other cases against her," she added.
Shams did not give any details on the charges Hashemi was sentenced for, nor on the cases still outstanding against her.
Hashemi, a former lawmaker and women’s rights advocate whose father was one of the founding fathers of the clerical establishment, was arrested in September and the hard-line Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), reported on September 27 that she was arrested by security forces in east Tehran for “inciting riots.”
Before her arrest, Hashemi had said that authorities were referring to the protests over Amini's death while in police custody for an alleged violation of the country's hijab law as “riots” and “sedition” in order to suppress them.
She also said the demands raised in the protests -- for more freedoms and rights -- are different from recent demonstrations that have focused on the deteriorating economy, which has been crushed by crippling U.S. sanctions.
Since then, the protests have continued nationwide in what some analysts say is the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The authorities have responded to the protests with a brutal crackdown that human rights groups say has left almost 500 dead and hundreds more injured.
Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, and others, amid concerns about the charges against them.
Hashemi has been highly critical of the government in the past, including on the popular app Clubhouse where her appearances have attracted thousands of listeners. During the 2020 presidential vote, which brought hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi to power, she was among those calling for a boycott.
Hashemi has been arrested and jailed several times in the past, including briefly in the 2009 crackdown on mass protests over the disputed presidential vote in which widescale corruption was alleged by the opposition.
In 2012, she was given a six-month jail term for "spreading propaganda against the system.”
Iran 'Weaponizing' Death Penalty To Frighten Public, Says UN
Tehran is weaponizing the death penalty to punish individuals taking part in protests in order to strike fear into the Iranian population and stamp out dissent, the UN human rights chief said on January 10. "The weaponization of criminal procedures to punish people for exercising their basic rights -- such as those participating in or organizing demonstrations -- amounts to state sanctioned killing," Volker Turk said. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
U.S. Says Iran May Be 'Contributing' To War Crimes In Ukraine
The United States said on January 9 that Iran's sale of lethal drones to Russia for use in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine means the country may be "contributing to widespread war crimes." While it did not signal a policy shift, the charge marked some of the sharpest U.S. rhetoric against Iran since it began providing weapons to Russia to support its nearly year-long war in Ukraine. National-security adviser Jake Sullivan made the statement as he spoke to reporters accompanying President Joe Biden on a trip to Mexico. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Iranian Lawyer Charged After Reporting Client Was Tortured
An Iranian lawyer who reported on the torture of his client by security agents has been charged for saying so publicly.
The activist HRANA news agency reported on January 8 that Ali Sharifzadeh Ardakani was released on bail after being summoned to a court in Karaj to hear the charges against him.
HRANA quoted an informed source as saying the Karaj prosecutor's complaint against the lawyer is because he said his client, Mohammad Hosseini, was tortured until he confessed to playing a part in the murder of a security officer.
Mohammad Hosseini was arrested for his part in nationwide protests triggered by the death while in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Hosseini was hanged in prison on January 7 on charges of "waging war against God."
Ardakani said in a tweet on December 18 that during a meeting Mohammad Hosseini told him he had been tied up and tortured by agents to secure a confession that he played a role in the killing of Ruhollah Ajamian, who was part of the Basij, a volunteer militia under the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
"He was tortured with his eyes closed and his hands and feet tied. They kicked his head until he was unconscious and they injured different parts of his body with an iron rod and an electroshock weapon," Ardakani said.
The case against Hosseini was rushed through three hearings within six days before the death sentence was handed down.
Human rights organizations have condemned the death sentences of protesters in Iran after what they have termed "sham trials" that were held via three hearings over six days.
Among those sentenced to death in the same case was Hamid Qarahasanlou, a doctor whose brother has said officers severely tortured his sibling and sister-in-law while in custody.
Last week, the Supreme Court's public relations director announced on Twitter that based on the court's decision, the death sentences for Hamid Qarahasanlou, Hossein Mohammadi, and Reza Aria were being revoked due to a flaw in the investigation.
However, the court rejected appeals by Mohammad Mahdi Karmi and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini, confirming their death sentences stemming from the same incident. Both were hanged in prison on January 7.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of January 2, at least 516 people had been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeded 500 last year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Germany Summons Iran Envoy Over Protester Executions
Germany summoned Iran's ambassador to Berlin on January 9 in protest of Tehran's bloody crackdown on demonstrations and the latest executions of anti-government protesters, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said. Baerbock told reporters the Iranian envoy had been called to her ministry "to make unmistakably clear that the brutal repression, the oppression, and the terrorizing of its own population as well as the most recent two executions will not remain without consequence." The executions have sparked global outrage and new Western sanctions against Tehran.
Iran Sentences Three More To Death Over Protests, Drawing Condemnation From Western Governments
Three more Iranian protesters have been sentenced to death, bringing to 17 the number of people condemned to such a penalty in connection with protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini following her arrest by Tehran's morality police for allegedly violating the hijab law.
Saleh Mirhashemi, Majid Kazemi, and Yaghob Kordsofla were sentenced for "waging war against God"in their alleged role in the deaths of three Basij militia members during protests in the central Iranian city of Isfahan, the judiciary's Mizan Online website said on January 9.
Iranian professional soccer player Amir Nasr-Azadani, another of the accused in the case, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison on the charge of "assisting in waging war against God."
Nasr-Azadani had faced the possibility of a death sentence. His case has provoked a strong reaction from the international soccer community, including an announcement from the global professional soccer players union FIFPRO that it was "shocked and sickened" by the the player facing such a punishment for campaigning for women's rights and basic freedoms in his own country.
In the face of mass protests around the country since Amini's death in mid-September, Iranian authorities have warned of harsher penalties to participants in the unrest.
Four of those convicted have been executed -- including two over the weekend -- while two others, Mohammad Ghobadlou and Mohamad Broghani, had their sentences upheld by the country's Supreme Court.
In the early hours of January 9, following a report of the imminent execution of Ghobadlou and Broghani, hundreds gathered in front of the Rajaei-Shahr prison in Karaj chanting anti-government slogans.
The protests, highlighted by women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support, are seen as the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The German, French, Norwegian, and Danish governments lodged protests with Iran after the executions over the weekend.
The executions of Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini and Mohammad Mahdi Karam by hanging was a use of the death penalty as a tool of oppression, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.
"This is appalling. We call on Iran to cease carrying out death sentences and release those who have been unlawfully detained immediately," Scholz said on Twitter.
After the executions on January 7, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock summoned the Iranian ambassador to the Foreign Ministry. The French, Danish, and Norwegian foreign ministries also summoned Tehran's ambassadors, as did the European Union. The EU's External Action Service (EEAS) said the EU and its member states were united in their reaction against Tehran's actions.
White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan condemned the latest executions and death sentences and said the United States stands with other countries demanding an "immediate cessation" of the death sentences.
Sullivan said the U.S. condemned the executions of Karami and Hosseini and the additional executions announced on January 9.
"We join with partners around the world calling for an immediate cessation of these abuses. Iran will be held accountable," Sullivan said on Twitter.
The regime has blamed Western governments for the unrest and has responded to the protests with a bloody crackdown that human rights groups say has left almost 500 dead and hundreds more injured. Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, and others, amid concerns about the charges against them.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukrainian, Iranian Women Win Swedish Rights Prize
Three women from Ukraine, Iran, and Turkey have won Sweden's Olof Palme human rights prize in 2023 for championing women's rights and freedoms. Marta Chumalo of Ukraine, Iran's Narges Mohammadi, and Eren Keskin of Turkey were honored for "their efforts in the fight to secure women's freedom, in an age when human rights are threatened by war, violence and oppression," the Olof Palme Memorial Fund said in a statement. An award ceremony will be held in Stockholm on February 1.
Germany Garages Searched In Suspected Chemical Attack Plot By Two Iranian Brothers
German investigators on January 9 searched two garages used by an Iranian man arrested on suspicion that he could be planning an attack with deadly chemicals. The 32-year-old suspect and his 25-year-old brother were detained late on January 7 in Castrop-Rauxel, in western Germany, following a tip from U.S. security officials. Authorities say the men are suspected of planning a serious attack motivated by Islamic extremism, for which at least one of them had allegedly sought to obtain the potent toxins cyanide and ricin. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Pope Denounces Iran Death Penalty Following Protests
Pope Francis has broken his silence on the nationwide protests convulsing Iran, denouncing the recourse to the death penalty there and seemingly legitimizing the rallies as demonstrations “demanding greater respect for the dignity of women.” Francis made the comments on January 9 in an annual speech to ambassadors accredited to the Vatican. “The death penalty cannot be employed for a purported state justice, since it does not constitute a deterrent nor render justice to victims, but only fuels the thirst for vengeance,” he said. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iran Sentences Three More To Death Over Protests
Iran has sentenced to death three people accused of killing three members of the security forces during the protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, the judiciary said on January 9. The latest sentences, which can still be appealed, bring to 17 the total number of people condemned to death in connection with the more than three months of protests. Four of those convicted have been executed, and two others are on death row after their sentences were upheld by the country's supreme court. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Iranian Environmentalists, Archaeologists Warn New Dam Project Will Become Pillar Of Salt
As the finishing touches are put on Iran's latest major dam project, environmentalists and archaeologists are warning that it could spell the end for an area in the country's southwest fed by the diminishing waters of the Zohreh River.
The Chamshir Dam, the country's latest massive hydropower venture, is set to go on stream in March. But as the clock winds down, critics are making a desperate bid to stop the project, warning that it will turn agricultural lands into a salty wasteland and flood newly discovered archaeological sites.
The Zohreh River, which will fill the dam's reservoir, is not what it was in the 1960s, when authorities first had designs to harness its power to produce electricity and boost irrigation in impoverished Khuzestan Province and other areas of southwestern Iran.
In recent years, seasonal droughts have at times reduced the brackish waters of the river to a trickle as it winds its way to the Persian Gulf, endangering flood-dependent flora and wildlife and contributing to water shortages that have sparked angry protests in Khuzestan.
The massive dam and adjacent hydroelectric plant, financed through a high-interest, $244 million loan from China, has been erected on the western edge of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province, and will cut off downriver Khuzestan from the natural flow of the already stressed Zohreh River to fill its reservoir.
The dam's operator has said that the reservoir will hold 2.3 billion cubic meters of water and generate 482 megawatts of hydroelectric power a year, while the authorities have sold it as a way to quench farmers' thirst for dependable water supplies to boost agricultural output.
But residents of the region, which sits on an extensive bed of gypsum and salt known as the Gachsaran Formation, do not have to look far to see the destruction wrought by the government's previous failures to manage scarce water supplies despite grand promises.
The Gotvand Dam, constructed in the 1990s and located just 250 kilometers northwest of the Chamshir project, was situated next to a large salt dome. Despite warnings, the project went ahead and ultimately left the authorities dealing with a brine-filled reservoir.
And in 2021, angry protesters who took to the streets of Khuzestan and neighboring Isfahan Province pointed to the Chadegan Dam, located 250 kilometers north of the Chamshir Dam, and other large-scale projects from the 1970s as the source of their water woes.
WATCH: Water shortages in the Iranian province of Isfahan led to mass protests in November 2021 and a brutal government response. Farmers in the province say the situation still has not improved and accuse officials of gross mismanagement.
Flood Of Criticism
Nomads have roamed the area surrounding the Chamshir project since the Sassanid Empire, the last Persian imperial dynasty before the Muslim conquest of the mid-seventh century.
More than 140 ancient sites from the Sassanid and Islamic eras lie in the basin destined to become a reservoir, 124 of them newly discovered. But with precious little time to excavate the sites, archaeologists fear that vital pieces of the country's history will soon be drowned and that modern-day nomads will be forced out.
For their part, environmentalists have strongly objected to the project, saying that aside from salt deposits the reservoir is also set on capped oil wells. They have called for it to be halted immediately until further impact studies can be conducted.
The dam's operators have downplayed the criticism and stressed the importance of pooling precious water supplies. They have also argued that concerns about high salinity are unfounded because salt deposits are buried hundreds of meters below the surface.
Mahmud Muharniya, the dam's manager, said in a December press conference that "there is no evidence of the presence of salt on the surface" and that comparisons to other controversial projects are misguided. Muharniya also said that the reservoir will be filled with waters from the winter flood season, which he said lessens the salinity of the Zohreh River and will provide higher-quality water.
Study In Open Opposition
But those arguments have done little to assuage critics' concerns, as evidenced by videos, petitions, and open letters penned by researchers and environmental authorities.
Hossein Akhani, a prominent botanist who has studied Iran's salt-imbued landscapes for decades, took to Instagram as early as 2021 to show that high salinity had already taken its toll on plant life near the new dam project.
"Your dam was so salty that it was revealed after only two days of visits," Akhani wrote in comments to a video he posted showing dead and damaged trees. "You can continue to trick ignorant officials with false claims, but the truth doesn't hide."
More recently, university professors and environmental experts have pushed back with a petition signed by more than 23,000 people declaring the Chamshir Dam a "danger," due to faults in the reservoir bed and the existence of 11 oil wells in and around the reservoir. The authors of the petition, including Akhani, also said that halting the flow of winter flood waters will disrupt the natural process of desalination and soil fertilization, and will create a dust bowl.
Other academics have listed other negatives, including the disruption of nomadic lifestyles, the dependence on Chinese investment, the loss of trust in the government, and the continuation of a flawed "American" idea of progress that began with large-scale development projects decades before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
In an interview in late December with the Tehran-based Payam-e Ma newspaper, Mehdi Hajikazem, the civil affairs manager of Chamshir Dam, dismissed the concerns. Hajikazem said that research regarding the project was "open to everyone" and that academics who took his office up on its offer to study it came away convinced that the dam poses no threat.
"It is not my responsibility to decide whether to stop [the project]," Hajikazem said, accusing critics of simply being against the construction of dams under any conditions. "But as a patriotic Iranian, I say that this dam is really necessary."
Amid Iran Protests, Four Sentenced To Jail Over Strike Call
Iran's judiciary announced on January 8 jail terms of up to 10 years for people who called for strikes following months of anti-government protests. It's the first time the judiciary has announced prison sentences for such incitement during the nationwide protests, triggered by the September death in custody of Mahsa Amini. The judiciary's Mizan Online news website said the four defendants received between one and 10 years in prison. They were not identified and may still appeal the verdicts.
- By dpa
Protests Planned In Iran To Mark Third Anniversary Of Plane Downing
Iranian opposition groups have called for countrywide demonstrations to mark the third anniversary on January 8 of the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane by antiaircraft fire shortly after takeoff from Tehran. To this day, activists and victims' families accuse the government in Tehran of a cover-up of the military action, in which all 176 people aboard the plane died. The victims were from Ukraine and Iran, as well as from Canada, Afghanistan, Britain, and Sweden. Protests were to be held at various locations, including universities and subway stations in Tehran.
Germany Arrests Two Iranian Brothers On Charges Of Planning Chemical Attack
Germany has arrested two Iranian brothers on charges of planning an attack using lethal toxins, prosecutors say.
The two men, aged 32 and 25, allegedly sought to use cyanide and ricin "in order to kill an indefinite number of people," the prosecutor's office said in a statement on January 8.
The brothers, whose names were not released, were motivated by Islamic extremism, prosecutors said. They did not appear to be acting on behalf of the Iranian state, an unnamed German security official told dpa.
Police wearing protective suits against a potential chemical hazard detained the men during an early morning raid of their home in Castrop-Rauxel in western Germany.
Investigators did not uncover any traces of the toxic substances during an initial search of the premises, German prosecutors said.
It wasn't immediately clear how far advanced the plans for an attack were and whether the suspects had picked a specific target.
Initial reports said the older brother, who allegedly supports a Sunni extremist group, was the architect of the plan and had received some help from his younger brother. Sunnis are a religious minority in Iran.
The two men will be charged with "conspiracy" to commit murder, a crime which could carry a prison sentence of between "three to 15 years," prosecutors said.
"Our security forces take every suggestion of Islamist terror threats very seriously and act accordingly," federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement.
Germany has been targeted in recent years by several Islamist attacks, including a 2016 truck attack on a Christmas market that killed 12 people and left dozens injured.
German officials said they had been tipped off to the plot by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
The FBI allegedly infiltrated a Telegram chat group where the two suspects "asked about bomb construction plans and later about toxins,"according to a report by Spiegel weekly.
In 2018, a Tunisian man and his wife were arrested on suspicion of planning a chemical attack in Germany.
The two, who sympathized with the Islamic State group, were found in possession of 84 milligrams of ricin in their Cologne apartment.
They were both handed long prison terms.
With reporting by dpa and AP
Iran's Leader Appoints Hard-Line Police Chief Blacklisted By U.S. For Rights Abuses
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has appointed Ahmad Reza Radan as the country's new police chief. Radan replaced outgoing Hossein Ashtari after his eight-year term of service ended, state media reported. Radan, who served as acting commander of police from 2008-2014, is known for his violent crackdown on the 2009 mass protests over a disputed presidential election. He also imposed tough measures against women who don't fully observe the hijab law. The United States placed Radan on its human rights sanctions list in 2010, citing his role in suppressing the 2009 protests, including the beatings, killings,and arbitrary arrests of demonstrators. Radan has been also blacklisted by the EU over rights abuses. Radan had been in charge of a police research center. To read the original story by Radio Farda, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Crimean Property Prices Crash As Ukraine War Hits Home2
Ukrainian Artillery Crews In Fight For Bakhmut Engaged In Drone 'Electronic Warfare'3
Marders, Leopards, Abrams, Bradleys: What's All This New Western Weaponry Being Sent (Or Not Sent) To Ukraine?4
Vengeance From Above: Ukraine's Aging Helicopters Punish Russian Positions5
How Viktor Orban Tried To Numb 10 Million Hungarians To Putin's War Next Door6
Ethnic Kazakh In Xinjiang Sends 'Extremely Rare' SOS In Bid To Escape Arrest, China7
Ukraine Claims Russian Death Toll Rises To More Than 111,0008
Salt Of The Earth: Deep Inside Eastern Ukraine's Massive Soledar Mines9
'I Was Definitely Trafficked': Romanians Adopted As Kids Now Seek Justice, Answers As Adults10
Ukraine Says Russian Claims About Control Of Soledar Untrue, Fighting Continues
Subscribe